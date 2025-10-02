Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It
The post Is Web3’s Next Boom Coming from Africa, LATAM, and Asia? Lisk Bets $15 Million on It appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lisk has launched a $15 million venture initiative, the Lisk EMpower Fund, aimed at accelerating Web3 startups in Africa, Latin America (LATAM), and Southeast Asia. The fund positions itself as a counterweight to the oversaturated Western venture scene, where valuations are at record highs and returns are increasingly muted. Lisk’s $15 Million EMpower Fund Targets the Gaps Global VCs Miss Lisk is betting that the world’s most transformative Web3 companies will emerge from frontier economies often dismissed by Silicon Valley. The Lisk EMpower Fund will distribute up to $250,000 in capital per startup, while providing hands-on advisory covering regulatory compliance, tokenization, and fundraising strategies. Early recipients include South Africa’s Lov.cash (digital supply chain), Afrikabal (agritech), Indonesia’s IDRX (stablecoin), and SigraFi (gold-backed lending). Proof in action 👇 The first 4 companies backed by the Lisk EMpower Fund:https://t.co/sTBXaeQt5m 🇿🇦 — digitizing supply chains between retailers and suppliers in South AfricaAfrikabal 🌍 — connecting smallholder farmers to buyers and investors across AfricaIDRX 🇮🇩 — a… — Lisk (@LiskHQ) October 2, 2025 According to Gideon Greaves, Head of Investments at Lisk, the fund’s thesis is simple: where global VCs see risk, Lisk sees overlooked value. “Founders in Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia are already proving they can build products with real adoption despite limited access to venture dollars,” Greaves told BeInCrypto. A $5.2 Trillion Untapped Opportunity Emerging markets represent an estimated $5.2 trillion untapped investment opportunity, with venture returns averaging 9–11% annually over the past 15 years. Yet, many founders in these regions bootstrap their way to Series A traction without institutional backing. Greaves believes this necessity-driven entrepreneurship is often a better recipe for resilient founders. “Someone who is emotionally attached to their product and views it as an extension of themselves,” he explained. By entering only after startups demonstrate traction, Lisk reduces risk…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:32