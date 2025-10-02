2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
The third government shutdown under President Trump – UOB Group

The third government shutdown under President Trump – UOB Group

The post The third government shutdown under President Trump – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government began shutting down on 1 Oct 2025 after US congressional leaders failed to agree to a short-term funding bill beyond the 30 Sep US fiscal year-end due to disagreement on healthcare subsidies and other policy demands. This is the first government shutdown since Dec 2018/Jan 2019 during the first Trump administration. This is also the third shutdown under President Trump, UOB Group’s Senior Economist Alvin Liew It’s another US Government shutdown under President Trump “The US government partially shut down starting on 1 Oct 2025, due to the congressional deadlock on a short-term funding bill over healthcare subsidies and other policy demands—marking the third shutdown under President Trump.” “Operational & Economic Impact: Around 750,000 federal employees may be furloughed, costing $400 million daily in lost compensation. Key economic data releases (e.g., jobs report, CPI) are delayed, potentially clouding the Fed’s Oct FOMC decision. Interestingly, despite furloughing the highest share of its employees among the various agencies of the government, the Commerce Department has shielded President Trump’s tariff and trade agenda from the shutdown.” “The uncertain length and risks for the latest shutdown: While markets remain calm as historical precedents pointed to short-lived shutdowns, the situation could worsen if mass federal employee layoffs occur as threatened by President Trump. Some of the moderate Senators (from both parties) reconvened on 1 Oct without any news of breakthrough, while the House remains in recess, making the shutdown’s end unpredictable at this juncture.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-the-third-government-shutdown-under-president-trump-uob-group-202510020833
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.835+0.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
1
1$0.007118+25.03%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:44
Delite
Thumzup Injects $2.5 Million Into Dogehash to Expand Dogecoin Mining Fleet

Thumzup Injects $2.5 Million Into Dogehash to Expand Dogecoin Mining Fleet

The post Thumzup Injects $2.5 Million Into Dogehash to Expand Dogecoin Mining Fleet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Thumzup Media Corporation has provided a $2.5 million loan to Dogehash Technologies to expand its dogecoin mining operations, adding more than 500 ASIC miners ahead of a pending acquisition. Dogecoin Mining Expansion Fueled by Thumzup Capital Injection Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP) has injected $2.5 million into Dogehash Technologies, providing capital to expand the company’s […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/thumzup-injects-2-5-million-into-dogehash-to-expand-dogecoin-mining-fleet/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07172+1.78%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:36
Delite
Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA

Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA

The post Rises to near 0.5850 after breaking above nine-day EMA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD extends its gains for the third successive session, trading around 0.5840 during the European hours on Thursday. The daily chart’s technical analysis shows that short-term price momentum has strengthened as the pair trades above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still positioned below the 50 mark, suggesting a bearish bias is active. Further advances toward the 50 mark may improve the market bias. On the upside, the NZD/USD pair may target the 50-day EMA at 0.5891. A break above this level would improve the medium-term price momentum and support the pair to test the three-month high of 0.6008, reached on September 17, followed by 0.6121, the highest since October 2024. The NZD/USD pair could find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 0.5824. A break below this level would weaken the short-term price momentum and prompt the pair to test the downward trendline around 0.5730. Further declines below the trendline would open the doors for the pair to navigate the area around 0.5485, the lowest level since March 2020, which was recorded on April 9, 2025. NZD/USD: Daily Chart New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.14% -0.09% 0.00% -0.10% -0.51% -0.15% EUR 0.22% 0.07% 0.12% 0.21% 0.10% -0.18% 0.05% GBP 0.14% -0.07% 0.06% 0.11% 0.06% -0.24% 0.00% JPY 0.09% -0.12% -0.06% 0.08% -0.02% -0.53% -0.03% CAD -0.01% -0.21% -0.11% -0.08% -0.11% -0.37% -0.15% AUD 0.10% -0.10% -0.06% 0.02% 0.11% -0.35% -0.06% NZD 0.51% 0.18% 0.24% 0.53% 0.37% 0.35% 0.40% CHF 0.15% -0.05% -0.00% 0.03% 0.15% 0.06% -0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.976+2.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:23
Delite
5 Best Altcoins To Buy With XRP, Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE Leading

5 Best Altcoins To Buy With XRP, Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE Leading

The post 5 Best Altcoins To Buy With XRP, Cardano and MAGACOIN FINANCE Leading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analysts are building their watch lists and pointing to the best altcoins to buy as market conditions shift. Among XRP, Cardano, TRON, and Ethereum, a new name is catching attention—MAGACOIN FINANCE. Analysts suggest this rising project could become the standout pick of 2025. XRP Prepares for Expansion XRP is high on every analyst watch list as it continues to trade in a narrow range that has historically led to explosive price action. Research group Sistine Research says the altcoin is entering its tightest compression pattern yet, which has preceded large rallies in the past. Despite slipping below $3, XRP’s setup is being compared to its 2017 and 2024 surges, where similar price squeezes were followed by major breakouts. Liquidity gaps around current trading levels suggest any breakout could accelerate faster than expected. Some analysts see XRP heading toward $8 or even as high as $27, depending on how far the rally extends. Others are more aggressive, pointing to a possible $33 price target if Ethereum climbs toward new highs. This places XRP firmly among the best altcoins to buy heading into the next cycle. Cardano Targets New Highs Cardano also holds a key place on the analyst watch list for the best altcoin to buy. At under $1, ADA’s price remains low compared to its 2021 highs, but projections show it could rise if its market cap expands into the $100 billion to $500 billion range. At a $100 billion valuation, ADA would trade near $2.79. A leap to $500 billion would value ADA close to $13.96, well above its previous $3.10 record.  Analysts like Javon Marks and SwingTraderPhil have echoed these targets. They forecast ADA reclaiming the $2–$3 zone and possibly moving into double digits later in the cycle. Cardano’s steady user base and developer activity make it a…
XRP
XRP$3.023-0.14%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001612-11.67%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:22
Delite
PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.040

PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.040

The post PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.040 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: The PENGU price surge is fueled by increased volume, signaling a market structure flip and breakout potential. PENGU targets $0.039–$0.040, with strong support around $0.025 for further gains. Pudgy Penguins NFTs saw $3.4M sales, outpacing major collections, boosting PENGU price momentum. PENGU Price Surge Signals Major Market Flip Targeting $0.039 to $0.040 Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has been showing impressive growth, with a strong upward trend in recent days. This momentum comes amidst rising trading volume and a resurgence of interest in the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection. Speculation surrounding potential partnerships and game launches has contributed to the surge in activity. Trading Volume Soars and Market Structure Flips The recent surge in Pudgy Penguins’ token price coincides with a marked increase in trading volume. Over the past 24 hours, the volume has surpassed $582 million, representing a 28% increase from the previous day. The price is now hovering around $0.031761, marking a clear rebound from earlier pullbacks. Analysts are particularly watching the 4-hour chart for signs of a market structure flip. Confirmed Accumulation phase followed by a strong CHOCH (Change of Character)” is being noted as a key signal for a market shift, suggesting that the token could be entering a new expansion phase. Potential Breakout | Source: X PENGU faces resistance in the $0.035–$0.040 range. If the price breaks through this zone, it could revisit the July highs of $0.046. The token has found solid support around the $0.025 mark, maintaining a steady position over the past month. A sustained push above $0.04 is seen as the key to unlocking further gains.  Growing Interest in the Pudgy Penguins Ecosystem Meanwhile, PENGU is poised for explosive growth, predicting potential 5x to 10x gains from current price levels. Such a breakout would align with the growing optimism around the Pudgy…
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.031666+3.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.12612+3.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:05
Delite
Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury

Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury

The post Solana Company Secures $500M to Establish Leading Solana (SOL) Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 17:56 Pantera Capital partners with Summer Capital to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury, raising over $500 million in funding. The initiative aims to maximize SOL per share. Pantera Capital, in collaboration with Summer Capital, has announced the successful closure of over $500 million in funding to launch Solana Company, a Solana-backed Digital Asset Treasury (DAT). This initiative, as reported by Pantera Capital, aims to leverage capital markets and onchain activities to maximize SOL per share, providing investors with an optimal exposure to Solana’s growth. Strategic Partnership and Vision The Solana Company is set to capitalize on the growing demand for blockchain assets by creating a premier Solana (SOL) treasury. Under the management of Pantera and Summer Capital, the company seeks to provide public market investors with a familiar equity instrument, enhancing their access to Solana’s ecosystem. This move comes as part of Pantera’s broader strategy to increase institutional and retail engagement with blockchain technology. The DAT Investment Thesis The foundation of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies, as explained by Pantera’s General Partner Cosmo Jiang, is to generate yield and grow the net asset value per share. This approach potentially offers higher returns compared to holding tokens directly. The success of a DAT is closely tied to the strength of its underlying token, making Solana a strategic choice for the Solana Company. Why Solana? Solana is recognized for its scalability, low transaction costs, and user-friendly infrastructure, making it a preferred platform for consumer applications and decentralized finance. Its technology has attracted interest from major financial institutions like BlackRock and PayPal, which are building on its architecture. The Solana ecosystem’s growth is evidenced by its increasing daily active wallets and developer engagement, surpassing even Ethereum and…
Solana
SOL$229.21+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003533+25.41%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:03
Delite
US Dollar Index falls toward 97.50 as government shutdown threatens federal jobs

US Dollar Index falls toward 97.50 as government shutdown threatens federal jobs

The post US Dollar Index falls toward 97.50 as government shutdown threatens federal jobs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against six major currencies, is extending its losses for the fifth successive session and trading around 97.60 during the European hours on Thursday. The Greenback faces challenges as traders adopt caution after the United States (US) government shutdown puts thousands of federal jobs at risk. US Bureau of Labor Statistics has paused virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. The labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Wednesday that although he supports further moves to lower interest rates, he is getting concerned about ongoing inflation pressures, specifically claims about a “one-time” inflation bump from tariffs. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said late Tuesday that she “plans to exercise caution in further reductions,” as anchored inflation expectations cannot be taken for granted. Logan added that, excluding tariff impacts, inflation may rise to 2.4%, driven by non-housing services. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.15% -0.06% 0.00% -0.18% -0.55% -0.14% EUR 0.20%…
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.1+3.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
SIX
SIX$0.02021+0.39%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:59
Delite
Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge

Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge

The post Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase Shareholders Greenlit To Proceed With Lawsuit By Federal Judge | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Ronaldo is a seasoned crypto enthusiast with over four years of experience in the field. He is passionate about exploring the vast and dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) and its practical applications for achieving economic sovereignty. Ronaldo is constantly seeking to expand his knowledge and expertise in the DeFi space, as he believes it holds tremendous potential for transforming the traditional financial landscape. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/coinbase-shareholders-greenlit-proceed-with-lawsuit/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
Sign
SIGN$0.06754+1.73%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001612-11.67%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:54
Delite
COTI Unveils New Loyalty Program to Incentivize Real Ecosystem Participation

COTI Unveils New Loyalty Program to Incentivize Real Ecosystem Participation

The post COTI Unveils New Loyalty Program to Incentivize Real Ecosystem Participation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, COTI, has launched a loyalty platform rewarding real user engagement with 12.5 million tokens. Redefining Onchain Loyalty: Rewarding Genuine Engagement COTI, the privacy-first blockchain infrastructure layer, has launched its new loyalty platform, seeded with 12.5 million COTI tokens in rewards. Unlike traditional airdrop models—which often incentivize passive sign-ups or superficial […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/coti-unveils-new-loyalty-program-to-incentivize-real-ecosystem-participation/
COTI
COTI$0.04681+0.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.08427+4.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:48
Delite
Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch

Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch

The post Ubuntu Tribe and WallStreetBets Bring Tokenized Gold to Everyone With $GIFT Gold Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. OCTOBER 1st, 2025, Singapore: Ubuntu Tribe, in collaboration with WallStreetBets, announces the public launch of $GIFT Gold, a gold-backed token designed to bring tokenized gold to everyday investors.  The GIFT Gold token was publicly showcased after the successful Gold Rush Soiree event at Token2049 in Singapore. As a sign of the growing push for related tokenized products, the Soiree had over 200 guests in attendance, featuring executives from Animoca Brands, The Open Network, Polygon, AlphaTON Capital Network, Ubuntu Tribe, WallStreetBets, and other prominent players. These high-level attendees prove that many in the industry align with Ubuntu Tribe’s mission to blend real-world asset tokenization, financial inclusion, and ethical growth. As a company at the forefront of tokenization evolution, Ubuntu Tribe’s intent is to democratize access to gold. This was achieved as Token2049 kicked off, with investors now gaining access to $GIFT Gold. There are many benefits of the tokenized gold token for interested investors. The token is a digital certificate representing 1mg of audited, regulated, and insured gold. There is a guaranteed storage of the $GIFT Gold reserve in vaults across Europe, Dubai, and Singapore. The GIFT Gold token is also highly accessible via fractional ownership: retail investors can purchase as little as $0.1 worth. Holder can also gain full accessibility through UTribe Wallet, which can be used for saving and spending. The product and the UTribe Wallet ecosystem emphasize enhanced utility and inclusion for all.  $GIFT Gold is a regulated product under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework. “With $GIFT Gold, we have taken the most trusted asset in history and made it mobile, universal, and human-first. Gold has always been a store of value, but now, it is a key to inclusion. What we have designed is the future of money, and it is dignified, ethical,…
TRIBE
TRIBE$0.5861+0.37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.74%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04224-9.95%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 17:46
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?