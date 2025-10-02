2025-10-04 Saturday

This Naval Ravikant crypto favorite soars 150% this week

The post This Naval Ravikant crypto favorite soars 150% this week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breaking resistance levels dating back to June 2022, the privacy-oriented cryptocurrency Zcash (ZEC) has been one of the biggest surprises this week. Driven by strong technicals and notable ecosystem developments, such as the THORSwap debut, the asset has soared nearly 150% over the past seven days, trading at $147.89 at the time of writing.  Zcash weekly price. Source: Finbold However, the rally also comes amid intensifying debates over financial surveillance and digital IDs, as evidenced by Google searches for “privacy coins” climbing to record highs. Seizing on the opportunity to boost the asset further, Naval Ravikant, a well-known entrepreneur, investor, and crypto enthusiast, stated in an October 1 post on X that Bitcoin (BTC) is insurance against fiat, while ZCash is, in turn, insurance against Bitcoin, alluding to ZEC’s role as a digital shield. Namely, originally derived from Bitcoin’s codebase, Zcash comes with its signature SNARKs technology that helps protect transaction information, a feature likely to prove indispensable in the months to come if surveillance in the industry ramps up. As of now, nearly 20% of the ZEC supply is locked in a fully encrypted privacy pool.  Zcash momentum still strong Ravikant’s comments greatly boosted ZEC, helping it climb to nearly $100 yesterday, its highest price in over a year at the time.  Of course, the coin is still way below its cycle peak of about $320, leaving a lot of room for speculation. Still, Ravikant’s support positions the crypto as not just a speculative altcoin but also a potential hedge. Should the momentum continue, Zcash could become a pivotal privacy asset. The market is now eagerly awaiting new U.S. government shutdown updates, which might be another reason behind amplified fears of regulatory overreach and growing demand for alternative, security-first investments. Prolonged uncertainty and delays on Washington’s part could very…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:41
VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels

TLDR: VivoPower secured $19M through new stock issuance priced at $6.05, above its last closing market price. Funds will fuel the company’s XRP digital asset treasury strategy and reduce outstanding debt obligations. The raise follows a previous offering led by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. Shares were placed with long-term US and [...] The post VivoPower Raises $19M for XRP Treasury as Experts Map Next Price Levels appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 18:33
Universal Music, Warner Music in advanced talks to license songs to AI startups

Universal Music Group and Warner Music are in advanced discussions to secure landmark licensing agreements with AI firms. If it materializes, the deal could set the framework for how the music industry manages AI-generated content. The Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the two record label giants could each […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 18:07
Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say

Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained more than 9% in the last 24 hours as traders rushed to buy riskier assets amid the US government shutdown scare. Analysts are once again pointing to a possible run toward $1. Can the memecoin really reach that goal? Let’s examine. Analysts Call for $1 as Dogecoin Rallies Several traders shared […] The post Is Dogecoin (DOGE) Really on the Path to $1? Here’s What Analysts Say appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/10/02 18:00
Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision

The updated guidance eases the application of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT), a 15% levy on the reported book […] The post Strategy Escapes Billions in Potential Taxes After Crypto Tax Rule Revision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 18:00
Ethereum Dead Cat Bounce in Play? Here's What Chart Says

Ethereum showing signs of recovery, but as skepticism abounds, this breakout may be fake
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:37
Multisig, Hashes, and the Math Behind Trustless Record Keeping

This article explains the append process in distributed systems: how nodes locally create records with cryptographic hashes, signatures, and timestamps; how records are validated and updated during replication; and how multisig ensures quorum approval. It also covers record validation rules, the role of shared public keys, and how root and state hashes maintain eventual consistency without depending on append order.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 16:30
A Beginner’s Guide to the Authenticated Byzantine Gossip Protocol

ABGP (Authenticated Byzantine Gossip Protocol) is a consensus algorithm combining the efficiency of gossip protocols with Byzantine Fault Tolerance and authentication mechanisms. Designed for partially synchronous systems where all nodes are known, ABGP ensures liveness and safety through multisignature validation and ECC cryptography. Positioned as an alternative to private ledger frameworks like Hyperledger, it offers a secure, lightweight approach to distributed consensus.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 15:30
The TechBeat: Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds (10/2/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here. ## Who Owns The Moon? The Coming Fight Over Space Law and Treaties By @dylanmich [ 8 Min read ] Who owns the Moon? Explore the rising debate over space law, treaties, and the future of lunar ownership. Read More. Sia Redefines Cloud Security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection By @siafoundation [ 5 Min read ] Sia delivers decentralized cloud security with Supreme Privacy and Impenetrable Protection, eliminating single points of failure and insider threats. Read More. How Solar Sails, Aerogel Tiles and Engineered Microbes Could Transform the Red Planet By @ezikielemmanuel [ 6 Min read ] Discover how solar sails, aerogel tiles, and engineered microbes could revolutionize Mars exploration and pave the way for future colonization. Read More. How Science Fiction’s Clarke Belt Became our Geostationary Satellite Reality By @ivyhackwell [ 6 Min read ] Discover how the fictional Clarke Belt in science fiction became the foundation for today's geostationary satellites, revolutionizing global communication. Read More. ChatGPT Became the Face of AI—But the Real Battle Is Building Ecosystems, Not Single Models By @hacker53037367 [ 12 Min read ] ChatGPT made AI mainstream, but real transformation comes from ecosystems that embed AI across business, not from relying on a single model. Read More. The Rise of On‑Orbit Servicing and Satellite Refueling as a New Space Industry By @innocentchuks [ 8 Min read ] Discover how on-orbit servicing and satellite refueling are transforming space operations, extending satellite lifespans, and driving a new space economy. Read More. Knowledge Graphs Gain Traction as AI Pushes Beyond Traditional Data Models By @linked_do [ 21 Min read ] Is graph really the new star schema? What do graphs like to non-insiders, and what attracts them to the community, methodologies, applications, and innovation? Read More. How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane By @membrane [ 5 Min read ] Use Membrane (Integration App) to build integrations to any app with AI. Read More. How We Built a Professional iOS Onboarding at inDrive By @indrivetech [ 4 Min read ] Discover how inDrive built a structured two-week iOS onboarding program that helps new developers master architectures, navigation, and workflows faster. Read More. How Space Debris Cleanup Could Become the Next Trillion-Dollar Industry By @samuelogbonna138 [ 5 Min read ] Space debris threatens satellites and economies. See how cleanup tech could unlock a trillion-dollar spacetech industry. Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. What the Battle of the Bitcoin Metaprotocols Means for the Future of Bitcoin By @omnity [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin DeFi is splitting into two designs: indexer-embedded VMs vs. Decentralized PSBT Signing. We compare MEV, latency, UX, and more… Read More. Crypto Meets Banks: How Gluwa Bridges the Gap Between Two Worlds By @isaacsamuel [ 6 Min read ] How Gluwa bridges crypto and traditional finance, giving the unbanked access to credit and connecting global capital with local needs. Read More. The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs By @nfrankel [ 4 Min read ] I recently learned about a new way to leak your privacy, and it's a scary one. Read More. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the World's Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musk's bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Are we Catching up With Science Fiction’s Dream of Lunar Bases? By @codelynx [ 5 Min read ] Exploring the progress of lunar base development and how it aligns with science fiction’s vision of life on the Moon. Read More. The Harsh Math of AI: 78% Adoption, 90%+ Disappointment with Generative AI ROI By @MichaelJerlis [ 8 Min read ] By 2025, 80% of companies use AI, yet most projects fail to deliver ROI. Discover why AI adoption struggles and what separates winners from laggards. Read More. 12 Best Web Scraping Services in 2025 By @oxylabs [ 11 Min read ] Explore the 12 best web scraping services of 2025. Compare features, pricing, and pros &amp; cons to choose the right tool for your data extraction needs. Read More. Mac's Aura of Invincibility Fades as AI Anxiety Takes Root, New Survey Finds By @moonlock [ 4 Min read ] Moonlock's survey finds the Mac immunity myth is fading. Discover why user anxiety is rising and how AI is creating a new generation of macOS threats. Read More. AI Can Now Do Expert-Level Work (Almost). 5 Surprising Findings from a Landmark 'GDPval' Study By @hacker-Antho [ 4 Min read ] The results show that the best AI models are beginning to perform at a level comparable to highly experienced industry experts. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/10/02 14:10
Breaking the Network Effect: Can Decentralization Level the Playing Field?

This article examines the network effect's dominance over centralized platforms and discusses how decentralization can democratize access and level the digital playing field for all users.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:05
