Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy

Metaplanet Now 4th Largest Bitcoin Treasury After $615M Buy Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about.
StealthEX Marks 7th Anniversary with $700 Week-Long Giveaway!

StealthEX, a leading instant, non-custodial crypto exchange, is celebrating its seventh anniversary by launching a "7-Day Giveaway" event for its community.
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 23:29
From Bitcoin to DeFi 2.0, the Trends Driving Crypto’s Future: WisdomTree Analyst

Crypto markets are entering autumn 2025 with renewed conviction as WisdomTree research gains traction and Bitcoin strength underpins sentiment. After a turbulent start to the year—shaped by geopolitics, trade wars, and shifting macro narratives—digital assets are showing durable signs of strength. Bitcoin is holding near its all-time high above $119,000, institutional inflows are accelerating, and altcoins with real-world utility are carving out distinct roles. Beneath the price action, however, a deeper transformation is underway as market structure matures, regulation advances, and crypto embeds itself into the global economy. Outlining the tailwinds set to define this new chapter is Dovile Silenskyte, Director of Digital Assets Research at WisdomTree. Institutional Adoption Becomes Self-Reinforcing Crypto is now firmly in mainstream portfolios. Flows into Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs) have reached $37 billion over the past year, pushing global AUM close to $148 billion. Public companies collectively hold nearly 5% of the circulating Bitcoin supply, while hedge fund activity has surged, with futures open interest at $45 billion and options at $43 billion. The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has even opened the door for retail access to bitcoin ETPs. Macro Backdrop Favors Store-of-Value Assets With the U.S. deficit above 6% of GDP, debt surpassing $34 trillion, and de-dollarization gathering pace, investors are seeking alternatives to fiat. Bitcoin’s transparent, apolitical issuance makes it an attractive store-of-value. WisdomTree projects that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by 2030 if monetary expansion persists. Altcoins Move Toward Real-Economy Utility Speculation-driven altcoin rallies have given way to use-case-driven adoption. Solana is gaining traction in consumer-facing applications, Ethereum remains the backbone for tokenisation and stablecoins, and XRP is proving itself in cross-border payments. Meanwhile, weaker projects are being repriced. 2025 has brought long-awaited regulatory milestones: the U.S. GENIUS Act has set out stablecoin rules, Europe’s MiCA regime is in effect, and hubs such as the UAE and Switzerland are offering regulated pathways for institutional adoption. Tokenization and DeFi 2.0 DeFi has rebounded, with $150 billion locked in lending and trading protocols. A $28 billion market for tokenized real-world assets is also emerging, encompassing everything from bonds to commodities. Stablecoins are cementing their role as a bridge between traditional finance and on-chain markets. These tailwinds—adoption, macro trends, utility, regulation, and tokenisation—are converging to embed crypto as a multi-trillion-dollar cornerstone of global finance. The question is no longer whether crypto survives, but how quickly it reshapes the financial system
CryptoNews2025/10/02 23:14
Delite
$0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post $0.4 Hold Could Ignite a $1 Surge ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Stellar (XLM), a key rival to XRP in cross-border payments, is approaching pivotal price levels that could shape its near-term trajectory. Market analyst Ali Martinez warns Stellar ($XLM) faces a crucial test at $0.4; holding this support could trigger a rebound toward $1, creating high-stakes opportunities for traders and investors. Notably, Stellar has experienced recent volatility amid broader market swings in the cryptocurrency sector. The $0.34 level now stands as a critical ‘make-or-break’ support, with traders closely watching to see if Stellar can stabilize and rebound, or risk further losses. Therefore, Stellar is at a critical point because technical indicators show a tightening squeeze, with falling highs pressing down on support at $0.4. Holding this level could ignite renewed buying, propelling XLM toward $1, while a breakdown below risks further losses and short-term sell-offs. Currently, XRP is walking a tightrope, with its price standing at $2.98, according to data from CoinGecko. Advertisement &nbsp On the other hand, Stellar sits at a strong support zone, where the golden pocket Fibonacci level meets the value area low, a confluence that often signals buyers are stepping in. This is because Stellar holding the golden pocket Fibonacci zone, 61.8–65% retracement, aligns with key market psychology, where buying pressure often intensifies. Coupled with the value area low, where trading historically concentrates, this confluence creates a strong support, signaling a high-probability rebound. Meanwhile, Stellar’s $1 target continues to gain steam after payment giant PayPal recently launched its US dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, on its network. Source: https://zycrypto.com/xrp-competitor-stellar-on-the-edge-0-4-hold-could-ignite-a-1-surge/
Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?

Pi Network has taken another step in its cautious but calculated journey toward mainstream adoption. The project recently introduced a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its testnet, a move that allows its vast community to interact with decentralized finance features in a controlled environment. The development, paired with new support for token creation on testnet, has sparked conversations about whether Pi is finally ready to pivot from a community-building experiment to a serious contender in the DeFi space. Pi Network Brings DeFi Tools to Testnet The rollout enables developers and Pioneers to experiment with liquidity pools, swaps, and token issuance, hallmarks of DeFi ecosystems. By keeping these functions on testnet, Pi Network reduces risk while encouraging community participation. Dr. Chengdiao Fan, Pi’s cofounder, emphasized during the TOKEN2049 event that “features like DEX and AMM will remain in testnet until governance, security, and utility measures are fully tested.” This careful approach mirrors strategies seen in traditional finance, where pilot projects often precede full-scale deployment. For Pi, which claims tens of millions of engaged users, the testnet launch is less about short-term hype and more about laying the foundation for real utility. Balancing Utility and Speculation One of the strongest criticisms Pi has faced is the lack of genuine utility beyond its mobile mining app. The launch of a testnet DEX and AMM directly addresses this by offering tangible tools for users and developers. Analysts note that while Pi has not yet bridged to major trading venues, these experiments can help the ecosystem grow organically. Community reactions have been divided. Some Pioneers see this as proof that the project is moving toward substance. Others remain cautious, pointing out that testnet success doesn’t always translate to mainnet traction. Source: X On X, one community developer wrote, “DEX is fun to test, but the real impact comes only when Pi tokens are live in mainnet liquidity pools.” The statement reflects both optimism and realism, a balance the project must manage carefully. Market Implications and Early Indicators Price watchers link the announcement to recent stability in PI Network’s market behavior. Trading data shows the token hovering near $0.27, holding a support zone despite broader market volatility. If Pi leverages its DeFi tools successfully, analysts suggest it could drive sustained demand rather than fleeting speculation. At the same time, risks remain. Token concentration among a small number of wallets, potential supply shocks from future unlocks, and uncertainty about regulatory positioning create hurdles. However, compared with meme-driven projects that often implode under scrutiny, Pi network appears intent on building layer by layer. A Slow but Strategic Road Ahead The introduction of DEX and AMM on testnet underscores Pi’s philosophy: move slowly, involve the community, and test before scaling. If Pi can convert testnet lessons into mainnet resilience, it may emerge as a unique hybrid, part grassroots social experiment, part serious DeFi contender. As one industry analyst remarked, “The DeFi space doesn’t need another flashy token; it needs projects that can scale utility safely. Pi’s testnet launch is a step in that direction.” Conclusion Pi Network’s decision to release DeFi tools on testnet is more than a technical milestone, it’s a statement of intent. By offering token creation, swaps, and liquidity pools in a safe environment, Pi shows it is serious about utility and community engagement. Whether this step translates into real adoption depends on how well the project handles governance, demand, and eventual mainnet integration. For now, the experiment is underway, and all eyes are on Pi to see if it can transform hype into lasting impact. FAQs Q1: What did Pi Network recently launch?Pi Network introduced a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its testnet, along with token creation support. Q2: Why is this launch significant?It moves Pi closer to real-world utility, allowing developers and users to engage with DeFi features before they roll out on mainnet. Q3: How has the community reacted?Reactions are mixed. Some praise the move as progress, while others argue the real test will come with mainnet implementation. Q4: What risks should investors consider?Risks include token concentration in large wallets, regulatory challenges, and uncertainty about whether testnet experiments will scale. Glossary of Key Terms DEX (Decentralized Exchange): A platform for peer-to-peer crypto trading without intermediaries. AMM (Automated Market Maker): A system that uses liquidity pools instead of traditional order books to enable trading. Testnet: A blockchain environment for testing features without risking real assets. Liquidity Pool: A pool of crypto tokens locked in a smart contract to facilitate trading. Token Unlock: The release of previously restricted tokens into circulation, often creating price pressure. Mainnet: The fully launched blockchain network where real transactions and tokens exist. Read More: Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?">Will Pi’s New DEX and AMM Finally Silence the Critics?
OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels

The market value of global chipmakers surged to over $200 billion as investors showed interest in artificial intelligence. OpenAI deepened its alliances with Samsung and SK to expand Korea’s AI infrastructure under the Stargate program. The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that Worldwide chip sales increased 3.6% month-to-month. The report revealed that an estimated $62.1 billion of global semiconductor sales were recorded worldwide in July 2025, representing a 20.6% increase over the $51.5 billion sold in July 2024 and a 3.6% rise over the $59.9 billion sold in June 2025. John Neufer, SIA president and CEO, stated that global semiconductor sales remained robust, surpassing the outcome in June and outpacing those of July last year. The SIA report elaborated that regionally, sales in July were down in Japan (-6.3%) but up in the Americas (29.3%), other (35.6%), China (10.4%), and Europe (5.7%). The Americas (8.6%) and the other regions (4.9%) experienced month-to-month sales growth in May, while the European region (0.0%) remained stable. In contrast, China (-1.3%) and Japan (-0.2%) saw declines. OpenAI fuels market Rally as Korean chip exports surge to record levels On October 2, OpenAI recorded a US$500 billion (RM2.1 trillion) valuation in an employee share sale under its contract with a consortium of South Korean chipmakers. OpenAI deal pushed the KOSPI (KRX) Index to a record high of 2.70%, and Korean chip firms are among the most profitable today. NVIDIA Corp. looked set to power with a 1.35% increase today, while Samsung Electronics Co. saw a 3.49% increase in share price, and SK Hynix Inc. saw a 9.86% increase. NVIDIA sales jumped 56% to $46.74 billion in the three months that ended in July. Profit reached more than 59%  to  $26.42 billion,  Nvidia’s results have been highly anticipated since the publication of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot in late 2022, which sparked an AI boom. According to the Tradedata report, South Korea exported a record $16.6 billion worth of semiconductors in September, driven by demand for high-value memory such as HBM chips used in AI servers.  OpenAI expands Stargate: Samsung and SK drive AI data center in Korea OpenAI, Samsung, and SK also announced new strategic alliances as part of OpenAI’s Stargate program, which aims to expand the infrastructure essential to AI research in Korea and globally. SK Chairman Chey Tae-won, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and President Lee Jae-myung met at the Presidential Office in Seoul before the announcement. According to the OpenAI announcement, to support OpenAI’s sophisticated AI models, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix intend to increase the manufacture of advanced memory chips, aiming for 900,000 DRAM wafer starts per month, with faster capacity deployment. The partnership also includes an agreement with Samsung C&T, Samsung Heavy Industries, and Samsung SDS to evaluate prospects for additional data centre capacity in Korea, as well as a separate cooperation with SK Telecom to investigate the construction of an AI data centre in the country. Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program
Bitcoin Rallies $10,000 In 5 Days: What's Driving The Surge?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has rallied more than $10,000 since Sunday to tap $119,000 on Thursday—and some more upside may be left to capture in the short term.read more
The US government labels DeepSeek a national security risk

The US government report on AI has called Chinese models adversary AI. According to the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), Chinese models pose risks to AI developers, consumers, and US national security due to their security shortcomings and censorship. According to the report, Chinese models lag behind their American counterparts in performance, cost, […]
Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist

Hackers stole $21 million from SBI Crypto, linked to North Korea's Lazarus Group. Funds were disguised using instant exchanges and Tornado Cash, complicating tracing. Continue Reading:Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist The post Hack Targets Major Bitcoin Mining Pool in $21 Million Heist appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Here's When Dogecoin Replacement Under $0.003 Could Reach $1, According to Investor Who Accurately Called DOGE's $0.74 Peak

The cryptocurrency market has witnessed a surge in meme coin interest, and Little Pepe (LILPEPE), priced at $0.0022 in its presale, has captured significant attention.
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
1
1$0.007116+25.39%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25436-0.37%
