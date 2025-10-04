2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

The post Citadel Introduces SuiBall: A Revolutionary Sui-Native Hardware Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Oct 02, 2025 03:48 Citadel Wallet unveils SuiBall, a Sui-native hardware wallet, offering clear signing and deep integration with the Sui ecosystem, setting new standards for crypto security. Citadel Wallet, a prominent name in crypto hardware design, has announced the launch of SuiBall, the first hardware wallet designed specifically for the Sui blockchain. The announcement was made during SuiFest, a live event celebrating advancements within the Sui ecosystem. According to Sui Foundation, SuiBall aims to provide a seamless and secure user experience, integrating deeply with Sui’s features and applications. A New Standard for Hardware Wallets The SuiBall wallet introduces ‘clear signing’, a feature that allows users to view and understand transaction details before approval, addressing the security risks associated with traditional ‘blind signing’. This innovation ensures transparency and empowers users by providing a fully human-readable interface. Suiball supports all native Sui assets, including NFTs and DeFi platforms such as Suilend and Bluefin, and has plans to expand into gaming and payments. Adeniyi Abiodun, co-founder and CTO of Mysten Labs, highlighted SuiBall’s role in enhancing transaction transparency, crucial for the growing BTCfi and other high-value applications across the Sui network. With nearly 30% of Sui’s total value locked (TVL) comprising BTC assets, Suiball is positioned to facilitate secure and transparent interactions within the DeFi landscape. Turning Vision into Reality SuiBall represents a significant step forward in crypto hardware, combining advanced security features with a user-friendly design. Andy Kulikyan, Founder at Citadel Wallet, emphasized the device’s role in setting new standards for Web3 personal devices. By integrating secure hardware with Sui’s blockchain capabilities, Suiball provides users with the tools needed for confident asset management. The launch of SuiBall marks a pivotal moment for secure crypto devices, as it promises to deliver a…
SUI
SUI$3.5478-1.21%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02484+0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.94%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:44
Delite
U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer

U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer

The post U.S., Europe brands take on the Chinese consumer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pictured here is Louis Vuitton’s new cruise ship-shaped store in Shanghai, China, on June 28, 2025. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images BEIJING — China’s economic slowdown isn’t discouraging U.S. and European brands from revamping their strategies to reach Chinese shoppers. Instead, the allure of the world’s second-largest consumer market is forcing companies to adapt in the face of growing competition from local brands. In the case of Kraft Heinz, getting more people in China to buy ketchup this year also meant hiring a local agency to help create catchy campaigns — decorating subway station columns to mimic ketchup bottles and promoting the condiment as a fresh twist on a popular dish: stir-fried eggs and tomatoes. It’s a hard market to tackle, even for Shanghai-based marketing firm Good Idea Growth Network (GGN). The agency has witnessed at least five different waves of consumer trends in its 14-year history, founder Stephy Liu, said in Mandarin, translated by CNBC. “The gameplay keeps on changing.” But GGN has succeeded even after rejecting an acquisition offer from British advertising giant WPP, Liu said, noting that about half of her clients are foreign brands. While Kraft Heinz isn’t done with its China ketchup campaign yet, the company reported second-quarter net sales in emerging markets climbed by 4.2% from a year ago, helping offset declines in North America. WPP explored a potential acquisition of GGN but did not end up going far in the process, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Kraft Heinz did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Localized social media From Starbucks’ struggles to Lululemon’s successes in China, it’s become clear that the right mix of localization is essential. “Among international brands in China, the winners are often dedicating more than 40% of revenue to marketing, especially content and platform-first…
Union
U$0.01042+3.13%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19414+5.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.94%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:22
Delite
BullZilla Presale, Avalanche and Cardano

BullZilla Presale, Avalanche and Cardano

The post BullZilla Presale, Avalanche and Cardano appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla presale surges with its Mutation Mechanism while Avalanche and Cardano gain institutional traction. Best crypto coin insights for 2025. Looking for the best crypto coin for 2025? You are at the right place. With so much happening in the crypto space, it is hard to find the best coin to invest in. The market is continuously shifting, and Ripple has just announced the launch of a new Center for Digital Assets at UC Berkeley, expanding blockchain research and academic integration into the U.S. education system. By funding innovation hubs, Ripple signals how academia, institutions, and crypto ecosystems are converging faster than ever. Against this backdrop, presales like BullZilla, institutional moves from Avalanche, and Cardano’s roadmap milestones are no longer isolated stories; they are all part of a larger narrative defining the best crypto coin to buy in October 2025 contenders of 2025. This article will explore why BullZilla’s Mutation Mechanism presale positions it as the best cryptocurrency of the moment, how Avalanche’s Wall Street SPAC deal sets it apart, and why Cardano’s roadmap could make it the best cryptocurrency for institutional investors. BullZilla Presale Mutation Engine: A Contender for the Best Crypto Coin Among all projects, BullZilla ($BZIL) has quickly emerged as the best crypto coin candidate of 2025. The project’s Mutation Mechanism has been designed to create urgency and scarcity, with token prices rising every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. This dynamic system transforms the presale into a constantly moving target, rewarding early participants while steadily increasing token value. Currently in Stage 5 (Roar Drop Incoming), Phase 5B, BullZilla is priced at $0.00011907 with over $770,000 raised and more than 2,500 holders. The speed of growth and engineered scarcity has already positioned it as the top crypto coins with strong upside to consider in presale…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.94%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.198-6.11%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 09:16
Delite
World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each

World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each

The post World Liberty Financial sells tokens to Hut8 for treasury reserves at $0.25 each appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project with real-world asset tokenization focus and Trump family connections, sold tokens to mining firm Hut8 at $0.25 each. The sale is part of a growing trend where crypto projects partner with mining firms to build treasury reserves, linking DeFi and traditional asset management. World Liberty Financial, a DeFi project linked to the Trump family that emphasizes real-world asset tokenization, sold tokens to Hut8, a cryptocurrency mining company expanding into treasury management, at $0.25 each for treasury reserves. The transaction comes amid a broader trend of crypto projects building treasury reserves through partnerships with mining firms, combining DeFi with traditional asset management strategies. WLFI recently introduced initiatives for tokenizing assets such as real estate and commodities, integrating these with its stablecoin to support treasury reserve stability. The project has collaborated with external backers from regions like Abu Dhabi to enhance its stablecoin offerings as part of its treasury diversification strategies. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/wlfi-sells-tokens-hut8-treasury-reserves/
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04082+1.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.94%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002238+16.38%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:57
Delite
Plasma integrates Chainlink, which will provide oracle, cross-chain and data services

Plasma integrates Chainlink, which will provide oracle, cross-chain and data services

PANews reported on October 4th that Chainlink and the Layer 1 blockchain Plasma announced that Plasma has joined the Chainlink Scale initiative and adopted Chainlink as its official oracle provider through the Chainlink Data and Interoperability Standard. Plasma has integrated Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), data streams, and data feed services to support developers building stablecoin use cases on Plasma.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22705-0.35%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4213+0.09%
1
1$0.007104+25.07%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 08:30
Delite
Tether is seeking to raise $200 million for a DAT to stockpile tokenized gold product XAUT

Tether is seeking to raise $200 million for a DAT to stockpile tokenized gold product XAUT

PANews reported on October 4th that stablecoin issuer Tether and its existing partners are seeking to raise at least $200 million for a digital asset finance company that will acquire Tether's XAUt token. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that Tether and Antalpha Platform Holding, a Singapore-based financial services company, are leading a fundraising effort of at least $200 million for the DAT. "If successful, the platform will use the funds to accumulate Tether's gold-backed token, XAUt," according to sources familiar with the matter. Antalpha Platform is a strategic partner of Bitmain.
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,884.36+0.57%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001633-9.37%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373+5.94%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 08:19
Delite
How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025

How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025

The post How to Spot Early Crypto Gems in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways:  Builders: Look for active repositories, steady commits and external validation to confirm real progress. Usage: Fees and retained revenue matter more than hype — use clean, consistent definitions. Liquidity: Depth and spread across venues show true tradability, not inflated volumes. Token design: Check float, fully diluted valuation and unlock cliffs to spot supply overhang. Security: Audits alone aren’t enough — review who conducted them, when they were done and how upgrades are controlled. Being early to the table means spotting real progress before the crowd: teams shipping useful code, people actually using the product and designs that won’t collapse at the first unlock or exploit. There’s plenty to sort through. Developers are shipping across thousands of repositories, while new layer 2s, appchains and protocols launch every week. This guide offers five simple checks — builders, usage, liquidity, token design and unlocks and security — to help you separate early momentum from a mirage. 1) Builders: Who’s shipping and where Start with the people and the code. The clearest early sign is a team putting out useful updates in public: multiple active maintainers, recent merges, tests and docs that keep up with new features and recognition in grants or hackathons. Good places to check include developer reports like Electric Capital for big-picture trends, a project’s GitHub for commit pace and issue activity, hackathon showcases such as ETHGlobal and public grant records like Optimism RetroPGF or Arbitrum. Steady, consistent progress is better than sudden “big drops,” and builders who win funding or prizes from programs with clear rules and public results stand out. Visible work plus outside validation helps filter out empty projects. Did you know? Over 18,000 developers contribute each month to open-source Web3 and blockchain projects; Ethereum alone accounts for more than 5,000 active developers monthly. 2) Usage:…
Gems
GEMS$0.21286-2.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014927+6.94%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07668-22.81%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 08:09
Delite
Coinbase applies for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

Coinbase applies for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC)

PANews reported on October 4th that, according to The Block, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (ticker: COIN) announced in a statement that it is applying for a national trust company charter from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Greg Tusar, Coinbase's Vice President of Institutional Products, stated in the statement, "An OCC charter will simplify oversight of new products and foster continued innovation, integrating digital assets into traditional finance. We are not the first cryptocurrency company to apply for a federal charter, nor will we be the last." Tusar stated that Coinbase has no intention of becoming a bank. Paxos, BitGo, Ripple, and Circle have also applied for banking charters from the OCC in response to the Trump administration's crypto-friendly regulatory environment.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004335+0.41%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.02683+5.67%
Vice
VICE$0.02995-1.41%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 08:06
Delite
Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum

Analysts are now pointing to three very different plays investors should watch: the viral AlphaPepe presale, Chainlink’s growth as an […] The post Top Crypto Coins to Invest in October 2025: AlphaPepe Presale, Chainlink Growth, and Ethereum Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-1.39%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/04 08:00
Delite
The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

The US Senate rejected a bipartisan temporary funding bill, and the government shutdown continued

PANews reported on October 4th that according to CCTV News, the U.S. Senate voted on a temporary funding bill proposed by Democrats on October 3rd local time, ultimately failing to pass the bill with a vote of 46 in favor to 52 against. Subsequently, a temporary funding bill proposed by Republicans also failed to gain enough votes to pass. The federal government shutdown will continue. At midnight local time on October 1st, the U.S. federal government shut down due to a lack of funds. This is the first federal government shutdown in nearly seven years.
Union
U$0.01042+3.13%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.0198--%
Delite
PANews2025/10/04 07:59
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?