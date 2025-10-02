How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working

The post How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision There’s a new security requirement for PC players hoping to play Black Ops 7 – including the Black Ops 7 beta this week – and the next iteration of Warzone. Like a number of other multiplayer games, Call Of Duty will now require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to be enabled. This is a pretty major step in the endless war against cheaters, which is something fans have been asking for, but it’s sure to cause an enormous number of headaches in the process. It’s also controversial, though we’ll leave that commentary for another time. Windows 11 PCs are required to have TPM 2.0 enabled, so if your machine is running Windows 11 you should be all set, but it’s entirely possible that an out-of-date BIOS could cause issues. What Is TPM 2.0? TPM 2.0 – or Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) is a tiny chip on your system that basically acts as a security vault for your computer at a very low level. Without getting too nitty-gritty, this provides hardware-level security that makes your computer more secure and helps prevent kernel level cheats, enabling anti-cheat systems to verify system integrity. Basically, this should make it easier for Call Of Duty’s Ricochet system to tell when cheaters are gaming the system. Kernel level cheats will have a much harder time hiding from Ricochet, plugging a major security hole in the process. How To Enable TPM 2.0 For now, if you’re preparing to play in the beta or trying to play but getting a message telling you that TPM 2.0 is required, I’m here to help. You may need to enable this feature in your system BIOS, but you also may have it enabled already and still run into this message. This happened…