2025-10-04 Saturday
SBI Group’s Crypto Arm Hit By $21M Exploit Linked To North Korean Hackers
SBI Crypto, a subsidiary of Japan’s SBI Group, was struck by a major breach as hackers allegedly linked to North Korea stole $21 million from its crypto mining pool.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:35
Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly
The post Tether’s USDT Could Cede Market Share as USDC Slips and Yield-Bearing Rivals Challenge Stablecoin Duopoly appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stablecoin duopoly refers to USDT and USDC dominating the market; that dominance is slipping as yield-bearing challengers and bank-backed consortia gain share, dropping the USDT+USDC combined market share from 91.6% in early 2024 to about 83.6% today. USDT and USDC combined market share has fallen from 91.6% to ~83.6%. Emerging yield-bearing stablecoins like Ethena’s USDe have grown rapidly, changing competitive dynamics. Bank consortia and regulatory shifts (e.g., MiCA, GENIUS discussions) increase issuance options and distribution channels. Primary keyword: stablecoin duopoly — Learn why USDT and USDC market share is declining and what new issuers mean for stablecoin investors. Read more. Despite dominating stablecoin inflows, Tether’s USDt and Circle’s USDC have slowly lost market share, signaling the end of the “stablecoin duopoly.” Despite Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC) steadily increasing nominal market capitalizations, their combined dominance of the stablecoin market has declined meaningfully since early 2024. Data tracked by industry aggregators such as DefiLlama and CoinGecko show a notable shift in market share allocation. What is the stablecoin duopoly and is it ending? The stablecoin duopoly describes USDT and USDC controlling the majority of circulating stablecoins. Their combined share peaked at 91.6% in March 2024 and has since declined to roughly 83.6%, driven by yield-bearing entrants and new bank-issued initiatives. How have USDT and USDC market shares changed since 2024? USDT and USDC reached a combined market capitalization share of 91.6% when the market was near $140 billion. At that peak, USDT was ~ $99 billion and USDC ~ $29 billion. Since Oct. 2, 2024, the pair has lost more than 5% of combined share, now roughly 83.6%. Market capitalization of USDT and USDC versus total stablecoin market cap. Sources: DefiLlama, CoinGecko Why are challengers gaining traction? New issuers are offering yield-bearing mechanics, attractive passive returns, and varied collateral…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:19
Coinlaunch Presales 2025: Why Based Eggman $GGs Is Ranked Among the Top New ICO Tokens, How to Buy $GGs
The cryptocurrency presale market in 2025 continues to attract attention as investors search for the best crypto presale to buy. […] The post Coinlaunch Presales 2025: Why Based Eggman $GGs Is Ranked Among the Top New ICO Tokens, How to Buy $GGs appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 20:15
Standard Chartered Bank provides custody, and AlloyX launches a tokenized money market fund integrating DeFi strategies on Polygon.
PANews reported on October 2 that according to CoinDesk, Hong Kong stablecoin infrastructure company AlloyX announced that it has cooperated with Standard Chartered Bank and Polygon to launch a tokenized money market fund called RYT on the Polygon network. Standard Chartered Bank will provide asset custody services for the fund. AlloyX, which was recently acquired by Hong Kong-listed Solowin Holdings, said RYT will initially be available only on the Polygon network, with plans to expand to other networks in the future.
PANews
2025/10/02 20:02
Miss This and You’ll Regret It: Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ Pays Back on Every Loss
Discover how Spartans’ 10% CASHRAKE™ reshapes betting with 10% cashback on losses and 10% rakeback on bets. Winning or losing, value always returns.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 20:00
3,800 BTC Added by Long-Term Holders in 30 Days as Bitcoin Eyes $120K
Long-term holders add 3,800 BTC in 30 days as Bitcoin rises to $118.6K. Analysts track key $117.3K level with eyes on $120K breakout.
CryptoPotato
2025/10/02 19:58
PepeNode Presale Nears Price Hike as ‘Mine-to-Earn’ Meme Coin Delivers 848% Staking Rewards
PepeNode ($PEPENODE), the first meme coin built around a ‘mine-to-earn’ model, has already attracted more than $1.5M in its presale.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/02 19:54
Pi Network Launches Testnet DEX With AMM Pools: Mainnet Still Off-Limits
Pi Network launches DEX and AMM liquidity pools on Testnet, allowing developers to test DeFi features before Mainnet rollout. Pi Network has launched new decentralized finance (DeFi) features on its Testnet, including a decentralized exchange (DEX) and AMM liquidity pools. These tools allow developers to test DeFi functionality in a risk-free environment before they […] The post Pi Network Launches Testnet DEX With AMM Pools: Mainnet Still Off-Limits appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 19:45
Avalanche Treasury Co. goes public with $675M deal to build AVAX treasury
Avalanche Treasury Co. is going public in a $675 million deal to focus on AVAX.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 19:40
VivoPower Raises $19M to Expand XRP Treasury
Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC has deepened its digital treasury pivot with a fresh capital raise, signaling strong corporate confidence in XRP. Specifically, VivoPower, a sustainability-focused enterprise, announced that it had successfully raised $19 million through an equity offering. The company issued new common shares at $6.05 per share, a level higher than its previous market […] The post VivoPower Raises $19M to Expand XRP Treasury first appeared on The Crypto Basic.
The Crypto Basic
2025/10/02 15:39
