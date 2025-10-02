2025-10-04 Saturday

The SynFutures team hinted at a possible L1 upgrade and will launch the mainnet closed beta in October.

PANews reported on October 2nd that SynFutures, an on-chain derivatives protocol, announced today the launch of a major protocol upgrade, introducing a base-layer chain upgrade with block times as low as 5 milliseconds. In the next phase, the protocol will focus on building a next-generation derivatives infrastructure that combines a premium trading experience with the open spirit of DeFi. This upgrade focuses on three core elements: millisecond-level execution speed, institutional-grade liquidity depth, and the transparency of full on-chain settlement. Since its launch in 2021, SynFutures has accumulated over $300 billion in trading volume and has withstood numerous market tests. This upgrade will be powered by a new, high-performance modular engine, achieving single-digit millisecond order execution while maintaining full on-chain transparency. It will also integrate institutional-grade liquidity to support large-volume trades. In line with its core philosophy of "traders first, zero compromise," the protocol will also undergo a brand upgrade. SynFutures will launch closed beta testing in October and work with core partners to refine its infrastructure in preparation for full launch. The protocol emphasizes that community engagement will be central to the upgrade process, and a series of future events will be launched to invite traders to participate in the development process.
PANews2025/10/02 17:28
Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates

The post Thailand Eyes Altcoin ETFs as Crypto Adoption Accelerates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thailand Preps the Next Wave of Crypto ETFs Thailand is entering its next phase of regulated crypto exposure. Following its 2024 spot BTC ETF, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is drafting a framework to allow altcoin ETFs alongside Bitcoin, broadening the menu for investors seeking diversified digital-asset exposure. Why Now: Demand Meets Policy A softer equities backdrop — the local stock market has fallen notably this year — is steering younger investors toward digital assets. The SEC’s push aims to channel that demand through regulated products, balancing access with oversight. What the Structure Could Look Like Local mutual funds and institutions are expected to list the first products once approvals land. Similar to the initial Bitcoin “fund-of-funds” approach, early altcoin ETFs may aggregate exposure via vetted global vehicles before evolving into more direct, basket-based structures. From Bitcoin to a Broader Basket After the U.S. and Hong Kong normalized spot $Bitcoin ETFs, Thailand moved quickly to align. Adding altcoin ETFs signals a policy shift from single-asset access to portfolio-level exposure, bringing tokenized investments closer to mainstream mandates. Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/thailand-altcoin-etf-expansion-crypto-policy-2025/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:28
VivoPower raises fresh funding for expand XRP treasury

VivoPower raised $19 million in equity at $6.05, advancing its XRP-focused treasury strategy.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 17:22
Consensys founder Lubin: Ethereum will focus on three core areas in the future: capacity expansion, user experience, and basic research and development

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Golden Finance, at the TOKEN2049 conference, Consensys founder and CEO Joseph Lubin elaborated on the three core development priorities of Ethereum in the future: expansion, optimizing user experience (UX), and basic research and development. Lubin explained that the expansion aims to achieve "millions of TPS" by optimizing the main network and utilizing Layer 2; optimizing the user experience focuses on solving pain points such as private key management and gas fee fluctuations; the focus of basic research and development is to invest in zero-knowledge proof technology to protect privacy and upgrade the PoS consensus mechanism. Lubin also emphasized the potential for integrating AI and blockchain, arguing that smart contracts could address the "unverifiable" nature of AI results. He also urged developers to focus more on real-economy needs, such as cross-border remittances and the integration of traditional assets into blockchains, rather than short-term speculation.
PANews2025/10/02 17:19
Pantera Partners: Solana's annual revenue has reached $2 billion and is doubling, making it very attractive to traditional investors

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to ChainCatcher, at the "Solana Treasury Bet" roundtable at the TOKEN2049 conference, Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang stated that Solana currently generates $2 billion in annual revenue, and that this revenue is still growing at a rate of two times per year. He believes that if measured by stock market standards, this growth rate and profitability are very attractive to traditional investors. Saurabh Sharma, CIO of Jump Crypto, who also participated in the discussion, stated that the Solana Treasury (DAT) provides traditional institutions with a familiar tool to enter the crypto market. Jason Urban, Head of Global Trading at Galaxy, noted that under the new US regulatory environment, many Level 1 and Level 2 structures are no longer considered securities, opening the door for publicly listed companies to acquire cryptocurrencies.
PANews2025/10/02 17:10
Starknet Foundation Launches BTCFi Season to Unlock Global Bitcoin Liquidity

Starknet Foundation, a well-known platform focusing on scaling Ethereum, has excitedly announced its extraordinary development in launching Bitcoin Decentralized Finance (BTCFi). The purpose of this strategic step is to speed up the Bitcoin activity, lending and borrowing on decentralized finance (DeFi) Starknet. 📣🚨The Starknet Foundation is very excited to announce the launch of BTCFi Season, a new program to bootstrap BTC activity on Starknet, with a focus on low-cost, BTC-backed loans. pic.twitter.com/Ocg2uHuhe5— Starknet Foundation (BTCFi arc) (@StarknetFndn) October 1, 2025 One of the main objectives of this step is to create effective and efficient markets for Bitcoin assets. For this, Starknet Foundation will serve the users by providing them with 100 million $STRK tokens for more than 6 months, to reinforce different DeFi protocols, appreciating participation and development within the ecosystem. $STRK is the native token of Starknet. Starknet Foundation has unveiled this news through its official X account. Starknet Expands Bitcoin Utility with BTCFi Worldwide There are many purposes behind this advancement i.e., $BTC Liquidity on DEXs, $BTC Liquidity in Lending Markets, and Borrowing Stablecoins against $BTC. In short, all these features are related to BTC and improving its scalability and availability worldwide. $BTC Liquidity on DEXs means increasing the flow for Bitcoin Liquidity on decentralized Exchanges (DEXs), making it accessible for users to trade in BTC and other related assets. Furthermore, BTC serves as collateral in lending and borrowing activities, which enhance its usage in DeFi. With this advancement, users will be able to interchange BTC with stablecoins, which means that users will utilize BTC to borrow stablecoins. BTC will be used as a cost-effective place to lend stablecoins. Starknet Rolls out STRK Rewards to Fuel Global BTCFi Adoption Starknet will share its $STRK tokens among users based on an incentive reward system that can execute and design starting on September 30, 2025. Basically, these rewards are going to act like a strong magnet that will attract a huge number of users from around the world to Starknet and participate in $BTC-related activities. Starknet is set to be the most powerful and efficient platform for trading in $BTC and stablecoins all over the world without the involvement of a third party. This advancement will open a new and secure pathway for worldwide users to transact payments with speed, scalability, and low cost in the digital market.
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:00
Solana (SOL) Forecast: Can Bulls Turn Momentum Into Explosive Upside Breakout?

Solana (SOL) found support near $192 and regained traction. The price is rising and might see a sharp increase if it clears the $230 resistance. Solana Price Eyes Fresh Surge In the last technical analysis, we saw a downside correction in Solana below the $220 support zone. SOL underperformed Bitcoin and dipped below $200. Finally, […] The post Solana (SOL) Forecast: Can Bulls Turn Momentum Into Explosive Upside Breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:52
Best Crypto Gainers Today, October 2 – Zcash, SPX6900, DEXE

Highlights: The best crypto gainers today are Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe, all smashing big moves. Zcash’s rally got a boost from the new Grayscale Trust and chatter on privacy coins. SPX6900 and DeXe show strong holder conviction and whale activity, hinting at more upside. The cryptocurrency market had a massive rally on October 2, 2025, with its total market capitalization rising by $175 billion. The market cap is now at $4.03 trillion, while the 24-hour trading volume surged by 25% to $200 billion. Amidst this broad market rally, some assets have outperformed others by recording massive gains. In the section below, we will discuss the best crypto gainers today, such as Zcash, SPX6900, and DeXe. Best Crypto Gainers Today 1. Zcash (ZEC) Zcash has emerged as the best crypto gainer today, with a solid 80% gain over the past 24 hours. This latest rally has seen the price surge from a low point of $78 to $152, where it faced a pullback to $141. Moreover, its market cap and trading volume have surged to $2.24 billion and $1.06 billion, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap The Grayscale Zcash Trust launch has attracted institutional attention to ZEC. The trust, available to accredited investors, offers regulated exposure to cryptocurrencies without the need to handle the assets directly. On Thursday, the assets under management exceeded $46 million, with a net asset value of $9.70 per share. .@Zcash is similar to Bitcoin in its design. Zcash $ZEC was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets. Grayscale Zcash Trust is open for private placement for… pic.twitter.com/gzPmQRiZl5 — Grayscale (@Grayscale) October 1, 2025 A broader debate of privacy coins also strengthened the ZEC rally. The regulatory pressure has led to the increased popularity of privacy coins. On social media, Naval Ravikant’s comments fueled the fire, calling Zcash “insurance against bitcoin,” just as bitcoin is a hedge against fiat. 2. SPX6900 (SPX) SPX6900 memecoin is making headlines today as the price surged above the $1 key level. The 30% rally has pushed the price to $1.25 as of this writing. Moreover, the weekly and monthly gains have increased to 23% and 12%, respectively. In addition, the trading volume has surged by 170% to $78 million. Source: CoinMarketCap SPX6900 has been the only memecoin in the top 100 to outperform Bitcoin this year. The performance comes when markets enter their final quarter of 2025. Historically, this has been a period of drastic price changes following a previous halving. In the top 100, #SPX6900 is the only memecoin which has outperformed #BTC year-to-date. And we are not done with 2025. We have 3 months left. But not any 3 months. We are talking about Q4 of the post-halving year, which historically is the time where crazy parabolas occur. So… pic.twitter.com/Ez9EUKWxMv — AugusteB (@augusteBYI) October 2, 2025 Supporters of SPX6900 point to the strength of its long-term holders. Many believe that the base of the coin displays unusual conviction compared to the other tokens. Such commitment is often essential for maintaining momentum at major rallies. With just three months to go in 2025, the market is the focus of where it is going next. 3. DEXE DeXe is trading around $11.65 with a surge of 25%, joining the list of the best crypto gainers today. Today’s rally has elevated the altcoin’s monthly gain to 60%. Resistance and support for DeXe have been noted at $7 and $13. Its market cap and trading volume stand at $995 million and $60 million, respectively. Source: CoinMarketCap Whales have shown an uptick in activity around DeXe recently, according to CryptoQuant data. Large wallet orders surged, which points to increased investor demand. This is often an indication of tightening supply against rising interest. Source: CryptoQuant Meanwhile, data from Coinglass shows that the OI-weighted funding rate is rising to 0.0200%. The charts indicate steady growth in trader positioning. A consistent rise indicates building confidence. Together, the increase in whale activity and the upward trend in funding rates indicate a market that is leaning towards upward movement if the trend persists. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/02 16:49
XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50%: the team denies sales, on-chain under scrutiny

Recent on-chain reports indicate that over 600 million tokens have been transferred from the vault to exchanges.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 16:44
Why AI Agents Will Rely on Crypto Wallets for the Future of Finance

Artificial intelligence has moved quickly into daily life. What started with chatbots and trading bots will soon evolve into something bigger: AI “agents” that can make decisions, act on our behalf, and even handle money. It’s likely that the number of AI agents will eventually dwarf the number of humans on Earth. These AI agents […]
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 15:48
