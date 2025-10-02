Borza MEXC
What is XRP?: XRP Explained
XRP, the native token of the XRP Ledger, is one of the top cryptocurrencies available on the market today. Created in 2012, XRPL is an open-source blockchain, facilitates cross-border transactions with ease. Both the blockchain and the token are controlled by Ripple Labs, a fintech company based in San Francisco. With a market cap of ... Read more The post What is XRP?: XRP Explained appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Delite
Bitemycoin
2025/10/03 00:45
Delite
CME Group to offer 24/7 cryptocurrency trading in 2026
CME Group is synchronizing its massive derivatives marketplace with the non-stop rhythm of digital assets, launching round-the-clock crypto futures and options to meet surging institutional demand for constant risk management. According to an announcement on Oct. 2, the derivatives behemoth…
Delite
Crypto.news
2025/10/03 00:44
Delite
How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut?
The post How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a surprising turn of events, the leading cryptocurrency has once more surpassed the $119,000 threshold, igniting a ripple of optimism that has bolstered altcoin markets. This buoyancy comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve implementing its first interest rate reduction after five consecutive meetings, driven by minimal inflation growth from the latest PCE […] Continue Reading:How Will Crypto Markets React to Fed’s Rate Cut? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/how-will-crypto-markets-react-to-feds-rate-cut
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:37
Delite
Over 127,000 Traders Wrecked as Bitcoin Taps $120K for the First Time Since August ATH
The total value of wrecked positions is up to $430 million daily.
Delite
CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 00:22
Delite
Citi Revises Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecasts Amid U.S. Shutdown
In its latest report, Citi raised its forecast for Ethereum to $4,500, up from $4,300, pointing to growing demand from […] The post Citi Revises Bitcoin and Ethereum Forecasts Amid U.S. Shutdown appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
Coindoo
2025/10/03 00:03
Delite
Chainlink and Deutsche Börse Launch Regulated Market Data On-Chain
The post Chainlink and Deutsche Börse Launch Regulated Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Deutsche Börse Group—operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange—announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, Coinidol.com reports. Furthering TradFi integration According to the announce, the Deutsche Börse’s market data will be delivered via Chainlink’s DataLink service. This allows verified, high-quality, real-time data from the Group’s trading venues, including Xetra, Eurex, 360T, and Tradegate, to be reliably published onto blockchain networks. Moreover, the use of Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network ensures that this critical financial data retains its integrity and security while being made accessible to smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). This initiative is explicitly designed to empower global financial institutions to build the next generation of regulated financial products—such as tokenized assets, on-chain derivatives, and structured products—using the exact same high-quality data that currently underpins traditional global markets. Strategic implications of the action The move aligns with Deutsche Börse Group’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive, end-to-end value chain for digital assets, which includes trading, settlement, and custody services. By embedding its trusted organizational data standard into the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, the partnership validates the need for a secure, compliant bridge between the two financial systems. Chainlink’s co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, highlighted that bringing this essential market data on-chain will accelerate the adoption of digital assets by the world’s largest institutions. The announcement reinforces the emerging trend where institutional players are not just using blockchain for experiments but are actively integrating it as core infrastructure for the future of finance. This step significantly lowers the barriers for institutional engagement, offering a secure and compliant gateway for billions of dollars in capital to enter the blockchain space. Chainlink and UBS collaborate with SWIFT Coinidol.com reported on September 30, that Chainlink announced a landmark technical solution developed in collaboration with global financial giant UBS…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:01
Delite
LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship!
The crypto market is once again proving that narratives shape momentum as much as numbers. Chainlink (LINK) price rally speculation is back on the table after its push to bring corporate actions on-chain with 24 leading financial institutions. At the same time, Ondo (ONDO) price analysis highlights its growing role in tokenizing real-world assets such [...] The post LINK Launches Finance Upgrade, Ondo Tests Resistance, BlockDAG Breaks Into Mainstream With F1® Sponsorship! appeared first on Blockonomi.
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 00:00
Delite
Standard Chartered-custodied AlloyX launches tokenized fund on Polygon
AlloyX debuts a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, merging bank-custodied assets with DeFi strategies amid growing demand for real-world assets. Tokenization infrastructure company AlloyX has launched a tokenized money market fund on Polygon, designed to combine bank-custodied assets with DeFi-native strategies — a move that highlights the accelerating growth of real-world assets (RWAs) on the blockchain.The fund, called the Real Yield Token (RYT), represents shares in a traditional money market fund whose underlying assets are held in custody by Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong and subject to regulatory compliance and audits, the company announced.Like a conventional money market fund, RYT invests in short-term, low-risk instruments such as US Treasurys and commercial paper. Tokenization makes these shares tradable onchain, allowing holders to use them within decentralized finance ecosystems.Read more
Coinstats
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:56
Delite
Bitcoin Still Undervalued, JPMorgan Forecasts Rally to $165,000
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:51
Delite
Polymarket data shows that the market predicts that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again this month has risen to 90%.
PANews reported on October 2 that according to the latest data from the crypto prediction platform Polymarket, market participants are betting that the probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates again this month (October) has soared to 90%.
PANews
PANews
2025/10/02 23:49
Delite
