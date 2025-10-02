2025-10-04 Saturday

Report shows hiring at lowest since 2009 as economists turn to alternative data during shutdown blackout

The post Report shows hiring at lowest since 2009 as economists turn to alternative data during shutdown blackout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Job fair signage as job seekers arrive at the Appalachian State University internship and job fair in Boone, North Carolina, US, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Allison Joyce | Bloomberg | Getty Images Unemployment changed little in September while layoff and hiring rates both slowed, according to separate labor market reports Thursday. The jobless level was little changed at 4.34%, according to a relatively new set of data indicators compiled by the Chicago Federal Reserve. That represented little change from August, though was just 0.01 percentage point away from moving up to 4.4%, the highest level since October 2021. In September, the central bank district announced it would be releasing its own dashboard of labor market indicators that also includes the layoffs rate, which was little changed monthly at 2.1%, and the hiring rate, which moved lower to 45.2%, down 0.4 percentage point from August. Elsewhere in the labor market, outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas reported that layoff announcements declined 37% in September and were down 26% from the same month a year ago. However, the year-to-date level of planning furloughs is the highest since 2020, the year of the Covid pandemic. Challenger said announced cuts have totaled 946,426 through the first three quarters. The figure already is 24% higher than all of 2024. Lowest new hirings since 2009 At the same time, the firm said hiring plans have receded sharply. New hirings totaled just 204,939 so far in 2025, off 58% from the same period a year ago and the lowest level since 2009, when the U.S. economy was still in the throes of the financial crisis. “Previous periods with this many job cuts occurred either during recessions or, as was the case in 2005 and 2006, during the first wave of automations that cost jobs in manufacturing…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:42
Delite
The high-performance DoubleZero network has launched its mainnet beta, with over 300 Solana validators already connected.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Solana officially launched the Mainnet Beta version of DoubleZero, a high-performance global network designed specifically for blockchains, on the X platform. The network aims to address the congestion and latency issues associated with shared bandwidth on the public internet, providing dedicated, high-bandwidth, low-latency transmission paths for consensus-critical traffic. The Solana ecosystem is deeply integrated with the network, with over 300 Solana validators currently connected to DoubleZero. To incentivize validators to join, DoubleZero has launched the Delegation Program (DZDP), a stake pool that delegates over 10 million Solana tokens to validators connected to its network. Solana officials stated that the launch of DoubleZero is an important step in its roadmap to improve market microstructure and realize the "Internet Capital Market".
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 21:35
Delite
Tesla stock surges as Q3 deliveries smash Wall Street estimates

The post Tesla stock surges as Q3 deliveries smash Wall Street estimates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) delivered a jolt to both investors and rivals on Wednesday, reporting 497,099 vehicle deliveries in Q3 2025, comfortably ahead of Wall Street’s consensus estimate of 454,130. The beat comes alongside a record 12.5 GWh of energy storage deployments, underscoring Tesla’s expanding footprint beyond cars. A breakdown of the numbers The company produced 447,450 vehicles in the quarter, dominated by the Model 3/Y at 435,826 units, with an additional 11,624 “other models” produced. Deliveries were even stronger, with the Model 3/Y accounting for 481,166 units, while other models delivered 15,933 units. Notably, Tesla highlighted that 2% of Model 3/Y deliveries and 7% of “other models” were subject to operating lease accounting, a factor closely watched by analysts modeling recurring revenue. Stock market reaction Shares of Tesla jumped 3.70% in pre-market trading as the numbers confirmed robust demand and execution despite lingering supply chain constraints. The delivery beat not only exceeded consensus but also suggested that Tesla continues to outpace rivals in both EV production scale and energy storage adoption. Tesla stock price pre-market. Source: Google Finance The 12.5 GWh storage deployment marks a new high, reflecting Tesla’s growing presence in grid-scale batteries, a segment increasingly central to its long-term valuation narrative. TESLA DELIVERIESTesla Third Quarter 2025 Production, Deliveries & Deployments – produced over 447,000 vehicles, delivered over 497,000 vehicles and deployed 12.5 GWh of energy storage products – a record for both deliveries and deployments. $TSLA pic.twitter.com/n5E2Tr01xB — InvestAnswers (@invest_answers) October 2, 2025 Tesla has now delivered nearly half a million vehicles in a single quarter, a milestone that sets the stage for stronger-than-expected annual totals if momentum holds into Q4. Ultimately, the Q3 numbers reaffirm that Tesla’s growth story is no longer confined to EVs, but extends into the broader clean energy ecosystem. Source: https://finbold.com/tesla-stock-surges-as-q3-deliveries-smash-wall-street-estimates/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:21
Delite
SunnyMining cloud mining simplifies crypto access with rewards

Bitcoin ETFs make crypto investing easier, while SunnyMining takes it further by offering predictable daily rewards through cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
Delite
Crypto.news2025/10/02 21:14
Delite
PepeNode Mine-to-Earn Presale Delivers 848% Staking Rewards

The post PepeNode Mine-to-Earn Presale Delivers 848% Staking Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PepeNode ($PEPENODE), the first meme coin built around a ‘mine-to-earn’ model, has already attracted more than $1.5M in its presale. Rather than relying on expensive rigs and sky-high electricity costs, PepeNode reimagines mining as a strategic virtual game. Most crypto mining isn’t this fun – but with PepeNode, the whole process becomes a competition. Holding $PEPENODE will let you build mining rigs in digital server rooms, combine nodes, and earn rewards – not only in $PEPENODE, but also in popular meme tokens such as Pepe ($PEPE) and Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN). These aren’t minor meme coins no one’s ever heard of; $PEPE and $FARTCOIN have market caps of $4.26B and $688M respectively. That makes PepeNode’s unique mine-to-earn mechanism a way to earn tokens beyond PepeNode, potentially positioning the project as a crucial addition for any dedicated meme coin trader. Mining as a Strategy Game? PepeNode represents more than a single-token game; it’s a multi-token income engine. Instead of an arms race over hash power and hardware, PepeNode introduces a competitive and strategic twist. Its virtual mining game will enable you to construct and optimize server rooms, where nodes act as the essential building blocks. Smarter combinations and upgrades will deliver stronger yields, but set up your mining rig incorrectly, and your inefficient setup will fall behind. That said, a race to earn as many tokens as possible could flood the zone with too many tokens. To fight against $PEPENODE token inflation, the project will deploy a deflationary tokenomics design: every upgrade will burn 70% of the tokens used. That mechanism both reduces supply and reinforces value, creating a more sustainable model compared to earlier P2E ecosystems. Leaderboards add another dimension, rewarding top players not only with recognition but also with bonus distributions in trending meme coins like $PEPE, $FARTCOIN, and others. Take…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:13
Delite
Yunfeng Financial strategically invests in crypto life insurance company Anthea, establishing a Web3 financial services ecosystem.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to official news, Hong Kong-listed company Yunfeng Financial (00376.HK) announced that it has successfully made a strategic investment in global cryptocurrency life insurance company Anthea Holding Limited and signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with it. Anthea, a Bermuda-based cryptocurrency life insurance company that offers cryptocurrency-denominated life insurance products (such as crypto-savings life insurance), has received pre-approval from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for an innovative long-term insurance business license. The two parties will jointly explore growth opportunities in global cryptocurrency life insurance and apply blockchain technology to insurance compliance processes, such as Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). Yunfeng Financial stated that this collaboration is part of its vision to fully integrate into Web3 and build a next-generation Web3 financial services ecosystem.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 21:11
Delite
Crypto Scams to Hit Next Level? OpenAI Releases Sora 2

Cryptocurrency scammers just received strongest weapon you could imagine
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:59
Delite
Can IBIT’s Record-Breaking Inflows Continue to Impress?

On October 1, 2025, the U.S. market experienced a formidable injection of $675.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs, marking a pivotal day in cryptocurrency investments.Continue Reading:Can IBIT’s Record-Breaking Inflows Continue to Impress?
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:58
Delite
Morning Minute: Polymarket Prepares for Imminent U.S. Launch

Polymarket is coming for U.S. users, it's just a matter of days now. And the crypto rally continues through the government shutdown.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:36
Delite
Beyond Doge and Shiba: How $GGs Is Redefining Meme Coins on Base and Creating The Next 100x Opportunity

Discover how Based Eggman ($GGs) is reshaping meme coins on Base with culture and gaming. Explore why it ranks among the best crypto pre sale to buy in 2025.
Delite
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:19
Delite

