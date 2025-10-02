Borza MEXC
Market: Spot gold plummeted by more than $20 in the short term, falling below $3,850/ounce
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi data, the spot gold price plunged rapidly in the short term, falling by more than $20 and falling below the $3,850/ounce mark. The intraday decline is now 0.41%.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:41
Fed's Logan: Current policy is "just right" and we need to be very cautious about rate cuts
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi data, Federal Reserve official and Dallas Fed President Lorie K. Logan said in a speech that the current monetary policy is "only slightly tight, which is just right." She stressed that the Fed needs to be extremely cautious about cutting interest rates and must not over-easing monetary policy, otherwise it may have to reverse its policy direction in the future. Logan's remarks came after the unexpectedly weak U.S. ADP employment data, cooling the market's dovish expectations for a rate cut.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:40
The First Step Has Been Taken Towards the $1 Billion Target for the Altcoin Closely Followed by Turks! This Date Has Been Marked!
The post The First Step Has Been Taken Towards the $1 Billion Target for the Altcoin Closely Followed by Turks! This Date Has Been Marked! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, surged Wednesday after Avalanche Treasury Co., established to support the Avalanche ecosystem, announced its initial public offering (IPO) and major token purchase plan. Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) announced the signing of a joint venture agreement and merger with Nasdaq-listed Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (MLAC) valued at over $675 million, according to an official statement. The combined company is expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AVAT” in the first quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Emin Gün Sirer, founder and CEO of Ava Labs, will join the company as an advisor, making it the second treasury firm focused on Avalanche. Avalanche Treasury Co. plans to acquire AVAX for $1 billion as part of its AVAX treasury strategy and will acquire AVAX with an initial $460 million in funds. The company will go public with the newly concluded $675 million merger agreement and will begin trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “AVAT” in 2026. According to the statement, the merged company, which will trade under the ticker symbol AVAT, has entered into a priority agreement with the Avalanche Foundation for discounted AVAX sales. Accordingly, AVAT will acquire AVAX at a discount for $200 million with 18-month priority rights and aims to hold over $1 billion worth of AVAX after the IPO. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-first-step-has-been-taken-towards-the-1-billion-target-for-the-altcoin-closely-followed-by-turks-this-date-has-been-marked/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 22:40
Cheap Doesn’t Mean Free: What Low-Cost Trading Really Costs Retail Investors
In 2025, IQCent and other trading applications have been the talk of the town, enticing traders with zero commissions and, at the same time, creating a casino-like investment atmosphere. The incidents of meme-stock, along with the remarkable scaling of app installations, have generated a picture of “financial access to the masses,” where everyone can trade easily […]
Tronweekly
2025/10/02 22:29
TRON Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Revolutionary Dual Token Acquisition Opportunity
The post TRON Developers Impressed by XRP Tundra: Presale Offers Revolutionary Dual Token Acquisition Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Since its launch in 2017, TRON has become one of the most widely used blockchains for value transfers. Its architecture prioritizes throughput and low transaction costs, processing millions of operations daily. The network now carries a large share of stablecoin activity, particularly Tether (USDT), cementing its role as a backbone for payments and cross-border settlements. …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 22:16
Solana Could Overtake Ethereum as Staking ETF Leader, Says Bitwise
Bitwise CEO has predicted that Solana (SOL) could dominate the staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry by outshining Ethereum (ETH). His reason is that Solana staking has a faster withdrawal wait time compared to Ethereum. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley has boldly declared that Solana could easily outshine Ethereum in the Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 22:08
Wholesale Jumps 7%: Nike’s Comeback in Motion
It's been another testing quarter for the world's largest sportswear brand, but today's results showed signs of improvement.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 22:08
ECB hires AI startup to fight fraud in digital euro launch
The ECB stated that the awarding of tenders marks the launch of the digital euro’s second phase of preparation.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 22:00
Shiba Inu Developer Breaks Silence on X With Decentralization Perspective
Shiba Inu developer hints at most crucial thing for privacy-focused blockchains
Coinstats
2025/10/02 21:40
4 Coins Investors Are Watching as US and UK Announce Joint Crypto Task Force
This week, the crypto industry got a major shake-up as the U.S. and U.K. announced a joint Transatlantic Task Force focused on capital markets and digital assets.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 20:51
