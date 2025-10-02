VeChain Treasury Drop 23.5% in Q2 as VET Faces Pressure
VeChain closed Q2 2025 with its treasury falling to $167 million, down 23.5% in just one month. Meanwhile, VET's price has dropped 92% from its all-time high, highlighting the significant pressure the project is facing. However, the tokenomics improvements are expected to help VeChain regain growth momentum. Financial Overview and Market Volatility Recently, the VeChain Foundation released its Q2 2025 financial report. A deeper look into the Foundation reveals a stark contrast between the first two quarters of 2025, partly reflecting its investment strategy and the highly volatile market backdrop. The report showed VeChain's treasury, including stablecoins and holdings of BTC, ETH, and VET, at $218.5 million at the end of Q1 2025. This marked a sharp decline compared to the end of Q4 2024, primarily due to unfavorable market conditions, with VET down 48.16%, ETH down 46.19%, and BTC down 11.13%. Moving into Q2, the report indicated a further 23.5% decrease compared to Q1. By the end of Q2, the treasury had shrunk to $167.2 million. Notably, while the market showed signs of recovery during this quarter, with BTC and ETH rising 31.64% and 38.43% respectively, VET's price dropped by another 4.05%. VeChain treasury value in H1 2025. Source: BeInCrypto "The volatility is reflective of both our strategic investment in Renaissance protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion initiatives, combined with broader cryptocurrency market conditions experienced during the quarter," the report emphasized. During the quarter, VeChain adjusted its tokenomics. VTHO tokens are now generated exclusively through staking and ecosystem activities, designed to reduce inflationary pressure and encourage greater community participation. Additionally, the project continued expanding VeWorld's Web3 super app to enable smoother onboarding for new users into Web3 and NFT services, strengthening the Foundation for growth. VET Price Has Dropped 92% from ATH Although VET's price has…
