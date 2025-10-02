Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Mutuum Finance raises $16.7m, sells 740m tokens pre-launch
Mutuum Finance’s presale surpasses $16.7m with strong token distribution, highlighting its structured approach and growing traction in DeFi. #partnercontent
FINANCE
$0.001621
-11.12%
TOKEN
$0.0137
+6.03%
DEFI
$0.00225
+19.36%
Delite
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 19:37
Delite
Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Disrupt Global Finance
TLDR Robinhood launches tokenized U.S. stocks in Europe, eyeing global adoption. Tokenized assets disrupt finance; Europe races ahead as U.S. lags behind. 24/7 tokenized stock trading reshapes markets, with real estate up next. Robinhood bets big on tokenization, making global equity access seamless. Tokenization expands from stocks to real estate, building a new finance era. [...] The post Robinhood CEO Predicts Tokenization Will Disrupt Global Finance appeared first on CoinCentral.
FINANCE
$0.001621
-11.12%
U
$0.01042
+3.14%
REAL
$0.08428
+4.77%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 19:32
Delite
Ethereum Price: Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October
The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading near $4,376, with technical momentum indicators showing signs of recovery. The Relative Strength Index […] The post Ethereum Price: Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October appeared first on Coindoo.
ETH
$4,502.2
+0.91%
SECOND
$0.00001
--%
NEAR
$2.978
+2.65%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 19:32
Delite
Snorter Token Rises as Next Crypto to Explode
The post Snorter Token Rises as Next Crypto to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Circle Expands RWA to Solana: Snorter Token Rises as Next Crypto to Explode Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/circle-expands-rwa-to-solana-snorter-token-next-crypto-to-explode/
TOKEN
$0.0137
+6.03%
COM
$0.014914
+6.78%
RWA
$0.008213
+14.57%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 19:18
Delite
Crypto Market Hits $4.06T amid Building Momentum across Bitcoin and Altcoins
Global crypto market cap hits $4.06T as Bitcoin ($BTC), Ethereum ($ETH), DeFi, and NFTs surge alongside major policy and institutional developments.
4
$0.18211
+27.94%
CAP
$0.13754
+5.31%
BTC
$122,299.76
+2.18%
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 19:15
Delite
‘Insurance against Bitcoin’ – Naval Ravikant fuels Zcash’s 100% rally, but…
Privacy coin fever grips markets, but signals of profit-taking cloud ZEC’s next chapter.
CLOUD
$0.12689
-7.57%
ZEC
$134.51
-3.88%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:00
Delite
Nearly $420M Raised and Counting: Why BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Hottest Crypto to Buy Now
Track how BlockDAG’s deal with BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team pushes its presale to nearly $420M. See why traders are rushing to accumulate BDAG with entry at just $0.0015.
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
ALPINE
$1.41
-4.52%
1
$0.007126
+25.50%
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 19:00
Delite
Blockchain Reporter Named Official Media Partner of Cardano Summit 2025, Unlocking Exclusive Reader Benefits
Blockchain Reporter joins Cardano Summit 2025 as official media partner, offering readers insights, updates, and exclusive benefits.
SUMMIT
$0.0000141
-13.49%
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 18:59
Delite
Plasma Founder Denies Insider Selling After XPL Token Plunges 50%
Plasma founder Paul Faecks has pushed back against claims of insider selling after the project’s native token, XPL, lost over half its value within days.
XPL
$0.9298
-0.50%
TOKEN
$0.0137
+6.03%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:43
Delite
Swedish Lawmakers Propose National Bitcoin Reserve
The motion submitted by two Sweden Democrats seeks to bring the country in line with moves for Bitcoin reserves in places like the U.S.
LINE
$0.0000271
-0.36%
LIKE
$0.010831
+20.21%
U
$0.01042
+3.14%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:43
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?