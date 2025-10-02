Borza MEXC
Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand
The post Pound Sterling trades firmly against Greenback on slowing US job demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pound Sterling (GBP) ticks up to near 1.3500 against the US Dollar (USD) during the European trading session on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair edges higher as the US Dollar (USD) remains on the backfoot, with the United States (US) job market slowing down and the government entering a shutdown. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades vulnerable near the weekly low around 97.50. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change report showed that the private sector labor force witnessed a reduction of 32K employees in September. Economists had anticipated that 50K fresh workers would be added in that period. Additionally, the report revealed that 3K employees were laid off in August compared to the fresh addition of 54K workers initially reported. Signs of a cooling US job market have boosted expectations for more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the remainder of the year. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders have almost fully priced in that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to the 3.75%-4.00% range in the policy meeting later this month. US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.22% -0.00% -0.23% 0.05% 0.09% -0.33% -0.19% EUR 0.22% 0.21% -0.03% 0.26% 0.30% 0.00% 0.01% GBP 0.00% -0.21% -0.22% 0.02% 0.12% -0.20% -0.18% JPY 0.23% 0.03% 0.22% 0.28% 0.33% -0.19% 0.09% CAD -0.05% -0.26% -0.02% -0.28% 0.03% -0.21% -0.23% AUD -0.09% -0.30% -0.12% -0.33% -0.03% -0.36% -0.29% NZD 0.33% -0.00% 0.20% 0.19% 0.21% 0.36% 0.17% CHF 0.19% -0.01% 0.18% -0.09% 0.23% 0.29% -0.17% The heat…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:36
Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak
The post Bitcoin spot ETFs attract $676 million in net inflows extending 3-day streak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted $676 million in net inflows on October 1st, extending a three-day streak. The streak shows a sustained institutional interest as cryptocurrencies regain momentum after a slight dip towards the end of September. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded the highest net new inflows, compared to Ethereum’s $80.9 million, showing renewed investor confidence in the asset. SoSoValue analysis data shows that Bitcoin net inflows reached $676 million over the past three trading days. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is leading in net inflow volume with a total of $405 million. BlackRock and Fidelity dominate in net inflows accumulation According to data from SoSovalue, BlackRock’s IBIT has recorded the highest single-day inflow on October 1, attracting $405 million. The fund’s current total holdings stand at $61.38 billion, extending its lead among U.S. listed Bitcoin ETFs. IBIT also recorded $3.85 billion in daily trading volume with nearly 57.8 million shares exchanged, bringing its net assets to $90.87 billion. BlackRock has been one of the top investor choices due to its size, liquidity, and reputation, which helps the fund stay competitive in the growing Bitcoin ETF market. IBIT charges a relatively low fee of 0.25%. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) ranked second in daily inflows with $179 million on October 1. This brought its cumulative inflows to $12.46 billion, supported by net assets of $24.12 billion. FBTC also recorded a strong daily trading volume of $508 million. Other players, including Ark Invest ARKB and Grayscale’s new BTC fund, posted smaller but steady inflows. ARKB attracted $5.86 million, increasing its cumulative inflows to $2.28 billion, while the Grayscale BTC product saw $9.88 million in inflows. Even Grayscale flagship GBTC, which has had a streak of outflows, posted a $9.22 million net inflow. The latest inflow for GBTC marked a slight…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:30
Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15
The post Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns Debuted At No. 1 In 2010 And Turns 15 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Linkin Park’s A Thousand Suns debuted at No. 1 in 2010, marking a bold stylistic shift and proving the band’s willingness to take creative risks. NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs songs from their new album, A Thousand Suns onstage at the unveiling of the new Best Buy Theater on September 14, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage) WireImage Linkin Park is in the middle of its From Zero World Tour, the band’s first global trek in a long time. The venture began in September 2024, and the Grammy-winning rock outfit has dates scheduled into the summer of 2026. This current From Zero era, which marks a much-desired comeback for the nu-metal gods, will be one of the longest in the group’s history. Even as Linkin Park travels the world and plays smashes from its latest album — including tracks like “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” and “Up From the Bottom” — one of its most divisive celebrates 15 years since it became another No. 1 for the band. A Thousand Suns Becomes a No. 1 Album Back in 2010, Linkin Park scored a new No. 1 album in America with A Thousand Suns. The full-length, which was released in September 2010, debuted atop the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 2, 2010, earning Linkin Park its third leader on the list of the biggest albums in the country. The set debuted with almost a quarter of a million copies, and while it once again underlined the hard rock act’s popularity, the project was not welcomed as warmly as some previous efforts. A Sonic Shift for Linkin Park A Thousand Suns marked a stylistic shift for Linkin Park, one which not everyone loved, and which didn’t turn out to…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 21:12
Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown
The post Dow Jones futures remain steady as traders expect brief government shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dow Jones futures hover near 46,700 during European hours on Thursday, ahead of the regular session opening in the United States (US). However, the S&P 500 futures advance 0.17% to stay above 6,750, while Nasdaq 100 futures rise 0.37% to break above 25,100. US index futures show mixed performance as traders largely shrug off concerns over the ongoing US government shutdown. However, the shutdown put thousands of federal jobs at risk after partisan divisions blocked Congress and the White House from reaching a funding agreement. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics halted virtually all activity, which may cause the delay of the September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report due on Friday. On Wednesday, the US ADP Employment Change showed the private sector payrolls declined by 32,000 in September, while annual pay growth was 4.5%. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On Wednesday’s regular session, the Dow Jones rose 0.09%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.34% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42%. Health-care stocks led the rally, with Regeneron climbing 6.7%, Moderna up 6.8%, and AbbVie gaining 5.5%. Additional support came from optimism over Pfizer’s 2.2% rise following its deal with the White House on Medicaid drug pricing. US stocks also draw support as the labor market weakness boosts bets on further Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. The CME FedWatch Tool suggests that markets are now pricing in a 99% chance of a Fed rate cut in October and an 87% possibility of another reduction in December. Dow Jones FAQs The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:57
Wall Street Giant Updates Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions! “ETH Up, BTC Down!” Here are their New Predictions!
The post Wall Street Giant Updates Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions! “ETH Up, BTC Down!” Here are their New Predictions! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US government shutdown after a 7-year hiatus continues to be talked about in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets. While the impact of the shutdown is expected to be minimal, Citigroup revised its year-end expectations for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Wall Street giant Citigroup updated its year-end target for ETH upwards in its published report, while lowering its BTC forecast. At this point, the bank raised its year-end price target for Ethereum from $4,300 to $4,500, citing strong demand from ETFs and digital asset treasuries. Citigroup pointed out that Ethereum could create similar investor excitement in the ETFs and treasury strategies space by following in Bitcoin’s footsteps. In response, the bank lowered its Bitcoin price forecast to $133,000 from $135,000, citing countervailing macro factors such as a strong dollar and weakening prices of gold, a traditional safe haven. Citigroup stated in a report released yesterday that despite the risk of missing out on important economic data due to the US government shutdown, they expect the Fed to continue cutting interest rates for the rest of the year. Citi economists indicated that the Fed will likely cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October and December, as indicated by the dot plot. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/wall-street-giant-updates-bitcoin-and-ethereum-predictions-eth-up-btc-down-here-are-their-new-predictions/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:52
BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025
Every bull cycle leaves behind winners and regrets. Investors who passed on Ethereum below $100 or missed Solana at single digits still talk about it today. Now the market is asking—where is the next opportunity to make money with crypto and secure life-changing gains? The name that keeps surfacing is BlockchainFX ($BFX). Designed as the […] The post BlockchainFX ($BFX) Presale Could Outshine Solana ETF Buzz -The Best Cryptos to Buy for High ROIs in 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 20:16
Unexpectedly low Swiss inflation in September creates fresh challenges for the SNB
Swiss inflation remained unexpectedly low in September, posing challenges for the Swiss National Bank (SNB).
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 20:09
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises More Than $16.6M With Over 735M Tokens Allocated as Stage 6 Surpasses 50% Completion
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has combined structured growth with transparent execution, creating one of the strongest fundraising stories of 2025.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:48
OpenAI hits $500B valuation, surpassing SpaceX as world’s largest startup
Tether is estimated to be the closest crypto company to rival OpenAI’s $500 billion valuation, far ahead of Coinbase, Ripple and Circle. Artificial intelligence company OpenAI has become the world’s largest startup after reaching a $500 billion valuation in a secondary share sale. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported on Thursday that current and former OpenAI employees sold $6.6 billion in stock to investors including Thrive Capital, SoftBank Group Corp, Dragoneer Investment Group, Abu Dhabi’s MGX and T.Rowe Price. The investment round boosted OpenAI's valuation to $500 billion, leapfrogging Elon Musk’s startup SpaceX, which has a market capitalization of about $400 billion. The company also dwarfs other startups, such as ByteDance and Anthropic, which are valued at $220 billion and $183 billion, respectively. Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:42
Bitcoin Hits 2-Month At $118,000 High, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Rocket Higher
Bitcoin has hit its highest price in two months by surging above $118,000 on early Thursday morning.read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 19:34
