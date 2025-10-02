SWIFT blockchain ledger for 24/7 global payments underway
SWIFT, the world's largest international financial messaging network, announced that it has begun developing a blockchain-based shared digital ledger, along with a group of over 30 banks from 16 countries, with the first use case focused on real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. The shared ledger will provide a secure, real-time log of transactions between financial institutions by recording, sequencing, and validating transactions on the blockchain, with rules enforced through smart contracts. "At Swift, our mission has always been to continually innovate and elevate the cross-border payments experience. Today, we are taking a pivotal step forward: adding a blockchain-based shared ledger to our technology infrastructure," the network stated in a press release. "The ledger will be built for interoperability, both with existing and emerging networks, while maintaining the trust, resilience and compliance synonymous with Swift and critical to the secure functioning of global finance." SWIFT, which stands for the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a member-owned cooperative made up of over 11,500 global financial institutions and banks across more than 200 countries. It provides an international messaging network that informs users when payments have been sent and received. It is the largest such platform and, according to SWIFT, the entire world's gross domestic product (GDP) passes over its network roughly every three days "to keep supply chains moving and economies turning." SWIFT's new landmark initiative was announced at Sibos 2025 in Frankfurt, with the organization saying it will "extend Swift's trusted platform into a digital environment, unlocking the potential for instant, always-on transactions at global scale and accelerating the industry's transition to digital finance across more than 200 countries and territories." The project will start with a conceptual prototype, designed in collaboration with blockchain technology company…
