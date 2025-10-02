Borza MEXC
Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker
TLDR: Integral launches PrimeOne, a stablecoin-based crypto broker offering faster onboarding and single-account access. PrimeOne uses on-chain infrastructure to reduce counterparty risk and dynamically manage trading limits. Clients trade with top crypto market makers without separate credit checks or multiple accounts. Real-time USD stablecoin margin ensures efficient liquidity and lowers capital requirements for participants. Integral [...] The post Integral Launches PrimeOne, the First Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Broker appeared first on Blockonomi.
TRADE
$0.10257
-6.78%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
REAL
$0.08427
+4.85%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 20:36
Delite
US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown
TLDR US lawmakers debated crypto tax policies during a Senate Committee on Finance hearing. Lawrence Zlatkin of Coinbase proposed a de minimis tax exemption for crypto transactions under $300. Lawmakers discussed the potential classification of staking income as taxable earned income. Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concerns over crypto tax exemptions, citing potential revenue loss. The [...] The post US Lawmakers Debate Crypto Tax Exemptions Amid Government Shutdown appeared first on CoinCentral.
FINANCE
$0.001627
-10.70%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 20:35
Delite
BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2025 — SHHEIKH Presale Crosses $18M and Pudgy Panda Nears $0.04
What makes a presale stand out as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025? In a crowded market, only a few projects manage to combine strong utility, community growth, and real adoption. BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already positioned itself as the best crypto presale 2025, with over $8.5 million raised and thousands of daily active users. […] The post BlockchainFX Could Deliver 100x ROI by 2025 — SHHEIKH Presale Crosses $18M and Pudgy Panda Nears $0.04 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PANDA
$0.001235
-0.96%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
REAL
$0.08427
+4.85%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 20:31
Delite
5 Coins to Watch as UK Watchdog Accelerates Crypto Approvals Amid Criticism
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has been criticized for its slow pace in approving cryptocurrencies.
Delite
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:26
Delite
Jiuzhi Holdings (JZXN) Stock: Surges in Pre-Market After $30M Crypto-Focused Private Placement
TLDR Jiuzhi jumps 6.48% pre-market on $30M crypto-focused private placement. JZXN soars after $30M private deal to pivot into cryptocurrency purchases. Jiuzhi pivots to digital assets with $30M raise, stock pops in pre-market. JZXN climbs as funding deal fuels bold crypto strategy shift beyond NEVs. Jiuzhi secures $30M private placement, fueling crypto push and stock [...] The post Jiuzhi Holdings (JZXN) Stock: Surges in Pre-Market After $30M Crypto-Focused Private Placement appeared first on CoinCentral.
PUSH
$0.03171
+2.88%
Delite
Coincentral
2025/10/02 20:17
Delite
XRP Price Prediction Of $4.20 and Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Be the Top Crypto to Buy in 2025
Every Uptober Rally creates its legends. Some tokens rise on strong technicals, others on presale hype that transforms into long-term value. This year, two names are commanding equal attention: XRP, a veteran of the altcoin market riding whale accumulation, and BlockchainFX ($BFX), the newcomer presale designed as a revenue-sharing trading super app. Both are being
XRP
$3.0235
-0.01%
4
$0.18066
+27.58%
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:00
Delite
Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: A Crypto Presale with 30x Returns on Launch
Finding the best crypto to buy in 2025 means looking beyond the front row of Bitcoin and large-cap altcoins. As the bull run has continued, the market capitalizations of leading coins such as ETH, BNB, and SOL have reached a point where they are unlikely to generate massive returns in the coming years, even if [...] The post Best Crypto To Buy In 2025: A Crypto Presale with 30x Returns on Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
CAP
$0.13754
+5.31%
BULL
$0.002015
-0.98%
ETH
$4,502.73
+1.01%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 19:59
Delite
Paraguay’s Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves
The development, highlighted by market commentator Crypto Rover, has sparked widespread attention across the crypto community. If confirmed, Paraguay would […] The post Paraguay’s Central Bank Weighs Bitcoin for National Reserves appeared first on Coindoo.
BANK
$0.075
+11.34%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 19:55
Delite
Polymarket Set to Reopen in US Tomorrow After $112M Exchange Acquisition
Polymarket is set to reopen to U.S. users after nearly four years of an effective ban by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, with filings indicating the platform could launch as early as October 2 following its $112 million acquisition of QCX LLC in July that secured a Designated Contract Market license allowing self-certification of markets for U.S. users including sports and election betting.
U
$0.010414
+3.27%
BAN
$0.06507
-0.39%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:55
Delite
Altcoin Season Spotlight on XRP Tundra: Presale Investors Access Two Tokens Before Mainstream Discovery
Altcoin Season Index hits 71, signaling rotation into alts. XRP Tundra’s presale offers dual tokens, staking, and liquidity protections ahead of mainstream attention.
ALTCOIN
$0.0004587
+5.27%
XRP
$3.0235
-0.01%
INDEX
$1.102
+3.28%
Delite
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 00:16
Delite
