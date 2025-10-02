Hugging Face co-founder doubts AI’s scientific abilities

Thomas Wolf, however, does not agree with the evangelists. Rather, he has raised questions about whether the AI systems being developed today would bring about the significant scientific advancements that some of their proponents prefer to think about. The Hugging Face guru explains why chatbots are not perfect The comments made him to go against other AI industry prominent figures, with Dario Amodei of Anthropic and Sam Altman of OpenAI say notable and significant change is closer than before. In a blog, Amodei suggested that AI has the possibility to compress centuries of biological data into a 10-year study. Wolf is not convinced that AI will be significant and according to him, scientific breakthroughs must be the kind of innovations that make our understanding of the world much easier. He argues that AI models of today are not at par with Copernicus who suggested that the sun and not the earth was the centre of the solar system. Wolf clarified the two issues, starting with ChatGPT and similar systems that tend to align with the person using them. "When you ask a question, the AI you are using hypes you through describing it as interesting or important, and this kind of hyping as much as it is good, does not usually lead to scientific thought revolution." Wolf. Secondly, the next word in a sequence is what these massive language models are being trained to guess and anticipate and they intentionally produce predicted results rather than the unexpected ones. On the other hand, serious paradigm shift scientists seldom choose the easiest route. "The scientist is not trying to predict the most likely next word. He's…