2025-10-04 Saturday

ZachXBT: Circle did not freeze the funds in the Coinbase hack, and the hackers have now transferred them across the blockchain.

PANews reported on October 2nd that ZachXBT monitoring revealed another unusual movement in the attacker's address (0x8Da...Ea30) linked to the Coinbase security incident. The attacker initially exchanged approximately 5 million DAI for 5 million USDC and, after holding the USDC for approximately 35 minutes, transferred the funds via a cross-chain bridge. ZachXBT noted that Circle appears to have failed to freeze the USDC funds within that timeframe, with some of the funds reportedly being transferred via Circle’s official Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP).
PANews2025/10/02 18:36
Circle Expands RWA to Solana: Snorter Token is the Next Crypto to Explode

Circle, the company behind the popular stablecoin $USDC, has just expanded its tokenized U.S. Treasury fund ($USYC) to the Solana Blockchain. Why is this a big deal? Solana’s known for its speed and low transaction costs, making it a perfect match for expanding $USYC’s reach. Previously available on Ethereum, Near, Base, and Canton, USYC is now live on Solana, with BNB Chain integration planned next. $USYC is basically a tokenized slice of a short-term US government money market fund. With a market value of over $635M, up 13% from last month, it’s making a splash in the world of crypto finance. While we’re talking about making a splash, it’d be remiss not to mention the next crypto to explode, Snorter Token ($SNORT). But more about that later. The Growing World of ‘Real-World Assets’ Circle’s latest move is occurring amid a surge in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). We’ve seen the market explode in just one year, which demonstrates the growing demand from institutional investors for yield-bearing assets on-chain. The new Solana integration opens up numerous possibilities, such as using $USYC as collateral for trading derivatives or as a building block for other yield-generating strategies. The only catch is that the fund is only accessible to non-US institutional investors who pass KYC checks. Crypto platforms will have to update their systems to support the new eligibility checks, but it’s a challenge worth taking on to be part of the future of on-chain finance. As Solana opens up new possibilities to institutional investors, Snorter Token ($SNORT) does the same for you. What’s the Deal with Snorter Token ($SNORT)? Snorter Token ($SNORT) is a meme coin presale powering the Snorter Bot; a Solana-based trading assistant that helps you identify early crypto trends and execute trades with speed and precision. The Snorter Bot, personified by a cool, quirky aardvark, operates directly on the Solana blockchain via Telegram. This means you can trade right from your phone, and because it’s on Solana, you get super-fast trades and low fees. How Snorter Bot with $SNORT Makes Trading Easier Snorter Bot comes jam-packed with other features designed to make trading easier and safer. These include automated tools to help you snipe new tokens as soon as they launch, and features to protect you from common scams like rug pulls and honeypots. Even better, its 0.85% trading fees on Solana are among the lowest you’ll find, and the bot itself is designed to be faster than many of its competitors. This is crucial in a fast-paced market where every second counts. The bot also includes copy-trading features, which let you automatically follow the moves of top traders. It’s perfect if you’re just learning the ropes or want to leverage the expertise of others. There’s also protection against front-running and MEV, which helps to ensure your trades are fair. The Snorter Token ($SNORT) presale is gaining traction, having raised $4.2M with recent whale buys as high as $107.1K, $91.1K and $59K. With $SNORT, you’re not just holding a token; once the bot launches, you can use it to gain access to a powerful set of tools to navigate the crypto market with confidence. If the Snorter Token presale achieves its goals, experts predict an end-of-2025 high of $1.02, which would net you a return of 855%. But only if you act now. Grab your $SNORT today for $0.1067 and stake them for 113% APY.  Please note that this is not intended as financial advice, and you should always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC — www.newsbtc.com/news/circle-expands-rwa-to-solana-snorter-token-next-crypto-to-explode/ ‎
NewsBTC2025/10/02 18:33
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential

The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside tPotential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much more. Early investors who recognized Ethereum’s potential had the opportunity to buy the coin at around $0.30 during its 2014 ICO, and many rode it all the way to nearly $5,000 at its recent peak. But as Ethereum matures, its growth profile has taken a back seat, with many describing it as “steady and stable.” As such, Ethereum’s days of exponential gains are over. Even a 2x return from current levels seems like a stretch, as it would value ETH at around $1 trillion, which is higher than the market cap of Wall Street giant JPMorgan and the Mexican peso. Meanwhile, investors looking for the types of returns that Ethereum used to provide are focusing on smaller upstarts like Digitap ($TAP), a new token that already has a functioning product with real-world applications. This gives it the potential to offer 100x upside and ranks it as one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2025. Ethereum’s Upside Looks Limited Ethereum powers the majority of DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and layer-2 networks. The utility and institutional adoption command a high market share and fundamental value for ETH. However, its upside potential is uncertain from current levels, especially after falling below the psychologically important $4,000 level. In fact, ETH is down more than 12% over the past seven days. IncomeSharks, one of the most trusted and followed technical analysts on X, noted that the ETH chart points to “lost momentum” after an obvious “breakdown.” Meanwhile, corporate treasuries have been rushing to buy ETH by the billions in recent weeks, yet this has failed to keep prices steady. Source: @IncomeSharks Digitap: A Small…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 18:33
1inch Swap API Integrated Into Coinbase App for Retail DEX Token Swaps

1inch, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator, has integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, marking the DEX aggregator’s most significant U.S. client to date. The move expands Coinbase’s decentralized exchange functionality, enabling users to conduct swift token swaps directly within the platform. Coinbase Expands Onchain Access Coinbase recently rolled out its decentralized exchange (DEX) feature, allowing customers to engage with onchain assets through a self-custodial wallet built into the app. By deploying the 1inch Swap API, Coinbase said it provides users with direct non-custodial token swaps, lowering barriers to DeFi while expanding access to liquidity. “This integration with 1inch is a significant step forward in bringing onchain trading to our users,” said Scott Shapiro, head of trading at Coinbase. “Together we’re enabling seamless access to DEXes within the Coinbase app, which will bring millions of our users onchain.” Institutional-Grade DeFi The launch underscores 1inch’s broader strategy to grow its SaaS-based “1inch Business” segment, which acts as a gateway for institutions — from traditional finance (TradFi) to centralized exchanges (CeFi) — to incorporate advanced DeFi infrastructure. With major firms like Coinbase adopting its solutions, 1inch is positioning itself as a key access point for the industry. “We are no longer just looking to unify DeFi, our vision extends to all financial markets,” said Sergej Kunz, 1inch co-founder. “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players across both crypto and TradFi as they move to bring assets onchain in a seamless and secure way. It’s great to see Coinbase getting ahead of this shift, others will inevitably follow.” Why It Matters The partnership highlights two major themes shaping crypto today: the shift of centralized platforms toward onchain offerings, and the growing demand for liquidity and efficiency in token trading. For Coinbase, it represents an effort to bridge its 100-million-plus user base with DeFi markets. For 1inch, it solidifies its position as a preferred infrastructure provider for institutions entering decentralized markets. As DeFi infrastructure integrates more deeply into mainstream platforms, users can expect improved accessibility, reduced costs, and stronger security — factors that are critical for adoption at scale
CryptoNews2025/10/02 18:32
Sui Blockchain to Introduce USDi and suiUSDe Stablecoins by Year-End

TLDR Sui Group will launch two stablecoins, suiUSDe and USDi, by the end of 2025. USDi will be backed by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Sui blockchain aims to enhance liquidity and utility with native stablecoins. Sui’s stablecoin launch follows growing demand for proprietary tokens in crypto. Sui Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury, [...] The post Sui Blockchain to Introduce USDi and suiUSDe Stablecoins by Year-End appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 18:01
AIOZ Stream Delivers Peer-to-Peer On-Demand Video Powered by DePIN

Recently, AIOZ Network released AIOZ Stream, a protocol designed to make streaming as configurable as any modern software service. Instead of hard‑wired revenue shares and opaque delivery, teams get modular primitives: ingest, transcode, delivery, and payouts that can be tuned in code.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 18:00
Bloomberg: OpenAI Becomes the World’s Most Valuable Private Company With a $500 Billion Valuation

OpenAI has reached a market valuation of $500 billion, according to Bloomberg. This comes after the AI giant struck a deal in which current and former employees sold about $6.6 billion worth of stock to investors. This secondary sale significantly boosted the firm’s capitalization to more than the previous $300 billion, thus OpenAI managed to […] Сообщение Bloomberg: OpenAI Becomes the World’s Most Valuable Private Company With a $500 Billion Valuation появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 17:47
BBVA Teams With SGX FX to Launch Retail Crypto Trading in Europe

Spanish bank BBVA has partnered with Singapore’s SGX FX to allow retail customers to trade digital assets directly through its platforms.The integration, marking a first for the European market, the companies said on Thursday, will initially support bitcoin and ether, offering 24/7 trading with the same framework BBVA uses for foreign exchange.SGX has been a digital assets and blockchain tech enthusiast for several years, while BBVA has also been at the forefront among banks when it comes to crypto. SGX FX provides banks with aggregation, pricing, distribution and risk-management tools while maintaining operations across key global data centers in London, New York, Tokyo and Singapore.“SGX FX has built its reputation over 25 years by delivering a platform hardened by decades of live trading for the global FX markets. By tightly integrating digital assets into our existing FX offering, we enable banks like BBVA to move quickly, launch seamlessly, and serve growing client demand – all without the need for a full stack replacement,” said Vinay Trivedi, COO, SGX FX Sell-side Solutions.The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation has opened the path for highly regulated firms to offer crypto services and by working with SGX FX, BBVA positions itself to comply with these requirements while meeting rising client demand.“Digital assets are rapidly becoming an integral part of the global finance system. It’s natural that our customers want to be able to trade these assets using the same trusted system,” said Luis Martins, Global Head of Macro Trading at BBVA.
Coinstats2025/10/02 17:38
Smarter AI Training with Few-Shot Natural Language Tasks

AdaMix, a parameter-efficient fine-tuning method, outperforms full model fine-tuning in few-shot NLU tasks across benchmarks like GLUE. Using prompt-based strategies without extra validation or unlabeled data, AdaMix consistently boosts performance with both BERT and RoBERTa encoders, demonstrating stability and efficiency in few-shot scenarios.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 17:00
The AI Pilot Trap: Why Experiments Stall and Value Evaporates

Most AI pilots fail to scale because they lack infrastructure and measurable outcomes. Real impact comes when companies treat AI as core operations, not experiments.
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:32
