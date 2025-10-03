Borza MEXC
Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver
The post Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has rallied 8% since the new guidance from the US Treasury and IRS waived the company of a multi-billion dollar tax bill. On September 30, the IRS clarified that, pursuant to its taxation rights under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Strategy “may disregard unrealized gains and losses on its digital asset holdings” when computing income that might be subject to the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). Strategy invests in bitcoin (BTC) and has substantial, unrealized gains on its investment. According to founder Michael Saylor, the company’s lifetime cost basis is $73,983 or about 34% lower than today’s BTC price. It owns $76.7 billion worth of BTC acquired for just $47.3 billion — giving it $29.4 billion in unrealized gains. As such, if Strategy had been forced to pay a 15% CAMT on most of that $29.4 billion — or even just its 2024 fiscal year unrealized gains — it could have found itself with a tax bill in the region of $2-4 billion. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Read more: 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR Strategy gains $8 billion in market cap since IRS waiver Since its $91.3 billion market cap as of the close of trading on September 30 — the day of the IRS interim guidance — Strategy’s common stock MSTR has rallied more than 7% and gained more than $8 billion in market cap as of publication time. Although some of that rally might be partially attributable to the fortunate tax outcome, the price of BTC is likely responsible for the…
Delite
Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work
The post Capitol Gains: Shutdown blues slow crypto work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the US government shutdown enters its second day, the crypto industry is left wondering how the closure will impact pending regulatory matters. Currently in limbo: the crypto market structure bill, the status of GENIUS Act policies, and the timeline for approving certain spot crypto ETFs. Spot crypto ETFs Perhaps the most direct impact the government shutdown is expected to have on the crypto industry is that new spot crypto ETFs will be delayed. The Securities and Exchange Commission said that during the shutdown, staff will not review or approve registration statements or issue notices of effectiveness. An “extremely limited number” of SEC staff will be monitoring emergency email addresses and phone lines for each commission division, the guidance added. An “emergency” would be anything that immediately threatens market stability, personal safety or property protection. One crypto ETF issuer told Blockworks that prior to the shutdown, they were feeling confident about listing on Monday, Oct. 6. But now things are up in the air. Crypto market structure bill Despite the shutdown, members of the Senate Banking Committee plan to work on the market structure bill that is due for a markup, according to a person familiar with the matter. Lawmakers originally wanted to hold a markup hearing for the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025 at the end of September, Blockworks previously reported, but the failure to pass an appropriations bill delayed this timeline. Senate Banking Committee Republicans in September finalized the bill draft, expanding upon the House’s CLARITY Act, which passed in July. The industry is still waiting for the Senate Agriculture Committee — which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission — to release its version of a market structure bill. A person familiar with the matter told Blockworks ahead of the shutdown that the Agriculture Committee’s draft was…
Galidix: Its Innovative Approach to Crypto Trading
The post Galidix: Its Innovative Approach to Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of financial technology is evolving rapidly, and today, trading success depends largely on the quality of the tools a client uses. A platform must be modern and functional, but also user-friendly, and its service must meet the highest standards. This is precisely the approach that Galidix demonstrates, offering its customers access to an innovative market solution and combining it with attentive service. The company has focused on a comprehensive approach from the outset: technical excellence is complemented by specialist support, and convenience is enhanced by a well-thought-out interface. As a result, Galidix platform is more than just a working tool, it’s a companion that helps achieve financial goals. Committed to Modernisation One of Galidix key priorities is continuous development. The company systematically introduces new solutions that make the client experience as convenient as possible. Today’s market demands high platform speed, stability, and flexibility, and Galidix demonstrates that all these parameters can be combined in a single product. System updates are implemented regularly. Each new release makes the platform more user-friendly, speeds up response times, and expands functionality. Clients gain access to additional tools that enable them to more accurately analyse the market and make informed decisions. Particular attention is paid to quality: the platform maintains stable operation even during periods of increased user activity. This approach helps create a tool that functions under any conditions. Clients note that this makes their work more predictable and efficient. Galidix is essentially building a modern digital system in which all elements are harmoniously interconnected and serve a single purpose: ensuring customer comfort and confidence. Customer Support An equally important advantage of Galidix is its customer support. This team of specialists possesses significant practical experience. Their expertise covers a wide range of topics, from the specifics of working with platform functionality to…
OpenServ launches Platform V1 for collaborative AI workflows
The post OpenServ launches Platform V1 for collaborative AI workflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OpenServ’s Platform V1 enables multiple AI agents to work together via a single prompt interface. Reusable and extensible agents address coordination challenges and facilitate scalable AI development. OpenServ launched Platform V1 today, introducing a collaborative AI system that enables multiple AI agents to work together through a single prompt interface. The platform’s Generative Engine converts user prompts into automated workflows that handle reasoning, orchestration and execution. A specialized Agent Network supports these workflows, with each additional agent expanding the platform’s capabilities. The platform aims to address coordination challenges in AI development by making agents reusable and extensible. The platform is now publicly available, with the company actively seeking user feedback through its Discord community. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/collaborative-ai-workflows-platform-v1/
ECB kiest dienstverleners voor digitale euro: belangrijke stap richting invoering
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Europese Centrale Bank (ECB) heeft vandaag de eerste dienstverleners geselecteerd die een cruciale rol gaan spelen in de voorbereidingen van de digitale euro. Het gaat om bedrijven die verantwoordelijk worden voor vijf essentiële onderdelen van de digitale munt, variërend van veiligheid en fraudebestrijding tot app-ontwikkeling en offline betaaloplossingen. De selectie volgt op een aanbestedingsronde die startte op 3 januari 2024. De uitkomst markeert een belangrijke stap in de voorbereidende fase, maar betekent nog niet dat de digitale euro ook daadwerkelijk wordt ingevoerd. Die beslissing hangt af van de goedkeuring van de Europese wetgeving en een latere beslissing van de Raad van Bestuur van de ECB. Welke bedrijven zijn geselecteerd voor de digitale euro? De ECB heeft raamovereenkomsten afgesloten met de volgende partijen: Alias lookup (gebruikersidentificatie): Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L, equensWorldline Risico- en fraudebeheer: Feedzai, Capgemini Deutschland App-ontwikkeling en software development kit (SDK): Almaviva SpA & Fabrick SpA, Sapient GmbH & Tremend Software Consulting S.R.L Offline oplossing: Giesecke+Devrient, tweede partij wordt later bekendgemaakt Veilige uitwisseling van betaalinformatie: Senacor FCS, equensWorldline De eerste genoemde partij in elke categorie krijgt de voorkeur. Pas als die niet kan leveren, wordt de tweede partij ingeschakeld. Dit is het resultaat van een nieuwe testfase. Wat betekenen deze contracten? De raamovereenkomsten bevatten nog geen betalingen. Ze zijn bedoeld om de ECB flexibiliteit te geven in het verdere proces. Dat betekent dat onderdelen later kunnen worden aangepast of uitgebreid, afhankelijk van de definitieve Digitale Euro Verordening. Belangrijk is dat de ontwikkeling van de technologie pas volledig op gang komt als de ECB formeel besluit naar de volgende fase te gaan. Dat besluit is afhankelijk van politieke goedkeuring en draagvlak in de Europese Unie. Voorlopig heerst er nog onenigheid onder de lidstaten. Digitale euro nog geen gelopen race Hoewel de selectie van bedrijven een duidelijk signaal is dat de ECB voorbereidingen serieus neemt, is de digitale euro nog geen vaststaand feit. De centrale bank benadrukt dat pas na de goedkeuring van de Europese wetgeving en een formele beslissing van de Raad van Bestuur verdere stappen worden gezet. De digitale euro moet een aanvulling worden op contant geld en elektronische betalingen. Het project is bedoeld om Europese soevereiniteit in het betalingsverkeer te versterken, innovatie te stimuleren en een publiek alternatief te bieden naast commerciële oplossingen zoals creditcards of bigtech-betaaldiensten. Maar het is de vraag wat de precieze invulling gaat zijn. Want wie krijgt de voordelen, wie gaat wat bepalen. En bovenal: wie gaat profiteren? Dit soort vragen moeten worden beantwoord. Elke lidstaat heeft andere prioriteiten. Politieke en maatschappelijke discussie De komst van de digitale euro blijft onderwerp van discussie. Voorstanders zien de munt als een noodzakelijke modernisering van het Europese betalingsverkeer en een manier om minder afhankelijk te zijn van Amerikaanse aanbieders. Critici vrezen echter voor meer toezicht op transacties en mogelijke privacyproblemen. Met de keuze voor gespecialiseerde dienstverleners op het gebied van veiligheid, fraudebestrijding en offline betalingen probeert de ECB deze zorgen weg te nemen. Toch blijft de vraag of burgers en bedrijven bereid zijn een digitale euro te omarmen. Conclusie De selectie van dienstverleners markeert een belangrijke mijlpaal in het project rond de digitale euro. Tegelijkertijd onderstreept de ECB dat dit nog slechts een voorbereidende stap is. Of de digitale munt er daadwerkelijk komt, hangt volledig af van politieke besluitvorming en maatschappelijke acceptatie in de komende jaren. De digitale euro lijkt wel weer een stapje dichterbij. Het kiezen van (tech)partners is een stap die sowieso gezet moet worden als dit nieuwe project ooit echt van de grond moet komen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht ECB kiest dienstverleners voor digitale euro: belangrijke stap richting invoering is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
How High Could Bitcoin Go in October? Here’s the Forecast Based on Historical Data
If Bitcoin performs well in October, a month famous for its rises, what could be the new target? Continue Reading: How High Could Bitcoin Go in October? Here’s the Forecast Based on Historical Data
OpenAI’s New Sora App Makes Account Deletion Permanent, Including for ChatGPT
OpenAI said it is working on a way for users to delete Sora accounts separately from their main OpenAI accounts.
Bitcoin Hits $120,000 As JPMorgan Lifts Year-End Target To $165,000
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) broke above $120,000 in Thursday trading as JPMorgan Chase (NASDAQ:JPM) raised its year-end price read more
Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats
Putin warned Trump of economic consequences if Russia is targeted further. Putin emphasized the critical role of Russian uranium in U.S. Continue Reading:Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats The post Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Bitcoin Sees Historic $3.7B Profit-Taking in One Day as Price Rebounds to $119K
Bitcoin witnessed a surge in profit-taking activity as investors locked in more than $3.7 billion in gains in a single day. CryptoQuant analyst Caueconomy highlighted this development in his latest update.Visit Website
