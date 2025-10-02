Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone
The post Cardano Price Eyes $0.9 Retest amid eToro Staking Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes CoinMarketCap data shows that Cardano’s price is currently trading at $0.853. At this rate, it may breach the $0.9 mark in a few days if momentum is sustained. With Cardano in rebound mode, other emerging projects like Snorter Bot are also in the spotlight. ADA ADA $0.85 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $31.15 B Vol. 24h: $1.57 B , the native token of the Layer-1 blockchain Cardano, has left investors excited following an uptick in price. It is currently only a few cents away from reaching $0.9, a price level that it has aimed to hit for quite a while. It is worth noting that its recent rally came with support from popular financial services company eToro. Key Drivers of ADA Price Rally Just before Q3 2025 ended, eToro launched Cardano staking services for its United States customers. Together with Ethereum ETH $4 417 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $532.09 B Vol. 24h: $40.84 B and Solana SOL $226.6 24h volatility: 3.6% Market cap: $123.06 B Vol. 24h: $8.21 B staking, this service was officially available in the region from Sept. 29. The firm highlighted that it will slot its 40 million users in one of six different staking reward tiers, ranging from Bronze to Diamond. Thereafter, they will receive rewards commensurate with their tier level. For context, users in the Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Platinum+, and Diamond tiers earn 45%, 55%, 65%, 75%, 85%, 90% respectively. Three days after this announcement, ADA has seen its price rise by 2.5% to now trade at $0.853, according to CoinMarketCap data. At this rate, the crypto asset has successfully outperformed the broader crypto market, which received only a 2.33% rebound within the same time. Market observers explained this outlook, citing that staking historically crashed the liquid supply and encouraged long-term…
