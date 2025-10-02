Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
SEC Opens Doors for State Trust Companies to Handle Crypto Custody
TLDR The SEC has approved state trust companies to act as qualified custodians for crypto assets. This decision allows more players to enter the crypto custody market in the US. The SEC will not take enforcement action against investment advisers using state trust companies for crypto custody. The approval aims to provide greater clarity and [...] The post SEC Opens Doors for State Trust Companies to Handle Crypto Custody appeared first on CoinCentral.
TRUST
$0.0004341
+0.60%
ACT
$0.03405
+2.40%
MORE
$0.07177
+1.81%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 19:39
Delite
LTC broke out above $120, making fresh push for a higher range
LTC recovered above $120, ahead of the Canary Capital ETF approval deadline on October 2. LTC also rallied on irrational hype for older altcoins, following the ZEC breakout above $150.
LTC
$118.6
+2.09%
PUSH
$0.03171
+2.85%
HYPE
$48.77
-1.53%
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:26
Delite
VivoPower Secures $19M to Grow XRP Treasury Amid XRP Price Surge
TLDR VivoPower raised $19 million in an equity offering to expand its XRP treasury holdings. The company issued ordinary shares at $6.05 each, above its last closing price. Proceeds from the offering will primarily be used to grow VivoPower’s XRP holdings. VivoPower’s mining subsidiary, Caret Digital, will convert mined assets directly into XRP. The company’s [...] The post VivoPower Secures $19M to Grow XRP Treasury Amid XRP Price Surge appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
$3.0245
--%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 19:18
Delite
Armenia plans to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency from 2026
Armenian authorities have confirmed their plan to prohibit cash purchases of cryptocurrency in the country, starting from next year. A representative of the executive power in Yerevan indicated the intention is not to curb crypto turnover, but rather prevent anonymous transactions. Yerevan confirms upcoming ban on cash-crypto trade The Armenian government remains determined to impose […]
NOT
$0.001624
+1.12%
BAN
$0.06505
-0.50%
TRADE
$0.10258
-6.72%
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:17
Delite
Bitcoin Rally Gains Momentum as Bears Get Squeezed
The world’s largest cryptocurrency is now trading at $118,651, holding strong gains after clearing the $117,000 barrier. On-chain data suggests […] The post Bitcoin Rally Gains Momentum as Bears Get Squeezed appeared first on Coindoo.
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
GET
$0.004476
-0.90%
NOW
$0.00496
-1.19%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 19:11
Delite
As Upexi Doubles Down on Solana, Could Snorter Token be the Best Crypto to Buy Now?
This is a major move for Upexi, as it further strengthens its S0lana strategy. This also reflects the growing institutional […] The post As Upexi Doubles Down on Solana, Could Snorter Token be the Best Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
TOKEN
$0.0137
+6.03%
NOW
$0.00496
-1.19%
MAJOR
$0.12617
+3.97%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 18:52
Delite
Crypto Projects Hit by Over $127 mln in Hacker Attacks in September
In September 2025, the crypto industry lost about $127 mln as a result of hacker attacks. This is reported by the analytical company PeckShield. In total, there were at least 20 major hacks during the month. Compared to August 2025, when losses reached $163 mln, the amount of losses decreased by 22%. The largest attack […] Сообщение Crypto Projects Hit by Over $127 mln in Hacker Attacks in September появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
MLN
$7.945
-0.36%
MAJOR
$0.12617
+3.97%
Delite
Incrypted
2025/10/02 18:50
Delite
UK weighs if victims of China fraud scheme get today’s value of seized 61K Bitcoin
UK officials are weighing whether to keep roughly $6.4 billion in gains from Bitcoin seized in a major Chinese fraud case instead of returning it to victims. United Kingdom officials are weighing whether to retain billions of dollars in gains from seized Bitcoin tied to a massive fraud case, rather than redistributing the full amount to victims, according to the Financial Times.According to a Thursday Financial Times report, the UK High Court may decide to reimburse only the original value of the investment, around 640 million British pounds ($862 million), to victims of the scam. This is despite the seized 61,000 Bitcoin (BTC) being worth nearly $7.24 billion at the time of writing, resulting in an excess of approximately $6.4 billion.The Bitcoin was seized in 2018 in north London from scammers who defrauded 128,000 investors in China. Some Treasury officials have privately debated whether the windfall could help offset a budget deficit of up to 30 billion pounds ($40.5 billion). Under existing rules, assets seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act are usually paid into the Home Office or the Treasury Consolidated Fund, with court-ordered compensation when required.Read more
GET
$0.004476
-0.90%
4
$0.18211
+27.94%
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:40
Delite
Avalanche Treasury Co. strikes $675 million merger deal to form AVAX DAT
The deal includes an initial $200 million discounted AVAX purchase allocation through the Avalanche Foundation.
FORM
$1.251
+4.22%
AVAX
$30.87
+2.38%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:36
Delite
Ethereum herpakt steun en komt dichter bij nieuwe ATH
Ethereum schiet vandaag flink omhoog en weet het belangrijke steunniveau van $4.250 opnieuw te veroveren. Met een stijging van 5,7% in de afgelopen 24 uur staat de koers nu op $4.380. Ook het handelsvolume doet mee: in totaal werd er voor bijna $49 miljard aan ETH verhandeld. De markt lijkt... Het bericht Ethereum herpakt steun en komt dichter bij nieuwe ATH verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ATH
$0.0519
+2.26%
4
$0.18211
+27.94%
MET
$0.2244
-0.92%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 18:35
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?