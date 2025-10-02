Borza MEXC
Sweden lawmakers push for national Bitcoin reserve
The post Sweden lawmakers push for national Bitcoin reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sweden is stepping into the global crypto conversation. A bold new motion in parliament could see the country soon establish a Bitcoin reserve as gloabl interest rises. Summary Lawmakers in Sweden have proposed creation of a national Bitcoin reserve. The reserve would be funded with Bitcoin seized by law enforcement. The lawmakers opposed the creation of a CBDC, seeking to protect Bitcoin’s legal status. The proposal is expected to be reviewed by the Financial Committee on October 15. Sweden may be moving closer to integrating Bitcoin into its national reserves. On Oct 1, lawmakers submitted a parliamentary motion proposing the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The motion calls for the government to explore the largest crypto asset as a hedge against inflation and a tool for diversifying state assets. To fund the reserve, the lawmakers propose using Bitcoin (BTC) confiscated by law enforcement rather than allocating new funds. Last November, Sweden passed legislation permitting the seizure of luxury assets and crypto from individuals who cannot justify their wealth. To date, over $8.4 million worth of such assets has been confiscated, presenting a potential pool of capital for the reserve. The proposal, set for review by Oct. 15, outlines transferring these seized cryptocurrencies to the Riksbank or a designated authority, bypassing traditional auctions. They added that this could strengthen state assets, with Bitcoin’s liquidity, capped supply, and independence from central banks providing a hedge alongside gold and foreign currencies. The lawmakers also called on the government to preserve Bitcoin’s legal status. The motion urges that no changes be made to Sweden’s legal definition of tender and that a central bank digital currency (CBDC) should not be introduced under the Riksbank Act. The move, they argue, would reinforce clarity for market participants and uphold Sweden’s commitment to financial openness. Sweden’s crypto…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:43
The True Future of 24/7 Financial Settlement
The post The True Future of 24/7 Financial Settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial industry loves to talk about speed. Real-time payments. Instant settlement. Same-day ACH. But making a horse-drawn carriage go faster doesn’t turn it into a car. The problem with traditional financial settlement is that it was built for a world that no longer exists. The unfixable problem Traditional financial infrastructure is a patchwork of batch processing systems, correspondent banking relationships and siloed databases that were state-of-the-art when telex machines roamed the earth. Even today’s “real-time” payment rails are largely smoke and mirrors. They’re just faster messages layered on top of the same 1970’s architecture. They still require reconciliation, suffer from counterparty risk and depend on business hours in specific time zones. This is a design problem. Consider what actually happens when a fintech promises “instant” international transfers. Behind the scenes, they’re pre-funding accounts, managing float across multiple jurisdictions and hoping their reconciliation catches any discrepancies before month-end. The customer sees speed, but the company shoulders massive operational complexity and working capital requirements. Old infra puts a tax on everything Settlement friction negatively impacts every business that moves money. An e-commerce platform waiting T+2 for card settlements ties up working capital that could fund inventory. A logistics company managing international suppliers juggles dozens of banking relationships just to pay invoices. Even sophisticated enterprises with treasury management systems spend millions annually on the plumbing that moves value between entities. This isn’t sustainable in a world where digital commerce happens 24/7, supply chains span continents and customers expect Amazon-like efficiency from every interaction. Why do we have same-day delivery on a weekend for packages but not financial transfers? What changes with blockchain Public blockchain infrastructure offers something that is worlds apart from traditional financial infrastructure: a shared, programmable settlement layer that operates continuously, transparently and without intermediaries. Value can move incredibly fast…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:36
Nasdaq-listed VivoPower secures funding to advance XRP treasury strategy
The post Nasdaq-listed VivoPower secures funding to advance XRP treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has raised $19 million in equity through an offering of ordinary stock for $6.05 per share. The digital asset treasury plan will include the purchase, administration, and long-term holding of XRP. According to the VivoPower press release, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud from Saudi Arabia had previously announced the Regulation S offering. The announcement claimed that long-term institutional investors in the U.S. and globally purchased shares, indicating strong support for the firm’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy. The B Corp-certified business report confirmed that the Regulation S offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 27, 2025. VivoPower International PLC’s stock trades at $5.13, up $0.08 over the past five days, representing a 1.58% increase. The price dropped by 0.58% in pre-market trading to $5.10, and shares traded within a range of $4.52 to $5.25 during the day. The firm recorded an average trading volume of 603,820 with a market capitalization of $ 51.88 million. XRP is presently trading at $2.945276 per token in relation to the US dollar with a market valuation of $176.21 billion. The price of the XRP fluctuated between a low of $2.816855 and a high of $2.956308, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6.45 billion. XRP is down 0.29% over the last week, but it is still up 3.52% from the previous day. VivoPower expands crypto strategy with XRP rewards, $100M Ripple stake 🚨Doppler Finance September Highlights • The total value locked has surpassed $90 million• Successful integration withD’CENT Wallet• Strategic partnership with VivoPower• Removal of deposit cap on the $XRP Vault• Participation in the XRP Seoul@doppler_fi is the first… pic.twitter.com/2FW0F1KiCr — XLM & XRP Insider (@XLM_XRP_insider) September 30, 2025 On August 28, 2025, VivoPower International Plc announced that it was…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:32
Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K
The post Fidelity & Bitwise Fuel Optimism as BTC Nears $120K appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Momentum Builds Near $120K Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading just under $119,000, after briefly touching $119,400 earlier in the day. The cryptocurrency has maintained strong momentum this week, consolidating above the $116,000 support zone. The psychological resistance level at $120K is now the key barrier for traders and investors. By TradingView – BTCUSD_2025-10-02 (All) The latest Bitcoin price prediction suggests that if BTC manages to close decisively above $120K, a push toward $122K–$124K could follow. However, failure to hold $116K may drag the price back toward the $112K–$114K range. Fidelity & Bitwise Buy $238.7 Million in Bitcoin The big headline boosting market sentiment today is the news that Fidelity Investments and Bitwise collectively purchased $238.7 million worth of Bitcoin. Institutional buying at this scale strengthens confidence in BTC’s long-term potential, especially as these firms are key players in the ETF and asset management space. This move highlights the ongoing institutional shift into Bitcoin, reinforcing BTC’s position as a digital store of value and making it increasingly attractive to traditional investors. Technical Outlook: What to Watch Next Resistance: $120K remains the immediate resistance. A breakout could open the door to $124K. Support: $116K is the first key support, followed by the broader $112K–$114K range. Momentum: The RSI and moving averages remain supportive of further gains as long as BTC holds above $116K. Traders should also keep an eye on spot ETF inflows, as renewed institutional demand has often correlated with upward momentum. Bitcoin Price Prediction: Short-Term and Long-Term Outlook With Fidelity and Bitwise increasing their exposure, Bitcoin’s narrative as a long-term hedge against inflation and a key asset in diversified portfolios remains stronger than ever. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/bitcoin-price-prediction-fidelity-bitwise-purchase/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:07
XRP to the moon? XRP adds $8 billion overnight
The post XRP to the moon? XRP adds $8 billion overnight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP investors woke up to a very different market today. In just 24 hours, the token added $8 billion to its market capitalization, climbing from $170.8 billion to $178.8 billion. XRP price followed suit, advancing nearly 3% to $2.98. XRP 1-day market cap. Source: CoinMarketCap The activity beneath the headline figure is even more telling. Daily trading volume surged 21% to $6.5 billion, giving XRP one of the highest turnover rates among major-cap cryptocurrencies. With a circulating supply of 59.87 billion tokens, that level of liquidity points to decisive whale accumulation. On-chain analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales purchased 250 million XRP in just 48 hours, reinforcing the view that institutional-sized wallets are driving the move. XRP institutional lending Fresh catalysts are also at play. On October 1, Japan’s SBI Holdings launched an XRP institutional lending program, sparking a 164.5 million token trading volume spike, double the daily average. Meanwhile, Nasdaq-listed VivoPower announced a $19 million raise to expand its XRP treasury, adding another layer of institutional validation to the rally. XRP’s fully diluted valuation has now approached $300 billion ($298.7B), while the number of holder addresses on the XRP legder remains steady. For an asset often cast as an afterthought next to Bitcoin and Ethereum, the capital rotation in a single trading day is anything but marginal. Still, the path ahead hinges on critical levels and broader market dynamics. The $3 threshold remains a psychological battleground, while Bitcoin’s current 58.06% dominance poses the risk of siphoning liquidity away from altcoins. With ETF decision timelines looming, the question now is if XRP can defend the $2.93 support zone if momentum fades or regulatory delays unsettle traders. Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-to-the-moon-xrp-adds-8-billion-overnight/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:05
Banks on Borrowed Time? Stablecoins Move Into the Spotlight
The post Banks on Borrowed Time? Stablecoins Move Into the Spotlight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Franklin Templeton’s Sandy Kaul believes the financial system is heading toward a historic turning point – one where blockchain-based money could ultimately eclipse the role of banks. Kaul, who oversees digital assets and advisory strategy at the investment giant, argued that the combination of regulatory approval and maturing crypto infrastructure has quietly set the stage for an upheaval. In her view, what seems like incremental change today may one day be remembered as the moment the banking system began to lose its dominance. From Accounts to Tokens At the heart of her argument is a shift in how dollars themselves circulate. Instead of remaining locked within bank accounts, funds are increasingly moving into stablecoins – dollar-backed digital tokens that live on blockchain rails. Each dollar that migrates to this system is instantly transferable peer-to-peer, reducing reliance on banks as intermediaries. Kaul suggested that this migration could accelerate now that regulators have opened the door. Stablecoins can now be used as collateral in derivative markets after the CFTC’s recent approval, a change that places them on par with traditional safe assets. Combined with the Genius Act, which gave privately issued stablecoins a legal framework in the U.S., these steps effectively push digital cash into mainstream finance. Institutions Take Notice That shift, Kaul believes, will not only impact retail investors but also draw institutions back into the crypto ecosystem. The ability to transact with stable, regulated tokens removes a key barrier for pension funds, asset managers, and other traditional players who once stayed away due to concerns about volatility and oversight. She argued that as adoption widens, banks will increasingly find themselves sidelined. Their decades-old model of controlling deposits and processing transfers could be replaced by decentralized rails that settle instantly across borders. The Beginning of the End? For Kaul, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:02
Hybrid L2 BOB Enables 1-Click Native BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Chains
The post Hybrid L2 BOB Enables 1-Click Native BTC Transfers Across 11 Major Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Build on Bitcoin (BOB), a hybrid Layer two (L2) blockchain, launched BOB Gateway, a one-click on- and offramp that connects native bitcoin to Bitgo’s wBTC.OFT across 11 Layerzero-supported blockchains, including Ethereum, Avalanche, Base, BNB Chain, Unichain, Optimism, Sei, and BOB. The update — powered by BOB’s Bitcoin intents system and Layerzero’s OFT standard — enables […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/hybrid-l2-bob-enables-1-click-native-btc-transfers-across-11-major-chains/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 17:00
Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130
The post Chainlink Price Rose Too Fast According To Experts As Remittix Sets Sights On $5 In October From Just $0.1130 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Chainlink has drawn attention after a swift rally that some experts say overshot sustainable levels. Analysts argue the pace of LINK’s surge may have pulled forward gains prematurely. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is aiming high, targeting $5 in October from its current $0.11 valuation, a bold goal that positions it as a contender for the “best crypto to buy” narrative. ] LINK’s Rapid Ascent Under Scrutiny Some analysts warn that Chainlink’s price appreciation has been too aggressive. Since LINK touched the $25 to $26 mark, it pulled back and is now tightening up around $22. That tells us that the market may be taking a breather and reassessing whether or not that upward move was sustainable. Technical charts show consolidation, with signals that momentum could stall unless fresh catalysts enter. Given how fast LINK moved, a sharp retracement remains possible if bulls lose control. Remittix Aiming for $5 While LINK Races LINK’s rally signals appetite for growth tokens, but Remittix is carving its own lane with a $5 target this October. While Chainlink depends on oracle infrastructure and integration narratives, Remittix is building a payments engine intended to operate across real financial rails. That gives Remittix a more direct path to real user adoption rather than relying purely on protocol usage. Remittix has sold over 673 million tokens, is priced at $0.1130 and has raised over $26.9 million. Its team is now verified by CertiK, with Remittix ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens, underlining a high standard of security and transparency. The wallet beta is active with community testers giving feedback. The 15% USDT referral program allows instant daily claims via the dashboard. It also has a $250,000 giveaway, which increases adoption. Having unlocked funding milestones above $20 million and $22 million, Remittix has already secured two centralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 16:53
Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub
The post Ouinex Opens Global Beta, Blending Crypto and Traditional Finance in a Single Trading Hub appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The emerging crypto and digital asset markets have long been plagued by significant gaps and obstacles that have prevented seamless trade in and between these markets and traditional financial institutions. These gaps and obstacles are finally being overcome, thanks to Ouinex, a next-generation exchange that has officially opened its global beta, giving traders worldwide their …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 16:51
The Long-awaited Major Update for BNB Has Arrived! Here's What's Changed
BNB Chain, one of the largest blockchain networks, plans to provide a major reduction in transaction fees after the new update. Continue Reading: The Long-awaited Major Update for BNB Has Arrived! Here's What's Changed
Coinstats
2025/10/02 15:33
