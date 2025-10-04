Borza MEXC
ECB Eyes Digital Euro – Trump Climbs and Fartcoin Sinks While BullZilla Emerges as the Best Meme Coin of 2025
Looking for the best meme coins? Meme coins no longer exist as passing jokes in crypto. They have become cultural touchstones, attracting traders, developers, and analysts alike. But within the crowded marketplace, one question dominates: which project deserves to be called the best meme coin? In this deep dive, three names stand out. BullZilla, a cinematic Ethereum-based presale […]
What Lies Ahead for Coinbase's Ambitious Move?
Coinbase, a significant player in the cryptocurrency market, has taken a notable step forward by applying for a national trust charter with the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).Continue Reading:What Lies Ahead for Coinbase’s Ambitious Move?
Sui and SUIG Collaborate with Ethena to Launch suiUSDe Stablecoin
The post Sui and SUIG Collaborate with Ethena to Launch suiUSDe Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Oct 02, 2025 02:26 Sui, SUIG, and Ethena collaborate to introduce suiUSDe, a Sui-native synthetic dollar, enhancing the DeFi ecosystem with innovative stablecoin solutions. The Sui Foundation, in partnership with SUIG Holdings and Ethena, has announced the forthcoming launch of suiUSDe, a new Sui-native synthetic dollar token. This innovative asset aims to bolster Sui’s DeFi ecosystem, marking a significant collaboration between a digital asset treasury company, a foundation, and a stablecoin provider, according to Sui Foundation. Powering the Next Generation of Stable Assets The suiUSDe token will be supported by a mix of digital assets and short futures positions, providing a stable and income-generating asset on the Sui network. This development positions Sui as the first non-EVM network to host such a stable asset, with backing from Ethena’s infrastructure. The revenue generated from the reserves will be used by both the Sui Foundation and SUIG to acquire additional SUI tokens, enhancing the ecosystem’s value. Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Mysten Labs, highlighted the significance of this launch as a new pillar in the Sui DeFi infrastructure, connecting stable assets directly to existing Sui infrastructure like decentralized exchanges. This initiative is expected to attract major financial institutions to the Sui ecosystem. A Mechanism for Ecosystem Growth The introduction of suiUSDe is set to drive ecosystem growth by channeling net income back into purchasing the native SUI token. This strategy aligns with the global trend of rising stablecoin transfer volumes, which have recently surpassed those of Visa and MasterCard combined, illustrating the market’s rapid expansion. Sui’s high-speed and scalable blockchain provides a robust foundation for stablecoin transactions, with a record $229 billion in stablecoin transfer volume recorded in August 2025, reinforcing its position as a premier platform for stablecoin…
Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion
Coinbase applied for a national trust charter with the OCC. The charter offers expanded services without a state-by-state approach. Continue Reading:Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion The post Coinbase Seeks Federal Trust Charter for Future Expansion appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Pump.fun ATH This Year? PolyMarket Split 50/50 as $500M Meme Coin Factory Faces Crash Fears
Polymarket bettors are split 50/50 on whether Pump.fun’s token will hit a new all-time high amid record trading volume, $500M in fees, and persistent questions about the sustainability of meme-driven token ecosystems.
BlockDAG's Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends
Many new launches talk about fresh ideas, but often fail when checked against real results. Bitcoin Hyper promises programmable Bitcoin, […] The post BlockDAG’s Presale Nears $420M With Awakening Testnet! More on Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode Price Trends appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Could Hit $5 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and SHIB Join Analyst Buzz
XRP price is attracting investors with an all-time high quarterly close and growing forecast of a $5 target in 2025. Analysts point to the similarities with a 37,800% explosion rally in 2017, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on a climb following a trend breakout. Similarly, MAGACOIN FINANCE is making altcoin headlines with high presale demand […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction 2025 — Ripple Could Hit $5 as MAGACOIN FINANCE and SHIB Join Analyst Buzz
Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License
The post Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange Coinbase has applied for a national trust charter, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos. This development comes as the crypto industry faces resistance from banking associations, which believe that crypto firms pose a threat to their operations. Coinbase Applies For National Trust Charter In a blog post, the crypto exchange announced that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in a bid to expand its custody business. The company noted that this is a significant step in expanding its business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework. Notably, this development comes just days after the SEC issued new guidance that enables state-chartered trust companies, such as Coinbase, to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. However, the top crypto exchange is now looking to expand its reach, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos that have earlier applied for a similar license. Ripple and these other firms have already faced resistance from banking associations, which have cited risks associated with allowing crypto firms to engage in banking activities under a national trust charter. Coinbase clarified that it has no intention of becoming a bank, while indicating that this move was simply to enable it to “confidently innovate” while ensuring proper oversight and security. The company also stated that the national trust charter would open up opportunities for them to launch new products beyond custody, including payments and related services. The top crypto exchange has already declared its intention to become the “Everything Exchange” with plans to roll out prediction markets and tokenized equity offerings. It is worth noting that a national charter will subject the exchange to federal oversight. The company is currently operating under the supervision of the New York Department…
REX-Osprey and Defiance Fund Managers File a Series of Spot Crypto ETFs With U.S. SEC
The post REX-Osprey and Defiance Fund Managers File a Series of Spot Crypto ETFs With U.S. SEC appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The spot ETF market has revealed the recent high demand for altcoins by institutional investors. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has received dozens of spot crypto ETF applications, with the final deadlines beginning this month. U.S. SEC Receives More Spot Crypto ETF Applications REX-Osprey 21 Filings On Friday, REX Shares, in collaboration …
Coinbase joins Ripple and Circle in bid to secure US banking license
The post Coinbase joins Ripple and Circle in bid to secure US banking license appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter with the OCC. The application is focused on Coinbase Custody, but if granted, it would let Coinbase expand into payments and related financial services under federal oversight. Coinbase has applied for a National Trust Company Charter from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), joining Ripple and Circle in pursuing federal oversight to expand their digital asset services. The company, which runs one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is regulated under a patchwork of state licenses, including the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) BitLicense. Adding a national OCC charter on top of its existing New York state licenses would enhance Coinbase’s custody business and create opportunities for new products, including payments and related services. “Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank,” the company stated, emphasizing its focus on bridging the gap between the crypto economy and the traditional financial system. Since 2015, the NYDFS BitLicense framework has provided operational oversight for crypto companies. Coinbase views the OCC charter as a way to streamline oversight for new offerings and continue innovation in traditional finance integration. “We’re not the first crypto company to seek a federal charter, and we won’t be the last,” Coinbase said, adding that it will work with OCC staff throughout the review process and address feedback through public comment. Circle, Ripple, BitGo, and Paxos are also seeking to attain bank charters amidst regulatory changes and increasing opportunities for deeper integration with traditional finance. Anchorage Digital is the only crypto company to have gained a national trust charter from the OCC. CEO Nathan McCauley said achieving the license involved major compliance spending and close regulatory engagement. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/crypto-banking-license-coinbase-ripple-circle/
