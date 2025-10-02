Borza MEXC
Crypto market maker GSR signs agreement to acquire US-licensed brokerage firm Equilibrium Capital Services
PANews reported on October 2 that according to official information, crypto capital markets company GSR announced today that it has signed an acquisition agreement to acquire Equilibrium Capital Services, LLC, a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). GSR said the acquisition aims to expand its service offerings in the United States and develop additional compliance capabilities for institutional clients to meet growing institutional demand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
PANews
2025/10/02 21:43
Coinbase tests USDC aid delivery for low-income New Yorkers — will it work?
Coinbase is piloting $12,000 USDC transfers in New York, testing whether stablecoins can deliver aid to low-income households more efficiently. Coinbase returns to direct aid with GiveDirectly In early October 2025, Coinbase and the nonprofit GiveDirectly launched a pilot program…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 21:40
Web3 Adoption Pushes Pepe Dollar And Nexchain Into the Spotlight as a Top Presale Token for 2025
Web3 adoption is transforming how investors approach early-stage opportunities in the crypto market. Beyond established assets, many are turning to presale crypto tokens that combine innovation, accessibility, and strong tokenomics. Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) and Nexchain (NEX) are two projects currently drawing attention on the crypto presale list. Both represent different aspects of growth—Pepe Dollar through […] The post Web3 Adoption Pushes Pepe Dollar And Nexchain Into the Spotlight as a Top Presale Token for 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 21:25
Robinhood Announces the Launch of Optimism (OP)
PANews reported on October 2 that according to its official Twitter account, Robinhood announced that it has officially launched OP, the native token of the Layer 2 solution Optimism.
PANews
2025/10/02 21:23
Hugging Face co-founder challenges AI’s scientific potential
People are inclined to listen when AI startup Hugging Face co-founder shares their thoughts on the direction of science.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 21:20
Sui Blockchain Explained (2025): Move Language, High-Speed Layer-1 & The Future of Web3
📌 Table of Contents What is Sui? The Silicon Valley Blockchain Revolution From Facebook’s Crypto Ruins: The Birth of Sui Move Language & Performance: Why Sui is Different Ecosystem & Partnerships: Where Sui Stands Today Real-World Applications: DeFi, NFTs & Gaming SUI Tokenomics Explained Sui in 2025: Growth, Challenges & Milestones FAQ: 10 Unanswered Questions [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 21:16
Bitwise Launches the First Covered Call ETF (ICRC) Based on Circle (CRCL) Stock
PANews reported on October 2nd that crypto asset management company Bitwise announced the official launch of the first exchange-traded fund (ETF) applying a covered call strategy to Circle (CRCL) stock, ticker symbol ICRC, according to its official Twitter account. The ETF aims to provide investors with a channel to generate monthly income through their exposure to Circle stock.
PANews
2025/10/02 21:04
Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows
Spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. received $675.8 million in inflows on October 1. Continue Reading:Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows The post Market Momentum Surges with Record Bitcoin ETF Inflows appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 20:48
Best Crypto Presale: Investors Rotate to DeepSnitch AI For 500x Gains in 2026
Demand for crypto futures has remained high in 2025, further adding to the excitement around Bitcoin’s return to $118k. The […] The post Best Crypto Presale: Investors Rotate to DeepSnitch AI For 500x Gains in 2026 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 20:46
How Based Eggman Bridges Memes, Gaming, and DeFi to Redefine Meme Culture on Base Layer 2 Blockchain
Based Eggman connects memes, gaming, and DeFi in one crypto pre sale on Base Layer 2, showing why memecoins and culture-driven ecosystems are shaping the best crypto pre sale to buy.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/02 19:16
