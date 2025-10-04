2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users

Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users

The post Samsung Adds Coinbase Crypto Access for 75M Galaxy Device Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Samsung is teaming up with Coinbase to give 75 million Galaxy device owners in the U.S. access to the exchange’s priority trading service, making it the largest single consumer distribution Coinbase has executed, and Samsung Galaxy’s biggest crypto bet to date, the companies said. The Samsung Wallet will allow Galaxy owners access to the Coinbase One service, which includes zero trading fees and increased staking rewards. It means users can explore crypto without downloading a separate app or moving funds across platforms. Samsung Pay is also being linked to Coinbase accounts, allowing Galaxy owners to make payments tied to their holdings. As such, crypto tools will be available in the same place phone users already store payment cards, transit passes and IDs. “Our mission is to bring more than a billion people on chain, and that starts with meeting them where they already are: on their phones,” said Shan Aggarwal, Chief Business Officer, Coinbase. While the rollout starts in the U.S., Samsung and Coinbase plan to expand the program to international markets over the coming months. “Samsung Wallet is a trusted tool to millions of Galaxy users, and we’re continually working to find creative ways to enhance the experience with added functionality,” said Drew Blackard, SVP of Mobile Product Management, Samsung Electronics America. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/03/samsung-adds-coinbase-crypto-access-for-75m-galaxy-device-users
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.77%
Union
U$0.010422+3.26%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02483--%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:44
Delite
Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

The post Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy’s Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: “Will BTC close the year above $150,000?” His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world’s biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal. For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today’s price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%.  But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains.  If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy’s holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world’s largest banks. $100 billion Strategy The market is already showing its approval. Strategy’s stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion.  The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September’s low point and is nearing its summer highs. The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor’s bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century. Source: https://u.today/will-bitcoin-hit-150000-in-2025-strategys-saylor-breaks-silence-with-epic-question
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.7362-4.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.77%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00632-3.21%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:41
Delite
A History Of Surprises, Comebacks, And Twists

A History Of Surprises, Comebacks, And Twists

The post A History Of Surprises, Comebacks, And Twists appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 02: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with teammates after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 6-3 in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on October 02, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Getty Images With the MLB playoffs underway, few division races in baseball history have been as interesting as this year’s American League (AL) Central. For anyone just tuning in, the Cleveland Guardians overtook the Detroit Tigers to win the division by a single game. In the process, the Guardians overcame a 15½ game deficit in July, surpassing the 1914 Boston Braves for biggest rebound in a season. Resulting from the competitive finish, the Tigers and Guardians faced each other in the AL Wild Card Series, a best-of-three matchup to determine who would advance to the American League Division Series (ALDS). After all the drama and excitement down the stretch, the Tigers won the series 2-1, barely holding off the Guardians. The Tigers had lost a staggering 17 games in the month of September but found a way to advance in the playoffs. Since its formation, the AL Central has been defined by unpredictability and has produced some of the most memorable division races in recent baseball history. The following provides an overview of past division winners and highlights a few of the most notable races. Unpredictable Beginnings: The Early Years of the AL Central The AL Central was established as part of an MLB realignment in 1994. One of the biggest what ifs in baseball is the 1994 strike-shortened season, which could have potentially featured a World Series team from the AL Central, most likely either the Chicago White Sox or Cleveland Indians (now known as the Guardians). At the time of the strike,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.77%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.7569-0.63%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2351+2.17%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:37
Delite
Coinbase and Samsung Join Forces to Unlock Seamless Crypto Access for 75M+ Users

Coinbase and Samsung Join Forces to Unlock Seamless Crypto Access for 75M+ Users

Coinbase is collaborating with Samsung, the largest mobile phone maker in the world, which would simplify cryptocurrency utilization for millions of users.
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003519+0.02%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/04 08:30
Delite
Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave

Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave

The post Plasma Joins Chainlink SCALE, Integrates Aave appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The partnership aims to enhance the newly launched Layer 1’s stablecoin infrastructure and promote DeFi adoption. Plasma, the newly launched Layer 1 blockchain built with a focus on stablecoins, has partnered with Chainlink and Aave to strengthen its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. Plasma – which launched last week, alongside its native token XPL – has joined Chainlink’s SCALE program and adopted Chainlink as its official oracle provider, according to a press release. SCALE, short for Sustainable Chainlink Access for Layer 1 and 2 Enablement, helps new blockchains and rollups utilize Chainlink services at lower cost by subsidizing operating expenses through ecosystem support. Aave, the largest liquidity protocol with a total value locked (TVL) of nearly $46 billion, is also now integrated on Plasma, the release noted. Aave’s native token AAVE is currently trading at $291, flat on the day, but up 8% over the week. The move underscores how new blockchains are increasingly seeking early integrations with established projects to accelerate growth. It also highlights the importance of securing immediate support from leading DeFi protocols to build credibility and attract adoption. “Plasma is building the infrastructure for this global financial system, and we are thrilled to join Chainlink Scale and adopt the Chainlink data and interoperability standards,” said Paul Faecks, founder and CEO of Plasma. “With Chainlink, Plasma can scale our on-chain ecosystem, strengthen our stablecoin rails, and bring mainstream adoption closer to reality.” The stablecoin sector’s total market capitalization has now surpassed $300 billion, up nearly 50% from $206 billion at the start of the year, according to data from DeFiLlama. News of the integration comes after a less-than-ideal week for Plasma, which currently has a TVL of over $5.6 billion, per DeFiLlama. Its native token XPL has dropped nearly 34% since going live and is currently trading at…
AaveToken
AAVE$286.01+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.77%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4214+0.14%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:18
Delite
Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here’s What Will Happen

Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here’s What Will Happen

The post Bitcoin Capital Flow Must Enter The Network Before Global Dominance — Here’s What Will Happen appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
FLOW
FLOW$0.379+0.90%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.77%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:12
Delite
Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown

Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown

The post Goldman Sachs Reports Rise in U.S. Jobless Claims Amid Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Goldman Sachs reports increased U.S. jobless claims amid government shutdown. Initial jobless claims rose to around 224,000 last week. Possible impact on the cryptocurrency market under examination. Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Jan Hatzius, reported a rise in U.S. initial jobless claims to 224,000 for the week ending September 27, amid federal data delays. This analysis, occurring during a government shutdown, highlights potential economic uncertainties affecting market confidence and employment trends. Goldman Sachs Analyzes Data Amid Federal Report Delays The report by Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, analyzed the increase in jobless claims using data released by states. State-level raw data was adjusted using pre-released seasonal factors due to the lack of a federal report amid the shutdown. Impact analysis suggests that the increase in unemployment claims could have broader economic implications. “We have raised our year-end price target for Bitcoin to $133,000 by the end of 2025 and to $181,000 by the end of 2026,” said Citigroup analysts, underscoring the ongoing evaluations of economic indicators. The delayed September employment report, originally due earlier, adds to uncertainties surrounding economic data release schedules. Market observers have responded cautiously to the rise in jobless claims, with some analysts anticipating potential impacts on investments tied to broader economic indicators. No direct statements from key figures have been quoted regarding this development. Cryptocurrency Markets: Possible Jolts from U.S. Job Data Did you know? Historically, unemployment data can affect investor outlook, prompting shifts in both regulatory stances and technological developments. Bitcoin’s current price is $122,314.65, with a market cap of $2.44 trillion and a dominance of 58.05%. The 24-hour trading volume is $84.89 billion, marking a 17.14% change. Over 24 hours, Bitcoin rose by 1.49%, reflecting an 11.48% increase over seven days. [Data: CoinMarketCap] Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.01046+1.14%
Union
U$0.010422+3.26%
Jobless
JOBLESS$0.0041222-3.66%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:05
Delite
Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

The post Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Towers Over Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market in 2025 has been anything but quiet. While Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) continue to dominate headlines as the powerhouses of DeFi and smart contracts, a surprising name has been stealing the spotlight: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). At the time of writing, LILPEPE is selling at $0.0022 in its presale Stage 13 and is already 93.55% filled. Early buyers from Stage 1 have seen a 12% gain, while new investors still have a potential 36.36% gain before the planned launch price of $0.0030. That strong early performance is why many now consider LILPEPE a top coin to watch alongside the heavyweights ETH and SOL. Ethereum (ETH): The Original DeFi Giant Ethereum continues to set the pace for much of the cryptocurrency world. The network’s recent Dencun upgrade has improved efficiency for layer-2 scaling and lowered gas fees, keeping it central to DeFi and NFTs. Yet ETH is showing signs of market fatigue after years of growth. At the time of writing, ETH is trading around $3,990. Investors remain confident in its fundamentals but are realistic about the slower upside for a coin of this size. ETH price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Solana (SOL): The Fast Lane for DeFi Solana has been recognized for its blazing-fast speeds and strong traction among developers, who are building DeFi protocols and NFT marketplaces. In several months of 2025, it even out-earned Ethereum on-chain revenues and captured higher DEX volumes. But the ride has been bumpy. At the time of writing, SOL trades at around $201 after a recent 15% pullback in its value over the past week. That dip reminds traders that even fast-rising platforms face volatility when the market mood shifts. SOL price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): A Meme with a Mission What sets Little Pepe apart is…
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001016+2.62%
Solana
SOL$229.52+0.31%
Ethereum
ETH$4,504.05+1.06%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:55
Delite
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start

The world’s largest derivatives market is eyeing 24/7 trading for SOL – Solana price predictions now eye $1,000 with deeper TradFi exposure.
Solana
SOL$229.52+0.31%
1
1$0.007134+25.77%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.78%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:54
Delite
Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?

Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?

Following Donald Trump’s presidency, cryptocurrency companies are focusing on leveraging regulatory opportunities for sustained growth by securing key licenses. This strategic approach ensures continued operations and potential expansion regardless of shifts in U.S.Continue Reading:Are New Licenses the Gateway to Success for Crypto Firms?
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.835+1.13%
Union
U$0.010422+3.26%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/04 07:47
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?