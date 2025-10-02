2025-10-04 Saturday

CME Prepares 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading as Demand Surges

TLDR: CME will open crypto futures and options trading 24/7 starting early 2026 for nonstop market access. Weekly two-hour maintenance windows will occur, with weekend trades settling the following business day. Crypto futures at CME reached $39B open interest and 411,000 average daily contracts in August 2025. More than 1,010 large open interest holders participated [...] The post CME Prepares 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading as Demand Surges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 22:33
SEC Allows State-Chartered Trusts with no action relief

The post SEC Allows State-Chartered Trusts with no action relief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways  What does the SEC’s no-action relief mean for crypto advisers? It allows advisers to use these custodians without facing enforcement, signaling regulatory support for crypto integration. How could the SEC’s move impact the custodial crypto market?  It’s expected to accelerate growth, reduce friction for institutions, and open the door for new entrants in a $7.7 billion market. Over the past nine months, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has significantly shifted its stance on crypto regulation. As a result, the SEC now supports pro-crypto policies aimed at fostering market growth and encouraging adoption within traditional financial institutions. SEC offers no-action relief In a landmark decision, the SEC announced it will not pursue enforcement actions against advisers who use state-chartered trust companies to custody crypto assets. This no-action relief follows a request from law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, which sought assurance that venture capital firms would not face penalties for such practices. The move reflects the Donald Trump administration’s hands-off approach to digital asset oversight and signals the SEC’s growing openness to state trust companies participating in the crypto sector. Although the guidance is non-binding, it carries significant influence. SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce welcomed the decision, stating it eliminates uncertainty for advisers navigating regulatory gray areas. Pierce noted,  “Regulatory gray zones could definely hurt investors” She further emphasized that the guidance extends beyond clients holding crypto, also to include tokenized securities.  What this custodial step means for market concentration This custodial development marks a major milestone for both the growth of crypto custody providers and broader institutional adoption of digital assets. Notably, about 10 major firms – including Coinbase, Anchorage, BitGo, Fireblocks, and Fidelity, currently dominate the crypto custody market. This concentration strengthens regulatory compliance but also raises concerns about systemic risk from centralized control. This shift…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:22
Most Undervalued DeFi Crypto? Analysts Favor This Utility Token For 1500% Upside, Here’s Why

The post Most Undervalued DeFi Crypto? Analysts Favor This Utility Token For 1500% Upside, Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News In a market where many tokens trade on hype rather than function, the real gems are those building utility-driven ecosystems while still priced at entry levels. Analysts who specialize in crypto predictions are increasingly focusing on undervalued DeFi projects that combine innovative mechanics with strong revenue alignment. One project in presale currently stands out in …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 22:21
On Lex Fridman’s podcast, Pavel Durov explained why Telegram gifts are “socially relevant NFTs”

On Sep. 30, Lex Fridman shared a four and a half hour long interview with Telegram CEO and founder Pavel Durov. They touched upon various topics, including censorship, government pressure, and freedom of speech, among others. Some portions of their…
Crypto.news2025/10/02 22:13
Franklin Templeton’s Solana spot ETF listed on DTCC under ticker SOEZ

The post Franklin Templeton’s Solana spot ETF listed on DTCC under ticker SOEZ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Franklin Templeton’s spot Solana ETF now appears on DTCC under ticker SOEZ. Solana is increasingly integrated into traditional finance infrastructure, supporting tokenized real-world assets and ETFs. Franklin Templeton’s spot Solana ETF has been listed on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under ticker SOEZ. The development means the fund has taken a key step toward availability in US markets, signaling its readiness for institutional distribution while reinforcing Solana’s growing presence in traditional finance. The DTCC has been working with global financial authorities on settlement infrastructure improvements, including faster T+1 settlement cycles that support innovative products like blockchain-related ETFs. Other spot Solana ETFs have also appeared on DTCC, including the CoinShares Solana Staking ETF, the 21Shares Solana ETF, and the Fidelity Solana Fund. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/solana-spot-etf-listing-dtcc-fti-us/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 22:08
‘Solana Will Eclipse Ethereum Gains in Q4’ | BTC, ETH, SOL October Report

Experts weigh in on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana as Q4 begins. Read analysis, forecasts, and the key events to watch in October.
Coinstats2025/10/02 22:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Revives: 11% Surge May Be Just the Beginning

Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes 11% to 40% upside if this October scenario plays out
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:58
Solana ($SOL), Memecoin, and Pump.fun ($PUMP) News: Galaxy Digital’s Key Findings

The post Solana ($SOL), Memecoin, and Pump.fun ($PUMP) News: Galaxy Digital’s Key Findings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Memecoins, once dismissed as little more than internet jokes, have cemented themselves as a permanent fixture of the crypto economy, according to new research from Galaxy Digital. In a report published Wednesday, research analyst Will Owens argues that the sector has matured into a cultural and economic force in its own right. Galaxy estimates digital assets tied to memes now represent a meaningful share of trading activity and investor interest, extending well beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. A cultural and trading phenomenon Owens wrote that memecoins “capture attention and capital” by blending humor with financial speculation, making them uniquely effective at onboarding new participants into crypto. Galaxy’s research cites the growing number of users interacting with memecoins not only as traders but also as community members who build narratives, memes and digital identities around the tokens. On the trading side, Owens notes that memecoins consistently generate some of the highest liquidity and fee volumes in the industry, rivaling mainstream assets. Their volatility, he added, has turned them into a reliable revenue source for exchanges and liquidity providers. Pump.fun and infrastructure shifts One of the most striking developments highlighted in the report is the rise of Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform that lets anyone launch a memecoin in minutes. Galaxy said the service has turbocharged activity in 2025, creating thousands of new tokens and contributing to record-high fee generation on Solana. While many of these tokens fade quickly, Owens argued the platform illustrates how memecoins are reshaping crypto’s infrastructure. He believes that by driving experimentation in token issuance, liquidity bootstrapping and trading mechanics, memecoins are helping to pressure-test blockchain ecosystems at scale. Long-term implications The report cautioned that most memecoins remain speculative and short-lived, but said the broader trend is undeniable: the sector is no longer a passing fad. “Memecoins are here…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:52
TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM

The post TappAlpha’s Flagship ETF, TSPY, Surpasses $100 Million in AUM appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seattle, WA, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire Milestone Highlights Continued Advisor and Investor Demand for Daily Income Strategy. TappAlpha, a fintech-powered ETF issuer focused on making advanced investing strategies accessible, today announced that its flagship fund, the TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (Nasdaq: TSPY), has surpassed $100 million in assets under management (AUM). Launched in August 2024, TSPY has gained rapid traction with both advisors and retail investors by offering a differentiated approach to income generation—blending core S&P 500 exposure with an actively managed daily (0DTE – zero days to expiration) covered call overlay. This structure seeks to deliver consistent, tax-efficient income while preserving participation in broad market growth. This milestone reflects the trust investors and advisors have placed in us — and we’re deeply grateful for it,” said Si Katara, CEO and Founder of TappAlpha. “It’s a sign that more people are finding tools that align with how they truly want to invest: staying in the market, earning meaningful income, and building wealth with intention. That’s why we built TSPY — to support people making smart, lasting decisions with their hard-earned resources, and to give advisors powerful ways to help them do it.” The fund seeks to distribute income monthly and is designed for forward-thinking investors and advisors seeking to tap the potential of their S&P 500 position. Since inception, TSPY has demonstrated resilience in volatile markets and has become a go-to solution for investors seeking consistent income from their core equity exposure. TSPY is part of TappAlpha’s broader mission to make powerful investing strategies simple, transparent, and accessible — so more people can build wealth with confidence and purpose.The firm recently launched TDAQ, a sister fund to TSPY that applies the same daily income overlay to the NASDAQ 100, offering exposure to technology and innovation-focused names. TSPY…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 21:51
Shiba Inu Lost Steam Pepe Price Prediction Slows, Pepeto Presale Emerges Perfect Bullrun Play As The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Pepe stunned traders in 2023 when a $10,000 entry morphed into $1,000,000 within months. In this analysis, we present a clear Pepe price predicition with the key levels and drivers so anyone seeking a direct Pepe price predicition for 2026 knows exactly where we stand. We also explore where the next 100x could appear in
Coinstats2025/10/02 21:45
