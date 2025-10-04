2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
As Bitcoin Races Toward a Record High, a Major Whale Makes a Significant Investment in This Altcoin

As Bitcoin Races Toward a Record High, a Major Whale Makes a Significant Investment in This Altcoin

The post As Bitcoin Races Toward a Record High, a Major Whale Makes a Significant Investment in This Altcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst the huge rise in Bitcoin, the large purchases in altcoins should not be overlooked. Aster (ASTER), one of the most trending cryptocurrencies of recent times, has witnessed remarkable whale buying. According to information obtained from onchain data, a cryptocurrency whale with the short address “0x245” spent $5 million to purchase 2.74 million ASTER tokens. The whale’s average purchase price was $1.83. Instead of making all of its purchases at once, the whale spread its transactions over 24 hours. According to the data, the whale investor currently holds 3.07 million ASTER tokens, worth $5.95 million, in his cryptocurrency wallet. He also holds $1 million worth of USDT stablecoins on the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, which he may be holding for purchase. The price of ASTER has gained 7% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.90 at the time of writing. This means the whale wallet is already making a profit, even on paper. Chart showing the change in ASTER price in the last 24 hours. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/as-bitcoin-races-toward-a-record-high-a-major-whale-makes-a-significant-investment-in-this-altcoin/
Major
MAJOR$0.12581+3.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004587+5.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:38
Delite
Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts

Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts

The post Emerging Market Bonds Outperform in 2025 Amid Global Economic Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Oct 02, 2025 03:13 Emerging market bonds have defied expectations in 2025, driven by CNY strength and prudent fiscal policies, outperforming developed markets in both returns and stability. Emerging market bonds have surpassed forecasts in 2025, showcasing resilience despite initial fears of tariffs and currency devaluation, according to VanEck. The unexpected performance is primarily attributed to the appreciation of the Chinese yuan (CNY) and prudent economic policies adopted by many emerging markets. Key Drivers of EM Bond Performance The appreciation of CNY has been a significant factor, as it stabilized trade dynamics for many emerging markets (EMs) that count China as a major trading partner. This currency strength is supported by China’s robust foreign reserves, positioning it as a net creditor internationally. The stability of CNY has provided a favorable backdrop for EM economies, enhancing their bond market appeal. Additionally, many EMs have implemented sound fiscal policies, characterized by low fiscal deficits and debts. These measures, combined with independent central banks maintaining high real interest rates, have contributed to the overall economic stability and attractiveness of EM bonds. Impact of Tariffs and Currency Policies Contrary to earlier predictions, tariffs have not adversely impacted EM bonds. Negotiations involving currency discussions have played a role, as countries are discouraged from devaluing their currencies post-trade negotiations. This was evident during Vice President JD Vance’s visit to India, where the Indian rupee (INR) appreciated, reflecting the influence of these discussions. Furthermore, many EMs have substantial foreign currency reserves, leading to a strategic reshoring of dollar assets. This movement has contributed to a revaluation of various EM currencies, bolstering their bond markets. Volatility and Long-term Trends Over the past five years, EM bonds have consistently outperformed developed market (DM) bonds in terms of returns, with…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08236-5.98%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1584+3.46%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:32
Delite
Bitcoin Futures Buyers Step Up: Taker Buy Volume Tops $1.8B

Bitcoin Futures Buyers Step Up: Taker Buy Volume Tops $1.8B

The post Bitcoin Futures Buyers Step Up: Taker Buy Volume Tops $1.8B appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Futures Buyers Step Up: Taker Buy Volume Tops $1.8B | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as…
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.00939-0.09%
1
1$0.007139+25.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:29
Delite
Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength

Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength

The post Top Cryptos in October 2025? Earn 15% Instantly with MoonBull Referral as Toncoin and World Liberty Financial Show Strength appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull shines as the top crypto in October with presale live. As Toncoin and World Liberty Financial gain momentum. Top crypto in October highlights the booming opportunities in the cryptocurrency market as investors seek coins with explosive potential. Among these rising stars, MoonBull is capturing attention with its live presale, lowest entry price, and exclusive rewards. Toncoin trades steadily at $2.81; early participants are positioning themselves for maximum gains, making this October a pivotal moment for crypto enthusiasts. While World Liberty Financial (WLFI) hovers at  $0.207454, it attracts niche, early-stage investors. This presale frenzy has investors asking: Will you be among the first to stake, refer, and reap the profits? The race for tokens is intensifying rapidly. MoonBull’s presale strategy combines high-yield staking, a lucrative referral system, and a limited early-stage token supply. This article will cover the developments and updates of both coins: MoonBull, World Liberty Financial,  and Toncoin. MoonBull Staking and Referral: Double the Rewards MoonBull ($MOBU) shines as the top crypto in October, with Stage 10 unlocking an incredible 95% APY staking program. Holders can stake directly from their dashboard, calculating rewards daily, with a two-month lock-in on earned tokens. A dedicated staking pool of 14.68 $MOBU ensures consistent funding. Every investor, regardless of size, can enjoy passive growth while retaining control. This approach strengthens token stability and creates an irresistible incentive for long-term holding, attracting both seasoned traders and new participants ready to capitalize on early-stage momentum. Transitioning from staking, the referral system is equally compelling. Share your code, and both you and your invitee benefit instantly: 15% extra $MOBU to the buyer and 15% of their purchase to the referrer. Top referrers earn monthly USDC bonuses, with 10% for the top three and 5% for the fourth and fifth. Backed by an 11%…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04083+0.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:19
Delite
Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System

Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System

The post Tokenization Could Revitalize Chile’s Struggling Pension System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For four decades, Chile has been a laboratory for pension reform. Its 1980s overhaul, based on individual capitalization, transformed retirement saving across Latin America. Mandatory contributions, privately managed by pension administrators (AFPs), built one of the region’s deepest capital markets and turned Santiago, Chile’s capital city, into a regional financial hub. Sovereign bonds were sought after, IPOs plentiful, and foreign investors saw Chile as a model of modernity. That prestige has since faded. Low self-financed replacement rates — a median of 17% between 2015 and 2022 — left workers dissatisfied. Distrust of AFPs, often accused of charging high fees for middling returns, has grown. Then came the pandemic, when Chile’s Congress authorised three extraordinary withdrawals. More than $50 billion drained out between 2020 and 2021 — representing over 20% of the individual pension funds accumulated by 2019 and sixteen percent of Chile’s 2022 GDP. For households, this was a lifeline; for capital markets, a rupture. Liquidity fell, issuance slowed, and a pool of long-term savings once considered sacrosanct shrank. In March 2025, Congress approved a long-awaited pension reform, replacing the “multifund” model with generational funds. Multifunds let workers choose among portfolios of varying risk, but many affiliates were ill-equipped, often chasing short-term returns or stuck in mismatched defaults. The new generational funds apply “life-cycle investing.” Young savers are placed in equity-heavy portfolios, shifting gradually toward bonds as they age. Economists argue this reduces mistakes and produces more stable outcomes. Regulators see it as common sense: align portfolios with demographics rather than market timing. The reform also adds employer contributions, boosts The Universal Guaranteed Pension, a state-financed benefit to guarantee minimum pension to older adults, regardless of whether they contributed consistently to the private AFP system. The reform also forces competition by auctioning affiliates to the lowest-fee providers every two years instead…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9913+0.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07173+1.77%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:06
Delite
Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason

Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason

The post Zcash (ZEC) Sudden 200% Upside Move Stalls: Key Reason appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Privacy token Zcash (ZEC) touched a high of $163 on Thursday,  reaching its highest point since April 2022 following a breakout of its Bitcoin and dollar trading pairs. Zcash rose for five days at a stretch from a low of $54 on Sept. 28 to reach $163 on Oct. 2, marking a 201% surge. This week, on Oct. 1, Grayscale announced the Zcash Trust, describing Zcash as similar to Bitcoin in its design: “Zcash (ZEC) was created from the original Bitcoin code base, but it uses a privacy technology that encrypts transaction information and allows users to shield their assets,” it said. Zcash also saw positive sentiment as enthusiasts pushed it forward as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin, noting that Zcash may serve as a safer alternative to BTC. Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant stated that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat, Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.” Zcash takes breather Zcash has steadily risen from a low of $34.48 on Aug. 20, marking a 379% surge if taken from the Oct. 2 high of $163. ZEC/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView The rally accelerated on Sept. 28, with ZEC seeing significant rises subsequently. In one of such, on Oct. 1, for instance, ZEC surged over 100% from a low of $74 to $153. The rise met resistance at $163 on Oct. 2, causing the ZEC price to retreat. At press time, ZEC was down 3% in the last 24 hours to $143, but still up 176% weekly. Following the surge, Zcash’s daily RSI stepped into the overbought range, currently at 92, which might explain the retreat in price. The good news remains that bulls have given up much ground, with Zcash attempting a rebound alongside the rest of the crypto market. The next major resistance awaits at $216, while…
Zcash
ZEC$134.61-3.49%
Movement
MOVE$0.1147+1.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01491+6.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:04
Delite
XRP Price Can Hit $1,000 With Mass Adoption By Banks And Institutions, Analyst Says

XRP Price Can Hit $1,000 With Mass Adoption By Banks And Institutions, Analyst Says

The XRP price is once again at the center of debate in the digital asset world. An analyst has shared a bold view that the token could one day reach extremely high price levels if banks and financial institutions begin to use it on a large scale. He believes that past patterns in the crypto […]
XRP
XRP$3.024--%
1
1$0.007139+25.73%
MASS
MASS$0.0004701-2.95%
Delite
Bitcoinist2025/10/04 08:00
Delite
7 Token Presales to Watch in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Takes the Lead

7 Token Presales to Watch in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Takes the Lead

The world of token presales has always attracted attention, but 2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. With a crowded field of new launches, only a handful of projects show the potential to transform from early-stage opportunities into long-term leaders. These high-potential presales can sometimes generate returns of 1000% or more, especially when […] The post 7 Token Presales to Watch in 2025: Blazpay ($BLAZ) Takes the Lead appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374+6.42%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07173+1.77%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/04 07:30
Delite
Ethereum Foundation Executes Bold 1,000 ETH Stablecoin Conversion for Treasury Strength

Ethereum Foundation Executes Bold 1,000 ETH Stablecoin Conversion for Treasury Strength

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has announced plans to convert 1,000 ETH into stablecoins through CoWSwap’s Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) feature. The step reflects its ongoing treasury management policy, which seeks to balance financial sustainability with its mission to support Ethereum’s ecosystem. The Foundation emphasized that this conversion will provide stable funding for research, grants, and […]
1
1$0.007139+25.73%
Ethereum
ETH$4,503.49+1.03%
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001119+0.99%
Delite
Tronweekly2025/10/04 07:30
Delite
Best Performing Crypto Coins: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, & Internet Computer Are Set to Dominate 2025

Best Performing Crypto Coins: BlockDAG, Polkadot, Avalanche, & Internet Computer Are Set to Dominate 2025

Learn why BlockDAG’s almost $420M presale, Polkadot’s 2.0 upgrade, Avalanche’s research focus, & Internet Computer’s AI tools make them 2025’s best-performing crypto coins.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01574+2.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252+1.45%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 07:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?