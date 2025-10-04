Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License

The post Coinbase Joins Ripple and Circle In Applying For National Banking License appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto exchange Coinbase has applied for a national trust charter, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos. This development comes as the crypto industry faces resistance from banking associations, which believe that crypto firms pose a threat to their operations. Coinbase Applies For National Trust Charter In a blog post, the crypto exchange announced that it has applied for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in a bid to expand its custody business. The company noted that this is a significant step in expanding its business capabilities and regulatory oversight beyond the existing framework. Notably, this development comes just days after the SEC issued new guidance that enables state-chartered trust companies, such as Coinbase, to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. However, the top crypto exchange is now looking to expand its reach, joining the likes of Ripple, Circle, and Paxos that have earlier applied for a similar license. Ripple and these other firms have already faced resistance from banking associations, which have cited risks associated with allowing crypto firms to engage in banking activities under a national trust charter. Coinbase clarified that it has no intention of becoming a bank, while indicating that this move was simply to enable it to “confidently innovate” while ensuring proper oversight and security. The company also stated that the national trust charter would open up opportunities for them to launch new products beyond custody, including payments and related services. The top crypto exchange has already declared its intention to become the “Everything Exchange” with plans to roll out prediction markets and tokenized equity offerings. It is worth noting that a national charter will subject the exchange to federal oversight. The company is currently operating under the supervision of the New York Department…