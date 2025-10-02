Chainlink and Deutsche Börse Launch Regulated Market Data On-Chain

The Deutsche Börse Group—operator of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange—announced a strategic partnership with Chainlink, Coinidol.com reports. Furthering TradFi integration According to the announce, the Deutsche Börse's market data will be delivered via Chainlink's DataLink service. This allows verified, high-quality, real-time data from the Group's trading venues, including Xetra, Eurex, 360T, and Tradegate, to be reliably published onto blockchain networks. Moreover, the use of Chainlink's decentralized oracle network ensures that this critical financial data retains its integrity and security while being made accessible to smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). This initiative is explicitly designed to empower global financial institutions to build the next generation of regulated financial products—such as tokenized assets, on-chain derivatives, and structured products—using the exact same high-quality data that currently underpins traditional global markets. Strategic implications of the action The move aligns with Deutsche Börse Group's broader strategy to build a comprehensive, end-to-end value chain for digital assets, which includes trading, settlement, and custody services. By embedding its trusted organizational data standard into the decentralized finance (DeFi) world, the partnership validates the need for a secure, compliant bridge between the two financial systems. Chainlink's co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, highlighted that bringing this essential market data on-chain will accelerate the adoption of digital assets by the world's largest institutions. The announcement reinforces the emerging trend where institutional players are not just using blockchain for experiments but are actively integrating it as core infrastructure for the future of finance. This step significantly lowers the barriers for institutional engagement, offering a secure and compliant gateway for billions of dollars in capital to enter the blockchain space. Chainlink and UBS collaborate with SWIFT Coinidol.com reported on September 30, that Chainlink announced a landmark technical solution developed in collaboration with global financial giant UBS…