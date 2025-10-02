Borza MEXC
Coinbase’s Bitcoin loans could hit $100B target by 2030
The post Coinbase’s Bitcoin loans could hit $100B target by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has surpassed $1 billion in on-chain Bitcoin-backed loan originations eight months after launching the product in January 2025, and CEO Brian Armstrong has set a $100 billion lifetime originations target.. The run rate implied by the first eight months is roughly $125 million per month, which frames the pace required to reach the new objective. The loans post Bitcoin collateral on the chain via Coinbase-wrapped Bitcoin, cbBTC, which is then routed to a Morpho market on Base. Utilization sets a variable interest rate every block, and USDC is delivered to a borrower’s Coinbase account. Liquidation occurs if the loan-to-value ratio reaches 86 percent, repayment has no fixed schedule, and Coinbase lists a 4.38 percent liquidation penalty in customer materials. According to Coinbase documentation, borrowers must maintain over-collateralization at all times, with U.S. availability that excludes New York for now. Per Coinbase, cbBTC is backed 1:1 by Bitcoin under custody with public proof-of-reserves and canonical addresses published. Scale on the back end matters because origination capacity depends on dollar liquidity and throughput. Total deposits rose into the low teens in billions over the summer, and Morpho posts show Coinbase-connected collateral passing $1 billion with several hundred million in active loans during mid-year. According to DefiLlama, daily transactions and active addresses remain elevated with a double-digit-billion bridged TVL, which supports reliable liquidation execution and faster recycling of collateral into fresh originations. Macro credit context has turned favorable for asset-backed structures. Decentralized lending outstanding reached $26.47 billion in the second quarter of 2025, up 42 percent quarter over quarter, while combined DeFi, CeFi, and tokenized credit climbed further. Outside crypto, private credit managers continue to add asset-based finance capacity. KKR closed a $6.5 billion raise for asset-based finance this year, illustrating broader demand for secured credit instruments that can coexist with on-chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:38
Rising Foreclosures Point To A Need For Mortgage Alternatives
The post Rising Foreclosures Point To A Need For Mortgage Alternatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rising foreclosures indicate an ongoing need for more creative forms of financing. getty I have become very wary of data dumps about single-family housing trends. Like many things in life, housing data is often only understood months or even years after the initial delivery. Also, the data can also be confounded by countervailing trends that may or may not be causal or correlated. Still, I was interested in a recent post at Realtor.com about foreclosures. According to the post, foreclosures are rising noticeably, up 18% since about a year ago. Factors, according to the post, are high housing costs, interest rates, and homeowners with less cash. The post calls out Florida and Texas as places where the problem is more acute. Are we headed for another 2008 style default driven crisis. The post doesn’t point to that, but rising foreclosures are a troubling trend and another indicator of the nation’s overreliance on the 30-year mortgage. The data in the post comes from ATTOM a data aggregator and analyst. In August, there were a total of 35,697 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings—default notices, scheduled auctions, or bank repossessions—according to ATTOM, a leading curator of land, property data, and real estate analytics. That figure was down 1% from July but up 18% compared with August of last year. “While overall levels remain below those seen before the pandemic,” said Rob Barber, CEO at ATTOM, “the ongoing rise in both foreclosure starts and completions suggests that some homeowners may be experiencing added financial strain in the current high-cost and high-interest-rate environment.” And here is a spot where I doubt that even the most analysts can make much sense of the trend. Clearly, more foreclosures mean households have less money and thus are missing payments, enough payments in a row to trigger legal action…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:21
Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown
The post Trump Announces Meeting Today ‘To Determine Which Of The Many Democrat Agendas’ He’ll Cut During Shutdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Thursday he’d meet with White House budget chief Russell Vought to map out which Democratic-aligned agencies in the federal government will be cut during the government shutdown, and potentially permanently, escalating threats to punish Democrats for the shutdown as it enters its second day. President Donald Trump makes an announcement on prescription drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 30, 2025. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump said he would meet with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent” in a Truth Social post Thursday, adding “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” Trump made the comments after the White House announced Tuesday it would target several Democrat-led states, including New York, with funding freezes attributed to the shutdown, and as the Trump administration has repeatedly warned it would use the shutdown as an opportunity to make additional permanent federal workforce cuts. The moves are widely viewed as a way to force Democrats to agree to the GOP-backed funding proposal to lift the shutdown, which needs at least seven Democratic votes to pass the Senate. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/10/02/trump-will-meet-budget-chief-to-determine-which-of-the-many-democrat-agendas-hell-cut-during-shutdown/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 23:09
PoW public chain Psy Protocol officially launches public test network
PANews reported on October 2 that according to its official Twitter account, the POW public chain project Psy Protocol announced that its "Psychonaut Incubation Program" is now officially launched on its test network Psy Testnet. Psy Protocol is a smart contract platform based on useful proof of work. By generating transaction proofs by users and aggregating zero-knowledge proofs on the chain, Psy provides developers with the ability to build ultra-large-scale Web3 applications.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:29
ETF data on October 2: Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $675 million, while Ethereum ETFs saw a net inflow of $65.64 million.
According to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a combined net inflow of 5,643 BTC (approximately $675 million) on October 2 (EST). BlackRock's IBIT saw a net inflow of 3,451 BTC (approximately $413 million) on the day. BlackRock currently holds a total of 773,461 BTC, valued at approximately $92.54 billion. On the same day, nine Ethereum spot ETFs recorded a total net inflow of 14,864 ETH, equivalent to approximately US$65.64 million. Among them, Fidelity's Ethereum ETF had the largest inflow, at 8,324 ETH (approximately US$36.76 million).
PANews
2025/10/02 22:21
CME plans to offer 24/7 trading for its cryptocurrency futures
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Bloomberg reporter Walter, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) plans to provide 24/7 trading services for its cryptocurrency futures products. The move marks a further move by the traditional financial giant, CME, toward a trading model aligned with crypto-native markets. Currently, CME's crypto futures trading is interrupted on weekends. Moving to 24/7 trading will eliminate the price "gap" risk faced by traders and enable CME to better compete with crypto-native derivatives exchanges that offer 24/7 trading.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:09
Sei Foundation's DeSci Fund appoints UN blockchain expert as venture partner
PANews reported on October 2nd that Sapien Capital, the decentralized science (DeSci) investment arm of the Sei Development Foundation, has appointed Dr. Alex Cahana as a venture partner. He will assist Sapien Capital in achieving its $65 million Open Science Fund 1 goal to advance open global science on the Sei Chain. Dr. Cahana’s resume shows that he is a United Nations blockchain and healthcare expert and has served as an advisor to multiple governments. He is also the founding partner of AutomateAI and CryptoMonday Collective and has over 25 years of experience in the intersection of healthcare, AI, and cutting-edge technologies.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:03
Coinbase Base Head: There will be no hasty deployment of Base tokens and no release date will be announced in the near future
PANews reported on October 2nd that, according to Fortune, Coinbase's Base head Jesse Pollak discussed the highly anticipated Base token in his latest podcast. Pollak cautiously stated that Coinbase is determined "not to hastily deploy the token" and "does not plan to announce a release date anytime soon." He explained that the launch of the token was about “aligning incentives and token decentralization.” Pollak acknowledged the historical problems with token issuance and said Coinbase is “moving with caution” while also collaborating and learning from projects on Base that have already issued tokens responsibly, such as Aerodrome.
PANews
2025/10/02 22:02
BounceBit Releases V3 of "Big Bank," Integrating Perpetual DEX Natively and Introducing Interest-Bearing BB Token Standards
PANews reported on October 2nd that Bitcoin staking project BounceBit officially released its V3 on the X platform, rebranding itself as "Big Bank." The core of this upgrade is the native integration of a perpetual contract DEX and its liquidity pool into the core protocol, as well as the introduction of a new interest-bearing token standard (BB-token). New BB tokens (such as BBTC and BBETH) are interest-bearing tokens that automatically rebase. The token balance in the user's wallet automatically increases as earnings accumulate. Users can deposit directly on the original BTC and ETH chains, and the V3 system will automatically mint the corresponding BB tokens on the BounceBit chain, eliminating the need for manual cross-chain transactions. The newly integrated perpetual DEX will introduce the liquidity provider token BLP, which allows holders to earn fees as counterparties. The fees generated by the platform will be used to fuel the native token BB through a buyback mechanism.
PANews
2025/10/02 21:56
Ondo Finance and Securitize are already building on the Sei Network
PANews reported on October 2nd that Layer1 blockchain Sei announced on its official X platform that Ondo Finance and Securitize, two major players in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization field, have chosen to build or integrate on the Sei network. Sei officials noted that the two companies combined hold over 50% of the tokenized U.S. Treasury market share. Sei said the move demonstrates that institutions are moving toward a settlement layer built for a global-scale market.
PANews
2025/10/02 21:51
