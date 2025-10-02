Russia building own crypto infrastructure to meet market demand

Russia is creating a cryptocurrency infrastructure of its own, with the country's crypto sector pushing the government to finalize it faster. According to a top representative of the Russian finance ministry, its elements should serve not just the recently regulated mining industry, but other crypto-related activities as well. Moscow to underpin Russian crypto market with domestic infrastructure Russia is already working to establish the necessary infrastructure for the experimental regime for cryptocurrency transactions announced earlier this year, but market participants expect this to happen much faster. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov made the comments at a fintech event in the Russian capital. The high-ranking official took part in a session devoted to the challenges facing the nascent industry. Addressing attendees during the "Digital Finance: New Economic Reality" forum in Moscow, Chebeskov stated: "The market is telling us that we need infrastructure. We need our own infrastructure, including for mining and for everything related to cryptocurrencies." Quoted by the TASS news agency on Thursday, the deputy head of the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) confirmed its development has started. He also noted that work in that regard is being coordinated with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Ivan Chebeskov emphasized that organizations involved in crypto activities expect this to be a full-fledged infrastructure for operations with crypto assets. Russia's Minfin leads efforts to facilitate crypto business While the Ministry of Finance supports using crypto to grow the nation's economy, the Bank of Russia has been reluctant to permit the free circulation of decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In March, the monetary authority proposed to create a special "experimental legal regime" (ELR) that will allow Russian companies to use digital coins in cross-border settlements and give investors regulated access to crypto assets. Besides Russian exporters and importers, a limited group of investors, either financial…