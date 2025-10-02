2025-10-04 Saturday

ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout

The post ECB taps AI startup to combat fraud in digital euro rollout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday chose Portugal-based startup Feedzai to help with fraud detection and prevention for the bank’s digital euro. The financial institution has awarded about five tenders in connection with the planned launch of the digital euro. ECB introduced its central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in 2021, with its launch expected in 2029. The bank acknowledged that the awarding of the tenders signals the launch of the project’s second phase of preparation. ECB awards tenders to five companies  ECB’s second phase of its project includes an agreement struck with vendors for the risk and fraud management feature. According to the report, the component has an estimated value of between €79.1 million and €273 million. The bank announced that Feedzai will collaborate with subcontractor PwC to provide a fraud detection and prevention service in accordance with the EU’s data protection, security, and privacy standards. The ECB stated that Feedzai’s platform will provide a fraud risk score for every transaction. The initiative will enable payment service providers to combine the data with their own before deciding whether or not to approve payments. “With tens of billions of transactions expected across the eurozone, success depends on AI that can adapt as quickly as fraud evolves. Our role is to provide the intelligence that keeps even the most sophisticated fraud out, ensuring trust in every digital euro transaction from day one.” -Nuno Sebastiao, CEO and Co-Founder of Feedzai The central bank also selected Germany-based Giesecke+Devrient as another vendor. The firm will collaborate with Nexi and Capgemini on the development and implementation of an offline solution to complement the digital euro. The ECB chose Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L. for pseudonym lookups. The bank also selected Almaviva SpA & Fabric SpA to work on its app and software development…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:42
Will the UK sell seized 61k BTC, create Bitcoin treasury or pay victims $7.2B?

The post Will the UK sell seized 61k BTC, create Bitcoin treasury or pay victims $7.2B? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Will the UK sell 61,000 BTC, or pay victims the gains? The United Kingdom is holding 61,000 Bitcoin worth roughly $7.2 billion after pleading guilty to fraud, and a January High Court test will determine who will capture the upside from assets seized in 2018. Zhimin Qian, also known as Yadi Zhang, pleaded guilty on September 29 at Southwark Crown Court to offenses tied to a multi-year investment fraud that affected more than 100,000 people in China, and Metropolitan Police previously said investigators recovered 61,000 BTC from a property in Hampstead in 2018. According to the Financial Times, prosecutors are preparing a High Court route that would resolve whether victims are compensated at original loss values, around £640 million, or at today’s valuation, around £5 billion at recent market levels, with Treasury officials unable to count any proceeds in the November Budget. That framing defines the market and legal questions, since a compensation order based on principal returns a smaller sum to victims and leaves a surplus for the state after confiscation, while a mark-to-market award directs the current value to victims and materially reduces any fiscal windfall. The legal mechanics matter. Under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002, courts impose confiscation to remove criminal benefit, then enforce against available assets, which can include digital assets held in state custody. Compensation orders under the Sentencing Act 2020 focus on loss to victims and take priority over fines and confiscation where the offender cannot satisfy everything. Appeals suspend payouts under the statute, which affects timing even when liquid assets are ready to distribute. The Home Office also updated crypto seizure and realization powers in 2023 and 2024, authorizing police and receivers to hold, convert, and sell crypto under court supervision. In 2025, the central government moved to a national custody and realization…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:38
A New Era for Digital Asset Trading in Europe

The post A New Era for Digital Asset Trading in Europe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BBVA, one of the leading European banks, has announced a pioneering collaboration with SGX FX, a leading platform in the foreign exchange sector, to offer retail clients the opportunity to access digital asset trading. This partnership marks a decisive step in the integration between traditional finance and new technologies, allowing BBVA users to trade bitcoin and ether directly from the banking platforms already used for FX operations. The innovation of SGX FX: technology and security at the service of banks SGX FX stands out as the only solution on the market to offer a comprehensive infrastructure for FX and digital assets, distributed across the four main global data centers: LD4, NY4, TY3, and SG1. This widespread presence ensures unprecedented liquidity, reliability, and security, fundamental elements for banks entering the world of cryptocurrencies. The integration of the SGX FX solution with existing FX platforms allows institutions like BBVA to quickly respond to regulatory changes, such as those introduced by the new European regulation MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Asset Regulation), and to the new needs of clients, who are increasingly oriented towards digital. A model for the European banking sector While many European banks proceed cautiously in the face of new regulations, BBVA and SGX FX choose the path of innovation, providing a concrete example of how it is possible to enter the digital asset sector in a safe and compliant manner. The solution proposed by SGX FX does not require the replacement of the entire technological infrastructure but integrates with existing platforms, reducing implementation time and costs. Statements from the Protagonists Vinay Trivedi, Chief Operating Officer of SGX FX Sell-side Solutions, emphasizes how the platform has built its reputation over 25 years of presence in the global FX markets: “SGX FX has consolidated its reliability thanks to decades of live trading. By…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:29
Bruno Mars’s “Just the Way You Are” Became His First solo No. 1 In 2010.

The post Bruno Mars’s “Just the Way You Are” Became His First solo No. 1 In 2010. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bruno Mars earned his first solo No. 1 hit 15 years ago with “Just the Way You Are,” launching a career of nonstop chart success and Grammy-winning hits. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 09: Bruno Mars tapes a Fuse episode for Z100’s Jingle Ball at fuse Studios on December 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images) Getty Images Today, Bruno Mars is known as not just a successful musician, but one of the most consistent hitmakers in the music industry. He has yet to deliver an album that has not produced some sort of smash single, and almost every tune he pushes as a promotional cut becomes a bestseller and strong streamer. Throughout his career, Mars has racked up more rulers on the Hot 100 than most pop stars, and it may be difficult for some fans to believe that it was 15 years ago that he reached the summit on the most competitive songs tally in America on his own for the very first time, kicking off a run that continues to this day. When Did Bruno Mars Chart His First Solo No. 1? On the Hot 100 dated October 2, 2010, Mars reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 for the first time entirely on his own. “Just the Way You Are,” which was billed as his first single unaccompanied by any other act, climbed to the peak position after weeks of improving. The syrupy-sweet love ballad had been released in mid-summer and needed just a few months before it became the top track in the United States. “Nothin’ on You” Set Up Bruno Mars’s Solo Success By the time “Just the Way You Are” hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, Mars was still introducing himself to the public, though he…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:27
Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining

The post Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Earn $8,600 A Day — Governments Increase BTC Holdings, Investors Flock To Sustainable Cloud Mining – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Earn $8,600 a day — Governments increase BTC holdings, investors flock to sustainable cloud mining Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/earn-8600-a-day-governments-increase-btc-holdings-investors-flock-to-sustainable-cloud-mining/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:23
EU risk watchdog demands urgent safeguards on stablecoins

The post EU risk watchdog demands urgent safeguards on stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The EU’s financial risk watchdog, the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), has formally demanded immediate protections for stablecoins that were partially issued in the EU. The EU has put in place one of the world’s strictest regimes on crypto assets. However, policymakers worry that issuers originating from outside the bloc enjoy easier regulation and could import financial risk. “The General Board stressed that third country multi-issuer schemes – with fungible stablecoins issued both in the EU and outside – have built-in vulnerabilities which require an urgent policy response,” the European Systemic Risk Board, headed by ECB President Christine Lagarde, said in a statement. Issuers in the EU and abroad to be held to similar standards The main concern is that investors may choose to cash out in the EU because it has the best safeguards in place in the event of a run on the asset. However, reserves held in the EU may not be sufficient to meet concentrated demand. This would create a liquidity squeeze in the bloc and potentially force the ECB to respond. This warning is similar to one issued by the European Central Bank, which is concerned that its failure could lead to a run on reserves. According to the letter sent by the ECB president, MiCAR requires EU stablecoin issuers to maintain at all times sufficient reserves in high-quality liquid assets and a minimum level of own funds.  The rules also require having in place crisis management tools, such as recovery and redemption plans, to help protect the rights of token holders. However, according to the ECB, many non-EU countries either have no stablecoin regime or, if they do have one, it lacks key elements, such as sound rules for systemic stablecoins and crisis management. Therefore, in the absence of worldwide compliance with international standards,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:18
Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Could Climb to $231,000 in 12 Months

The post Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Could Climb to $231,000 in 12 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Banking giant Citigroup has revised its Bitcoin prediction to $231,000 in the next 12 months, marking this as the bull case for the flagship crypto. Citigroup also outlined its Ethereum prediction and how high the largest altcoin by market cap could reach within a similar period. Citigroup Predicts Bitcoin Rally To $231,000 As Bull Case The banking giant predicted that BTC could rally to $231,000 as their bull case, while the base and bear cases for the flagship crypto are $181,000 and $82,000, respectively. Meanwhile, they forecast that the flagship crypto could reach $132,000 by year-end, which would mark a new all-time high (ATH). Furthermore, Citigroup expects continued upside from investor demand next year, noting that the flagship cryptocurrency is trading above statistical measures based on user activity. The banking giant also expects positive flows into Bitcoin to continue, which the firm predicts will come through increased adoption as institutional investors and financial advisors initiate crypto investments. Citigroup also predicted that the Ethereum price could reach $7,300 in the next 12 months as their bull case for the altcoin, while $5,400 and $2,000 are the bear cases, respectively. They expect ETH to reach $4,500 by year-end. The firm had earlier predicted that ETH could crash to $4,300 by year-end, although the altcoin dropped below that level shortly after, reaching as low as $4,000 in the process. Meanwhile, Citigroup stated in its most recent research report that they are more positive on Bitcoin compared to Ethereum, as the former captures an outsized portion of incremental flows into crypto markets. They suggested that there is uncertainty around the investor demand for ETH and user activity on the Ethereum network, with this uncertainty reflected in the targets for the altcoin. Massive Inflows Return For BTC Citigroup’s revised Bitcoin prediction comes just as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:10
USD/JPY returns below 147.00 amid generalized Dollar weakness

The post USD/JPY returns below 147.00 amid generalized Dollar weakness appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar has reversed earlier gains against the Japanese Yen, and retreated below the 147.00 level on the European morning session, turning negative on daily charts and hitting session lows at 146.75 so far. The pair has come under increasing bearish pressure, with the US Dollar losing ground across the board. The Dollar remains vulnerable amid concerns about the consequences of the US government shutdown and weak labor figures, which have added pressure on the Fed to ease its monetary policy further. ADP private payroll’s data released on Wednesday showed a 32K decline in net employment in September, against market expectations of a 50K increase. Furthermore, August’s reading was revised to a 3K drop, from the 54K gain previously estimated. These figures have raised investors’ bets on immediate Fed easing. A quarter-point rate cut in October is seen as a done deal, and chances of another such cut in December have risen to 86%, from 60% last week. The Yen, on the other hand, remains buoyed by the hawkish summary of opinions released by the BoJ earlier this week. The report indicates that the board considered the possibility of raising interest rates, which has boosted hopes that the bank might tighten its monetary policy after the Liberal Democratic Party appoints a new prime minister at this weekend’s elections. Bank of Japan FAQs The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%. The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:54
Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever

The post Bulls Eye $3 Breakout After Strongest Quarter Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins XRP’s latest surge has reignited market attention, with the token briefly touching $2.97 after a strong 24-hour rally. The move caps off a steady month of growth, even as traders prepare for a decisive showdown with major resistance. Analysts Split on What Comes Next Some market watchers argue that XRP is at a tipping point. Key resistance lies just above $3, and analysts warn that unless the coin secures multiple daily closes beyond $3.07, $3.13, and $3.30, any breakout could fade quickly. The concern is that these levels might act as traps, luring traders into false optimism before reversing. Adding to the uncertainty are odd signals in short-term charts. Analyst Egrag Crypto highlighted a sharp delta drop, pointing out the absence of recorded buy orders – something he described as unprecedented. While short-term metrics can be noisy, the data hints at heavy selling pressure that could distort near-term price action. A Quietly Historic Quarter Despite doubts at the micro level, XRP’s broader performance tells a different story. September’s close at $2.846 marked not only one of its best monthly finishes but also the strongest quarterly close in its history. Starting Q3 near $2.23, the coin jumped more than 27% through the quarter, cementing itself as one of the standout performers of 2025. Fourth Quarter Expectations That momentum feeds into historical trends that favor XRP in the year’s final stretch. Past Q4s have delivered explosive runs, including a 240% climb in 2024 and the legendary 1,064% spike in 2017. Analysts such as Mr. Xoom suggest that if history rhymes, XRP could break into new highs above $6 before the year ends. Interestingly, Egrag has already floated November as a possible timeline for such a move. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:48
Hugging Face co-founder doubts AI’s scientific abilities

The post Hugging Face co-founder doubts AI’s scientific abilities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. People are inclined to pay attention when the co-founder of Hugging Face, a $4.5 billion artificial intelligence start-up, shares his thoughts on the direction of science. Thomas Wolf, however, does not agree with the evangelists. Rather, he has raised questions about whether the AI systems being developed today would bring about the significant scientific advancements that some of their proponents prefer to think about. The Hugging Face guru explains why chatbots are not perfect The comments made him to go against other AI industry prominent figures, with Dario Amodei of Anthropic and Sam Altman of OpenAI say notable and significant change is closer than before. In a blog, Amodei suggested that AI has the possibility to compress centuries of biological data into a 10-year study. Wolf is not convinced that AI will be significant and according to him, scientific breakthroughs must be the kind of innovations that make our understanding of the world much easier. He argues that AI models of today are not at par with Copernicus who suggested that the sun and not the earth was the centre of the solar system. Wolf clarified the two issues, starting with ChatGPT and similar systems that tend to align with the person using them. “When you ask a question, the AI you are using hypes you through describing it as interesting or important, and this kind of hyping as much as it is good, does not usually lead to scientific thought revolution.” Wolf. Secondly, the next word in a sequence is what these massive language models are being trained to guess and anticipate and they intentionally produce predicted results rather than the unexpected ones. On the other hand, serious paradigm shift scientists seldom choose the easiest route. “The scientist is not trying to predict the most likely next word. He’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:45
