A Surprising Update On ‘Wayward’ Season 2 On Netflix

It's starting to happen again. Wayward on Netflix is putting up solid enough numbers and attracting enough interest that it's possible it may break out of its miniseries shell. Yes, season 2 of Wayward could happen, at least according to its creator and stars. The show is eight episodes long and meant to be a self-contained story about a cult leader played by Toni Collette. It is not based on a true story or even a book, so that gives it more freedom to continue on in other ways. Here's showrunner/star Mae Martin speaking to TVInsider about the idea of season 2: "I was told it was a miniseries, but there's definitely more story to tell, I think," Martin said. "We left all those characters in crisis, basically. Hopefully it's tied up enough that it's satisfying to watch as a series." Actor Sarah Gadon chimed in, "Nothing's tied up in a neat little bow." Meanwhile, Toni Collette says that the cast talks about coming back, saying "It's endlessly intriguing. Endlessly. So many places it could go, for sure." Other actors have reiterated they want to return as well. All of this is no great surprise, as I mean, everyone wants more work, and making a second season of a top Netflix show is certainly high on the priority list, no matter what was intended originally. Will this happen? Again, it does take a lot to push a series out of being a miniseries to something that has multiple seasons. Adolescence, for instance, recently did this on Netflix, but that became one of the service's most-viewed shows ever and won a number of Emmys. Wayward is not that. I think there are promising signs though, and not just the cast hoping for a return. Wayward has now been #1 on Netflix…