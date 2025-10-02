2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Justin Sun ‘roast’ was just super-safe Trump references and banana jokes

Justin Sun ‘roast’ was just super-safe Trump references and banana jokes

The post Justin Sun ‘roast’ was just super-safe Trump references and banana jokes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being billed as an event that would see “crypto’s provocateur” placed “in the hot seat” and under the spotlight, Token2049’s roast of Justin Sun was instead 10 minutes of jokes about his height, references to his touchy legal team, and his $6.2 million banana. The roast was uploaded to YouTube by an audience member but wasn’t shared online by Sun, his team, or any Token2049 affiliate. Actor and comedian T.J. Miller kicked off the event by poking fun at Sun’s history of scheduling conflicts and comparing his look to an AI image generator’s rendition of a “crypto bro.”  Things got slightly edgier when he touched on Sun’s unwillingness to give away a Tesla as part of a $20 million giveaway that he was accused of rigging.  The only footage shared by Sun features very little oftle of the actual roast. Read more: Justin Sun owns more TRX than everyone else combined, report “Before this roast, I did not know who you were. No, I really didn’t. But I googled Justin Sun Tes… Sorry, electric cars. Legal told me not to say that,” the comedian joked.   He later followed up with another jibe at Sun’s legal team, saying, “This is the only thing legal let me do in this. You can read all about how he negotiated a banana for $6.2 million in his new book, The Art of the Peel.” He continued, “You understand what I’m saying? The Art of the Peel like Art of the Deal. Legal would only let me talk about Donald Trump like that. That’s it.” Sun has been criticized for the multi-million dollar financial investments he’s made in Trump’s World Liberty Financial and the impact it might have had on the criminal proceedings against him in the US. Not every joke at the Justin…
SUN
SUN$0.025374+0.24%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3774+0.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.843+1.17%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:44
Delite
Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%

Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%

The post Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Double-digit growth in revenues and a sharp drop in stock price. This is the gap marking Q3 2025 for Metaplanet: accelerating results, guidance revised upwards – as confirmed by CoinDesk and public trackers monitoring BTC reserves – see BitcoinTreasuries – but shares declined significantly in the quarter. In this context, the picture offers mixed signals: operational solidity on one side, cautious sentiment on the other. According to the data collected by our analysis team, the purchasing operations and revenue scalability are consistent with the company’s official communications updated as of September 30, 2025. Industry analysts note that a holding of approximately 30.8k BTC significantly increases exposure to spot market volatility, making the risk/reward profile more sensitive to Bitcoin price fluctuations, as highlighted in the Bitcoin price analysis on Cryptonomist. Q3 2025: operating results and revenue dynamics In the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the Bitcoin income generation division recorded revenues of ¥2.438 billion (≈$16.56 million), an increase of +115.7% compared to ¥1.131 billion in Q2 2025 (≈$7.69 million) and +216.6% compared to Q1, as reported by CoinDesk. It should be noted that the growth rate intensified sequentially, indicating greater traction of the Bitcoin-related model. Key Numbers Q3 2025 Revenue: ¥2,438 billion (≈$16.56 million) Q2 2025 Revenue: ¥1,131 billion (≈$7.69 million) Change vs Q2: +115.7% Change vs Q1: +216.6% The growth is driven by operations related to Bitcoin and the expansion of the digital asset base. However, a paradox remains: while fundamentals improve, the stock significantly retreats on the market. Indeed, the gap between revenues and stock performance highlights a perception of still high risk on the equity front, as discussed in the analysis of the MSTR stock collapse. Guidance FY2025: revenue and operating profit revised upwards Following the results, the company has updated its forecasts for the entire fiscal year…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04223-9.72%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,299.77+2.23%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:38
Delite
Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave

Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave

The post Troon North Eyes Golf Destination Status By Adding New Luxury Enclave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Pinnacle Course at Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Troon Scottsdale has long been a mecca for golf travelers, with a deep collection of popular resort and high-end public courses set against the Arizona desert landscape. Yet for all the options in the Valley of the Sun, the North Scottsdale market has been lacking a key piece of the destination golf puzzle: luxury lodging paired with elite public golf. That’s about to change, as Troon North Golf Club is unveiling a 26-unit enclave in early 2026 called the Scottsdale Golf Retreat. With 20 four-bedroom suites and six two-bedroom suites right beside Troon North’s Monument and Pinnacle courses, the project fills an important gap in the region by providing golfers with a seamless stay-and-play option. Troon North has long been considered the standard bearer for high-end public golf in a Scottsdale market that attracts golfers from across North America. Both of its championship layouts are listed by Golf Digest among the state’s Top 5 public courses, and the Scottsdale Golf Retreat will give the property lodging on par with its golf experiences. In doing so, it better positions the facility as the anchor location for a multiday or weeklong golf getaway, leveraging Troon’s extensive network across the Valley to offer customized stay-and-play packages that feature Troon North’s iconic courses as well as other popular Troon favorites in the area such as The Boulders, Eagle Mountain, and more. A rendering of one of the new golf suites that are opening on property at Troon North Golf Club in early 2026, helping better position the facility as a destination property. Troon Construction is currently underway on the property, which is being developed by MBA Development Partners. Each multi-bedroom unit comes with spa-inspired bathrooms, private and fully furnished patios and balconies, and…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.010851+1.04%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144657+2.07%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:27
Delite
Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now

Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now

The post Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Tech > Teranode: Blockchain’s game-changer has dropped—explore now The wait for Teranode is over. The BSV blockchain’s long-term project to turbo-charge blockchain’s capabilities is now ready to use and explore, at least, on the testnet. But with the source code now publicly available, everyone is free to take a look and start building. The biggest question, and one even Teranode’s developers can’t answer yet, is: What will the world do with this new data-processing superpower? Teranode is the most advanced node client for the Bitcoin protocol which can process a million transactions per second (TPS). As it develops further, it’ll be billions or even trillions per second. A million is a great start. It’s not hyperbole to say blockchain is about to enter a new dimension, one that wipes away years of noise over whether blockchain could do this or that, or what workarounds would be required. BSV scales unboundedly, on-chain, and from now on, the answer is always yes. Sure, we could list all the current tech buzzwords like high-frequency trading, stablecoins and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), game tournaments, artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), social media, rich multimedia, bottleneck-free dApps for enterprise and governments, data ownership, integrity, and security for all. But the truth is, Teranode lays the foundation for a truly global digital economy where everyone can participate. As in all healthy economies, it’s up to every participant to discover how to make the most of it. Here’s the source code and the documentation. Get reading! For now, this is privileged, almost exclusive information that few in the world truly appreciate yet. Here’s an opportunity to be a pioneer. Blockchain’s new universe, from the people who built it OK, that’s enough hype, but this is exciting stuff. Connor Murray and a…
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.8046-0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00496-1.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:08
Delite
USDT, USDC duopoly in Stablecoin declines as competition and regulation reshape the market

USDT, USDC duopoly in Stablecoin declines as competition and regulation reshape the market

USDT and USDC drop to 83.6% market share as rivals like USDe, PYUSD, and bank coins gain ground. Ethena’s USDe surges to $14.7B, leading new yield-bearing stablecoins reshaping the market. ING, UniCredit, JPMorgan, and Citi push into stablecoins, challenging Tether and Circle’s dominance. Tether’s USDt (USDT) and Circle’s USDC (USDC), the two largest stablecoins by […] The post USDT, USDC duopoly in Stablecoin declines as competition and regulation reshape the market appeared first on CoinJournal.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.02%
Wink
LIKE$0.010828+20.21%
Ethena USDe
USDE$1-0.01%
Delite
Coin Journal2025/10/02 21:07
Delite
DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+

DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+

The post DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Dogecoin’s price surge may reach $1.60, following a repeated growth pattern. Ascending Megaphone pattern signals potential rise towards $1+ for Dogecoin. Short-term momentum confirmed with breakout and increasing trading volume. DOGE Price Surge Targets $1.60 as Current Leg Aims for 800%+ Growth Dogecoin (DOGE) is seeing a rapid increase in price, with projections suggesting the meme coin could experience an 800% surge. Analysts are now eyeing a target of $1.60, as the cryptocurrency’s current growth cycle continues to unfold. The market is paying attention to the repeating patterns that have guided DOGE’s price rise in previous months. The Ascending Megaphone Pattern and Future Expectations One theory about Dogecoin’s price movement is the Ascending Megaphone pattern. A crypto analyst, has shared their perspective on the potential future trajectory of Dogecoin, claiming that the Ascending Megaphone pattern could lead the coin to rise towards $1. “$DOGE + $1 is not a possibility, it’s a reality,” they mentioned. Ascending Megaphone Pattern | Source: X This pattern typically occurs when a price makes a series of higher highs and lower lows, creating a shape similar to a megaphone. As the price of Dogecoin continues its rise, experts are watching closely to see if this pattern will result in a move towards $1+ and possibly higher. Repeating Growth Cycle Suggests Continued Momentum However, Market analysts are noticing a recurring growth cycle for Dogecoin, indicating potential for further gains. In October 2023, DOGE began its first major uptrend, rising from around $0.06 to $0.23 by March 2024. This surge marked a 300% increase, the coin consolidated around $0.10 before experiencing another surge in August 2024. By December 2024, DOGE had reached $0.48, a 500% rise. The most recent cycle started in mid-2025, when DOGE rebounded from $0.18. The current price of DOGE has risen…
DOGE
DOGE$0.25447-0.21%
1
1$0.007139+25.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:05
Delite
Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank

Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank

The post Decentralized Real Growth through Web3 and Product Clank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lior Goldenberg Demonstrates How Tokenized Markets Empower Early-Stage Builders at SBC Web3 District Academy At this year’s SBC Summit, Lior Goldenberg, solo founder of ProductClank, delivered a compelling session at the Web3 District Academy, showing how Web3 token markets can enable real growth for solo founders and bootstrapped teams. His presentation, “The Future of Venture Building: How Internet Capital Markets Solve Funding & Distribution,” illustrated how tokenized speculation can provide community, funding, and distribution without relying on traditional venture capital. “ProductClank is the pure spirit of Web3, empowering early-stage founders with decentralized, accessible growth.” — Ahmed Refaie, Founder of DSRPTD.net Goldenberg, formerly Head of Platform at Collider Venture, launched ProductClank as a fully bootstrapped operation. The platform leverages tokenized speculation as a distribution engine, turning early supporters into active participants and generating viral engagement from day zero. “AI has made building products easier than ever, but distribution has never been harder,” Goldenberg explained. “With tokenized speculation, builders can reach audiences, raise funds, and maintain control of their vision, all at once.” Key traction for ProductClank includes: 500+ daily active users on its Farcaster miniapp 30,000+ token holders supporting the ecosystem $100K+ raised through token-driven engagement Over 100,000 miniapp sessions Grants from Coinbase and a six-figure ecosystem token grant Web3 Mechanics Driving Builder Success ProductClank integrates with Farcaster and operates on Base, giving builders the tools to: Launch fair token sales at the earliest stages Build engaged communities from day one Generate revenue through token trading fees Validate products with speculation-driven feedback By applying a prediction-market mindset to startups, the platform aligns incentives for builders, speculators, and community influencers, creating a positive-sum growth ecosystem. SBC Web3 District Academy Connection Goldenberg’s presentation aligns closely with the Web3 District Academy’s mission: connecting builders with the Web3 ecosystem. Just as the Academy empowers early-stage…
RealLink
REAL$0.08427+4.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:02
Delite
CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards

CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards

The post CJ ENM Secures 6 Awards At 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A student fights to form a study group in the Korean drama ‘Study Group.’ CJ ENM Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM came home with six National Winner titles from the 2025 Asian Academy Creative Awards. The awards are organized by the Asian Academy of Creative Arts and consider the best media from 17 Asian Pacific nations/regions. This year CJ ENM won the most awards of any Korean company and those awards spanned multiple categories—Best Visual or Special FX (TV or Feature Film), Best Cinematography (Fiction), Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction), Best Comedy Program, Best Music or Dance Program and Best General Entertainment Program. The following programs earned awards. Study Group, a TVING Original series (produced by Studio Dragon), earned double recognition for Best Cinematography (Fiction) and Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction). The series follows a boy with no academic talent but exceptional fighting skills. Enrolling in a notoriously violent school, he forms a study group to pursue his dream of college, but the group can’t continue without defeating some bullies. Hwang Min-hyun plays the determined student and Han Ji-eun plays his supportive teacher. A shaman tries to save her first love in ‘Head Over Heels.’ CJ ENM Head Over Heels (produced by Studio Dragon) won South Korea’s Best Comedy Program title. The fantasy rom-com centered on a high school shaman determined to save her first love. The series starred Cho Yi-hyun and Choo Young-woo. Blending teenage romance with Korean shamanism, the series ranked No. 2 on Prime Video’s TV charts according to FlixPatrol, entering the Top 10 in 43 countries and reaching No. 1 in 10 markets. When the Stars Gossip (produced by Studio Dragon) chronicled an astronaut and a space tourist whose missions collided in orbit—only to fall in love. The series starred Lee Min-ho…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014913+6.71%
FORM
FORM$1.2529+4.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02021+0.69%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:00
Delite
QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership

QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership

TLDR QuantumScape shares surged 18.4% to $14.59 on October 1, 2025. The company partnered with Corning to develop ceramic separator technology. The deal strengthens QuantumScape’s push toward commercial solid-state batteries. Broader optimism in lithium markets also supported the stock’s rally. QS has gained 181% YTD, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 14.1%. QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) [...] The post QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
4
4$0.18179+28.33%
1
1$0.007139+25.86%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03171+2.78%
Delite
Coincentral2025/10/02 21:00
Delite
Bitwise CEO’su: “Bu Altcoin, Ethereum’a Karşı Daha Avantajlı! ETF’lerde ETH’yi Geçebilir!”

Bitwise CEO’su: “Bu Altcoin, Ethereum’a Karşı Daha Avantajlı! ETF’lerde ETH’yi Geçebilir!”

SEC‘in ETF ihraççılarından 19b-4 başvurularını geri çekmesini istemesinin ardından XRP, Solana (SOL) gibi altcoinler için ETF onaylarının çok kısa sürede gelmesi bekleniyordu. Ancak ABD’de hükümetin kapanması SEC gibi resmi kurumları da olumsuz etkiledi. Zira pek çok devlet kurumu gibi SEC de birçok çalışanını ücretsiz izne çıkaracak ve kısıtlı bir kadroyla çalışmalarına devam edecek. Bunun da […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004572+5.22%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.93+1.04%
4
4$0.18179+28.33%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:50
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?