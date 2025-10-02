Borza MEXC
Cronos Expands DeFi Lending with Morpho and Crypto.com Partnership
TLDR Cronos, Morpho & Crypto.com team up to launch scalable DeFi lending in Q4 2025 Morpho Vaults arrive on Cronos: faster, cheaper DeFi lending via Crypto.com Cronos expands DeFi with Morpho Vaults, stablecoin lending & real-world assets Crypto.com integrates Morpho Vaults, unlocking global DeFi lending adoption Cronos slashes gas costs & partners with Morpho for [...] The post Cronos Expands DeFi Lending with Morpho and Crypto.com Partnership appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 23:37
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the long position
PANews reported on October 2nd that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $385 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $266 million in long positions and $120 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $127 million, and the total liquidation amount for ETH was $97.892 million.
PANews
2025/10/02 23:30
US government shuts down: what it means for markets
A first US government shutdown in almost seven years is upon us, and the dollar is trading modestly lower.
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 23:29
Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event
The organizers of the 11th Global Blockchain Summit have announced the first list of speakers who will present their speeches on October 23, 2025, in Shanghai. Among them are the world’s leading Web3 experts who will share their vision and experience. This is stated in the press release shared by the organizers with Incrypted. According […] Сообщение Global Blockchain Summit Team Announced the First Speakers of the Event появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/10/02 23:26
Sharps Technology, the treasury company of SOL, announced it would repurchase up to $100 million of its own stock.
PANews reported on October 2 that according to The Block, Nasdaq-listed Sharps Technology (STSS), which has transformed into the Solana digital asset treasury (DAT), announced on Thursday that it plans to repurchase up to $100 million worth of the company's common stock. Share buybacks are often used by management to signal to the market that they believe the company's stock price is undervalued. The company currently holds 2 million SOL tokens, currently valued at approximately $448 million. At the time of the announcement, the company's stock price was $6.52, a significant drop from its high of $16 in late August.
PANews
2025/10/02 23:21
Data: The total supply of interest-bearing stablecoins has exceeded $20 billion, a record high, with a 33% increase in the past two months.
PANews reported on October 2nd that the total supply of interest-bearing stablecoins (YBS) has exceeded $20 billion, reaching a new all-time high, according to the stablecoin data platform Stablewatch. Data shows that the total supply of YBS has increased from $15 billion to $20 billion over the past two months, a 33% increase. The report also lists some of the fastest-growing interest-bearing stablecoin projects in recent times, including Reservoir’s srUSD (up 61.4%), USDai’s sUSDai (up 50.8%), and StreamDefi’s xUSD (up 49.8%).
PANews
2025/10/02 23:16
Singapore thieves stole $1.7 million worth of USDT by secretly photographing Ledger seed phrases
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, Teo Rong Xuan, a former Singaporean armed forces diver, pleaded guilty on October 1. He stole USDT worth $1.7 million by breaking into the house and photographing the victim's mnemonic phrase. According to court documents, the defendant obtained the victim's apartment access card under the pretext of a party and did not return it. He then illegally entered the victim's apartment while she was out and found and photographed a piece of paper containing the 24-word mnemonic phrase for the Ledger Nano X hardware wallet. The defendant used the mnemonic phrase to transfer the funds the next day and used them to buy luxury watches, online gambling, etc. He claimed that his criminal motive was the severe financial losses he suffered after the collapse of the FTX exchange in 2022.
PANews
2025/10/02 23:14
BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading
The launch is powered by SGX FX, a Singapore-based firm with decades of experience in foreign exchange infrastructure. BBVA is […] The post BBVA Becomes First European Bank to Offer 24/7 Retail Crypto Trading appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/02 23:03
CPX Launches Crypto Defense Solution to Enhance Security in the Digital Asset Ecosystem
Dhabi, UAE – October 2, 2025: CPX Holding, a leading provider of cutting-edge cyber and physical security solutions and services, today announced the launch of its Crypto Defense Solution, an enterprise-grade cybersecurity offering designed to address the evolving risks facing the digital asset ecosystem. Purpose-built for exchanges, custodians and financial institutions, the solution delivers comprehensive [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 22:56
Solana treasury firm Sharps Technology unveils $100M stock buyback
Sharps Technology announced plans to buy back $100M worth of its common stock, as the asset traded near the lower range for the past six months.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 22:20
