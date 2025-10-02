Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Taking A Huge Risk With His $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer

The post Sixers’ Quentin Grimes Taking A Huge Risk With His $8.7 Million Qualifying Offer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 01: Quentin Grimes #5 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the third quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 01, 2025 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Getty Images More than three months after entering restricted free agency, Quentin Grimes finally signed a contract Wednesday. Rather than reaching a long-term deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, he instead accepted his one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer, which guarantees that he’ll become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. The timing of Grimes’ foray into free agency couldn’t have been much worse. He was fresh off a late-season breakout upon his arrival in Philadelphia at the trade deadline, but the Brooklyn Nets were the only team this summer with significant salary-cap space. When they spent most of their flexibility on acquiring unwanted contracts from other teams, Grimes was left without a realistic suitor aside from the Sixers. Grimes reportedly went into the offseason looking for a deal in the $30-million-per-year range, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania, which was a non-starter for the Sixers. Before re-signing Grimes, they were less than $22 million away from the second apron. To maintain access to the $5.7 million taxpayer mid-level exception, the Sixers couldn’t afford a starting salary north of $16 million on Grimes’ new deal. As a result, the two sides “never found traction on a new agreement this offseason,” according to Charania. Grimes was reportedly open to a one-year balloon deal that would have required him to waive his right to veto any trade, albeit one in the…