TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM
The post TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle, WA, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire Milestone Highlights Continued Advisor and Investor Demand for Daily Income Strategy. TappAlpha, a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investing strategies accessible, today announced that its flagship fund, the TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (Nasdaq: TSPY), has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM). Launched in August 2024, TSPY has gained rapid traction with both advisors and retail investors by offering a differentiated approach to income generation—blending core S&P 500 exposure with an actively managed daily (0DTE – zero days to expiration) covered call overlay. This structure seeks to deliver consistent, tax-efficient income while preserving participation in broad market growth. This milestone reflects the trust investors and advisors have placed in us — and we’re deeply grateful for it,” said Si Katara, CEO and Founder of TappAlpha. “It’s a sign that more people are finding tools that align with how they truly want to invest: staying in the market, earning meaningful income, and building wealth with intention. That’s why we built TSPY — to support people making smart, lasting decisions with their hard-earned resources, and to give advisors powerful ways to help them do it.” The fund seeks to distribute income monthly and is designed for forward-thinking investors and advisors seeking to tap the potential of their S&P 500 position. Since inception, TSPY has demonstrated resilience in volatile markets and has become a go-to solution for investors seeking consistent income from their core equity exposure. TSPY is part of TappAlpha’s broader mission to make powerful investing strategies simple, transparent, and accessible — so more people can build wealth with confidence and purpose.The firm recently launched TDAQ, a sister fund to TSPY that applies the same daily income overlay to the NASDAQ 100, offering exposure to technology and innovation-focused names. TSPY…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:51