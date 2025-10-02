Borza MEXC
Aptos Labs Launches Petra Vault, a Multi-Signature Wallet Solution Compatible with Existing Vaults Like MSafe
PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos Labs announced the official launch of Petra Vault, a unified multi-signature (multisig) wallet solution, on the Aptos network. The product is designed to provide enterprise-grade security and intuitive design for teams and individual users. Key features of Petra Vault include: Compatibility : Supports direct import of vaults from existing Aptos multi-signature platforms such as Rimosafe and MSafe, without the need to re-set governance. Security : Built-in transaction simulation function allows you to preview transaction results before broadcasting to avoid risks; and can be used in conjunction with Aptos Keyless to disperse signature permissions across different platforms such as Ledger, Google and Apple accounts. Ease of use : Preset proposal templates are provided for common operations such as sending tokens and updating owners to speed up execution.
PANews
2025/10/02 18:31
Backpack Crypto Wallet Officially Supports Aptos Network
PANews reported on October 2nd that Aptos officially announced on the X platform that the crypto wallet Backpack has officially integrated and supports the Aptos network. Users can now manage their Aptos on-chain assets and interact with the ecosystem through the Backpack wallet. Aptos said in its announcement that the integration will "open access to Aptos for everyone."
PANews
2025/10/02 18:28
Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025
With several new presales launching in October, analysts are pointing to projects that could deliver the best ROI for early […] The post Monero Trades at $302, Ripple Holds $2.93, While BullZilla Presale Roars as the Best Presale in October 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 18:15
Alchemy Pay partners with stablecoin issuer Agora to provide fiat currency access support for its stablecoin AUSD
PANews reported on October 2nd that fiat-to-crypto payment gateway Alchemy Pay announced an integration with stablecoin issuer Agora, providing a fiat on-ramp solution for Agora's USD stablecoin, AUSD. This integration will allow users in 173 countries to purchase AUSD directly using their local fiat currency.
PANews
2025/10/02 18:15
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (October 2)
Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for October 2, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 18:00
Bitcoin Surpasses $119K amid U.S. Government Shutdown
Bitcoin ($BTC) surges past $119K after U.S. government shutdown and sparking market-wide gains and renewed optimism for broader crypto growth and liquidity.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 17:50
VivoPower Shares Rally 14% After Announcing $19 Million Equity Raise To Boost XRP Treasury — Stock Sees Slight Pullback Pre-Market
VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares are marginally lower in Thursday's pre-market trading, following a double-digit surge on a $19 million equity raise to support its XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) treasury strategy.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:41
Top XRP Trader Who Predicted 700% Rally Provides Major Bitcoin Price Update
What's next for Bitcoin price? Man who predicted insane 700% XRP price run delivers crucial outlook for leading cryptocurrency
Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:31
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Markets? Analysts Answer!
Matt Mena said that the US shutdown will support Bitcoin's (BTC) rise amid hopes of increased liquidity. Continue Reading: How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect Bitcoin (BTC) and Cryptocurrency Markets? Analysts Answer!
Coinstats
2025/10/02 17:30
AI-first Testing is a Dangerous Approach to Code Quality
AI-first testing is a dangerous approach to code quality. It treats buggy code as the source of truth. AI fails catastrophically at: Business logic validation, bug detection, and user experience validation.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 13:12
