2025-10-04 Saturday

$500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

$500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post $500 Next? Snorter Token Is Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Upexi, a Nasdaq-listed firm and one of the largest public Solana ($SOL) treasuries, recently announced that it has tapped $SOL investor SOL Big Brain to its advisory committee. This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional demand for the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. With Solana solidifying its status as a must-have in every crypto investor’s portfolio, altcoins like Snorter Token ($SNORT) promise a further boost in the ecosystem’s utility, potentially making it one of the best crypto to buy now. SOL Big Brain to Open Doors to ‘Transformative Opportunities’ In a press release published on Tuesday, Upexi announced that SOL Big Brain has joined its advisory committee. According to Upexi CEO Allan Marshall, having one of the market’s top $SOL investors ‘opens the door to transformative opportunities across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.’ 🎯 Upexi’s move could have massive implications not only for the $SOL treasury company itself but for the Solana ecosystem in general. Doubling down on $SOL means growing institutional demand for the coin, which is currently the sixth-largest by market capitalization. At the moment, Upexi holds 2,018,419 $SOL, making it third among public Solana treasury companies. The company has also acquired a whopping 17,901 $SOL just in the last month, showing an ongoing arms race among institutions to snap up this increasingly valuable coin. Currently priced at around $224, $SOL has the potential to hit $300—with $500 on the table—based on forecasts from analysts. But institutions aren’t the only ones increasing their bets on Solana. Numerous projects are also trying to gain a foothold in the increasingly competitive market. Snorter Token: The Meme Crypto Trading Bot That’s Betting Big on Solana Solana has made a name for itself as the home…
Delite
MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending

MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending

What if the top crypto in October isn’t hiding in charts, but already roaring like a bull while everyone else is still carving pumpkins? Seasonal shifts aren’t just for leaves, they’re for markets too. Every October, traders look for that one breakout coin that turns whispers into headlines and converts early believers into the loudest […] The post MoonBull Rockets Ahead With 11,800% ROI Potential, Crowned the Top Crypto in October as Popcat and Pepe Keep Trending appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
Troll Football draws mixed reactions after Pump.fun meme token launch

Troll Football draws mixed reactions after Pump.fun meme token launch

Football memes X account Troll Football drew mixed reactions when it launched its first digital asset, a Solana-based token called FOOTBALL, through memecoin launchpad Pump.fun on Wednesday. Troll Football is one of the most recognized meme pages in global football culture, with more than 4.8 million followers on X. The account claims over 100 million […]
Delite
Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster?

Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster?

The post Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency landscape often witnesses varying trends in October, traditionally called ‘Uptober’ due to its historical pattern of price increases. This year, however, poses a potential divergence, as renowned crypto figure Ash Crypto signals a possible temporary downturn before a strong rebound. Continue Reading:Is October Prepping for a Crypto Rollercoaster? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/is-october-prepping-for-a-crypto-rollercoaster
Delite
Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization

Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization

The post Cronos, Morpho and Crypto.com partner to expand DeFi lending and tokenization  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cronos, Morpho, and Crypto.com have announced a collaboration aimed at bringing advanced lending and borrowing markets to the Cronos blockchain, with plans to expand into real-world asset (RWA) tokenization.  The announcement marks the next phase of their relationship, following earlier integrations of Morpho Vaults into Crypto.com’s product offerings, and represents a significant step in broadening Morpho’s lending infrastructure beyond Ethereum (ETH). Lending markets coming to Cronos As part of the collaboration, Cronos and Morpho will introduce stablecoin lending markets backed by wrapped assets such as CDCBTC and CDCETH. The first vaults on Cronos are expected to launch in Q4 2025, enabling users to supply assets to earn interest or borrow against their holdings, with rates adjusting dynamically to supply and demand. “Collaborating with Morpho is an exciting milestone for our community,” said Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs. “By working together to enable borrowing and lending with wrapped assets, we’re unlocking immediate utility for users while also laying the groundwork for tokenization and institutional-grade use cases that are central to our long-term roadmap.” DeFi access at scale Morpho is planned to be integrated directly into the Crypto.com App and Exchange, potentially extending access to millions of global users and driving significant on-chain activity on Cronos.  The teams are also exploring the use of wrapped RWAs as collateral within Morpho Vaults, reflecting a shared vision to expand access to tokenized assets and bridge traditional finance with on-chain markets. Recent upgrades on Cronos have reduced gas fees tenfold and cut block times to under one second, contributing to a 400% increase in daily transactions. “We’re excited to keep growing the DeFi Mullet: with Crypto.com in the front, Morpho on Cronos in the back to bring the benefit of on-chain lending to millions of users through familiar user experience,” said Paul Frambot, Co-founder…
Delite
CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs

CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs

The post CLS Mining launches next-generation mining rigs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. CLS Mining makes cryptocurrency mining accessible to anyone by removing the need for expensive machines and offering simple, flexible cloud mining contracts. Summary New users on CLS Mining receive a $15 signup bonus along with a $0.60 trial bonus when registering on the platform’s website. A variety of cloud mining contracts are available, allowing users to select options that align with different budgets. Earnings are settled around the clock, and once the account balance reaches $100, funds can be withdrawn or reinvested. “Hashrate” refers to the number of hash calculations a mining node can complete per second during the mining process, measured in hashes per second. Higher hashrate means more computers are participating in the calculation, resulting in stronger overall network security and competitiveness. “Hashrate Ring” is measured as the difference between the short-term (30-day) and long-term (60-day) moving averages of hashrate, reflecting the magnitude of changes in current hashrate relative to past trends. By tracking shifts in hashrate through measures like the Hashrate Ring, miners and investors can better understand network trends. For those who want to participate without running their own hardware, cloud mining platforms provide a simple entry point. How to get started? Three easy steps： 1. Sign up: Visit the official website of CLS Mining to register an account and receive a $15 signup bonus and a $0.60 trial bonus. 2. Choose a mining contract: Users can browse various cloud mining contracts and select one that suits their budget. 3. Daily settlement: The platform settles earnings 24 hours a day. Once a user’s account balance reaches $100, they can withdraw or reinvest to grow their assets. The platform’s core advantages at a glance Zero barriers…
Delite
Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances

Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances

The post Quantum Computing Challenges Mitigated by Accelerated Computing Advances appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Sep 30, 2025 18:29 Discover how accelerated computing is addressing quantum computing challenges, enhancing error correction, circuit compilation, and system simulation to bring quantum applications closer to reality. Quantum computing, a promising frontier in technology, faces significant hurdles in error correction, qubit design simulations, and circuit optimization. These challenges are being addressed through accelerated computing, as highlighted by NVIDIA’s recent advancements. Quantum Error Correction with Accelerated Computing Quantum error correction (QEC) is crucial for mitigating noise in quantum processors. By employing quantum low-density parity-check (qLDPC) codes, researchers can reduce errors with minimal qubit overhead. The University of Edinburgh leveraged NVIDIA’s CUDA-Q QEC library to develop AutoDEC, a new qLDPC decoding method, achieving a 2x boost in speed and accuracy, according to NVIDIA. In collaboration with QuEra, NVIDIA utilized its PhysicsNeMo framework and cuDNN library to develop an AI decoder with a transformer architecture. This model achieved a 50x increase in decoding speed and improved accuracy, showcasing the potential of AI in scaling quantum error correction. Optimizing Quantum Circuit Compilation Quantum circuit compilation involves mapping qubits to a processor’s physical layout, a task linked to graph isomorphism. NVIDIA, in collaboration with Q-CTRL and Oxford Quantum Circuits, developed the GPU-accelerated ∆-Motif method, which offers up to a 600x speedup. Using the cuDF library, NVIDIA facilitated efficient graph operations and layout construction, marking a breakthrough in quantum compilation. Enhancing Quantum System Simulations Accurate simulations of quantum systems are vital for advancing qubit designs. The QuTiP toolkit, widely used for noise analysis in quantum hardware, was integrated with NVIDIA’s cuQuantum SDK through a collaboration with the University of Sherbrooke and AWS. This integration, utilizing AWS’s GPU-accelerated EC2 infrastructure, resulted in a 4,000x performance boost for large systems, demonstrating the power of accelerated computing in…
Delite
Crypto Exploits Plunge 22% — $127M Lost in September, Top Hacks Revealed

Crypto Exploits Plunge 22% — $127M Lost in September, Top Hacks Revealed

September crypto exploits resulted in $127M in losses, a 22% decline from August. Major incidents included a $44.14M hack on UXLINK and a $41.5M breach affecting SwissBorg, while a Venus user lost $13.5M to a phishing attack.
Delite
Likely to consolidate on the day – OCBC

Likely to consolidate on the day – OCBC

The post Likely to consolidate on the day – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Euro (EUR) traded subdued in absence of fresh catalyst. CPI picked up to 2.2% y/y but well within consensus. Pair was last at 1.1752 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Broader fundamental outlook remains supportive “Earlier comments from ECB officials may have tempered expectations. Lagarde said the inflation risks are quite contained in both directions. She also indicated that we are in a good place but that place is not fixed. Our house view believes that ECB rate cut cycle is nearing its end.” “Mild bearish momentum on daily chart shows tentative signs of fading while RSI was flat. 2-way trades still likely, within recent range. Immediate resistance here at 1.1810 and 1,1920 levels (2025 high). Support at 1.1640/70 levels (50 DMA, 23.6% fibo retracement of Mar low to Sep high), 1.16 (100 DMA) and 1.1460 (38.2% fibo).” “New French PM Sebastien Lecornu has ruled out wealth tax, aims to cut budget deficit to 4.7% of GDP in attempt to get budget 2026 by early Oct. It remains early to concur if he can turn things, but early polls show he only has a positive opinion of 16%. Additionally, the Netherlands will hold General Elections on October 29. These political developments may still pose short-term downward risk on the euro. However, the broader fundamental outlook remains supportive of the euro, suggesting a buy-on-dips approach. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-likely-to-consolidate-on-the-day-ocbc-202510020842
Delite
Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline

Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline

TLDR: Metaplanet Q3 Bitcoin revenue hit ¥2.44B, marking a 115.7% increase from the prior quarter’s results. The company now holds 30,823 BTC worth about $3.7B, making it the fourth largest corporate Bitcoin balance. Operating profit surged 88% over forecast, even as Metaplanet stock continued to fall against the market trend. President Simon Gerovich said the [...] The post Metaplanet President Stands Firm on Bitcoin Strategy Despite Stock Decline appeared first on Blockonomi.
