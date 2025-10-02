2025-10-04 Saturday

Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Taking A Huge Risk With His $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer

Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Taking A Huge Risk With His $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer

The post Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Taking A Huge Risk With His $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 01, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Getty Images More than three months after entering restricted free agency, Quentin Grimes finally signed a contract Wednesday. Rather than reaching a long-term deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, he instead accepted his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer, which guarantees that he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The timing of Grimes’ foray into free agency couldn’t have been much worse. He was fresh off a late-season breakout upon his arrival in Philadelphia at the trade deadline, but the Brooklyn Nets were the only team this summer with significant salary-cap space. When they spent most of their flexibility on acquiring unwanted contracts from other teams, Grimes was left without a realistic suitor aside from the Sixers. Grimes reportedly went into the offseason looking for a deal in the $30-million-per-year range, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, which was a non-starter for the Sixers. Before re-signing Grimes, they were less than $22 million away from the second apron. To maintain access to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception, the Sixers couldn’t afford a starting salary north of $16 million on Grimes’ new deal. As a result, the two sides “never found traction on a new agreement this offseason,” according to Charania. Grimes was reportedly open to a one-year balloon deal that would have required him to waive his right to veto any trade, albeit one in the…
Delite
Top Crypto to Invest in 2025 After Ethereum Price Struggles – BlockchainFX Presale Offers Huge ROI Potential

Top Crypto to Invest in 2025 After Ethereum Price Struggles – BlockchainFX Presale Offers Huge ROI Potential

Today, that chance is gone. But BlockchainFX ($BFX) is now being called the top 100x crypto presale in 2025, and […] The post Top Crypto to Invest in 2025 After Ethereum Price Struggles – BlockchainFX Presale Offers Huge ROI Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Codego Introduces Whitelabel Devices to Embed Tokens in Daily Life Seamlessly

Codego Introduces Whitelabel Devices to Embed Tokens in Daily Life Seamlessly

The post Codego Introduces Whitelabel Devices to Embed Tokens in Daily Life Seamlessly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Blockchain infrastructure firm Codego has announced the opening of its Whitelabel Device Program for businesses, allowing crypto projects to distribute branded devices that dispense daily rewards in their own tokens. The program, which removes tokens from exchanges and wallets and integrates them into everyday life, will distribute rewards in USDC through Codego’s app.  Codego’s formerly introduced devices, such as the CDG Home and CDG Power Home devices, can be converted into machines that consistently pay out daily. The Whitelabel Device Program also provides a framework for other projects, enabling partners to release their own branded versions with the same technology and deliver rewards in their own tokens. Advertisement &nbsp Changing the Token Economy for Good Until now, tokens have only existed on exchanges, exposing them to the risk of being forgotten. On the other hand, tokens delivered daily through a tangible device gain visibility, trust, and persistence.  At the same time, regular payouts create habits, strengthen loyalty, and give tokens staying power, giving projects new channels for adoption. The program also changes the perception of users, shifting from viewing tokens as abstract, speculative assets to seeing them as tied to consistent rewards. Partners of Codego will also have additional revenue streams through device sales and recurring margins, making it a win for everyone.  By empowering home devices to generate daily tokens, the program makes the token’s brand and presence more prominent. The incentive of daily rewards also brings people closer to the system, making it less convenient for anyone to leave the…
Bitcoin Was the First Missed ICO Fortune — BullZilla Is Poised to Be the Next 1000x Coin

Bitcoin Was the First Missed ICO Fortune — BullZilla Is Poised to Be the Next 1000x Coin

BullZilla’s presale surges past $740K with 2,300+ holders, stage-based price jumps, and cinematic branding, fueling calls it could be the next 1000x coin.
Lyno AI Headlines September Presale News

Lyno AI Headlines September Presale News

The post Lyno AI Headlines September Presale News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto scene of this September is dominated by Lyno AI which continues its presale within the Early Bird phase. The demand is growing rapidly at 0.05 per token with 806,644 tokens already sold and has collected 40,332 funds with a final target price of 0.10. Lyno AI Presale Frenzy: 806,644 Tokens Gone—Will You Still Hesitate at $0.05? The presale will be accompanied by a special giveaway: those who purchase more than 100 worth in tokens will be eligible to win 1/100 of 100,000 $LYNO tokens in the form of 10 prizes of 10,000 each. This fact makes the rising popularity of Lyno AI more urgent. A Giveaway Meant to Test You: Will You Compete for 100,000 Tokens or Let Others Win? Lyno AI is already gaining market interest with promises of a possible 7800% ROI, which is significantly higher than returns in recent years by key crypto winners. This is based on the next-generation AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage trading platform by Lyno, which offers real-time arbitrage opportunities on 15 or more blockchains, which has historically provided a gap to retail investors. The site has an AI-based intelligence audited by Cyberscope to secure the platform, which is optimized to execute a trade with lightning-fast algorithms that track Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Arbitrum, among others. Lyno.ai provides a fair playing field by enabling the proliferation of the complex trades that only institutional players had access to previously. 7,800% ROI on the Table—Will You Claim It or Watch Another Solana Pass You By? A decision that investors ought to contemplate is to invest their tokens promptly before the price increases to $0.055 during the second round of the presale. The multi-layer security, community-controlled protocol, and self-trading AI engine of Lyno set it apart in this emerging market. The time to purchase at…
VeChain Treasury Drop 23.5% in Q2 as VET Faces Pressure

VeChain Treasury Drop 23.5% in Q2 as VET Faces Pressure

The post VeChain Treasury Drop 23.5% in Q2 as VET Faces Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VeChain closed Q2 2025 with its treasury falling to $167 million, down 23.5% in just one month. Meanwhile, VET’s price has dropped 92% from its all-time high, highlighting the significant pressure the project is facing. However, the tokenomics improvements are expected to help VeChain regain growth momentum. Sponsored Sponsored Financial Overview and Market Volatility Recently, the VeChain Foundation released its Q2 2025 financial report. A deeper look into the Foundation reveals a stark contrast between the first two quarters of 2025, partly reflecting its investment strategy and the highly volatile market backdrop. The report showed VeChain’s treasury, including stablecoins and holdings of BTC, ETH, and VET, at $218.5 million at the end of Q1 2025. This marked a sharp decline compared to the end of Q4 2024, primarily due to unfavorable market conditions, with VET down 48.16%, ETH down 46.19%, and BTC down 11.13%. Moving into Q2, the report indicated a further 23.5% decrease compared to Q1. By the end of Q2, the treasury had shrunk to $167.2 million. Notably, while the market showed signs of recovery during this quarter, with BTC and ETH rising 31.64% and 38.43% respectively, VET’s price dropped by another 4.05%. VeChain treasury value in H1 2025. Source: BeInCrypto “The volatility is reflective of both our strategic investment in Renaissance protocol upgrades and ecosystem expansion initiatives, combined with broader cryptocurrency market conditions experienced during the quarter,” the report emphasized. During the quarter, VeChain adjusted its tokenomics. VTHO tokens are now generated exclusively through staking and ecosystem activities, designed to reduce inflationary pressure and encourage greater community participation. Additionally, the project continued expanding VeWorld‘s Web3 super app to enable smoother onboarding for new users into Web3 and NFT services, strengthening the Foundation for growth. Sponsored Sponsored VET Price Has Dropped 92% from ATH Although VET’s price has…
SBI Crypto Hit by $21 Million Hack Linked to North Korean Hackers

SBI Crypto Hit by $21 Million Hack Linked to North Korean Hackers

Key HighlightsOver $21 million in crypto stolen from SBI Crypto's wallets.Funds laundered through Tornado Cash, raising security concerns.Incident may be linked to North Korean hacker groups.SBI Crypto Suffers $21 Million Hack Linked to North Korean HackersOn September 24, 2025, over $21 million in digital assets were withdrawn from addresses associated with the SBI Crypto mining pool, a subsidiary of Japan's SBI Group. The stolen funds included Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, according to crypto researcher ZachXBT.The stolen assets were first transferred to five ”instant exchangers” and subsequently sent to the cryptocurrency mixer Tornado Cash. ZachXBT noted that the patterns observed in this incident resemble previous attacks attributed to hacker groups linked to North Korea. However, there is no official confirmation of this yet.SBI Crypto's Background and Recent DevelopmentsSBI Crypto has been a leading cryptocurrency mining pool since 2017, offering a platform for miners of all levels. In August 2025, SBI Holdings submitted applications to launch two cryptocurrency ETFs, one of which will invest in Bitcoin and XRP.This breach underscores the increasing sophistication of cyberattacks targeting cryptocurrency infrastructure. North Korean hacker groups, such as the Lazarus Group, have been linked to several high-profile crypto heists in recent years. For instance, in 2024, they were responsible for the $1.3 billion theft from various crypto exchanges, marking one of the largest crypto heists to date.The use of Tornado Cash, a privacy-focused mixer, highlights ongoing challenges in tracking illicit crypto transactions. Despite regulatory efforts, such mixers continue to be utilized for laundering stolen funds, complicating enforcement actions.
Crypto treasuries may consolidate as competition heats up, says Coinbase researcher

Crypto treasuries may consolidate as competition heats up, says Coinbase researcher

Coinbase’s head of investment research, David Duong, said crypto treasuries may soon turn to mergers and acquisitions to grow and stand out in a competitive market. In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Coinbase’s head of investment research, David Duong, said…
What is Driving Avalanche’s $675 Million Valuation?

What is Driving Avalanche’s $675 Million Valuation?

Avalanche Treasury has entered into a significant merger agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, marking a substantial financial maneuver in the cryptocurrency landscape valued at over $675 million. This strategic move is structured around a projected $460 million in treasury assets, along with a $200 million allocation of AVAX coins at a discounted rate, courtesy of […]Continue Reading:What is Driving Avalanche’s $675 Million Valuation?
Discover How Avalanche Treasury Boosts Institutional Investing

Discover How Avalanche Treasury Boosts Institutional Investing

Avalanche Treasury announced a $675 million merger with Mountain Lake Acquisition. The deal offers a publicly traded vehicle for institutional AVAX investments. Continue Reading:Discover How Avalanche Treasury Boosts Institutional Investing The post Discover How Avalanche Treasury Boosts Institutional Investing appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
