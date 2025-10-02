2025-10-04 Saturday

Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore

The post Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore officially concluded on October 2. As a Platinum Sponsor, Ju.com showcased its rebrand and product rhythm across the exhibition floor, side events, and media activities. In her keynote speech, CEO and Co-Founder Sammi Li outlined the platform’s ecosystem expansion, the RWA liquidity framework of xBrokers, the JuPay financial ecosystem, and the core belief that “asset ownership is a digital human right.” On-site Engagement and Community Interaction The Ju.com booth attracted a constant stream of visitors, remaining one of the busiest spots at the venue. Visitors participated in the interactive “LOOK! Point. Click. Trade.” game and collected exclusive merchandise, including JU IP T-shirts and the Singapore-inspired “Merlion JU Bag.” The booth design adopted Ju.com’s upgraded orange-and-black color scheme with the distinctive “J” symbol at its core. During the conference, Ju.com collaborated with multiple ecosystem partners for joint promotions and hosted pre-event campaigns and prize draws. The official afterparty, “JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night,” brought together Web3 builders, investors, and community members from around the world. CEO Sammi’s Keynote Highlights Ju.com CEO Sammi Li opened her keynote with the visual logic behind the brand upgrade. On the screen, the word “Impossible” instantly shifted to “I’m Possible” as the orange “J” slid into place, creating a clear and immediate transformation. She explained that first-time users should no longer be discouraged by the hurdles of seed phrases, cross-chain transfers, or transaction fees. The essence of Ju.com’s brand upgrade is to make every interaction signal “this can be done.” The platform’s product philosophy is distilled into three simple steps: Point to the target asset, Click to initiate without an external wallet or seed phrase, and Trade with routing and settlement completed seamlessly in the background. A live demo showed how fiat deposits could flow frictionlessly into crypto and return to the trading screen within seconds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:41
Delite
How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working

The post How To Enable TPM 2.0 And Secure Boot And What To Do If It’s Not Working appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7 Credit: Activision There’s a new security requirement for PC players hoping to play Black Ops 7 – including the Black Ops 7 beta this week – and the next iteration of Warzone. Like a number of other multiplayer games, Call Of Duty will now require TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot to be enabled. This is a pretty major step in the endless war against cheaters, which is something fans have been asking for, but it’s sure to cause an enormous number of headaches in the process. It’s also controversial, though we’ll leave that commentary for another time. Windows 11 PCs are required to have TPM 2.0 enabled, so if your machine is running Windows 11 you should be all set, but it’s entirely possible that an out-of-date BIOS could cause issues. What Is TPM 2.0? TPM 2.0 – or Trusted Platform Module version 2.0) is a tiny chip on your system that basically acts as a security vault for your computer at a very low level. Without getting too nitty-gritty, this provides hardware-level security that makes your computer more secure and helps prevent kernel level cheats, enabling anti-cheat systems to verify system integrity. Basically, this should make it easier for Call Of Duty’s Ricochet system to tell when cheaters are gaming the system. Kernel level cheats will have a much harder time hiding from Ricochet, plugging a major security hole in the process. How To Enable TPM 2.0 For now, if you’re preparing to play in the beta or trying to play but getting a message telling you that TPM 2.0 is required, I’m here to help. You may need to enable this feature in your system BIOS, but you also may have it enabled already and still run into this message. This happened…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:39
Delite
SNB faces pressure as Swiss inflation stalls

The post SNB faces pressure as Swiss inflation stalls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss inflation stayed unexpectedly low in September, creating fresh challenges for the Swiss National Bank (SNB). At the same time, the country’s economy has been hit hard by Trump’s higher tariffs on Swiss products. According to data released by Switzerland’s statistics office on Thursday, October 2, consumer prices rose 0.2% year-on-year, matching August’s increase. A subsequent survey revealed that out of 15 economists polled, only three had anticipated this stable trend. Switzerland’s inflation level remains a serious concern in the country  Switzerland’s inflation level has raised tensions among its citizens, and some anticipate that this outcome might prompt officials at the Swiss National Bank to consider further interest rate cuts. Notably, the officials have already reduced their interest rate to zero. This update was effected after the officials decided not to reduce it into negative territory again to safeguard the financial system last week. Despite these efforts, some economists still hold on to the belief that this could happen at their upcoming December meeting. Meanwhile, the current inflation figures are adding more pressure on the central bank, which is preparing itself for the full impact of the US tariffs on Switzerland. This follows US President Donald Trump’s additional tariff policies on branded medicines in September after imposing a 39% tax on most Swiss products. Jean Dalbard, European economist at Bloomberg Economics, commented on the topic of discussion. Dalbard said they expect inflation to increase slightly, remaining close to 0.5%, in the coming months. According to him, inflation should be maintained at the lower end of the Swiss National Bank’s target, with a range of 0 to 2% although price changes have been observed to remain minor. The economist further pointed out the strong franc’s impact on local prices and the effects of Trump’s unexpected, higher-than-expected tariffs, which pose serious risks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:15
Delite
Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution

The post Tokenized stocks in 5 years: Tenev pushes the revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The financial tokenization accelerates its pace. Vlad Tenev (CEO of Robinhood) has called it “inevitable,” comparing it to an incoming “freight train,” stating that in major markets we will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge in the next five years, while full adoption could take over a decade (CNBC). In this context, the debate focuses on numbers, timelines, and a potentially disruptive impact on market construction, post-trade, and costs. That said, much will depend on the coordination between authorities and operators. According to the data collected by our analysis team, updated as of October 1, 2025, over 60% of RWA and tokenization projects are still in the pilot phase, and less than 10% of the estimated value is currently liquid in tokenized markets; industry analysts note that the most advanced experiments involve bonds and private markets. These findings align with institutional research and reports that emphasize the importance of regulatory frameworks and shared infrastructures, both at the European and global levels (World Economic Forum, analysis and estimates on the global market; European Commission, regulatory initiatives and DLT Pilot Regime). In brief (TL;DR) 5 years: the first regulatory frameworks expected in key markets; widespread adoption in over 10 years. Tokenized market estimated at approximately $32 billion (RWA.xyz), compared to a global equity value exceeding $115 trillion (World Economic Forum, 2023 estimate, updates to 2025 indicate growth trends but low current penetration). Involved actors: traditional asset managers, banks, crypto exchanges, and DLT infrastructures. Main risk: regulatory uncertainty and challenges in integration with legacy systems. What Tenev said at Token2049 During the Token2049 in Singapore, Tenev described tokenization as “inevitable,” comparing it to a “freight train” in motion. According to the CEO of Robinhood, the main markets will see the first regulatory frameworks emerge within the next five years, although full-scale adoption will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:14
Delite
UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter

The post UK firms’ inflation expectations seen higher at 3.5% in the September quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest Bank of England (BoE) Decision Maker Panel (DMP) quarterly survey released on Thursday showed that “one-year ahead expected CPI inflation by the UK firms edged slightly higher to 3.5% in the quarter to September.” Key takeaways Three-month average expectations show an expected rise of 3.4%, the most since February 2024. Expectations for three-years ahead, that is seen unchanged at 2.9% in the three months to September. Besides that, UK firms also reported that their realised annual own-price growth rose slightly to 3.8%, up 0.1% from August. As for the firms’ own-price inflation for the year ahead, that is seen at 3.7% – unchanged since July. Firms’ year-ahead expectations for employment 0.0% in 3 months to September. The survey is one of the most closely watched by members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Market reaction At the press time, GBP/USD is trading 0.18% higher on the day at around 1.3500. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and…
Use XRP to remotely activate Bitcoin (BTC) mining contracts and earn over $10,000 per day.

Turn XRP into daily passive income with Arc Miner. Activate Bitcoin mining contracts remotely, earn up to $10K/day, no hardware or maintenance needed.
Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is It Ending?

The post Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is It Ending? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB consolidation Is Shiba Inu ready? Following several weeks of sideways trading and support tests, Shiba Inu is beginning to show signs of strength. A descending trendline spanning several months that has held the price steady since mid-summer is prominent on the daily chart. The prospect of ultimately ending the downtrend is once again present, as SHIB is now regaining momentum and moving closer to this resistance. SHIB consolidation SHIB has successfully regained its 50 EMA on the daily chart, which has historically served as a pivotal point for momentum changes and is currently trading close to $0.0000126. The successful retest of the triangle support zone at $0.0000120 sealed SHIB’s return to its consolidation structure. This action strengthens the argument that consumers are taking back control. SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView Breaking a multi-month downtrend is not an easy task, though. Converging close to $0.0000135-$0.0000140, the descending resistance trendline looms overhead. Should this level be rejected, the bearish structure would be strengthened, and SHIB might return to its established support, which is located between $0.0000120 and $0.0000115. Is Shiba Inu ready? An intriguing layer has been added to the outlook by on-chain activity. The steadily declining exchange reserves for SHIB indicate that there is less immediate sell pressure because fewer tokens are sitting on exchanges. This suggests that some investors might be positioning themselves in advance of a possible breakout, especially when combined with slight increases in transaction activity. However, traders need to exercise caution. The 50 EMA is acting as a recalcitrant barrier, despite the triangle’s recovery signifying resilience. The rally could lose steam before it reaches the downtrend resistance, unless SHIB can break through it with volume. Technical and on-chain conditions suggest a possible breakout, and Shiba Inu is about to test a multi-month downtrend line. However, there is…
Netflix short bets spike 20% after Musk’s boycott posts

The post Netflix short bets spike 20% after Musk’s boycott posts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Short sellers leaned harder into Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just as Elon Musk decided to cancel.  The day after Musk posted on Sept 30 that he had cancelled Netflix, FINRA off-exchange short volume in NFLX jumped to 642,836 shares on Oct 1, the highest daily tally since Sept 18 in the available data retrieved by Finbold from Fintel. That marks a 20% day-over-day increase from the prior session. Netflix short volume. Source: Fintel But the picture isn’t quite as simple as “Musk tweets, shorts pile in.” On Oct 1, FINRA tracked 1.59 million total off-exchange shares, putting the short-volume ratio at 40.48%. That’s actually lower than Sept 30’s 44.32%, meaning short trades rose in absolute terms but were diluted by even heavier overall trading. Netflix daily short volume The nuance matters. Daily short volume reflects activity, much of it intraday hedging by market makers, not necessarily a structural bet against Netflix. The broader short interest is still modest: 6.96 million shares short, or 1.65% of float, with 2.87 days to cover. That’s nowhere near the levels that scream “pile-on.” What it does show is traders opportunistically leaning into the Musk narrative. The timing is uncanny: Musk posts on Sept 30, short volumes hit their highest since Sept 18 the very next day, and the stock closes Oct 1 down 2.34% at $1,170.90. For now, the takeaway has a touch of irony: one billionaire’s cancelled subscription didn’t trigger a short squeeze, but it did give bears a headline to work with. Source: https://finbold.com/netflix-short-bets-spike-20-after-musks-boycott-posts/
The PioneerHash Cloud Mining App, a Global Hit by 2025

Facing the high barriers to entry and investment associated with traditional mining methods, the emergence of the PioneerHash cloud mining platform presents a new opportunity for everyday investors.
Zcash (ZEC) Price Jumps 65%, Prints First Golden Cross in Weeks, What's Going On?

Zcash currently leading altcoin rebound following Naval Ravikant endorsement
