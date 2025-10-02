Crypto market maker GSR signs agreement to acquire US-licensed brokerage firm Equilibrium Capital Services

PANews reported on October 2 that according to official information, crypto capital markets company GSR announced today that it has signed an acquisition agreement to acquire Equilibrium Capital Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). GSR said the acquisition aims to expand its service offerings in the United States and develop additional compliance capabilities for institutional clients to meet growing institutional demand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.