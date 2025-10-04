Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System
The post Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For four decades, Chile has been a laboratory for pension reform. Its 1980s overhaul, based on individual capitalization, transformed retirement saving across Latin America. Mandatory contributions, privately managed by pension administrators (AFPs), built one of the region’s deepest capital markets and turned Santiago, Chile’s capital city, into a regional financial hub. Sovereign bonds were sought after, IPOs plentiful, and foreign investors saw Chile as a model of modernity. That prestige has since faded. Low self-financed replacement rates — a median of 17% between 2015 and 2022 — left workers dissatisfied. Distrust of AFPs, often accused of charging high fees for middling returns, has grown. Then came the pandemic, when Chile’s Congress authorised three extraordinary withdrawals. More than $50 billion drained out between 2020 and 2021 — representing over 20% of the individual pension funds accumulated by 2019 and sixteen percent of Chile’s 2022 GDP. For households, this was a lifeline; for capital markets, a rupture. Liquidity fell, issuance slowed, and a pool of long-term savings once considered sacrosanct shrank. In March 2025, Congress approved a long-awaited pension reform, replacing the “multifund” model with generational funds. Multifunds let workers choose among portfolios of varying risk, but many affiliates were ill-equipped, often chasing short-term returns or stuck in mismatched defaults. The new generational funds apply “life-cycle investing.” Young savers are placed in equity-heavy portfolios, shifting gradually toward bonds as they age. Economists argue this reduces mistakes and produces more stable outcomes. Regulators see it as common sense: align portfolios with demographics rather than market timing. The reform also adds employer contributions, boosts The Universal Guaranteed Pension, a state-financed benefit to guarantee minimum pension to older adults, regardless of whether they contributed consistently to the private AFP system. The reform also forces competition by auctioning affiliates to the lowest-fee providers every two years instead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:06