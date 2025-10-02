Borza MEXC
Bo Hines Calls GENIUS Act “First Piece of the Puzzle” for U.S. Crypto
TLDR Bo Hines discussed the passage of the GENIUS Act, which aims to establish a stablecoin regulatory framework in the U.S. Hines emphasized that the GENIUS Act was passed within six months, marking a significant step in U.S. crypto regulations. Bo Hines described the creation of the GENIUS Act as a collaborative effort involving various [...] The post Bo Hines Calls GENIUS Act “First Piece of the Puzzle” for U.S. Crypto appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/03 00:43
Chainlink und Cardano: So lohnend wäre eine Investition vor 3 Jahren gewesen
Chainlink und Cardano haben in den letzten Jahren Anleger mit enormen Renditen überrascht. Wer vor drei Jahren 10.000 Euro investierte, konnte ein kleines Vermögen aufbauen. Auch die Zukunftsaussichten der beiden Projekte zeigen, dass sich ein genauer Blick lohnen könnte. Kryptowährungen faszinieren Anleger auf der ganzen Welt. Besonders Coins wie Chainlink (LINK) und Cardano (ADA) haben […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/03 00:41
Russia building own crypto infrastructure to meet market demand
The post Russia building own crypto infrastructure to meet market demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russia is creating a cryptocurrency infrastructure of its own, with the country’s crypto sector pushing the government to finalize it faster. According to a top representative of the Russian finance ministry, its elements should serve not just the recently regulated mining industry, but other crypto-related activities as well. Moscow to underpin Russian crypto market with domestic infrastructure Russia is already working to establish the necessary infrastructure for the experimental regime for cryptocurrency transactions announced earlier this year, but market participants expect this to happen much faster. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov made the comments at a fintech event in the Russian capital. The high-ranking official took part in a session devoted to the challenges facing the nascent industry. Addressing attendees during the “Digital Finance: New Economic Reality” forum in Moscow, Chebeskov stated: “The market is telling us that we need infrastructure. We need our own infrastructure, including for mining and for everything related to cryptocurrencies.” Quoted by the TASS news agency on Thursday, the deputy head of the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) confirmed its development has started. He also noted that work in that regard is being coordinated with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Ivan Chebeskov emphasized that organizations involved in crypto activities expect this to be a full-fledged infrastructure for operations with crypto assets. Russia’s Minfin leads efforts to facilitate crypto business While the Ministry of Finance supports using crypto to grow the nation’s economy, the Bank of Russia has been reluctant to permit the free circulation of decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In March, the monetary authority proposed to create a special “experimental legal regime” (ELR) that will allow Russian companies to use digital coins in cross-border settlements and give investors regulated access to crypto assets. Besides Russian exporters and importers, a limited group of investors, either financial…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 00:21
Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter dominate as Perp DEX trading soars
According to DeFiLlama data, Perpetual DEXs hit a record milestone in September 2025, with monthly trading volume surpassing $1 trillion for the first time.
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 00:14
Bitcoin koers nadert $120.000 terwijl shutdown en macrodata een grote rol spelen
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Bitcoin (BTC) staat begin oktober 2025 op het punt om de grens van $120.000 te doorbreken. De combinatie van een Amerikaanse overheidsshutdown, zwakke macrodata en een sterke instroom in Bitcoin ETF’s zorgt voor nieuw momentum in de zogeheten Uptober-rally. In dit artikel zetten we data, nieuws en ontwikkelingen op een rij. Waar komt de stijging van de bitcoin koers vandaan? Bitcoin koers dicht bij all-time high De koers van Bitcoin noteert vandaag $119.740, slechts 3,7 procent onder het all-time high van $124.400 dat op 13 augustus werd bereikt. Daarmee is BTC na 49 dagen alweer terug op niveaus die bijna het record evenaren. De totale marktkapitalisatie bedraagt $2,39 biljoen. Voor één dollar koop je op dit moment 835 satoshi’s, de kleinste rekeneenheid van Bitcoin. Inmiddels is 94,9 procent van de totale voorraad uitgegeven. Bedrijven houden ruim 2,28 miljoen BTC in hun reserves, goed voor een waarde van $273,7 miljard. Hieronder zie je het koersverloop van BTC in de afgelopen 30 dagen. Je ziet duidelijk de kleine dip van vorige week. De huidige stijging is ook goed te zien: Bitcoin koers volgens TradingView Shutdown zet traditionele markten onder druk De Amerikaanse overheid viel deze week officieel in shutdown, nadat het Congres er niet in slaagde om een akkoord te bereiken over de begroting. Op aandelenmarkten heerst daardoor onzekerheid, terwijl alternatieve activa zoals Bitcoin profiteren. In de aanloop naar de shutdown corrigeerde Bitcoin kortstondig naar $113.000, maar het sentiment draaide snel bij. Beleggers zoeken naar kapitaalbescherming buiten de traditionele markten en zien BTC opnieuw als digitaal alternatief voor goud of staatsobligaties. Macrodata versterken momentum Ook economische cijfers uit de Verenigde Staten werken Bitcoin in de kaart. Het laatste banenrapport viel zwakker uit dan verwacht, wat de kans vergroot dat de Federal Reserve sneller met renteverlagingen komt. Lagere rentes zorgen doorgaans voor meer kapitaal in risicovolle activa. Analisten bij BitcoinMagazine.nl wijzen erop dat dit scenario Bitcoin in combinatie met de ETF-instroom zelfs kan katapulteren naar koersdoelen boven de $200.000. Daarnaast speelt het seizoenseffect van “Uptober” een rol. Oktober staat in de cryptowereld bekend om bovengemiddelde rendementen, doordat beleggers richting het einde van het jaar extra kapitaal inzetten. Dat is vooral een meme, maar soms komen memes ook uit. Het draait onder andere op sentiment. En het sentiment lijkt gunstig. ETF’s kopen meer dan miners produceren Een belangrijke motor achter de rally is de enorme vraag vanuit Amerikaanse Bitcoin ETF’s. Zij kopen momenteel zes keer meer BTC op dan er door miners dagelijks wordt geproduceerd. Deze structurele schaarste vergroot de kans op een doorbraak richting nieuwe records. Volgens marktanalisten vormt $120.000 de eerstvolgende horde. Een overtuigende doorbraak en bevestiging van dit niveau als steun zou de weg openen naar $135.000 of hoger. Technisch beeld: spanning rond $120.000 Technische analisten waarschuwen dat de markt tekenen van uitputting vertoont na de recente volatiliteit. Rond $112.000 werden flinke liquidaties zichtbaar, wat erop duidt dat een zijwaartse fase mogelijk is. Toch zien verschillende experts de huidige consolidatie als gezonde voorbereiding op een nieuwe uitbraak. De komende dagen, met afsluitingen van maand en kwartaal, zullen cruciaal zijn om te bepalen of Bitcoin de weerstand rond $120.000 definitief achter zich kan laten. Vooruitblik op de bitcoin koers Bitcoin bevindt zich opnieuw op een kantelpunt. De shutdown en macro-economische signalen zorgen voor instabiliteit in traditionele markten, terwijl digitale valuta profiteren van de toegenomen vraag. Als Bitcoin boven $120.000 weet te sluiten, is de kans groot dat er een nieuwe fase van prijsontdekking begint. In het andere geval blijft een periode van consolidatie of een correctie naar lagere steunzones waarschijnlijk. 2025 belooft een mooi einde te krijgen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers nadert $120.000 terwijl shutdown en macrodata een grote rol spelen is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/03 00:01
PrimeXBT Launches Zero-Fee Trading for WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB
The crypto market is not like the stock market. It moves fast, really fast, and if you want to succeed, you’re going to need every edge you can get.Crypto trading platform PrimeXBT is helping with this by offering its latest promotion, which allows users to trade WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB with zero trading fees […] The post PrimeXBT Launches Zero-Fee Trading for WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB appeared first on Cryptonews.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:55
Top 5 crypto traders to watch in 2025: From James Wynn to Machi Big Brother
From bold bets to painful losses, 2025’s top crypto traders show how narratives move markets. Know the risks before jumping in. The biggest traders in 2025 are moving markets not just with capital but with narratives. James Wynn shows why extreme leverage can deliver spectacular wins but also wipe out capital in minutes.Andrew Kang proves that pairing clear macro or policy shifts with conviction trades can pay off… if you size correctly.Read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:55
Japan acquires $623 million in Bitcoin; GoldenMining cloud mining participants see 200% increase in assets
Japanese company Metaplanet purchased 5,268 Bitcoins for $623 million, bringing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC, worth approximately $3.3 billion, at an average acquisition price of $108,038 per coin. This not only proves once again that institutional investors regard Bitcoin as the ultimate asset for inflation and long-term value storage, but also clearly shows that [...] The post Japan acquires $623 million in Bitcoin; GoldenMining cloud mining participants see 200% increase in assets appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 23:51
BTC traders zetten massaal in op $105k tot $125k: wat zegt de markt?
De Bitcoin optiemarkt draait op volle toeren, met opvallend veel interesse in koersniveaus tussen $100.000 en $120.000. Traders zetten duidelijk in op verdere stijgingen, terwijl ook bescherming bij dalingen populair blijft. De huidige prijs van Bitcoin ligt op $118.900, een stijging van 1.3% in de afgelopen 24 uur. Nieuwe data... Het bericht BTC traders zetten massaal in op $105k tot $125k: wat zegt de markt? verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 23:33
Your Startup Won’t Scale Until You Close the Validation Gap
Startups often struggle in the “validation gap”—the space between having a real product and convincing the world it matters. Big names like Airbnb and Netflix once faced it too. The way out? Publish your story where people actually read, collect third-party validation, and amplify every milestone. HackerNoon’s Business Blogging package helps startups bridge this gap with visibility, credibility, and SEO authority.
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 23:00
