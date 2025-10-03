2025-10-04 Saturday

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market

TLDR Ondas secures 500 Wåsp drones, surging into the U.S. defense drone market. U.S. defense turns to Ondas as 500 Wåsp drones enter rapid production. Ondas’ 500-drone deal cements its rise in attritable combat drone systems. With Wåsp drones, Ondas locks exclusive U.S. defense market advantage. Ondas rallies with Rift Dynamics to deliver mass-deployable combat [...] The post Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) stock: Skyrockets 26% as 500 Combat-Ready Wåsp Drones Head to U.S. Defense Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/03 01:42
RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes

The post RWAiFi Summit Seoul Successfully Concludes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The RWAiFi Summit, hosted by GAIB, successfully concluded on September 25 in Seoul, attracting over 400 participants and bringing together 20 top-tier ecosystems and projects, including Plume, OpenMind, Kite AI, Pharos Network, Arbitrum, BNB Chain, Story Protocol, CARV, Pendle, PrismaX, Camp Network, Incentiv, Injective, Lagrange, Mawari, Aethir, Particle Network, ICN Protocol, and more. The event was supported by prominent investment institutions such as Faction VC, Amber Group, Hack VC, Spartan Group, and L2 Iterative Ventures. Together, they witnessed the convergence of AI, Robotics, and DeFi, exploring new opportunities brought by computing power, scalable robotics, and the financialization of real-world assets. Robotics: From Research and Development to Scalability The summit focused on the implementation and expansion of the AI-driven robotics economy. AI-powered robotics is transitioning from the research and development phase to large-scale deployment. By integrating with on-chain financial tools, robotics infrastructure and hardware procurement can access more efficient financing channels, enabling capital to be transformed into tangible productivity more quickly. This not only unlocks new industrial dividends but also provides investors with the first-ever opportunity to directly share in the profits of the robotics economy through on-chain mechanisms. RWAiFi: The Financial Cornerstone of the AI Economy With the rapid rise of the AI economy, the demand for computing power and hardware is growing at an unprecedented pace. Finding efficient, transparent, and scalable financing solutions for these critical assets has become an urgent challenge for the industry. GPU computing power, robotics hardware, and their associated cash flows are emerging as a new frontier for on-chain financialization. By transforming infrastructure investments—previously accessible only to institutions—into on-chain assets that anyone can participate in, this approach provides more flexible financing channels for infrastructure while allowing retail investors to share in the growth dividends of this industry for the first time. As a leading project…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:38
SHIB Price Prediction for October 2

The post SHIB Price Prediction for October 2 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The prices of most of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats. SHIB chart by CoinStats SHIB/USD The rate of SHIB has increased by 3.26% since yesterday. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is coming back to the local resistance of $0.00001270. If the daily bar closes around that mark or above, one can expect a test of the $0.00001280 area shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the rate of SHIB is rising after breaking the resistance of $0.00001229.  You Might Also Like Until the rate is above that mark, growth is likely to continue to the $0.000013 range. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the price of the meme coin has once again bounced off the support of $0.00001145. However, if the weekly bar closes far from that mark, bulls may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000014 zone. SHIB is trading at $0.00001259 at press time. Source: https://u.today/shib-price-prediction-for-october-2
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:31
XRP Price Breaks $3, Analysts Say $5 Possible

The post XRP Price Breaks $3, Analysts Say $5 Possible appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP price is currently trading above the important $3 mark after gaining more than 3% in the last 24 hours. The move comes after weeks of steady accumulation by whales. Strong Support and Whale Accumulation Market data shows $2.80 has acted as firm support, preventing deeper declines and creating a base for recovery. In the …
CoinPedia2025/10/03 01:29
Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG

The post Why Digitap ($TAP) Is the Clear Winner Over Remittix and BlockDAG appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News While many crypto projects make bold claims, only a handful manage to include a product with strong fundamentals. Three names are emerging among the new entrants: Digitap ($TAP), Remittix, and BlockDAG. Although there are different benefits to each one, it is Digitap that is pulling ahead. Available today for just $0.0125 per token, it is considered one of the most attractive entry points for investors willing to hold for the long term. Here’s everything investors need to know about the world’s first omni-bank. Digitap: A Complete Banking–Crypto Ecosystem Digitap is the leader of the pack because it is not just an idea and already has a fully functional app that is accessible to users now. This single point of view instantly differentiates it from projects that are still months off from delivery. Users can apply for its Visa-backed card, which serves as an alternative to a regular card and is available in both physical and virtual formats. It is compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, has no limit on the number of cards, and allows users to create their own designs to be printed on the cards. Signing up is hassle-free, takes no more than 5 minutes, and most importantly, is non-KYC. For freelancers, the unbanked, and those who are fed up with financial institutions’ control, Digitap is the solution. Its omni-banking service offers deposits, withdrawals, transfers, and exchanges all in a single interface—and Overseas Accounts featuring offshore IBANs for enhanced discretion and security. Behind the scenes, AI Smart Routing by Digitap guarantees the use of the most effective channel for transfers and swaps, whether that be traditional banking rails or blockchain. Remittix: Bridging Crypto to Fiat Networks Through its PayFi system, Remittix aims to serve as the bridge between cryptocurrency and conventional banking. Users can transfer…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:27
The Secret to Wealth: Cryptocurrency + ProfitableMining = $6,100 a Day

The post The Secret to Wealth: Cryptocurrency + ProfitableMining = $6,100 a Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Just last week, Bitcoin miners’ daily revenue hit a new annual high—the average daily mining revenue across the entire network has soared to $55 million to $60 million, significantly exceeding the norm of the past year. This means that as long as you hold a sufficient share of computing power, participating in cloud mining will have a chance to share in this “mining pool bonanza.” If your computing power accounts for even one ten-thousandth of the entire network, your daily earnings could exceed $6,000. Join the ProfitableMining cloud mining platform now to easily start your passive income journey and experience the wealth growth brought by digital assets! Earn $6,100 a Day: What Makes Cloud Mining Work? Cloud mining offers the potential for high daily returns of $6,100 due to its three key advantages: scalability, automation, and stable returns. Platforms often locate mines in regions with low electricity costs, such as Kazakhstan and Iceland, significantly reducing costs. Users simply purchase hashrate contracts and participate in mining just like owning real mining rigs, eliminating the hassles of equipment, electricity costs, and maintenance. Based on the current Bitcoin network’s approximately $60 million in daily mining revenue, if you hold even one ten-thousandth of the network’s hashrate, you could potentially earn around $6,000 in daily revenue. Cloud mining platforms like ProfitableMining offer promotions like “peak bonuses” and “double earnings” to further increase your earnings potential. During periods when Bitcoin prices are rising but mining difficulty hasn’t significantly increased, there’s a real opportunity for high returns. How to Join ProfitableMining 1.Register for a ProfitableMining account and instantly receive $17 in free hashrate. 2.Purchase hashrate contracts and mine 24/7. 3.Start automatically receiving your mining rewards daily! Experience More Different Hashrate Contracts Investment: $100 | Duration: 2 Days | Daily Income: $4.50 | Total Net Profit: $100…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:24
Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore with JuPay and Point. Click. Trade.

The post Ju.com Unveils the Next Stage of its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 Singapore with JuPay and Point. Click. Trade. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOKEN2049 Singapore officially concluded on October 2. As a Platinum Sponsor, Ju.com showcased its rebrand and product rhythm across the exhibition floor, side events, and media activities. In her keynote speech, CEO and Co-Founder Sammi Li outlined the platform’s ecosystem expansion, the RWA liquidity framework of xBrokers, the JuPay financial ecosystem, and the core belief that “asset ownership is a digital human right.” On-site Engagement and Community Interaction The Ju.com booth attracted a constant stream of visitors, remaining one of the busiest spots at the venue. Visitors participated in the interactive “LOOK! Point. Click. Trade.” game and collected exclusive merchandise, including JU IP T-shirts and the Singapore-inspired “Merlion JU Bag.” The booth design adopted Ju.com’s upgraded orange-and-black color scheme with the distinctive “J” symbol at its core. During the conference, Ju.com collaborated with multiple ecosystem partners for joint promotions and hosted pre-event campaigns and prize draws. The official afterparty, “JuVibe: I’Mpossible Night,” brought together Web3 builders, investors, and community members from around the world. CEO Sammi’s Keynote Highlights Ju.com CEO Sammi Li opened her keynote with the visual logic behind the brand upgrade. On the screen, the word “Impossible” instantly shifted to “I’m Possible” as the orange “J” slid into place, creating a clear and immediate transformation. She explained that first-time users should no longer be discouraged by the hurdles of seed phrases, cross-chain transfers, or transaction fees. The essence of Ju.com’s brand upgrade is to make every interaction signal “this can be done.” The platform’s product philosophy is distilled into three simple steps: Point to the target asset, Click to initiate without an external wallet or seed phrase, and Trade with routing and settlement completed seamlessly in the background. A live demo showed how fiat deposits could flow frictionlessly into crypto and return to the trading screen within seconds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:08
This Token Is Predicted to Soar 18036% in 2025 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Face Wild Price Swings

The post This Token Is Predicted to Soar 18036% in 2025 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Face Wild Price Swings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue with swings in prices, a new token, Little Pepe ($LILPEPE), is expected to have an 18,036% growth in 2025. With its unique appeal being a Layer-2 meme coin that has real utility, $LILPEPE is much more than just a meme coin to speculate on. Currently, it’s in the presale phase, and Little Pepe has already gained significant traction and is poised to offer early investors the ability to earn substantial gains. Shiba Inu Faces Price Swings Amid Market Instability Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001170 with a downtrend over the past month, with SHIB down 6.98%. It reached a peak earlier in the month but then plummeted to $0.00001156, highlighting its volatility. Although Shiba Inu has seen a sharp rise since its all-time low, it has failed to maintain its momentum and remains well below its peak of $0.00008845 in 2021. This performance highlights the risks associated with meme coins and the difficulties they face in maintaining long-term value as investors look for more stable and practical options. Tokens like $LILPEPE are emerging as a more realistic way to invest for the long haul. Dogecoin Battling Volatile Price Fluctuations Dogecoin (DOGE) has also experienced massive price fluctuations. DOGE is down 19.22% in the past week, with a current price of $0.2272. Despite brief rallies, the overall downtrend indicates investor anxiety. Since Dogecoin is mainly driven by speculation and lacks other use cases, it is highly vulnerable to sharp price swings, with many investors reassessing their holdings for better opportunities like LILPEPEPE. The decline in DOGE’s value reflects market conditions but also emphasizes the appeal of newer projects that offer both meme coin appeal and a robust utility-focused ecosystem. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) Presale and Giveaway Frenzy Unlike…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:00
CME to Launch 24/7 Trading for Crypto Futures and Options in 2026

CME Group will make cryptocurrency futures and options available for 24/7 trading beginning in early 2026, pending regulatory approval.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:53
Perpetual DEXs record over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time

The post Perpetual DEXs record over $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In September, the monthly trading volume on Perp DEXs surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in history, reaching a high of $1.14 trillion amid the surge in Perp trading. DeFi Llama shows that Perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs) achieved a notable milestone over the past month, surpassing $1 trillion in monthly trading volume for the first time. This achievement reflects the sector’s rapid growth, representing a 48% growth from August’s $766 billion.  Aster, Hyperliquid, and Lighter dominate as Perp DEX trading soars Perpetual Protocol’s monthly trading volume surpassed $1 trillion for the first time in September, currently standing at $ 1.226 trillion. The surge has been driven by increased competition across several platforms, including Hyperliquid (HYPE), Aster  (ASTER), and Lighter. ASTER led with $493.61 billion monthly Perpetual trading volume, followed by HYPE, $280.74 billion, and Lighter, which recorded $165.4 billion Perpetual volume. DefiLlama data also highlighted several chains that played a role in the surge, including edgeX, Pacifica, and Paradex. BNB Chain-focused Aster, supported by YZi Labs, rose quickly to take the top spot in last month’s Perpetual swap trading volume, reaching over $420 billion in activity. The long-standing custom Layer 1 platform Hyperliquid fell to second place, recording $282.5 billion in September trading volume, a 29% drop from its $398 billion in August. Aster will also launch its own Aster Chain, a ZK-based Layer 1, to support its Perpetual trading platform. At the same time, Ethereum Layer 2 Perpetual DEX Lighter gained $164.4 billion in September to secure third place, even though it’s still in private beta. With the Lighter public mainnet now live as of Wednesday, it could soon challenge Aster and Hyperliquid in the Perpetual trading space as it opens up to more traders from its current 188,000 unique accounts and over 50,000 daily active users.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 00:45
