Likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525 – UOB Group

The post Likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pound Sterling (GBP) is likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525. In the longer run, GBP is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is likely to trade in a range 24-HOUR VIEW: “We expected GBP to “trade in a range of 1.3415/1.3470” yesterday. We did not anticipate the increase in volatility, as GBP rose sharply to a high of 1.3527 and then retreated to close at 1.3477 (+0.21%). The brief advance did not result in any significant increase in upward momentum, and GBP is unlikely to rise much further. Today, GBP is more likely to consolidate in a range of 1.3455/1.3525.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.3435), we highlighted that the recent ‘weakness in GBP has stabilised,’ and we were of the view that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525.’ Yesterday, GBP rose briefly and slightly above 1.3525 (high was 1.3527), before retreating quickly. There has been no clear increase in upward momentum, and we continue to expect GBP to trade between 1.3360 and 1.3525 for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-likely-to-consolidate-in-a-range-of-13455-13525-uob-group-202510020858
Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Draws Attention to NFL in Latin America

The post Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Draws Attention to NFL in Latin America appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Bad Bunny attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance with headliners Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020. Now, the 31-year-old star, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime performance at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8. “By placing Bad Bunny center stage at the Super Bowl, the NFL is making a statement about its commitment to grow and deepen its connection with Hispanic and South American fans,” said Ben Sturner, founder of Leverage Agency, a sports marketing and sponsorship firm. “His record-breaking streaming success and massive social media reach make him the ultimate crossover star to engage audiences across cultures and drive the league’s expansion into key growth markets.” Sturner added that the Bad Bunny announcement builds on prior momentum around the NFL’s Latino-focused ‘Por La Cultura’ advertising campaign as well as recent league regular season games in key markets Brazil, Mexico and Spain. In 2005, Mexico hosted the first-ever NFL regular-season game outside of the United States and has since staged several other contests. Last month, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers played in São Paulo, Brazil, marking the NFL’s second regular season game ever in South America. A week ago, the league announced a multiyear commitment, which begins in 2026, to hold at least three regular season games in Rio de Janeiro over a five-year span. What’s more, Latino’s are currently the fastest-growing fanbase in the NFL, with Mexico and Brazil being the…
Spanish Bank BBVA Introduces Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading for Retail Clients in Europe

The post Spanish Bank BBVA Introduces Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading for Retail Clients in Europe appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Spanish bank BBVA has teamed up with Singapore’s SGX FX to launch retail crypto trading in Europe. Starting October 2, 2025, customers can now buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on BBVA’s platform, with trading open 24/7.  The move comes under the EU’s MiCA rules, making it one of the first regulated services of …
New Presale Offers Enhanced Returns Through Dual Token Innovation

The post New Presale Offers Enhanced Returns Through Dual Token Innovation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For years, Litecoin was branded as the “silver to Bitcoin’s gold.” Its faster block times and lighter design made it a practical alternative for transactions, and for much of the last decade it remained one of the most traded cryptocurrencies.  But in 2025, the conversation has shifted. Despite ETF applications and ongoing network stability, Litecoin rarely features in broader market discussions. Its price action has stalled, overshadowed by Bitcoin’s record highs and the rise of ecosystems like Solana and Avalanche. Many long-term holders who once championed Litecoin as a core investment are now turning to projects that combine utility, staking, and transparent launch mechanics — such as XRP Tundra. Dual Tokens at Phase 4 Pricing The attraction for Litecoin veterans lies in XRP Tundra’s presale model. Every purchase delivers two tokens: TUNDRA-S, built on Solana, is the utility and yield engine. TUNDRA-X, based on the XRP Ledger, anchors governance and reserves. In the current Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068 with a 16% bonus applied. Buyers also receive TUNDRA-X at no cost, referenced at $0.034. At launch, TUNDRA-S is set to list at $2.50 and TUNDRA-X at $1.25. This dual-token allocation with pre-defined launch valuations provides a degree of clarity that Litecoin never offered. For investors who waited years for LTC to outperform, Tundra offers a more structured roadmap to potential returns. Liquidity and Stability With DAMM V2 Litecoin’s strength has always been reliability, but as a payment coin it lacks the liquidity innovation needed in modern DeFi. XRP Tundra incorporates Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools, creating an environment resistant to early dumping and bot exploitation. The pools deploy dynamic fees that start high and taper down, making speculative sell-offs unprofitable. Liquidity positions are tracked via NFTs, and permanent lock options ensure long-term trading depth. These features directly address…
5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value

The post 5 Key Factors Behind Its Growing Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways: XRP eliminates pre-funding and speeds up cross-border remittances, making it useful in emerging markets. Loyalty and travel programs are bringing XRP into daily life, turning it from an investment asset into a practical payment option. Institutions like SBI and Santander add credibility by holding XRP reserves and exploring settlement use cases. With the SEC case resolved and global clarity growing, XRP now has the legal certainty and network reach to expand adoption. XRP (XRP), the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has often been discussed in terms of speculative gains or losses. But its significance goes deeper once you factor in XRP’s real-world use cases, institutional support and regulatory clarity. Here are five factors that help explain why XRP matters beyond its market price. 1. Cross-border payments and remittance efficiency International payments are one of XRP’s strongest value drivers. It helps eliminate pre-funding, reduce settlement time and cut costs by acting as a bridge currency. Examples: Compared to SWIFT, which can take days and incur high fees, XRP’s near-instant settlement makes it attractive in emerging markets where remittances are essential. 2. Loyalty and travel program integration XRP is increasingly used outside financial institutions, especially in loyalty, travel and consumer services. This builds everyday utility for millions of users. Examples: Webus/Wetour has established a $300-million XRP treasury to support blockchain-powered travel vouchers, loyalty points and settlement infrastructure. Over 60 million loyalty members will be able to use XRP for overseas services like airport transfers, premium rides and travel experiences. SBI VC Trade (Japan) enables customers to earn XRP rewards through loyalty campaigns, expanding its use beyond trading. When loyalty programs adopt XRP, it shifts from being an investment asset to something users engage with in daily life, from redeeming points to paying for travel. Did you know?…
A Gonzo Plan To Beat China With Giant Robot Boats

The post A Gonzo Plan To Beat China With Giant Robot Boats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Autonomous speedboat designer Saronic aims to use its fat warchest to build America’s largest shipyard and help the US to once again dominate commercial and military shipbuilding. Ona muggy August morning in the sugar cane fields of Franklin, Louisiana, a group of executives from Saronic’s Austin headquarters stood sweating in blazers. Alongside them: local politicians and shipyard workers in teal shirts and steel-toed boots—employees whose jobs had been saved from closure by the well-funded builder of robotic speedboats. As they watched, CEO Dino Mavrookas donned a fireproof coat and gloves, pulled on a welder’s mask, and, in a shower of sparks, carefully spot-welded the company emblem onto the aluminum keel of the largest vessel the three-year-old startup has attempted to build: the 150-foot-long Marauder. Saronic designed the unmanned vessel to carry two 40-foot cargo containers up to 3,500 miles at 30% less cost than a crewed ship. Conceptually, it’s ideal for shuttling commercial cargo to smaller U.S. ports. But for now, it’s too expensive to ferry supplies during wartime to U.S. troops spread out across the Pacific — or deliver a boatload of hurt from missile launchers. The way the genial Mavrookas sees it, Marauder is a major step toward reclaiming maritime dominance for the United States. By removing crews—and all the systems needed to support human life onboard—he argues that Saronic can make ships simpler, faster, and cheaper to build, potentially jumpstarting America’s withered shipbuilding industry. “We don’t just want to compete with the Chinese,” he told Forbes. “We want to outbuild the Chinese.” The 44-year-old former Navy SEAL is facing long odds. Over the past two decades, China, through low labor costs and heavy state investments, has risen from an afterthought to become the world’s dominant shipbuilder. It now produces 53% of the world’s commercial ships, according to…
Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) is likely to trade in a range between 1.1700 and 1.1760. In the longer run, EUR is likely to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. EUR is likely to trade between 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we expected EUR to ‘trade in a range between 1.1710 and 1.1760.’ However, EUR fluctuated within a range of 1.1712/1.1778, closing largely unchanged at 1.1729 (-0.03%). We are not able to derive much from the price movements. Today, we continue to expect EUR to trade in a range, most likely between 1.1700 and 1.1760.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “After EUR dropped to a low of 1.1645, we highlighted last Friday (26 Sep, spot at 1.1660) that ‘the risk of EUR breaking below 1.1610 has increased.’ Our expectation did not materialise, and in our latest narrative from two days ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.1725), we highlighted that “a clear break above 1.1760 (‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that EUR could trade above last week’s low of 1.1645 for a while.” Yesterday, EUR broke above 1.1760 and rose to a high of 1.1778. We are neutral on EUR now and expect it to trade between 1.1675 and 1.1790 for the time being.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-11700-and-11760-uob-group-202510020844
XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50%

The post XPL, over 600M from the vault and -50% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Recent on-chain reports indicate that over 600 million tokens have been transferred from the vault to exchanges, challenging accusations of insider sales, while the price has experienced a drop of more than 50%. Founder Paul Faecks categorically denies any sales by team members, highlighting that the team’s investments and allocations are subject to a 3-year vesting period with a 1-year cliff. According to data collected from on-chain analysis shared by the community and verified through public explorers, the reported transfers can be traced back to trackable transactions on major explorers like Etherscan. Industry analysts and on-chain intelligence reports highlight patterns consistent with transfers made at regular intervals, a practice that requires further investigation by independent researchers as highlighted in contributions from Chainalysis. Key Facts in Brief Reported on-chain movements: over 600M XPL moved from the vault to exchange deposits. Price: XPL experienced a rally up to approximately $1.70 (source: TradingView) before pulling back to ~$0.83 within a few days (data updated as of October 2, 2025). The team denies sales by members, confirming a 3-year vesting with a 1-year cliff. Hypothesis TWAP: executions of fractional sales at regular intervals, a strategy that suits reducing market impact (see TWAP glossary for details). The project clarifies: “We have not engaged Wintermute as a market maker” as highlighted in recent news about Wintermute. XPL Price: from impulse to drawdown During the week, XPL saw a peak near $1.70 (source: TradingView), followed by a drop to ~$0.83. This correction resulted in a loss of over 50% of its value, contributing to in-depth analyses on on‑chain flows and questions about the structural context that accompanied the decline. The significant gap between peak and low, combined with substantial transfers, has prompted the community to delve into the inflows to the exchanges. In this context, the behavior…
Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push

The post Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix Shares Soar On OpenAI’s Korean Data Center Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sam Altman, CEO at OpenAI, during a media tour of the Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas, U.S. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Shares of South Korean billionaire Jay Y. Lee’s Samsung Electronics and billionaire Chey Tae-won’s SK Hynix surged to record levels after the companies joined forces with OpenAI to help with the American AI titan’s Stargate data center project. OpenAI, run by billionaire Sam Altman, unveiled Wednesday a raft of strategic partnerships with Samsung Group, SK Group and South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT to support the Stargate initiative, a $500 billion project to develop AI data center infrastructure for OpenAI. Since launching in January, Stargate has already onboarded the likes of billionaire Jensen Huang’s Nvidia, software giant Oracle and SoftBank-backed chip design company Arm. SK Hynix’s stock price climbed almost 10% to close at an all-time high, while Samsung’s rose by about 3.5%, reaching a four-year peak. The partnerships, in the form of letters of intent and memorandums of understanding, center on providing cutting-edge memory chips for Stargate operations and developing AI data centers in South Korea. They involve key group companies of Samsung and SK, including Samsung’s Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries; and SK’s SK Hynix and SK Telecom. “Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI—incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem,” Altman said in a statement announcing the partnerships. Construction at the first Stargate AI data center in Abilene, Texas. Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are two of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory chips. These include high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that power AI data centers. SK Hynix is the main supplier of HBM chips to Nvidia. Both SK Hynix and Samsung supply HBM chips to Broadcom, which…
Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access With Options Trading

The post Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access With Options Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access With Options Trading – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Expands Investor Access with Options Trading Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-orbs-expands-investor-access-with-options-trading/
