Wordle Today (#1568) — Hints And Answer For Saturday, October 4

The post Wordle Today (#1568) — Hints And Answer For Saturday, October 4 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Saturday is here at last. Time to party! Or, well, time to enjoy your weekend at least. Partying for me these days is basically D&D night with my friends. I look forward to it all week long and then since we’re all getting older and have worked all week long, everyone is so tired it’s like herding cats (I’m the DM or “Dungeon Master” typically, so I do the cat herding). In any case, if partying for you is solving Wordles, you’re in for a good time. Let’s solve today’s! Looking for Friday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SPOIL (213 words remaining) The Hint: A type of race, or a type of message. The Clue: This Wordle ends in a “Y” Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:34
NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025

The post NYT Pips Hints And Answers — Saturday, October 4, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The weekend is here at last, oh my Pipsqueaks. Huzzah! I’m settling back into my routine, getting back to my daily workouts and (hopefully soon) catching up on some sleep. Sleep is important but I’m a notorious nightowl, even though I don’t really do anything late at night other than watch my shows and read. Reading helps me sleep, typically, but even when I have insomnia, I figure at least I’m feeding my mind. We can feed our minds now with today’s Pips puzzle! Looking for Thursday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:31
Federal Reserve Estimates Higher Unemployment Rate at 4.3% for September

The post Federal Reserve Estimates Higher Unemployment Rate at 4.3% for September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve’s Chicago branch estimates September unemployment at 4.3%. Unemployment data may influence Federal Reserve policy adjustments. Economic projections can lead to market reactions across sectors. Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, announced this month that the September unemployment rate is estimated at 4.3%, according to the Chicago Fed. This employment figure may influence U.S. interest rate expectations, indirectly impacting cryptocurrency markets as traders speculate on potential Federal Reserve policy adjustments. Chicago Fed’s Unemployment Estimate May Influence Federal Policies Austan Goolsbee of the Chicago Fed noted the September unemployment rate should have been 4.3%. The insight reflects a more comprehensive assessment of the labor market than previously publicized figures. Involved parties remain unnamed beyond Goolsbee’s mention. Potential impacts of this higher estimate on policy are speculative, but analysts may consider a recalibration of Federal Reserve interest rate discussions. Factors influencing this interpretation could vary depending on upcoming official reports. “The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago estimates the September unemployment rate at 4.3%.” Market responses include discussions among financial analysts predicting possible shifts in rate policies. While specific crypto-market reactions remain untracked, past instances suggest market sensitivities to such broader economic signals. Bitcoin Market Advances Despite Economic Uncertainty Did you know? During economic uncertainties, investors often turn to less volatile asset classes; historically, labor market shocks have had ripple effects across global trade and investment sectors. As of October 3, 2025, Bitcoin’s price is noted at $122,396.99, marking a 1.47% increase over 24 hours and a 13.07% increase over 90 days. Its market cap stands at $2.44 trillion, dominating 58.07% of the market. Data sourced from CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:24 UTC on October 3, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team highlights that the relationship between employment data and potential…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:30
All-Time High Alert: BNB Smashes $1,111 Barrier – Details

The post All-Time High Alert: BNB Smashes $1,111 Barrier – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to on-chain metrics, BNB climbed to a record high of $1,111 and traded around $1,110 after an 8% jump in the past 24 hours. Data shows nearly $400 million in positions were liquidated across the BNB market in the last day, with close to $270 million of that coming from short positions and $127 million from long positions. Liquidations And Short Squeeze The heavy liquidation figure points to a sharp and fast move that forced leveraged traders out of the market. Short sellers bore the brunt, which helps explain the sudden surge. Rapid liquidations can push a price higher quickly, and that kind of move often brings extra volatility right after the spike. The token has gained 17% over the last seven days and has doubled in value over the past 12 months. Reports have disclosed that trading activity now dominates BNB Chain, and such sudden flows often feed momentum traders and bots. ATH szn in full swing 1 BNB = $1111 pic.twitter.com/69l8eEPgY3 — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 3, 2025 Macro Signals And Rate Expectations Based on market coverage, broader market forces have also been at play. An unexpected ADP payroll print showed a decline of 32,000 jobs in September versus forecasts calling for a 50,000 gain. Official US employment data took a timeout amid stoppage of government functions, leaving traders to weigh partial signals. The CME FedWatch tool put the odds at about 97% for a 25 bps rate cut at the October 29 Fed meeting, and it flagged another potential cut at the December 10 meeting. Those shifting rate expectations appear to have pushed some investors toward assets like gold and cryptocurrencies. Network Changes And Fee Cuts BNB Chain’s own moves helped the rally. Validators cut the minimum gas fee from 0.1 Gwei to 0.05 Gwei earlier…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:29
‘Cardano Will Break The Internet’: Hoskinson Explains Why

The post ‘Cardano Will Break The Internet’: Hoskinson Explains Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Cardano Will Break The Internet’: Hoskinson Explains Why Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/cardano-break-the-internet-hoskinson/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:02
China’s AI Sector Set to Surpass 5,300 Enterprises by 2025

The post China’s AI Sector Set to Surpass 5,300 Enterprises by 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: China’s AI industry aims for significant growth by 2025. Government strategies include substantial investments and infrastructure development. Historical trends show minimal impact on cryptocurrency markets. By September 2025, China will host over 5,300 AI enterprises, comprising 15% of the global market, reflecting the nation’s robust investment and strategic focus on AI development. Despite the unprecedented AI growth, no direct market impacts on major cryptocurrencies or related tokens have been observed as of October 2025, according to current data and expert observations. Strategic Investments Fuel AI Growth Amid Global Expansion China’s AI enterprise count is expected to reach over 5,300 by 2025, accounting for 15% of the global total. This growth is attributed to the government’s proactive strategy, bolstering infrastructure and coordination efforts. Various ministries, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), are spearheading the expansion with focused initiatives. A 60 billion yuan investment fund supports startups and infrastructure, indicating a robust support framework for digital transformation. Market reactions include acknowledgment from industry leaders. Xin Guobin, Vice Minister of MIIT, noted, “China has set up over 40,000 smart factories, 11 national pilot zones for AI innovation and application, as well as 17 national demonstration zones for intelligent connected vehicle testing.” Wan Gang of the China Association for Science and Technology emphasized utilizing China’s abundant data resources and industrial systems. However, there is no immediate evidence of impact on digital assets like BTC or ETH, nor corresponding statements from cryptocurrency leaders. Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,529.68, with a market cap of approximately $546.75 billion and a circulation of 120,703,250 ETH, as per CoinMarketCap. In the last 90 days, its price escalated by 79.78%, including a 1.48% increase in the past 24 hours, showing consistent growth. Historical Context Reveals Minimal Effect on Crypto Markets Did you know? State-driven initiatives…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:00
Why Colleges Should Bet Big On Small Sports

The post Why Colleges Should Bet Big On Small Sports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As schools increase spending on revenue sports, it’s worth remembering that so-called “niche” activities quietly achieve what big programs never will: fulfilling the university mission. So called “niche” sports at colleges and universities quietly produce healthier, more successful, and more involved students and alumni. Photo by Austin Crail, College Squash Association A few years ago, the College Squash Association began asking a simple but important question: what is it that universities value most? To answer it, we reviewed more than 120 college and university mission statements. While the words varied, three themes were foundational across them all: they strived for their students to graduate with healthier and happier lives, successful careers, and a strong sense of community. Extracurricular activities—whether theater, music, art, dance, or athletics—play an essential role in advancing these priorities. Beyond performances, exhibitions, or competitions, they broaden access by offering students diverse ways to find belonging. They cultivate leadership, creativity, resilience, and time management—skills that serve graduates well far beyond college. And they shape the culture of an institution, creating shared experiences that build loyalty and strengthen alumni bonds. Within athletics, the major revenue sports such as football and basketball clearly have an important place. They generate excitement, build visibility, and in some cases fund significant portions of athletic department budgets. But when we ask which sports most directly serve the broader mission of universities, those sports aren’t the answer; it’s so-called “niche” or lifetime sports—such as golf, tennis, squash, swimming, running, and others—that students play long after graduation and provide profound long-term benefits to health, career development, and community-building. When alumni were asked decades after graduation which activities (including specific courses, fraternity and sorority membership, and other activities like Toastmasters) would have been most valuable for their careers, golf topped the list of all activities, with tennis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:55
Here’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

The post Here’s The Cast Of Netflix’s ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laurie Metcalf and Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story features a huge ensemble cast led by Charlie Hunnam as the title character. Who else stars in the third season of Monster from the anthology series’ creators? Monster: The Ed Gein Story began streaming all of its episodes on Netflix just after midnight on Friday. The series follows 2022’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and 2024’s Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story. ForbesWhat Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Like the previous two Monster seasons, Monster: The Ed Gein Story chronicles the true story of an infamous convicted murderer. The new Monster series is set in and around Plainfield, Wis., where in 1957, per Biography, the reclusive farmer Gein was arrested by authorities after they discovered a headless body of a missing store clerk. History noted that while Gein was linked to two murders, authorities discovered the remains of 10 women exhumed from graves in his farmhouse — the skin and bones of which were crafted into various trophies. Gein’s terrifying story went on to inspire some of the most disturbing horror movies in history, including director Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs. Forbes‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’: How Many Episodes Are There In Netflix’s Serial Killer Series?By Tim Lammers Below is a rundown of the cast of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, along with their film and/or television credits. Note: Some of the profiles of the actors and characters they play in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” include spoiler details from the series. Charlie Hunnam in “Monster: The Ed Gein Story.” Netflix Charlie Hunnam (Ed Gein)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:49
Best Crypto to Buy Now 3 October – XRP, Zcash, Aster

Best crypto has been evaluated amid a market cap above $4.24T as BTC has hovered near records and policy changes in the U.S. have supported altcoin strength. XRP, Zcash, and Aster have emerged in focus while analysts have tracked technicals and upcoming decisions.
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:30
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts Explosive Rallies for XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025

DeepSeek AI Predicts XRP, Solana, and Pepe have outlined paths for outsized gains, with Bitcoin having neared its peak and October seasonality in play. U.S. policy changes, from stablecoin reserves to SEC modernization, have provided added clarity for an altcoin advance.
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:30
