2025-10-04 Saturday

MARA Holdings minted 736 bitcoins in September and holds 52,580 bitcoins.

PANews reported on October 4th that MARA Holdings (MARA) announced that it produced 736 Bitcoin (BTC) in September, a 4% increase from August, and secured 218 blocks on the Bitcoin network. MARA's Bitcoin holdings increased from 50,639 BTC on August 31st to 52,850 on September 30th. MARA remains the second-largest publicly traded corporate Bitcoin reserve, behind Strategy's 640,031 BTC.
WLFI recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25

PANews reported on October 4th that the Trump family's crypto project, WLFI, tweeted that it recently sold tokens to Hut8 at $0.25 per token for its funding pool. The tokens locked in the WLFI funding pool were used solely to fund the sale and were not used for additional issuance or dilution.
U.S. Senate Fails To Pass Temporary Funding Bills

The post U.S. Senate Fails To Pass Temporary Funding Bills appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Failed Senate funding bills prolong government shutdown, affecting essential services. Financial uncertainty impacts federal operations and healthcare programs. Lack of major crypto market reaction noted amid the ongoing shutdown. The U.S. Senate’s failure to pass funding bills on October 3rd prolongs the federal government shutdown, marking this as the first shutdown in nearly seven years. The continued shutdown underscores legislative gridlock, affecting government operations and financial markets, though cryptocurrency markets remain officially unaddressed by major institutions or regulatory bodies. Senate Stalemate Blocks Federal Funding Senate Democrats and Republicans attempted to pass temporary funding bills, but both efforts failed, extending the federal shutdown. The Democrat-led bill saw a 46-52 vote defeat, while the Republican bill also lacked support. Government shutdown impacts are immediate, with essential services facing funding gaps and operational hitches continuing. The halt in passing these bills has directly affected healthcare programs, like Medicare-dependent hospitals and telehealth, delaying planned extensions. Senate leaders’ speeches underscored concerns, but their statements had no immediate online dissemination. According to Senator Mitch McConnell, “Senator McConnell spoke on the government shutdown,” reflecting the gravity of the situation. Ethereum’s market presence remains significant, with a current price of $4,511.84, reflecting CoinMarketCap’s data. The market cap stands at $544.59 billion, capturing 12.97% market dominance. Over 24 hours, ETH saw a 0.80% price increase, and its 90-day performance shows a 79.34% rise. Coincu analysts highlight potential regulatory impacts on federal funding, possibly affecting financial systems, though no direct technological shifts link prominently to cryptocurrency markets now. Senate leaders’ speeches underscored concerns, but their statements had no immediate online dissemination. According to Senator Mitch McConnell, “Senator McConnell spoke on the government shutdown,” reflecting the gravity of the situation. Ethereum’s Market Holds Steady Amid U.S. Shutdown Did you know? Shutdowns in the past have led to temporary market…
AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

The post AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News October 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most important months for crypto this year. Bitcoin has reclaimed six-figure territory, setting the stage for altcoin momentum. Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an infrastructure leader, and Ethereum’s continued institutional momentum. Together, these projects capture the balance of today’s market: meme coin speculation, real-world infrastructure adoption, and the steady rise of blue-chip smart contract platforms. AlphaPepe Presale: The Meme Coin Rocket AlphaPepe has quickly become the most talked-about presale of the year. Tokens are priced at $0.00691 and delivered instantly, a rarity in meme coin launches. The project has already raised more than $243,000 with nearly 2,000 holders, and whales are beginning to join as AlphaPepe trends across mainstream media. What sets AlphaPepe apart is its structured approach. Holders can stake for up to 85% APR, and the project has achieved the maximum BlockSafu audit score. Viral campaigns, including a $100,000 giveaway, have pushed community numbers well past 3,000. Analysts argue that AlphaPepe could climb to $0.50 or even $1 once listed, putting 100× returns on the table. For retail traders chasing exponential upside, AlphaPepe is being called the best crypto presale to buy now. Chainlink Growth: The Infrastructure Blue Chip While meme coins capture headlines, Chainlink (LINK) is delivering the kind of infrastructure growth that underpins the broader crypto economy. LINK has been steadily climbing, trading above $25 as adoption of its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) accelerates. Chainlink oracles are now securing billions in on-chain value, serving as the backbone for DeFi protocols, stablecoins, and tokenized real-world assets. Partnerships with major financial institutions have only strengthened its position as the go-to oracle network. Analysts believe LINK could rally further into Q4 if institutional…
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed, with Coinbase up 2.14% and Circle down 2.63%.

PANews reported on October 4th that according to Cailian Press, the three major U.S. stock indices closed mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.51%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.1%; the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.28%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.32%; and the S&P 500 rose 0.01%, bringing its weekly gain to 1.09%. Coinbase (COIN) rose 2.14%; Strategy (MSTR) fell 0.20%; and Circle (CRCL) fell 2.63%.
Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum (ETH): Catastrophic Scenario? XRP Starts $4 Path, Shiba Inu (SHIB): $0.000013 Not Reached

Ethereum's growth could turn into dust if negative scenario plays out; Shiba Inu also struggling, while XRP keeps moving forward
Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody

Walmart’s OnePay to launch crypto trading with custody services, boosting U.S. digital finance adoption through retail integration. Walmart-backed fintech firm OnePay is preparing a major leap into digital finance. The company will add crypto trading and custody services to its mobile app later this year, indicating it’s positioning itself to become an American “super app” […] The post Walmart’s OnePay to Introduce Crypto Trading and Custody appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive

The post Japan’s AI Demand Expected to Surge 320x by 2030, Says SoftBank Executive appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 02, 2025 02:47 During NVIDIA AI Day Tokyo, SoftBank’s Kuniyoshi Suzuki projected a 320x increase in Japan’s AI computing demand by 2030, emphasizing the need for domestic technological infrastructure. Japan is poised for a dramatic increase in its demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power, according to industry insights shared during the recent NVIDIA AI Day in Tokyo. Kuniyoshi Suzuki, senior director of the cloud AI service division at SoftBank Corp., predicted a staggering 320-fold growth in AI computing demand by 2030, compared to 2020 levels. AI Advancements and National Strategy The Japanese government has placed AI at the forefront of its national strategy, pledging substantial investments to bolster the semiconductor and AI sectors. In a bid to drive digital transformation, Japan aims to channel at least 10 trillion yen (approximately $65 billion) into these industries by the end of the decade. This commitment underscores the country’s ambition to lead in digital innovation and address domestic challenges such as labor shortages and skill gaps. At the event, Suzuki emphasized the necessity of developing foundational technologies to support AI expansion. This includes creating high-performance, Japan-made large language models (LLMs) and establishing a robust domestic computing infrastructure capable of sustaining continuous LLM development. Collaborations and Innovations The event showcased significant contributions from NVIDIA Cloud Partners such as SoftBank, GMO Internet, and KDDI, who are actively supporting developers in building advanced AI models and services. These collaborations highlight the collective effort to enhance AI capabilities within Japan and beyond. NVIDIA’s partners in Japan are playing a pivotal role in this transformation. For instance, Stockmark announced a 100-billion-parameter Japanese LLM as part of the NVIDIA NIM microservice, promising faster inference capabilities. Meanwhile, FastLabel launched a data curation solution aimed at advancing autonomous driving…
Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses

Cryptocurrency firms aim for sustained success by acquiring key licenses. Coinbase applied for a trust bank charter to broaden its financial services. Continue Reading:Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses The post Crypto Firms Seize Opportunities Under New Licenses appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
XRP and DOGE ETFs Push $500 Million Milestone for U.S. Investment Fund

Launch of XRP and DOGE ETFs marks a major boost for REX-Osprey
