R. Kiyosaki blasts Warren Buffett and urges to buy Bitcoin

Robert Kiyosaki, financial influencer and entrepreneur, is warning of yet another market crash, with "depression ahead" to boot. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged his social media followers on Wednesday, October 1, to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and precious metals, all while taking aim at Warren Buffett. A longtime advocate of hedging against market turmoil with gold and silver, Kiyosaki implied the Berkshire Hathaway chairman's changing stance on the assets after years of criticism was hypocritical, prefacing his rant with a warning that feels like vomiting.  "I WANT TO VOMIT:  getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead?" wrote the author. I WANT TO VOMIT: getting nauseus, listening to Buffet tout the virtues of gold and silver…. after he ridiculed gold and silver for years. That means the stock and bond market are about to crash. Depression ahead? Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 1, 2025 Bitcoin and gold going up While Buffett had indeed long dismissed both crypto and gold as unproductive assets, Kiyosaki's scope is primarily on the broader picture, as he believes Buffett's change of heart hints at a potential disaster for more traditional investments, such as stocks and bonds. "Even though Buffet shit on gold and silver investors like me for years, his  sickening endorsement of gold and silver must mean stocks and bonds are about to crash," the investor added. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $119,340, up nearly 7% on the weekly chart. At the same time, gold was priced at $3,893 per ounce, having gained about 50% this year.
Delite
Delite
Live Bitcoin Hyper Updates Today: Bitcoin Price Prediction as $BTC Aims Toward $120K, Bitcoin Miners Get a Fortune in September, and More…
Delite
Delite
Bitcoin.com, a global leader in onboarding millions to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency since 2015, today announced the launch of Stellar (XLM) and Stellar-based assets and DeFi protocols in the Bitcoin.com Wallet app. The integration gives Bitcoin.com Wallet users worldwide fast, low-cost access to the Stellar payments and DeFi ecosystem. With the integration, Bitcoin.com Wallet users can:
Delite
Delite
In recent years, cryptocurrency has cemented its presence in popular culture, often making its way into TV shows, commercials, and even mainstream satire. From animated series like "South Park" and "The Simpsons" to high-profile Super Bowl ads, crypto increasingly reflects society's evolving relationship with blockchain technology, digital assets, and the broader crypto markets.
Delite
Delite
Solana price is showing volatility as whale movements shake the market. Large Solana transfers to exchanges have contributed to a short-term dip, pushing SOL to $207. Meanwhile, Bitcoin is trading around $116,666, approaching $117,000. With the upcoming Solana ETF decision and active institutional flows, traders are watching closely. In this environment, Remittix (RTX) emerges as
Delite
Delite
MBK has purchased $2 million worth of Bitcoin to protect its assets against inflation and the depreciating yen. The company acquired 17.6 BTC at a price of approximately $115,529 per Bitcoin. MBK's board of directors approved the Bitcoin purchase, which was made using the company's balance sheet. MBK has partnered with FINX JCrypto to
Delite
Delite
PANews reported on October 2 that the NFT project Moonbirds announced on its official X platform that it will soon launch a new token called "birb" ($birb), which will be issued on the Solana blockchain. The Moonbirds team also emphasized that the token's contract address (CA) has not yet been released, nor are any redemption activities open. The team reminds users to be cautious and refrain from clicking on any unofficial links. They also stated that they will provide ample time and release more details before the token's official release.
Delite
Delite
In the meme coin space, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long been the prominent names. But both are now facing one of their biggest challenges yet.
Delite
Delite
Citigroup forecasts that Ethereum will reach $4,500 by the end of the year, driven by increased inflows into ETFs and digital asset treasuries.
Delite
Delite
In the new regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, the GENIUS Act is taking on a central role.
Delite
Delite

