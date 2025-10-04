Borza MEXC
TikTok Faces Indonesia Suspension for Data Non-Compliance
TLDRs; Indonesia suspended TikTok’s registration for failing to fully share livestream traffic and monetization data. The company cited internal policy restrictions on data sharing, which authorities rejected as insufficient. Despite the suspension, TikTok’s app and livestream features remain operational in Indonesia. The move reflects Southeast Asia’s growing demand for transparency from global tech giants like [...] The post TikTok Faces Indonesia Suspension for Data Non-Compliance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:42
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 400 million in the past 7 days
PANews reported on October 4th that according to official data, in the seven days ending October 2nd, Circle issued approximately 6.8 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 6.4 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 400 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is now 74.2 billion, with reserves of approximately $74.3 billion, including approximately $9.9 billion in cash and approximately $64.5 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
PANews
2025/10/04 14:36
What are the major 4 Types of Blockchain?
Blockchain is a decentralised, distributed ledger system that securely records and verifies transactions across a network of computers. It allows multiple parties to share data without a central authority. It stores data in interconnected blocks, forming a chronologically consistent chain. Once a transaction is recorded on this distributed ledger, it cannot be altered or deleted ... Read more The post What are the major 4 Types of Blockchain? appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Bitemycoin
2025/10/04 14:34
U.S Federal Court Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities
The post U.S Federal Court Rules Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. federal court has ruled that Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs and ApeCoin do not meet the legal definition of securities. The verdict, delivered by Judge Fernando M. Olguin in California, dismissed a 2022 investor lawsuit accusing Yuga Labs, the creator of BAYC, of selling unregistered securities and misleading investors. The decision marks …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 14:28
Vietnam’s 2025 Credit Growth Forecast Could Fuel Global Crypto Markets
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank forecasts a 20% credit growth for 2025. Further interest rate cuts aim to boost Vietnam’s economic recovery. The government legalized cryptocurrencies while restricting stablecoins and securities. Vietnam ranks fourth globally in crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis. Vietnam’s central bank, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), is forecasting a 20% credit growth [...] The post Vietnam’s 2025 Credit Growth Forecast Could Fuel Global Crypto Markets appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:19
Court Rules BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities
The post Court Rules BAYC NFTs and ApeCoin Are Not Securities appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News A federal judge in California has dismissed an investor lawsuit against Yuga Labs, stating that Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and ApeCoin don’t qualify as securities. The court determined that the plaintiffs failed to meet the Howey test’s criteria. It concluded that BAYC NFTs serve as digital collectibles offering community access and membership perks, not …
CoinPedia
2025/10/04 14:11
Vietnam’s Central Bank Pushes for Credit Growth and Crypto Integration in 2025
TLDR Vietnam’s central bank expects 20% credit growth in 2025, linked to growing crypto adoption and regulatory changes. The government legalized crypto in June 2025, categorizing it as virtual assets but restricting stablecoins. Vietnam launched NDAChain, a national blockchain network, to improve data security and protect personal information. Vietnam’s central bank aims to cut interest [...] The post Vietnam’s Central Bank Pushes for Credit Growth and Crypto Integration in 2025 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/04 14:07
XRP vs. Zexpire: Competing Visions of Global Finance Shake Up the Crypto Market
Explore the clash between XRP and Zexpire as they present rival approaches to reshaping global finance. This in-depth analysis covers technology, adoption, market impact, and what their competition means for the future of cryptocurrency.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/04 14:03
Best Crypto Presale To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Is Giving Analysts Early Pepe Coin Vibes
When traders talk about the best crypto to buy now, the conversation often drifts toward tokens that blend community power with real upside potential. Meme coins in particular have defined some of the biggest winners of the last two years, with many still pointing to the explosive rise of Pepe Coin (PEPE) as a benchmark […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy In 2025: Layer Brett Is Giving Analysts Early Pepe Coin Vibes appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/04 14:00
ASTER Token Defies Crypto Market Consolidation With 14% Upside, Expert See Next Stop at $3
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/04 13:41
