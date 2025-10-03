2025-10-04 Saturday

Coinbase Breach Actor Behind the $300M Heist Shifts $5M in Fresh Moves

Coinbase Breach Actor Behind the $300M Heist Shifts $5M in Fresh Moves

The post Coinbase Breach Actor Behind the $300M Heist Shifts $5M in Fresh Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The threat actor behind the Coinbase customer breach resurfaced on October 2, moving fresh capital across stablecoin rails before bridging funds away within minutes, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. He reported that roughly 5 million DAI was swapped into an equivalent amount of USDC and sat for only about 35 minutes before being bridged, with a portion routed through Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP). This was not the first time the actor signaled activity on-chain. On May 21, the same wallet complex transferred more than $42.5 million from Bitcoin to Ethereum through THORChain. On the occasion, the hack left a message trolling ZachXBT. Latest movement by Coinbase’s threat actor | Source: DeBank A $300 Million Breach Coinbase disclosed on May 15 that a data breach had occurred, affecting less than 1% of its monthly active users, according to the exchange. A group of overseas support agents with privileged access was bribed and recruited by outside actors. Those insiders exposed names, contact details, identity documents, and partially masked financial data, which was enough to supercharge impersonation campaigns. Coinbase emphasized that core infrastructure, including authentication secrets, private keys, and Prime wallets, remained uncompromised, and it pledged to compensate affected users. CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the attackers attempted to extort $20 million in Bitcoin. However, the company refused the ransom and instead announced a $20 million reward fund for information leading to arrests and convictions. Coinbase response to the data breach and thefts | Source: X The US Department of Justice initiated an investigation immediately afterward, and Coinbase’s preliminary estimate for remediation and reimbursements ranges from $180 million to $400 million. That insider-enabled data trove became the raw material for industrial-grade social engineering. Alliance DAO’s Qiao Wang described a highly scripted playbook. Impostors posing as Coinbase staff flagged “compromised” accounts, steering targets…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:42
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:39
XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

The post XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It may all finally change for one of the most closely watched alternative trading pairs on the crypto market — XRP/BTC. For years, the XRP/BTC chart has tended to remain in a downtrend against Bitcoin. Even the latest 300% rally did not push XRP to even 30% of what was once its all-time high in this pair, at 0.000245 BTC per XRP back in May 2017. However, the current picture is starting to look different. On both the weekly and monthly charts, XRP is entering an area where the 23-period moving average is about to cross above the 50-period moving average. This formation is known as a golden cross.  The last time it appeared on the XRP/BTC chart, it coincided with a 112% increase from November 2024 to February 2025. XRP/BTC by TradingView If confirmed, the most probable short-to-medium-term target is a retest of 0.00004 BTC. This would represent a 60% increase from current levels and align with the resistance level from the late 2022 consolidation period.  Scenarios Breaking above 0.00005 BTC would open the door to the wider 0.00007-0.00008 BTC range, where there is heavy supply from the 2021-2022 cycle. For the XRP price, in dollar terms, this would mean a range of $4.76-$9.51.  Add the fact that Oct. 18, which is two weeks away, is the deadline date for a spot XRP ETF, and it looks like the perfect combination. Whether this scenario will come to life, though, is an open question. Source: https://u.today/xrp-on-verge-of-ultra-rare-golden-cross-versus-bitcoin-1
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:25
What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000?

What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000?

The post What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because markets are bracing for a pivotal October with shifting signals, quiet liquidity whispers, and unusual safe-haven flows. The mood is tense, the probabilities are tilting, and Bitcoin (BTC) finds itself once again at the center of speculation. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto News of the Day: Bitcoin Approaches $120,000 as Markets Brace for Near-Certain October Rate Cut Bitcoin is trading at $118,746, inching toward the psychological $120,000 milestone, as investors pile into assets seen as beneficiaries of looser monetary conditions. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign a 99% probability of an October rate cut, projecting a move into the 3.75% to 4.00% range. The catalyst came from Wednesday’s ADP National Employment Report, one of the critical labour market data points investors were watching. The data revealed 32,000 private job losses in September, well below expectations of a 51,000 gain and marking the steepest decline since March 2023. US ADP Employment. Source: Bloomberg Finance Compounding concerns, August’s payrolls were revised from a reported +54,000 jobs to a -3,000 decline. This means two straight months of contraction for US private-sector employment. The data and a partial US government shutdown have left investors blind. Key economic reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), including Friday’s non-farm payrolls, are suspended. If the shutdown extends, even the CPI report on October 15 could be affected. Against this backdrop, ETF inflows into Bitcoin continue to underpin demand. However, markets remain vulnerable if the Fed hesitates. According to TradFi media, Deutsche Bank and ING both flagged the risk of prolonged shutdown fallout, with Oxford Economics estimating that GDP could shrink by up to 0.2% per week if closures drag on.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:17
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:03
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:57
Bitcoin Market Reaches Stabilization Amid ETF Fund Resurgence

Bitcoin Market Reaches Stabilization Amid ETF Fund Resurgence

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-stabilization-etf-fund-resurgence/
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:00
Bitcoin pulls $90B inflows, yet altcoins could lead Q4 gains – Why?

Bitcoin pulls $90B inflows, yet altcoins could lead Q4 gains – Why?

Altcoins on sale: Is this the perfect buy-the-dip setup?
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:00
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

If you want to bet with Bitcoin (or other cryptos) in 2025, you need a sportsbook that combines trust, liquidity, speed, and good promotions. In this article, we profile the best crypto sportsbooks available in October 2025, what makes them strong or weak, and how to use Bitcoin (and stablecoins) safely. What to Look for in a Crypto Sportsbook Before diving into names, here are key criteria: Licensing / regulatory standing — A sportsbook that holds a credible license adds a layer of trust. Bonus & promo value — A large welcome package or consistent promotions help attract and retain players. Market depth & live betting — The ability to bet across many sports and esports, with in-play options, is essential. Deposit / withdrawal performance — Fast, low-fee crypto transactions (Bitcoin, USDT, etc.) are crucial. Security & auditing — External audits or verifiable operations are a plus. User experience & transparency — Clean UI, clear terms, and responsive support help reduce friction. With these in mind, here are top sportsbooks in 2025. Top Bitcoin / Crypto Sportsbooks (October 2025) Dexsport Dexsport.io leads, presenting a rare combo: licensed operator + unmatched bonus offers. Its welcome package is one of the richest available, and it supports multiple cryptocurrencies, with quick withdrawals.  Core Features & Offerings Wide crypto support: Dexsport accepts over 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and many others. Sports & eSports markets: Offers more than 25 sports categories and a full suite of eSports markets (CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, etc.).  In-play betting & live streaming: Live betting is available; some events are streamed or provided with visual trackers.  Promo & bonus structure: Sports bettors can access free bet offers on first three deposits, ongoing cashback, and promotional events tied to tournaments.  No KYC / anonymity: Users typically do not need identity verification, and VPNs are tolerated.  Design & usability: The interface is modern, somewhat graphic-heavy, with intuitive navigation between sports and casino sections.  Audits by third parties (such as CertiK) support its credibility. While its streaming options may vary by region, its core sportsbook and promotions make Dexsport a top choice. Stake Stake (Medium Rare N.V.) holds a Curaçao license (OGL 2024/1451/0918) according to licensing registries. It has a long history in crypto betting, strong liquidity, many markets, and good reputation for uptime and fairness. The trade-off is that many regions restrict its access, so always check your country. ThunderPick ThunderPick operates under a verified Curaçao license (JAZ / 1668) and is well known in the eSports and crypto community. It offers many markets, fun UI, and solid crypto pay rails. Some users note withdrawal limits or queue times during high load. Vave Vave is often cited as a Curacao-licensed sportsbook with solid sports coverage and VIP perks. Its user base is growing, and it competes on odds and bonus packages. As always, confirm licensing in your region before wagering. Jackbit Jackbit is backed by Ryker B.V., with a Curaçao license under OGL/2024/1800/1049. It offers many sports and esports markets, bet builder features, and reasonable crypto banking options. Its limit is that it’s heavily crypto-centric with fewer fiat options. BC.Game BC.Game has had turbulent licensing history. It once held a Curaçao license but volatility in regulatory compliance has clouded its standing. It is still popular for its casino/bonus ecosystem, but for a sportsbook, ensure you verify its current license before use. Bitcoin vs Stablecoins vs Fiat in Sports Betting Why Bitcoin (BTC)? Depth of liquidity and widespread support Good for traders who hold BTC already Price volatility is a factor — your balances move with BTC’s market price Why stablecoins (e.g. USDT)? Maintain dollar parity, resisting volatility Fast, often cheaper transactions Are widely accepted in crypto sportsbooks Why fiat? Familiar to many users Easier recourse and consumer protections (in many regulated jurisdictions) Slower banking and potentially higher fees In practice, many bettors use stablecoins for betting and hold BTC for investment. The ideal sportsbook supports both. How to Use Bitcoin / Crypto Safely for Sports Betting Choose a crypto wallet (e.g. hardware wallet, Trust Wallet, MetaMask, etc.). Buy crypto (BTC or USDT) on a regulated exchange. Match network types when sending — use the correct chain for your funds (e.g. Bitcoin mainnet, Ethereum, Tron). Deposit small test amounts first before making large wagers. Enable security features (2FA, withdrawal whitelist, etc.). Check sportsbook limits & KYC policies before you deposit. Summary   If you want the highest bonus + strongest trust credentials in the crypto sportsbook world, Dexsport is leading in October 2025. Stake, ThunderPick, Vave, and Jackbit also offer strong alternatives, each with pros and cons. Whether you prefer volatility (BTC) or stability (USDT), make sure your chosen sportsbook is properly licensed or audited, and always bet responsibly.   Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:56
XRP Set for Impulsive Move Toward $4.13 if Upper Resistance Breaks

XRP Set for Impulsive Move Toward $4.13 if Upper Resistance Breaks

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-set-for-impulsive-move-toward-4-13/
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
