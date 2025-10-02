2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
GSR Executes Purchase Agreement to Acquire FINRA-Registered Broker-Dealer Equilibrium Capital Services

New York, United States, 2nd October 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 21:38
Sui to Launch Synthetic Dollar Token Backed by Digital Assets

The project also involves Nasdaq-listed SUI Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: SUIG), making this one of the first collaborations between a […] The post Sui to Launch Synthetic Dollar Token Backed by Digital Assets appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 21:05
Abu Dhabi reiterates ban on crypto mining on farms; violators face $27,000 fines and other penalties

PANews reported on October 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) recently reiterated the ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms in the emirate and warned that violators will face severe penalties. The agency said the move was due to the recent discovery that some farms were diverting land and electricity to digital asset mining, which conflicts with the prescribed use of farmland. It was also out of regulatory considerations for the huge energy consumption of crypto mining. Farms caught mining will be fined 100,000 dirhams (about $27,000), with fines doubled for repeat offenders. In addition to fines, penalties include power outages, equipment confiscation, and the suspension of all agricultural support services.
PANews2025/10/02 21:01
Here’s How Much XRP Could Be Worth By This Time in 2026

XRP’s potential growth could see 1000 XRP worth $20,000. Realfi’s XRP-powered platform revolutionizes real estate transactions, boosting adoption. Institutional investments in XRP ETFs are set to drive prices higher. The XRP community has been closely watching the cryptocurrency’s impressive growth over the past year. With XRP currently trading at around $2.95 per coin, Crypto X AiMan pointed out in a post on X that the value of 1000 XRP is now approximately $3,000. Notably, this is a sharp increase from October 2024, when 1000 XRP would have only cost about $600, marking a fivefold gain in less than a year. Crypto X AiMan speculates that XRP could continue its upward trajectory, potentially reaching Bitcoin’s market capitalization of $2.3 trillion by 2026. Should this happen, the price of one XRP could soar to $38, a twelvefold increase from its current value. With such potential, the analyst predicts that XRP could trade between $10 and $20 in 2026, bringing the value of 1000 XRP to $10,000 and $20,000, respectively. These predictions hinge on the assumption that XRP will continue to gain market adoption and institutional interest over the next few years. Also Read: Egrag Crypto: XRP Has to Hold These 3 Levels for 3 Days or Risk a Bull Trap WHAT 1,000 $XRP WILL BE WORTH IN 2026!!! Are you ready?#XRP #Crypto #Ripple #ETF #Bitcoin #XRPArmy pic.twitter.com/7VIIzXGmoH — Crypto X AiMan (@CryptoXAiMan) October 2, 2025 Key Drivers Behind XRP’s Potential Growth According to Crypto X AiMan, several factors may contribute to XRP’s continued growth, particularly its increasing adoption by institutional investors. Several large financial institutions, including Fidelity, JP Morgan, and BlackRock, are reportedly preparing to launch XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This influx of institutional investment could lead to strong buying pressure, helping to drive XRP’s value further. Beyond institutional investment, XRP is seeing growing use in cross-border payments and decentralized finance applications on its ledger. The development of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and further adoption of tokenization solutions on XRP could also drive demand. While XRP’s current value stands at $2.95, experts like Crypto X AiMan predict that the coin could realistically reach $10 to $20 per XRP by 2026. This growth will depend on several factors, including market adoption and further institutional support, making XRP a cryptocurrency to watch closely in the coming years. Also Read: Vlad Tenev Predicts Widespread Asset Tokenization in the Next Five Years The post Here’s How Much XRP Could Be Worth By This Time in 2026 appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:59
Plasma CEO Addresses XPL Sale Rumors, Reinforces 3-Year Lockup

TLDR Plasma CEO Paul Faecks denied rumors of insider token sales and confirmed that all team and investor holdings are locked for three years with a one-year cliff. Faecks emphasized that Plasma’s focus is on building a stablecoin-focused Layer-1 blockchain, not engaging in short-term token speculation. The CEO rejected the claim that Plasma is an [...] The post Plasma CEO Addresses XPL Sale Rumors, Reinforces 3-Year Lockup appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 20:59
Coinbase Bolsters DeFi Offerings with 1inch Swap API Integration

TLDR Coinbase integrates 1inch API to unlock seamless DeFi swaps in-app. Coinbase expands DeFi access with non-custodial swaps via 1inch API. 1inch powers Coinbase’s DEX feature for deeper liquidity and lower slippage. Coinbase pushes DeFi adoption by adding 1inch-powered decentralized swaps. With 1inch integration, Coinbase evolves toward a DeFi super app vision. Coinbase has integrated [...] The post Coinbase Bolsters DeFi Offerings with 1inch Swap API Integration appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 20:52
Crypto innovation has no room for ‘silly partisan politics,’ says Consensys CEO Joe Lubin

Consensys is "actively working" on the upcoming launch of MetaMask's MASK token, while the launch date is yet to be disclosed.
Coinstats2025/10/02 20:48
GGs in Gaming Culture: From ‘Good Game’ to Global Crypto Movement, The Future of Memes, Gaming, and DeFi

Explore how Based Eggman ($GGs) transforms gaming and memes into a global crypto pre sale movement. Learn why it connects culture, gaming, and DeFi within cryptocurrency presales.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 19:12
BBVA and SGX FX: A New Era for Digital Asset Trading in Europe

BBVA, one of the leading European banks, has announced a pioneering collaboration with SGX FX, all the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 18:35
Metaplanet Q3 2025: Bitcoin revenue +115.7%, guidance doubled; stock -67.5%

Double-digit growth in revenues and a sharp cut in the stock market price. This is the gap marking Q3 2025 for Metaplanet.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/02 17:59
