Citadel Wallet unveils Suiball, a hardware wallet built for the Sui blockchain

The post Citadel Wallet unveils Suiball, a hardware wallet built for the Sui blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Citadel Wallet has unveiled Suiball, the first hardware wallet designed specifically for the Sui blockchain. Summary Suiball uses clear signing to display all transaction details in a human-readable format, reducing the risks of blind signing. The wallet supports native Sui assets such as WAL, DEEP, NS, and NFTs, and integrates with DeFi platforms including Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, and Ika. Suiball provides native Bitcoin support and will expand in the future to include gaming and payment applications. Citadel Wallet, a leading developer of crypto hardware solutions, has unveiled Suiball, the first hardware wallet built specifically for the Sui (SUI) blockchain. Announced during SuiFest, Suiball aims to provide a secure, user-friendly experience for the next generation of crypto users. Suiball introduces “clear signing,” a feature designed to eliminate the risks associated with traditional blind signing. Unlike legacy wallets where users approve transactions without fully understanding them, clear signing displays every detail of a transaction in an intuitive, human-readable format. This ensures that users know exactly what they are authorizing, adding a new layer of security to digital asset management. “With clear signing, Suiball offers a level of transaction transparency that is essential as BTCfi and other high-value use cases grow across the network,” said Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CTO for Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui. Deep Sui ecosystem integration Suiball supports all native Sui assets, including WAL, DEEP, NS, as well as NFTs. It also integrates with the broader Sui ecosystem. It’s compatible with popular DeFi platforms on Sui, including Suilend, Bluefin, Cetus, and Ika, while also supporting native Bitcoin (BTC) and BTC-focused DeFi products. With roughly 30% of Sui’s total value locked in BTC assets, these integrations position Suiball as a key tool for managing high-value holdings and participating in cross-chain applications. In the future, Citadel Wallet plans to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:41
Likely to test 0.5840 before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group

The post Likely to test 0.5840 before the risk of a pullback increases – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a chance for New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to test 0.5840 before the risk of a pullback increases. In the longer run, NZD has likely moved into a 0.5770/0.5865 range-trading phase, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD is likely to trade in a range for now 24-HOUR VIEW: “We did not anticipate the sharp rise in NZD that reached a high of 0.5831 (we were expecting consolidation). Despite the relatively sharp advance, upward momentum has not increased significantly. That said, there is a chance for NZD to test 0.5840 before the risk of a pullback increases. We do not expect the major resistance at 0.5865 to come under threat. Support is at 0.5805; a breach of 0.5790 would indicate that the current upward bias has faded.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “We have held a negative stance on NZD since the middle of last month (as annotated in the chart below). Yesterday (01 Oct, spot at 0.5795), we indicated that ‘downward momentum has slowed further, and unless there is a meaningful decline soon, a break above 0.5815 would suggest that NZD has moved into a range-trading phase.’ NZD subsequently rose above 0.5815, reaching a high of 0.5831. The price action suggests that NZD is likely to trade in a range for now, expected to be between 0.5770 and 0.5865.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-likely-to-test-05840-before-the-risk-of-a-pullback-increases-uob-group-202510020912
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:39
How Bitcoin ETFs buy more than double the BTC mined

The post How Bitcoin ETFs buy more than double the BTC mined appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs added $1.63 billion last week, bringing four-week net intake to $3.96 billion and marking nine positive weeks out of the last twelve. The 12-week rolling sum stands at $6.08 billion, roughly mid-range for 2025 based on CryptoSlate’s internal tracker built from fund disclosures and public flow tables. Year to date, net inflows total $22.78 billion, with $58.44 billion since inception. An assets-under-management proxy is $155.9 billion, while the average weekly value traded over the past four weeks is $16.17 billion compared with a 12-week average of $17.90 billion. Weekly ETF net flows Flows re-accelerated into the turn of the quarter as the policy and macro backdrop shifted. The Federal Reserve cut rates in September, and market pricing tilts to further easing in the fourth quarter, lowering the hurdle for rate-sensitive allocators that use ETFs to add exposure. The first day of the U.S. government shutdown pushed gold to record highs and the dollar lower, a cross-asset mix that has historically coincided with stronger crypto ETP prints. Global product data corroborate the turn. CoinShares logged consecutive weekly inflows through late September, with Bitcoin capturing the majority of tickets, and $1.03 billion went into digital asset funds in the week to Sept. 29, including $790 million into Bitcoin vehicles. Liquidity remains ETF-centric. Kaiko Research finds that U.S. hours have held a larger share of depth since the ETF launch and that ETF net flows explain only a modest share of daily BTC returns, with an R² near 0.32. This is a reminder that derivatives and macro still drive a large portion of variance. With Q4 underway, simple scenario math frames the path for net flows and how much Bitcoin could be absorbed from circulating supply. The past four weeks annualize to roughly $12.9 billion for the quarter, while…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,299.77+2.23%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:38
Best Altcoins like $HYPER to Explode as $200K Bitcoin Prediction Fuels Market

The post Best Altcoins like $HYPER to Explode as $200K Bitcoin Prediction Fuels Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Best Altcoins like $HYPER to Explode as $200K Bitcoin Prediction Fuels Market Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-altcoins-bitcoin-200k-q4-2025-potential/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:31
1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH

The post 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TL;DR Recently, digital asset treasuries aggregate approximately 1.3M BTC and 5.5M ETH according to third-party estimates: BitcoinTreasuries.net and industry analysis collected by Chainalysis Research. Data updated as of October 2, 2025. The sector shows signs of consolidation: stricter selection of projects, better infrastructure, clearer governance rules. The “it’s a bubble” thesis coexists, in parallel, with the arrival of more patient and institutional capital, especially on BTC, ETH, SOL, and TON. The Hook: Record Data, but “It Looks Like a Bubble” Corporations and foundations continue to accumulate tokens in their treasury, with numbers that surprise even industry insiders. At the Token2049 in Singapore, the CEO of TON Strategy, Daria Kapustina, stated: “it looks like it’s a bubble”. The contrast is stark: growing figures accompanied by the return of the word “bubble”. In this context, the signal is that the cycle is changing, with new dynamics and greater selectivity from investors, who are more attentive to sustainability and processes. According to data collected by our research team, which monitored dozens of on-chain balances and corporate reports between 2023 and 2025, many treasuries have indeed reallocated exposures towards assets with greater liquidity and formal custody infrastructures. custody services. Industry analysts observe an increase in requests for risk management policies and periodic reporting in consultations with foundations and corporates. Context and Key Statements Kapustina explained that Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) have attracted fast capital, but now the focus is shifting to projects with more solid fundamentals, marking a phase of filtering rather than an immediate crash. It should be noted that the trajectory suggests a shift from indiscriminate growth to operational discipline. She recalled the role of Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy as a model of treasury in Bitcoin. Recently, the logic has also extended to Ether, Solana, and Toncoin, with TON Strategy active in…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,299.77+2.23%
Ethereum
ETH$4,502.6+1.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:29
Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October

The post Analysts See ETH Outperforming Bitcoin in October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Analysis Ethereum is entering a critical phase as it pushes higher after its recent correction, with analysts pointing to key resistance levels and potential outperformance against Bitcoin in the coming weeks. The second-largest cryptocurrency is currently trading near $4,376, with technical momentum indicators showing signs of recovery. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has bounced from oversold territory, signaling renewed buying interest after weeks of decline. Analysts See ETH Outperformance Ahead Crypto trader Michaël van de Poppe suggested that Ethereum may soon lead the market once Bitcoin’s current bounce slows down. According to him, the sequence could unfold with Bitcoin first making a short-term rally, followed by a pullback, giving Ethereum the chance to accelerate. This shift, he argues, could also lift the broader altcoin ecosystem. He highlighted Ethereum’s performance against Bitcoin as a key signal, noting that the ETH/BTC pair has held up well despite recent corrections, which could pave the way for stronger momentum in October. Resistance at $4,505 Market analyst Ali emphasized that $4,505 is the crucial price barrier for Ethereum. On-chain data from Glassnode shows this level as one of the most heavily traded zones historically, meaning ETH must break through it convincingly to sustain its rally. If Ethereum manages to clear $4,505, analysts believe the asset could retest previous highs and potentially extend its gains, especially with the market entering the final quarter of 2025, a period historically favorable for crypto. For now, traders are closely watching whether Ethereum can build on its recovery and confirm a breakout above resistance, setting the stage for another strong move in the weeks ahead. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct…
Ethereum
ETH$4,502.6+1.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:20
Traders Watch Bitcoin Hyper’s Best Crypto Presale

The post Traders Watch Bitcoin Hyper’s Best Crypto Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-nears-120k-as-traders-watch-hyper-presale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 20:12
Bessent shutdown GDP

The post Bessent shutdown GDP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent speaks to the news media about the latest tariff announcement from President Donald Trump, at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S. April 9, 2025. Leah Millis | Reuters Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Thursday that U.S. economic growth could be hurt by the government shutdown. “This isn’t the way to have a discussion, shutting down the government and lowering the GDP,” Bessent said during a live interview. “We could see a hit to the GDP, a hit to growth and a hit to working America.” The Cabinet official spoke on the second day of the government closure as the two warring sides in Washington, D.C. have yet to come to an agreement on a continuing resolution that would allow spending and operations to continue. Growth in the U.S. has been on upward trajectory over the past two quarters after the economy slogged through the early part of the year. Gross domestic product rose at a 3.8% annualized pace in the second quarter, and, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker, is on track to grow at the same rate for the recently completed third quarter. Though previous government shutdowns have shown little impact on growth, a prolonged stoppage could inflict some damage, particularly if President Donald Trump follows through and permanently fires a significant amount of the 750,000 or so federal workers impacted by the current situation. Asked about whether Trump is considering that move, Bessent called it a “talking point.” “Senator [Chuck] Schumer, Representative [Hakeem] Jeffries, you know, they’re weak, they’re discombobulated,” Bessent said of the respective Democratic leaders in the Senate and House. “They don’t represent the American people, and you know they’re making up excuses.” This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/02/bessent-shutdown-gdp.html
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:59
Thailand set to broaden ETF lineup beyond Bitcoin: Bloomberg

The post Thailand set to broaden ETF lineup beyond Bitcoin: Bloomberg appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Thailand’s SEC will allow multi-asset crypto ETFs, not just Bitcoin-focused products. The upcoming rules aim to diversify options for mutual funds and institutional investors. Thailand plans to expand its exchange-traded fund offerings to include cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, according to the country’s securities regulator, Bloomberg reported today. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission is drafting new rules to allow multi-asset crypto ETFs, including those beyond Bitcoin, to diversify investment options for mutual funds and institutions. The regulatory expansion follows Thailand’s approval of its first Bitcoin ETF and aims to enable broader access to digital tokens like Solana to enhance institutional adoption in the region. Thailand’s push to expand ETF offerings aligns with its goal of becoming a digital asset hub in the Asia-Pacific. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/thailand-expands-crypto-etf-offerings-beyond-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:52
Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital Forge Strategic Investment in GAMEE

The post Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital Forge Strategic Investment in GAMEE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 18:44 Animoca Brands and AlphaTON Capital announce a significant investment and potential acquisition of GAMEE, aiming to enhance Web3 gaming within the Telegram ecosystem. Animoca Brands, a prominent name in the Web3 space, and AlphaTON Capital Corp., a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury company, have entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) for equity and token investments. This agreement includes AlphaTON’s potential acquisition of a controlling interest in GAMEE, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, according to Animoca Brands. Strategic Expansion in the Telegram Ecosystem GAMEE, a Web3 gaming company with over 119 million registered users, is notably active within the Telegram ecosystem, boasting 61 million users. This acquisition aligns with AlphaTON’s strategy to bolster gaming offerings on Telegram, a platform with over a billion monthly active users. The LOI stipulates that AlphaTON Capital aims to acquire a 51% equity stake in GAMEE, alongside 51% of the GAMEE (GMEE) and Watcoin (WAT) tokens held by GAMEE. Additionally, AlphaTON plans to invest up to $3 million in GMEE tokens and $1 million in WAT tokens in the open market. Enhancing Digital Property Rights and Web3 Access This move marks a significant step in promoting digital property rights and expanding Web3 access through the Telegram platform. Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, emphasized the potential of this acquisition to position GAMEE as the first Nasdaq-listed Web3 gaming company, showcasing the integration of digital asset companies into profitable operations. Brittany Kaiser, CEO of AlphaTON Capital, highlighted the strategic acquisition’s potential to leverage GAMEE’s extensive user base to facilitate the adoption of decentralized technologies like TON. Pending Conditions and Future Prospects The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the finalization of definitive agreements. If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:48
