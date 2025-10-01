2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target

Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target

The post Bitcoin Dynamics Show Healthy Market Structure: Analyst Sets $130K Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
COM$0,014936+7,01%
DEEP$0,144599+1,50%
LIKE$0,01082+20,28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:40
JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000

JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000

The post JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Is Undervalued, Sees Path To $165,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin could be undervalued compared to gold, according to new research from JPMorgan, which says the world’s largest cryptocurrency has “significant upside” if the so-called “debasement trade” continues to gather momentum. The bank’s analysts estimate bitcoin could climb as high as $165,000 — roughly 40% above current levels — based on volatility-adjusted comparisons with gold. The calculation reflects the amount of capital needed to hold bitcoin versus gold and comes at a time when demand for both assets is surging. “The steep rise in the gold price over the past month has made bitcoin more attractive to investors relative to gold, especially as the bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio keeps drifting lower to below 2.0,” the analysts wrote.  By JPMorgan’s math, bitcoin’s market cap of $2.3 trillion would need to rise by nearly 42% to match the $6 trillion invested in gold bars, coins, and ETFs when adjusted for relative risk. Bitcoin did just end the third quarter of 2025 at a record high, fueling the belief among investors that Bitcoin’s price will go up further into the final quarter of the year.  Bitcoin closed September about 5% higher at roughly $114,000, defying expectations of seasonal weakness. September has often been a difficult month for Bitcoin, but when it has finished higher, the final quarter has tended to deliver outsized gains. Data shows that in years such as 2015, 2016, 2023 and 2024, positive September closes were followed by fourth-quarter rallies averaging more than 50%. Bitcoin’s debasement trade The projection highlights a growing investor shift toward assets viewed as hedges against fiat currency devaluation. That strategy, known as debasement, has seen money pour into both bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over the past year. Retail investors are leading the charge, JPMorgan said, with flows into spot bitcoin ETFs initially outpacing gold…
COM$0,014936+7,01%
TRADE$0,10259-5,16%
BANK$0,07558+12,48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:28
Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!”

Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!”

The post Bitwise CEO: “This Altcoin Has an Advantage Against Ethereum! Could Overtake ETH in ETFs!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ETF approvals for altcoins like XRP and Solana (SOL) were expected to come very soon after the SEC asked ETF issuers to withdraw their 19b-4 applications. However, the US government shutdown has negatively impacted government agencies like the SEC. Like many other government agencies, the SEC will furlough many employees and continue to operate with a limited staff. While it was stated that this could delay the decisions on the altcoin ETFs awaiting approval, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley made important statements regarding the Solana ETFs. Comparing Solana and Ethereum, Bitwise CEO stated that Solana has a more favorable design for investors and that it has an advantage over Ethereum in the ETF market. Staking ETFs allows investors to earn profits by staking cryptocurrencies without the hassle of staking. Ethereum has been the leading choice because it’s the largest proof-of-stake network. However, Solana is rapidly gaining on Ethereum. Speaking at the Token2049 event in Singapore, Hunter Horsley stated that Solana has a faster staking process. At this point, the famous CEO stated that Solana is faster than Ethereum in the staking process and said that SOL is more advantageous than ETH. Horsley noted that they need to be able to quickly return their assets to investors, and stated that delays in the Ethereum system pose a major challenge for ETH. Horsley said Solana’s speed and lower costs could allow it to launch staking ETFs faster than Ethereum. If that happens, investors could more easily access SOL rewards through regulated funds. Horsley recently stated that if Solana were to launch staking ETFs before Ethereum, it would be a major turning point for the crypto market, as investors would have a safe and easy way to earn rewards from SOL. The SEC is preparing to rule on several pending ETF applications in the…
ALTCOIN$0,0004575+5,65%
ETH$4 503,6+0,97%
COM$0,014936+7,01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:34
CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group to offer 24/7 coverage for crypto options and futures

CME Group announced plans to launch 24/7 trading for crypto futures and options, starting in early 2026. The markets are still waiting for regulatory approval.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/03 00:26
Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

Three names are emerging among the new entrants: Digitap ($TAP), Remittix, and BlockDAG. Although there are different benefits to each […] The post Best Crypto to Buy: Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG appeared first on Coindoo.
WHY$0,00000003239+0,90%
TAP$0,36+4,34%
CLEAR$0,02276+1,51%
Coindoo2025/10/03 00:00
Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance

The presale space is crowded, and flashy promises alone no longer cut it. Builders and communities are now looking for projects that prove value with real networks, scalable infrastructure, and migration paths that work from day one. The top presale crypto 2025 won’t be remembered for clever branding or eye-catching cryptoeconomics. Instead, it will be […] The post Top Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, LILPEPE & Snorter Ranked for Growth, Utility, and Scalable Performance appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP$0,000096--%
SPACE$0,198-6,11%
NOW$0,00494-1,39%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/03 00:00
Kalshi, a prediction platform, predicts that the duration of the US government shutdown will increase from 9 days to nearly 13 days.

Kalshi, a prediction platform, predicts that the duration of the US government shutdown will increase from 9 days to nearly 13 days.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Jinshi Data, citing data from the US forecast trading platform Kalshi, the market currently expects the US government shutdown to last nearly 13 days, which is higher than the 9 days predicted yesterday.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 23:57
Moscow to underpin Russian crypto market with domestic infrastructure

Moscow to underpin Russian crypto market with domestic infrastructure

Russia is creating a cryptocurrency infrastructure of its own, with the country’s crypto sector pushing the government to finalize it faster. According to a top representative of the Russian finance ministry, its elements should serve not just the recently regulated mining industry, but other crypto-related activities as well. Moscow to underpin Russian crypto market with domestic infrastructure Russia is already working to establish the necessary infrastructure for the experimental regime for cryptocurrency transactions announced earlier this year, but market participants expect this to happen much faster. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov made the comments at a fintech event in the Russian capital. The high-ranking official took part in a session devoted to the challenges facing the nascent industry. Addressing attendees during the “Digital Finance: New Economic Reality” forum in Moscow, Chebeskov stated: “The market is telling us that we need infrastructure. We need our own infrastructure, including for mining and for everything related to cryptocurrencies.” Quoted by the TASS news agency on Thursday, the deputy head of the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) confirmed its development has started. He also noted that work in that regard is being coordinated with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). Ivan Chebeskov emphasized that organizations involved in crypto activities expect this to be a full-fledged infrastructure for operations with crypto assets. Russia’s Minfin leads efforts to facilitate crypto business While the Ministry of Finance supports using crypto to grow the nation’s economy, the Bank of Russia has been reluctant to permit the free circulation of decentralized cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. In March, the monetary authority proposed to create a special “experimental legal regime” (ELR) that will allow Russian companies to use digital coins in cross-border settlements and give investors regulated access to crypto assets. Besides Russian exporters and importers, a limited group of investors, either financial firms or high-income Russians, can access the sandbox to buy, trade, or spend cryptocurrencies. However, the regulator has made it clear it doesn’t recognize crypto as a means of payment outside the ELR. In May, the CBR authorized the offering of crypto derivatives to the same category of investors – individuals who have 100 million rubles (over $1.2 million) invested in securities and deposits or an annual income of at least 50 million rubles (more than $600,000). A number of established market participants joined the race to provide financial instruments, the profits of which are tied to the prices of major cryptocurrencies. Among them are Russia’s largest bank, Sber, the country’s largest stock market, the Moscow Exchange, and Finam, a leading Russian brokerage. In early September, the finance ministry urged for expanding the circle of those admitted to the strictly regulated crypto assets market by relaxing the requirements for obtaining the status of a “superqual,” as the so-called “highly qualified” investors are commonly referred to Russian media. The central bank is yet to respond to the Minfin’s suggestion, but later last month, it indicated it’s going to permit investment funds to add crypto to their portfolios in 2026. The deputy head of the CBR’s Investment Finance Intermediation Department, Valery Krasinsky, explained that the aim is to level the playing field for capital management companies, as the Russian market for crypto derivatives is currently dominated by brokers. While Russia looks set to further develop its state-controlled crypto market, ordinary Russians still have few legal options to invest in crypto assets. However, despite government efforts to suffocate crypto trading at the low level and warn citizens about the risks that come with coins, an estimate quoted by Cryptopolitan in June revealed that Russian crypto wallets hold over $25 billion worth of cryptocurrency. Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.
TOP$0,000096--%
FINANCE$0,001633-9,37%
NOT$0,001626+1,18%
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:50
USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate?

USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate?

XDC Network wrapped its Sibos 2025 presence in Frankfurt today, directing attendees to stand DISS27 in the Discover Zone for meetings on tokenized trade finance and stablecoin workflows. The official exhibitor page lists XDC with booth DISS27 and positions the team among enterprise vendors focused on payments and RWAs. Moreover, XDC’s channels promoted the same […] The post USDC Is Live on XDC: Will Trade Finance Adoption Accelerate? appeared first on CoinChapter.
USDC$0,9992+0,01%
LIVE$0,01367+3,95%
XDC$0,07563-0,68%
Coinstats2025/10/02 23:46
Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential

Ethereum is, by all measures, a dominant force in the crypto ecosystem. The second-largest crypto by market cap deserves credit for fueling the DeFi boom, the NFT craze, and much The post Ethereum Is Stagnating, Digitap Possesses Immense Upside Potential appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
SECOND$0,00001--%
CAP$0,13754+5,31%
DEFI$0,002238+16,38%
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/01 01:14
