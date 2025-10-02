2025-10-04 Saturday

It's Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

It’s Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

Microsoft just announced a 50% increase to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, bringing the cost of Game Pass Ultimate up to $30/month. The announcement was part of a larger reveal that includes a new Game Pass tier and, most importantly, confines Game Pass's best benefit to its most expensive tier. Free Day-One games will now only be available at the Ultimate price-point. This means you'll spend $360 a year gaining access to these launch day titles and online multiplayer. There are other benefits, like EA Play and Fortnite Crew, but the Day-One release has been Microsoft's top selling point for Game Pass subscribers. The question you have to ask yourself is what you're willing to spend to access these, especially since you won't actually own the games. The base price for Game Pass Essential is now $10/month and includes online multiplayer. Assuming you play multiplayer games, this is the cost of doing business. You will have to spend the $120/year for this tier. That means you're spending an additional $240 on Ultimate. This gets you a much wider catalog of Game Pass games to play (400 vs 50) plus other perks, but unless you're really diving into the Game Pass catalog, the number one question is: Will I spend over $240 on Xbox games this year, making Ultimate a cost-effective subscription? The price-hike is yet another consequence of the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is banking on Call Of Duty fans using the Game Pass Ultimate perk to get the new Call Of Duty title each year as part of their subscription. But that's a $70 game, well shy of the $240 you're spending on Ultimate. And even though…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:30
XRP Ledger's MPT Standard Goes Live, Promises What Ethereum Can't Deliver

XRP Ledger’s MPT Standard Goes Live, Promises What Ethereum Can’t Deliver

The XRP Ledger activated its Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard on October 1, turning on a native, protocol-level framework for issuing and governing fungible tokens that aims squarely at institutional tokenization—without relying on bespoke smart contracts. "The Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard is now live on the XRP Ledger mainnet," wrote Ripple engineer Kenny Lei on X.
Bitcoinist 2025/10/02 20:30
USD/CHF eyes inverse H&S breakout – Société Générale

USD/CHF eyes inverse H&S breakout – Société Générale

USD/CHF is consolidating after rebounding from its July low, with price action forming an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern. A clear break above the neckline at 0.8020 is needed to unlock further upside, while the 0.7870/25 zone remains pivotal support, Société Générale's FX analysts note. 0.8020 neckline key for upside "USD/CHF tentatively breached the July low of 0.7870 last month, but downward momentum quickly faded. Subsequently, the price reclaimed this level and rebounded towards the 50-DMA and a multi-month descending trend line. The pair is evolving within an Inverse Head and Shoulders pattern, which generally signals potential upside." "However, a decisive breakout above the neckline near 0.8020 is necessary to confirm a short-term up move. Failure to overcome this resistance could result in a pullback. The recent pivot low around 0.7870/0.7825 now serves as a key support zone."
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:23
LTC breaks out with renewed hype for old altcoins

LTC breaks out with renewed hype for old altcoins

LTC broke out with another irrational rally, as attention switched to older coins. The LTC pump followed a similar attention to ZEC in the past few days.  Litecoin (LTC) broke out to $120, gaining ground in the past few hours. The token, which has gradually grown in 2025, broke out from its recent range around $110. LTC lined up among the top 10 gainers for the day, setting expectations for a more significant breakout. LTC broke out above $120, as traders switched their interest to altcoins from previous cycles. LTC expects a bigger breakout to reclaim its previous all-time high. | Source: Coingecko LTC is part of a shortlist of older altcoins that have recently posted robust growth. Other gainers include BCH, ZEC, and XMR, which have been crypto staples in previous bull cycles. With a growing trading infrastructure, those coins get revisited by both spot and derivative traders.  In the short term, LTC rallied in response to crypto influencer comments, which were not deliberately aiming to generate hype.  If y'all are pumping $ZECWhy not do $LTC as well while you're at it? pic.twitter.com/ErvrMEVzns — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) October 2, 2025 The recent pumps are happening at a time when altcoin season is slowing down, but specific assets are still gaining the spotlight.  The rally followed an expansion of open interest, from recent lows of $450M to over $600M in the past days. Over 73% of LTC positions are going long, betting on an extended rally. On Hyperliquid, eight out of 14 whales are short on LTC. The token has a limited market on Hyperliquid, mostly due to its sideways trading and a lack of clear direction.  Is the LTC breakout sustainable?  In the past months, LTC has performed similar breakouts, reaching a recent peak at $140. During the 2025 bull…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:17
Here's What Nashville SC Achieved By Winning The US Open Cup

Here’s What Nashville SC Achieved By Winning The US Open Cup

Nashville SC won the U.S. Open Cup last night, outlasting Austin FC 2-1 in a contentious final played in the Texas capital. Here's everything the Coyotes accomplished by emerging victorious from the oldest continuously contested competition in American soccer. Club and State History While the Open Cup may rank behind MLS Cup and the Supporters' Shield in prestige, it is still a universally recognized major domestic trophy in American soccer. And it represents the first national or continental honor won not only in Nashville SC's brief club history, but by any top-tier major sports team in the state of Tennessee. Statewide, The NFL's Tennessee Titans came excrutiatingly close with their famous loss to the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV in January of 2000. The NHL's Nashville Predators reached the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017, losing to the Pittsburgh Penguins in six games. The NBA's Memphis Grizzlies reached a Western Conference Finals in 2013. As for Nashville SC's previous close calls, the Coyotes hosted the 2023 Leagues Cup Final, but lost on penalties to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami following a 1-1 draw. A Secure Legacy For Mukhtar Hany Mukhtar was signed well before Nashville SC ever played an MLS game in August of 2019. And after a rough first season in 2020 – which was complicated by the pandemic – Mukhtar blossomed into the kind of performer you would hope for from your foundational signing. He won the MLS MVP and Golden Boot during the 2022 season, and through 177 regular season appearances over six seasons has…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:14
Pi Network Launches DeFi Tools as PI Slides 90%

Pi Network Launches DeFi Tools as PI Slides 90%

Pi Network launches Testnet DeFi tools to shift 60M users from participants to builders. Token creation feature targets utility-based projects, avoiding speculative asset models. Pi trades at $0.2695 with bearish indicators, RSI near oversold and MACD showing weakness. Pi Network rolled out new development features on its blockchain Testnet in a bid to shift its 60 million users from passive participants into active builders.  The upgrades, which include a decentralized exchange, automated market maker pools, and token creation functions, arrive at a critical moment, with Pi's token trading nearly 90% below its all-time high. The move raises the question of whether real functionality can restore confidence after steep losses. Related: After Six Years, Is the Pi Network Finally Delivering? Developers and Community Begin Testing Features The Pi Core Team confirmed that developers and community members can now test these tools using Test-Pi and dummy tokens.  Users are able to swap assets, provide liquidity, and simulate decentralized trading without risking live tokens. For Pi's community of "Pioneers," the features offer a chance to become familiar with DeFi mechanics before the Mainnet launches. Related: Pi Network Rolls Out Pi App Studio and Staking Feature at Pi2Day 2025 Event Founder's Push for Utility at TOKEN2049 Dr. Chengdiao Fan, founder of Pi Network, announced the rollout during TOKEN2049, stating that the Testnet serves as a controlled environment to refine systems before Mainnet activation. According to the team, developers will be able to build their own interfaces on top of these base tools. At the same time, community members, known as Pioneers, can become familiar with the mechanics of decentralized finance. The initiative aligns with Pi Network's stated aim of equipping its global user base with building blocks for applications, potentially transforming users into contributors rather than spectators. Beyond exchange and liquidity tools, Pi's Testnet…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:13
AUD/USD is neutral for now – UOB Group

AUD/USD is neutral for now – UOB Group

Further consolidation appears likely; softer underlying tone suggests a lower range of 0.6585/0.6625. In the longer run, Australian Dollar (AUD) is neutral now, and it is likely to trade between 0.6545 and 0.6655 for now, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Softer underlying tone suggests a lower range of 0.6585/0.6625 24-HOUR VIEW: "AUD rose sharply to a high of 0.6629 two days ago. Yesterday, we highlighted the following: 'The sharp rise appears to be overdone. This, combined with overbought conditions, suggests that instead of continuing to advance, AUD is more likely to consolidate today, probably between 0.6590 and 0.6630.' Our view turned out to be correct, as AUD traded within a range of 0.6590.0.6929. AUD closed largely unchanged at 0.6611 (-0.04%). Further consolidation appears likely, but the softer underlying tone suggests AUD is likely to trade in a lower range of 0.6585/0.6625." 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We revised our view yesterday (01 Oct, spot at 0.6615), indicating that we 'are neutral on AUD and expect it to trade between 0.6545 and 0.6655.' There is no change in our view."
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:11
Tether Partners With Rumble to Enter the US Market

Tether Partners With Rumble to Enter the US Market

Key Highlights Tether launches USAT token with Rumble's 51M users backing New wallet to support USAT, stablecoins, and tokenized gold Tether strengthens U.S. presence after $1B Bitcoin purchase Tether Partners With Rumble to Launch USAT Token Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, is moving to expand its presence in the U.S. crypto market with a new token called USAT. CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed in an interview with Bloomberg that the company will promote the token through Rumble, a video platform positioning itself as a rival to YouTube with 51 million monthly users. According to Tether, USAT will comply with U.S. regulatory requirements and will be integrated into a crypto wallet currently being developed by Rumble. Beyond USAT, the wallet is expected to support other stablecoins and tokenized assets such as gold. Tether described this wallet as "the centerpiece" of its expansion into digital assets. A $775 Million Bet on Rumble and the US Market Bloomberg reported that Tether owns 48% of Rumble following a $775 million investment in 2024, giving it significant influence over the platform. Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovsky confirmed the partnership, emphasizing that Rumble represents freedom of speech, while Tether and the decentralized internet embody true financial freedom. The announcement comes as Tether continues to expand its crypto footprint. At the end of Q3, the company also acquired $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, further reinforcing its strategy of diversification and deeper presence in the U.S. market. Rumble recently reported Q2 2025 revenue of $25.1 million, a 12% increase versus the same period last year, even as its monthly active users fell to 51 million, likely due to a seasonal cooling post-election cycle. The company also saw a 24% jump in average revenue per user (ARPU), driven by higher subscription and licensing income. Meanwhile, Tether holds over $120…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 20:01
Some risk premium is building – ING

Some risk premium is building – ING

EUR/GBP corrected lower on some EUR long squeezing yesterday, but seems to be lacking bearish momentum to trade back to 0.860, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes. Risks mostly lie on the upside for EUR/GBP "Our model has recorded two consecutive weeks of around 1% short-term overvaluation in EUR/GBP, which may well be a
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:56
NFLX stock falls again as Elon Musk ramps up Netflix boycott

NFLX stock falls again as Elon Musk ramps up Netflix boycott

The post NFLX stock falls again as Elon Musk ramps up Netflix boycott appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Tuesday, September 30, Elon Musk publicly cancelled his Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) subscription due to ideological reasons, causing the streaming platform’s stock to drop more than 2% the next day. The move sparked a trend on social media, with many of Musk’s followers following suit and abandoning the platform, posting screenshots as proof on X. Two days later, on October 2, the momentum is still in full swing, as the world’s richest man continues pushing for a general boycott of the entertainment giant. Namely, in the early hours, the entrepreneur responded to and agreed with a post on X claiming that “this goes way beyond cancelling Netflix,” being instead about “fighting back and taking a stand.” At the same time, he reposted another tweet, stating “Netflix is coming for your children.”   Amid all the drama, NFLX shares have fallen further down, dropping another 2.34% yesterday (-$28.02) and seeing an additional 0.52% (-$6.10) dip in pre-market at the time of writing, when they were sitting at $1,164.80. NFXL stock price. Source. Google Finance Netflix down, Tesla up Adding salt to the wound, while Netflix shares were dipping, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) titan, kept on climbing. The automaker is now up 3.31% on the day and another 1.59% in pre-market at press time, with a price of $466.76.  With Musk’s other ventures also delivering, and with a 12% stake in Tesla (valued at $191 billion), the surge allowed the magnate to briefly surpass $500 billion in net worth yesterday. Tesla itself is now nearing some 10% away from its all-time high, with some promising new developments on the way, such as the unsupervised full self-driving (FSD) technology, which could boost the stock dramatically in the future. Featured image via Shutterstock Source: https://finbold.com/nflx-stock-falls-again-as-elon-musk-ramps-up-netflix-boycott/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 19:53
