2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Valour Launches Bitcoin Staking ETP on London Stock Exchange; Ozak AI Maintains Growing Community Attention

The post Valour Launches Bitcoin Staking ETP on London Stock Exchange; Ozak AI Maintains Growing Community Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI has taken great momentum and acquired the status of one of the top AI-driven crypto projects in 2025. The presale was organized into five phases. Stage 1: $0.001, Stage 2: $0.002, Stage 3: $0.003, Stage 4: $0.005, and Stage 5: $0.01. The project is on Stage 6 at the price of $0.012, and it brings over 900% returns to the early adopters. Until now, the number of tokens sold is above 916 million, almost $3.39 million has been raised and the presale has already exceeded 80%. The next phase is under close observation by the investors because the price is likely to increase before the final launch target of $1, which can provide up to 20,000% ROI. The overall supply is more than 831 million tokens, and good distributions among participants of the presale give Ozak AI an opportunity to gain trust and excitement among its growing user base. Valour became the first physically-backed Bitcoin Staking ETP in the London Stock Exchange As long as the Ozak AI continues to be a source of investor attention, the crypto market, in general, is characterized by a revolutionary breakthrough. Recently Valour declared the opening of a physically-backed Bitcoin Staking Exchange Traded Product (ETP) in the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The product is 1:1 backed with Bitcoin and provides its holders with an annual yield of 1.4%, merging traditional finance with the decentralized opportunity to invest.  This step continues to legalize the use of crypto in the major marketplaces and enhance the popularity of Bitcoin as a long-term digital currency. Such structured products offer investors an additional amount of certainty in the overall crypto ecosystem and this benefits projects such as Ozak AI that are pioneering in the related fields. By the middle of 2025, AI crypto tokens boost explosive growth…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:34
Delite
Bias to lean against strength – OCBC

The post Bias to lean against strength – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY consolidated this morning, after 4 sessions of back-to-back decline. Pair was last at 147.10 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. 2-way trades likely “Daily momentum shows signs of turning mild bearish but decline in RSI moderated. 2-way trades likely, given political risks heading into the weekend, but maintained bias to lean against strength. Resistance at 147.80 (21, 50 DMAs), 148.30 levels (200 DMA, 23.6% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high). Support at 146.50/70 levels (100 DMA, 38.2% fibo) and 145.40 (50% fibo).” “LDP party will vote to select its leader on Saturday. We expect JPY weakness to reverse when political uncertainty fades and that BoJ to proceed with policy normalization. Wage growth, broadening services inflation and upbeat economic activities in Japan should continue to support BoJ policy normalization. The next meeting is on 30 October and another one in December.” “Markets are coming close to pricing in a hike at December meeting. We believe an earlier than expected hike in Oct meeting is plausible. Fed-BoJ policy divergence should underpin USD/JPY’s broader direction of movement to the downside. Near term, concerns of duration of US government shutdown provides another tailwind for JPY strength amid proxy demand for safe haven plays.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-bias-to-lean-against-strength-ocbc-202510020851
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:20
Delite
BlackRock's IBIT saw $90.7 billion in assets, placing it among the top 20 global ETFs. Yesterday, the firm saw a net inflow of $405 million.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the assets under management (AUM) of BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has reached US$90.7 billion, ranking among the top 20 of all ETFs in the world for the first time. Farside data shows that all US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday (October 1). Among them, IBIT led the way with a single-day net inflow of $405.5 million, the largest single-day inflow since August 14. The massive inflow of funds into ETFs coincided with a rise in the price of Bitcoin, which rose 4% yesterday, briefly topping $119,000.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 18:33
Delite
Zcash (ZEC) Explodes by 60% Daily, Bitcoin (BTC) Taps 7-Week High: Market Watch

ZEC stands in a league of its own in terms of daily gains.
Delite
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 18:25
Delite
Vitalik Buterin and Dr. Xiao Feng jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Group (EAG), inviting global Ethereum builders to jointly build a new paradigm of collaboration.

Singapore, October 2, 2025 — During the globally anticipated Token2049 Summit, HashKey Group Chairman and CEO Dr. Xiao Feng and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin jointly launched the Ethereum Applications Guild (EAG) initiative. The initiative aims to bring together developers, researchers, teams and institutions in the Ethereum ecosystem to jointly build an open, transparent and sustainable collaboration mechanism, accelerate the development and implementation of native applications, and promote the Ethereum ecosystem from an "infrastructure-led" to an "application-driven" stage. Starting point: Exploration of Shanhaiwu, the prototype of EAG This initiative builds on the three-year residency experience of "Shanhaiwu." As a native collaborative space launched and supported by Dr. Xiao Feng in 2023, Shanhaiwu has previously established locations in Beida Lake, China; Chiang Mai, Thailand; and Singapore, bringing together global developers to collaborate on AI, cryptography, public blockchain ecosystems, and public goods. Through three years of experience and accumulation at Shanhaiwu, participants have come to a profound understanding: the Ethereum ecosystem isn't lacking in technology or imagination; what's truly lacking is a sustainable, structured co-construction mechanism. Public goods and community support funds remain limited, and large-scale, real-world applications remain elusive. The EAG concept, grounded in Shanhaiwu's exploration, accumulation, and problem-solving, aims to fundamentally address the ecosystem's structural needs in application deployment, public goods support, and cross-sector collaboration. Vision: Build a collaborative mechanism to accelerate the implementation of real-world applications EAG is not a traditional foundation or accelerator, but rather an open initiative exploring the construction of a global collaborative network for Ethereum-native applications. Using Shanhaiwu as its primary application incubation site, it encourages developers to build, validate, and advance solutions to real-world problems. This initiative, rather than an organizational entity, proposes a mechanism to establish a new generation of collaborative paradigms for Ethereum ecosystem builders. Appeal: From East to West, call on global builders of the Ethereum ecosystem to build together At the initiative launch site, Dr. Xiao Feng said: The launch of the EAG initiative symbolizes the critical moment when the Ethereum application layer "breaks out of its shell"; the establishment of such an alliance is to unite the forces of all parties to welcome the arrival of the "1995 moment" of Ethereum and even the blockchain world - a new era of application explosion. HashKey will continue to invest in building the Ethereum ecosystem as always, and welcomes more native applications to grow and develop on HashKey Chain L2 to jointly enrich the application layer of Ethereum. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin was in attendance and co-launched the initiative. In a speech at Shanhaiwu Singapore the previous day, Vitalik expressed his hope that more long-term community builders like Shanhaiwu, especially at the application layer, would choose Ethereum as their foundational infrastructure and work together to drive the ecosystem towards practical implementation. An invitation to the global Ethereum ecosystem Currently, the EAG initiative is in the early consensus stage. The alliance sincerely invites ETH treasury companies, technology companies, Layer2 teams, developer communities, protocol organizations and research institutions from around the world to join, aggregate multiple stakeholders, and jointly build a new paradigm for Ethereum applications driven by bottom-up, real collaboration, and push the Ethereum ecosystem from the infrastructure era into the golden stage of real influence. Invitation to join: contact@shanhaiwoo.com
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 18:23
Delite
Travis Hill genomineerd als permanente FDIC-voorzitter

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram   Met de nominatie van Travis Hill als permanente voorzitter van de Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) zet Amerikaanse president Donald Trump een duidelijke stap in het hervormen van het toezicht binnen de Amerikaanse bankensector. Hill fungeert momenteel als waarnemend voorzitter en heeft al invloed uitgeoefend op beleidslijnen. Zijn aanstelling kan belangrijke gevolgen hebben voor de regulering van crypto diensten, de macht van toezichthouders en het vertrouwen van banken. Wat kunnen de verwachten als Hill het daadwerkelijk voor het zeggen krijgt? Belangrijke verandering in Amerikaanse toezicht aanstaande? De FDIC is een zeer belangrijk instituut in de Verenigde Staten, dat het vertrouwen van spaarders waarborgt en toezicht houdt op veel banken in het land. Hill werd tot nu toe als vicevoorzitter benoemd en trad op als waarnemend voorzitter nadat zijn voorganger vertrok. Nu blijkt dat Trump hem formeel heeft nomineert voor de permanente rol als voorzitter, zodat hij niet langer slechts tijdelijk kan opereren. Deze nominatie is meer dan een geroutineerde invulling van een belangrijke positie. Het markeert een belangrijke koerswijziging. Waar de FDIC lange tijd overwegend conservatief opereerde, is de verwachting dat de organisatie met Hill voorop een actievere rol zal aannemen in het vormgeven van financierings- en bankregels, met mogelijk minder nadruk op strikte beperkingen en meer ruimte voor innovatie. Omdat de benoeming nog bevestigd moet worden door de Senaat, krijgt het besluit extra gewicht. De aanbevelingen en oppositie binnen het Congres zullen ongetwijfeld invloed uitoefenen op de uiteindelijke invulling van de functie. Voor beleidsmakers, financiële instellingen en marktdeelnemers staat er namelijk veel op het spel. Dat de nominatie per definitie wordt goedgekeurd is dan ook nog de vraag. Krijgt crypto-regulatie de prioriteit? Een van de meest interessante aspecten van Hill’s nominatie is de mogelijke impact op de omgang met crypto diensten binnen de bancaire sector. Al eerder in zijn termijn als waarnemend voorzitter heeft de FDIC signalen afgegeven dat banken betrokken mogen zijn bij crypto activiteiten zonder voorafgaande toestemming, wat al als een versoepeling van het orthodoxe regime werd gezien. Onder Hill kan die koers verder versterkt worden. Banken zouden meer bewegingsvrijheid kunnen krijgen om crypto gerelateerde producten en diensten aan te bieden. Dergelijke openheid kan eindelijk die belangrijke brug slaan tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de cryptomarkt, wat innovatie en adoptie alleen maar kan gaan versnellen. Tegelijkertijd moet worden opgemerkt dat crypto dienstverlening nog steeds zwaar onderhevig is aan regulering en juridische onzekerheid. Het blijft de vraag in hoeverre Hill en zijn FDIC de taak zouden aanvaarden om duidelijke kaders te scheppen. Wetgeving van het Congres is immers vaak leidend, maar of dat zich beperkt tot beleid binnen de marge van bestaande bevoegdheden is nog maar afwachten. Maar dat deze portefeuille mogelijk prioriteit krijgt, is zeker niet ondenkbaar. Spanningen lopen op binnen de bankensector De bancaire sector kijkt met belangstelling naar de nominatie. Banken hopen dat onder Hill regelgeving versoepeld wordt, kapitaaleisen minder streng worden en belemmeringen voor groei worden verminderd. Indien hij pleit voor een meer pro-innovatieve houding, zouden banken hun strategische plannen kunnen bijstellen ten gunste van crypto gerelateerde activiteiten. Tegelijkertijd is er voorzichtigheid. Veel banken opereren in een zware compliance omgeving en hebben de aandacht van andere toezichthouders, zoals de Federal Reserve en de OCC (Office of the Comptroller of the Currency). Een wijziging in FDIC-beleid alleen verandert niet het bredere kader. Bovendien kunnen financiële instellingen hun capaciteit om te innoveren beperken als reguleringen elders aanscherpen. Als Hill met succes in de Senaat wordt bevestigd, kan dat de deur openen voor een veranderend speelveld waarin banken actiever deelnemen in fintech, tokenisatie van activa of beheerdiensten voor digitale activa. De mate waarin die verwachtingen uiteindelijk waarmaken, hangt grotendeels af van politieke steun en de interactie met andere regelgevers. Het bericht Travis Hill genomineerd als permanente FDIC-voorzitter is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 18:01
Delite
Secretary-General of the Thai Securities and Exchange Commission: Plans to expand the scope of crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, or to allow a basket of cryptocurrency ETFs

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, Secretary-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC), said in an interview that the country is planning to expand the scope of its cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beyond Bitcoin. "The possibility we have now is to expand the criteria for cryptocurrencies, such as a basket of cryptocurrencies," Pornanong said, adding that the Thai SEC will allow local mutual funds and institutions to issue such funds under the rules. This move is aimed at attracting young investors who want to use cryptocurrencies as a portfolio diversification tool.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 17:57
Delite
Gossip Protocol Replication, Multi-Signatures, and M-of-N Consensus Explained

This article explains how distributed systems maintain trust and consistency using gossip-based replication, partial and multi-signature proofs, and M-of-N network connections. The gossip protocol ensures efficient data sharing among peers without redundancy. Proof of correctness validates signatures mathematically, while multi-signatures aggregate trust across nodes. Finally, M-of-N networking reduces overhead while preserving consensus guarantees. Together, these mechanisms form the backbone of scalable, resilient, and secure decentralized systems.
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 17:30
Delite
How We Built a Chat That Books Your Service Slot in Seconds

This series of articles will delve into the architecture, key components, and a simplified view of the code behind our innovative system.
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:29
Delite
Building The Culture of Lean Startup in 2025: Top 3 Mistakes First-Time Founders Make

Looking at the data on failed startups, the same pattern is repeated: finances are the breaking point. Many first-time founders underestimate how quickly costs spiral, and they often learn the lesson the hard way. Here are the most common mistakes made when establishing lean practices.
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 13:11
Delite

