2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Best High Payout Online Casinos Offering Fast & Secure Cashouts

Best High Payout Online Casinos Offering Fast & Secure Cashouts

Discover the best high payout online casinos in 2025 offering RTP-verified games, fast crypto and e-wallet withdrawals, and secure cashouts.
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02484+0.12%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 00:45
Delite
CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion

The post CME Group eyes 24/7 crypto derivatives trading expansion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group, the leading US derivatives exchange, announced it will begin offering 24/7 trading for cryptocurrency futures and options in early 2026, pending a regulatory review. Under the plan, CME’s cryptocurrency products will trade continuously on the CME Globex platform with only a two-hour weekend maintenance period. Transactions executed during holidays or over weekends will carry the following business day’s trade date, with clearing and settlement also processed on that timeline. “While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,” said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group. “Ensuring that our regulated cryptocurrency markets are always on will enable clients to trade with confidence at any time.” The potential expansion comes on the heels of record volumes in CME’s crypto segment. In its latest market statistics, also published today, CME reported a record average daily volume of 340,000 cryptocurrency contracts in Q3 2025, representing about $14.1 billion in notional value. Ether futures reached a quarterly record of 236,000 contracts, while Micro Ether futures set a record of 209,000 contracts. In September alone, cryptocurrency ADV hit 309,000 contracts, with Micro Ether futures surging 472% year over year. These gains underscore the deepening role of digital assets within CME’s broader portfolio, which also saw strong growth in US Treasury, equity index, and metals trading. If implemented as planned, the shift will reduce traders’ reliance on offshore venues for weekend and overnight risk management. It also signals CME’s intent to capture a greater share of institutional crypto derivatives activity within regulated US markets, though the change will require infrastructure adjustments in clearing, margin, and settlement to handle continuous operations. This is a developing story. This article…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+6.96%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1026-5.15%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001625+1.12%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:41
Delite
Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses

Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses

The sudden surge has driven the total market capitalization to over $4 trillion according to CoinGecko, adding to the theory […] The post Top Crypto Presales To Buy in Q4 2025 with Big Bonuses appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
4
4$0.183+27.07%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:33
Delite
Aster Dominates Perpetual Trading with $493B Monthly Volume

Aster Dominates Perpetual Trading with $493B Monthly Volume

Aster tops perpetual charts with a $493B monthly volume, outperforming Hyperliquid almost 6x in weekly volume, making it the leader in the on-chain derivatives.
Aster
ASTER$2.1647+15.75%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 00:15
Delite
Top 5 Cryptos to Buy for Massive Gains in October 2025 — Solana & Ethereum Lead the Headlines, MoonBull Leads the Upside

Top 5 Cryptos to Buy for Massive Gains in October 2025 — Solana & Ethereum Lead the Headlines, MoonBull Leads the Upside

October 2025 Solana & Ethereum rundown: ETF flows and catalysts shaping price—plus MoonBull’s meme coin presale, with Bullzilla & La Culex on the radar.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002532+1.56%
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/03 00:15
Delite
CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand

CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand

The post CME to Launch 24/7 Crypto Futures Trading Amid Rising Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Derivatives exchange CME Group has announced plans to begin offering 247/7  crypto futures and options trading from next year. This comes as demand for crypto products among institutional investors rises, with other firms also expanding their crypto offerings. CME Plans To Offer 24/7 Crypto Futures and Options The derivatives exchange announced in a press release that its crypto futures and options will be available for 24/7 trading, starting early next year, pending regulatory review. The firm’s Global Head of Equities, Tim McCourt, noted that the client demand for around-the-clock crypto trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week. The CME’s crypto futures and options will trade continuously on CME Globex. Meanwhile, the exchange stated that all holiday or weekend trading from Friday evening through Sunday evening will have a trade date of the following business day, with clearing, settlement, and regulatory reporting processed on the same day. Institutional demand for crypto products has been on the rise, with CME consistently highlighting the success of its crypto futures and options since their launch. The firm had launched Solana and XRP futures earlier this year, trading alongside its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. It also recently announced plans to launch options trading for the SOL and XRP futures, starting October 13. The exchange already offers options trading for its Bitcoin and Ethereum futures. The potential launch of 24/7 crypto futures and options trading on the CME platform could have a major impact on the crypto market, especially considering how the Bitcoin price always looks to fill the CME gap, which is created over the weekend while the exchange is closed. Meanwhile, other derivatives exchanges have also moved to expand their crypto products. As CoinGape reported, Cboe announced plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014929+6.96%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1026-5.15%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010463+1.16%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:07
Delite
Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T — Best Altcoins to Buy With Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE

Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T — Best Altcoins to Buy With Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE

The crypto market has reached another milestone, with the global market cap touching $3.95 trillion, underscoring the growing scale of […] The post Bitcoin ETF Flows Slow as Market Cap Hits $3.95T — Best Altcoins to Buy With Solana and MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared first on Coindoo.
Capverse
CAP$0.13754+5.31%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001633-9.37%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:00
Delite
Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman

Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman

The post Which is the Best Crypto to Hold? Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano (ADA), XRP & Based Eggman appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Altcoin predictions 2025 exploring the best crypto presale to buy, presale crypto trends, and updates on Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano, XRP, and Based Eggman $GGs for informed decisions this month. Altcoin predictions in 2025 attract both new traders and long-term holders. Many compare large caps with cryptocurrency presales to balance risk and momentum. The best crypto presale to buy often fits a clear use case. This guide reviews Ethereum, Sui, HyperLiquid, Cardano, XRP, and Based Eggman ($GGs). It explains how presale crypto works beside established networks and why the best presale crypto usually connects to real activity. We also reference the wider crypto presale list and coin presale patterns that shape liquidity. Read with a practical lens if you are weighing new crypto presale entries this month for better timing. Based Eggman ($GGs): Best Crypto to Buy With Utility & Culture Based Eggman ($GGs) is the face of the $GGs gaming platform and the spark behind a social gaming loop on Base. The character blends strategic discipline with playful chaos, yet the product remains practical and focused on usage. The GGs social-gaming platform connects multiple social networks, integrates on-chain game mechanics, and routes rewards through the $GGs token. Players enter quick sessions, earn GGs, and progress inside one account. Creators stream, tip, and organize competitions that keep activity visible. For readers tracking the best crypto presale to buy and broader crypto presales, $GGs positions itself where culture meets function. It sits within ongoing cryptocurrency presales while aiming to attach engagement directly to token demand. Ethereum (ETH): Liquidity Rails For Token Presales ETH trades at $4,306.35 after a daily gain of 3.33 percent and a 2.92 percent rise over the week. Its market capitalization stands near $517.5 billion. Earlier sessions slipped below $4,100 before stabilizing, placing price action at…
SUI
SUI$3.5481-1.20%
Cardano
ADA$0.8537-0.23%
XRP
XRP$3.0232-0.06%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 23:57
Delite
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Little Pepe Layer 2 Hype Meets Pepeto Real Utility

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Little Pepe Layer 2 Hype Meets Pepeto Real Utility

Which meme coins are taking the lead as the 2025 bull market begins? ? Little Pepe has picked up early momentum with its EVM Layer 2 and pending listings, but Pepeto (PEPETO) looks like the stronger pick. With a presale price of just $0.000000156, audited contracts, zero fee trading, and a working cross chain bridge,
Nowchain
NOW$0.00495-1.19%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001017+2.62%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4213+0.09%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:45
Delite
Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here's the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028

Outperform Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Here's the Best Crypto to Buy to Flip $1,200 into $1,200,000 By 2028

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is one of the most promising projects in the crypto world that attracts attention from investors.
Solana
SOL$229.43+0.24%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000614+4.59%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001267+2.17%
Delite
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 21:12
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?