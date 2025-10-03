2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin

The post XRP on Verge of Ultra-Rare Golden Cross Versus Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It may all finally change for one of the most closely watched alternative trading pairs on the crypto market — XRP/BTC. For years, the XRP/BTC chart has tended to remain in a downtrend against Bitcoin. Even the latest 300% rally did not push XRP to even 30% of what was once its all-time high in this pair, at 0.000245 BTC per XRP back in May 2017. However, the current picture is starting to look different. On both the weekly and monthly charts, XRP is entering an area where the 23-period moving average is about to cross above the 50-period moving average. This formation is known as a golden cross.  The last time it appeared on the XRP/BTC chart, it coincided with a 112% increase from November 2024 to February 2025. XRP/BTC by TradingView If confirmed, the most probable short-to-medium-term target is a retest of 0.00004 BTC. This would represent a 60% increase from current levels and align with the resistance level from the late 2022 consolidation period.  Scenarios Breaking above 0.00005 BTC would open the door to the wider 0.00007-0.00008 BTC range, where there is heavy supply from the 2021-2022 cycle. For the XRP price, in dollar terms, this would mean a range of $4.76-$9.51.  Add the fact that Oct. 18, which is two weeks away, is the deadline date for a spot XRP ETF, and it looks like the perfect combination. Whether this scenario will come to life, though, is an open question. Source: https://u.today/xrp-on-verge-of-ultra-rare-golden-cross-versus-bitcoin-1
XRP
XRP$3.0255+0.03%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05181+0.87%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22679-0.54%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:25
Delite
What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000?

What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000?

The post What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because markets are bracing for a pivotal October with shifting signals, quiet liquidity whispers, and unusual safe-haven flows. The mood is tense, the probabilities are tilting, and Bitcoin (BTC) finds itself once again at the center of speculation. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto News of the Day: Bitcoin Approaches $120,000 as Markets Brace for Near-Certain October Rate Cut Bitcoin is trading at $118,746, inching toward the psychological $120,000 milestone, as investors pile into assets seen as beneficiaries of looser monetary conditions. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign a 99% probability of an October rate cut, projecting a move into the 3.75% to 4.00% range. The catalyst came from Wednesday’s ADP National Employment Report, one of the critical labour market data points investors were watching. The data revealed 32,000 private job losses in September, well below expectations of a 51,000 gain and marking the steepest decline since March 2023. US ADP Employment. Source: Bloomberg Finance Compounding concerns, August’s payrolls were revised from a reported +54,000 jobs to a -3,000 decline. This means two straight months of contraction for US private-sector employment. The data and a partial US government shutdown have left investors blind. Key economic reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), including Friday’s non-farm payrolls, are suspended. If the shutdown extends, even the CPI report on October 15 could be affected. Against this backdrop, ETF inflows into Bitcoin continue to underpin demand. However, markets remain vulnerable if the Fed hesitates. According to TradFi media, Deutsche Bank and ING both flagged the risk of prolonged shutdown fallout, with Oxford Economics estimating that GDP could shrink by up to 0.2% per week if closures drag on.…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.93%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3774+0.53%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,291.08+2.21%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 02:17
Delite
CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026

CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026

The post CME Group to offer 24/7 crypto futures and options in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group prepares to offer 24/7 coverage for cryptocurrency options and futures, finally mimicking crypto native markets. The proposal will take force after regulatory approval.  CME Group, the leading derivatives marketplace, plans to introduce cryptocurrency futures and options with 24/7 availability in early 2026.  Starting early 2026, trade crypto on your schedule. 🚀 ➡️ https://t.co/x1FLEwVAnl pic.twitter.com/RmCGMLWh4h — CME Group (@CMEGroup) October 2, 2025 The markets will be available at the beginning of 2026, pending regulatory review. Currently, the market operates with a daily settlement, though allowing early trading at settlement prices.  The new drive for round-the-clock trading follows increased demand for crypto services, and the advantage of crypto-native exchanges is undeniable. CME may now tap other regions, offering more active trading with expectations for an ongoing bull market in 2026. CME Group to offer 24/7 access through Globex Crypto markets are usually active based on regional hours, with a spike from the Asian and European markets, followed by US markets.  ‘While not all markets lend themselves to operating 24/7, client demand for around-the-clock cryptocurrency trading has grown as market participants need to manage their risk every day of the week,’ said Tim McCourt, Global Head of Equities, FX and Alternative Products at CME Group.  Cryptocurrency is the ideal market for 24/7 trading. CME Globex will offer the service, though with a two-hour weekly maintenance period over the weekend. Trades over holidays and weekends will have a trade day on the following business day.  Unlike native markets, clearing, settlement, and reporting will be processed on the following business day.  CME Group reaches peak crypto activity in 2025 Demand for crypto futures and options peaked on CME in 2025. As of September 18, the market noted peak notional open interest at $39B. August was a record month for CME, with 335,200 contracts,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.93%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19422+5.25%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10258-5.22%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/03 01:06
Delite
Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief

That’s the view of David Duong, who leads investment research at Coinbase, and sees the sector moving into a consolidation […] The post Only a Few Crypto Treasuries Will Survive, Warns Coinbase Research Chief appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/03 01:05
Delite
Bitcoin Market Reaches Stabilization Amid ETF Fund Resurgence

Bitcoin Market Reaches Stabilization Amid ETF Fund Resurgence

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bitcoin-stabilization-etf-fund-resurgence/
FUND
FUND$0.01311-20.06%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014918+6.93%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:00
Delite
Bitcoin pulls $90B inflows, yet altcoins could lead Q4 gains – Why?

Bitcoin pulls $90B inflows, yet altcoins could lead Q4 gains – Why?

Altcoins on sale: Is this the perfect buy-the-dip setup?
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 01:00
Delite
Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

Betting With Crypto? Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks to Use in October 2025

If you want to bet with Bitcoin (or other cryptos) in 2025, you need a sportsbook that combines trust, liquidity, speed, and good promotions. In this article, we profile the best crypto sportsbooks available in October 2025, what makes them strong or weak, and how to use Bitcoin (and stablecoins) safely. What to Look for in a Crypto Sportsbook Before diving into names, here are key criteria: Licensing / regulatory standing — A sportsbook that holds a credible license adds a layer of trust. Bonus & promo value — A large welcome package or consistent promotions help attract and retain players. Market depth & live betting — The ability to bet across many sports and esports, with in-play options, is essential. Deposit / withdrawal performance — Fast, low-fee crypto transactions (Bitcoin, USDT, etc.) are crucial. Security & auditing — External audits or verifiable operations are a plus. User experience & transparency — Clean UI, clear terms, and responsive support help reduce friction. With these in mind, here are top sportsbooks in 2025. Top Bitcoin / Crypto Sportsbooks (October 2025) Dexsport Dexsport.io leads, presenting a rare combo: licensed operator + unmatched bonus offers. Its welcome package is one of the richest available, and it supports multiple cryptocurrencies, with quick withdrawals.  Core Features & Offerings Wide crypto support: Dexsport accepts over 25 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and many others. Sports & eSports markets: Offers more than 25 sports categories and a full suite of eSports markets (CS2, Dota 2, Valorant, etc.).  In-play betting & live streaming: Live betting is available; some events are streamed or provided with visual trackers.  Promo & bonus structure: Sports bettors can access free bet offers on first three deposits, ongoing cashback, and promotional events tied to tournaments.  No KYC / anonymity: Users typically do not need identity verification, and VPNs are tolerated.  Design & usability: The interface is modern, somewhat graphic-heavy, with intuitive navigation between sports and casino sections.  Audits by third parties (such as CertiK) support its credibility. While its streaming options may vary by region, its core sportsbook and promotions make Dexsport a top choice. Stake Stake (Medium Rare N.V.) holds a Curaçao license (OGL 2024/1451/0918) according to licensing registries. It has a long history in crypto betting, strong liquidity, many markets, and good reputation for uptime and fairness. The trade-off is that many regions restrict its access, so always check your country. ThunderPick ThunderPick operates under a verified Curaçao license (JAZ / 1668) and is well known in the eSports and crypto community. It offers many markets, fun UI, and solid crypto pay rails. Some users note withdrawal limits or queue times during high load. Vave Vave is often cited as a Curacao-licensed sportsbook with solid sports coverage and VIP perks. Its user base is growing, and it competes on odds and bonus packages. As always, confirm licensing in your region before wagering. Jackbit Jackbit is backed by Ryker B.V., with a Curaçao license under OGL/2024/1800/1049. It offers many sports and esports markets, bet builder features, and reasonable crypto banking options. Its limit is that it’s heavily crypto-centric with fewer fiat options. BC.Game BC.Game has had turbulent licensing history. It once held a Curaçao license but volatility in regulatory compliance has clouded its standing. It is still popular for its casino/bonus ecosystem, but for a sportsbook, ensure you verify its current license before use. Bitcoin vs Stablecoins vs Fiat in Sports Betting Why Bitcoin (BTC)? Depth of liquidity and widespread support Good for traders who hold BTC already Price volatility is a factor — your balances move with BTC’s market price Why stablecoins (e.g. USDT)? Maintain dollar parity, resisting volatility Fast, often cheaper transactions Are widely accepted in crypto sportsbooks Why fiat? Familiar to many users Easier recourse and consumer protections (in many regulated jurisdictions) Slower banking and potentially higher fees In practice, many bettors use stablecoins for betting and hold BTC for investment. The ideal sportsbook supports both. How to Use Bitcoin / Crypto Safely for Sports Betting Choose a crypto wallet (e.g. hardware wallet, Trust Wallet, MetaMask, etc.). Buy crypto (BTC or USDT) on a regulated exchange. Match network types when sending — use the correct chain for your funds (e.g. Bitcoin mainnet, Ethereum, Tron). Deposit small test amounts first before making large wagers. Enable security features (2FA, withdrawal whitelist, etc.). Check sportsbook limits & KYC policies before you deposit. Summary   If you want the highest bonus + strongest trust credentials in the crypto sportsbook world, Dexsport is leading in October 2025. Stake, ThunderPick, Vave, and Jackbit also offer strong alternatives, each with pros and cons. Whether you prefer volatility (BTC) or stability (USDT), make sure your chosen sportsbook is properly licensed or audited, and always bet responsibly.   Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, gambling, or legal advice.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004345+0.71%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07679-22.83%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+3.91%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:56
Delite
Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay

Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay

Presale buzz alone doesn’t build value. What matters is whether builders can use the network. Many 2025 projects push hype, but only a handful are creating real systems where decentralized The post Presale Crypto Picks: BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005364-5.38%
Threshold
T$0.01579+1.34%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03163+2.56%
Delite
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/03 00:50
Delite
XRP Set for Impulsive Move Toward $4.13 if Upper Resistance Breaks

XRP Set for Impulsive Move Toward $4.13 if Upper Resistance Breaks

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/xrp-set-for-impulsive-move-toward-4-13/
XRP
XRP$3.0255+0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1148+1.86%
4
4$0.18367+27.90%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:49
Delite
BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe

BBVA and SGX FX Partner to Launch 24/7 Regulated Crypto Trading for Retail Investors in Europe

Highlights: BBVA and SGX FX partner to launch 24/7 Bitcoin and Ethereum trading under Europe’s MiCA regulation. BBVA becomes the first EMEA bank to use SGX FX’s crypto infrastructure for retail clients. The deal expands BBVA’s regulated crypto services with custody, trading, and advisory in one platform. Spanish banking giant BBVA has launched a new retail crypto trading service in partnership with Singapore’s SGX FX. The initiative makes BBVA the first bank in the EMEA region to integrate SGX FX’s digital asset infrastructure, according to the report. With this move, BBVA is enabling its clients to trade Bitcoin and Ethereum directly on its current banking platforms. Trading will be available 24/7, similar in scope to its foreign exchange systems. The partnership marks a significant shift in the European banking landscape. For the first time, retail customers have been able to access digital assets from a fully regulated platform offered by a traditional bank. BBVA’s integration of crypto trading is a response to the growing demand from clients to manage both digital and traditional assets from a single interface. BBVA Teams With SGX FX to #Launch Retail #Crypto #Trading in Europe Spanish bank BBVA integrates SGX FX’s digital asset platform, offering retail clients 24/7 access to #bitcoin and ether. $BTC pic.twitter.com/G9PqVYnNrG — CryptOpus (@ImCryptOpus) October 2, 2025 BBVA and SGX FX Pioneer Regulated Retail Access to Digital Assets SGX FX brings over two decades of experience in foreign exchange technology and is known for providing aggregation, pricing, and risk management services to major institutions. The partnership with BBVA marks SGX FX’s entry into the retail market for digital assets. According to Vinay Trivedi, COO, SGX FX Sell-side Solutions, “SGX FX has built its reputation over 25 years as allowing a platform hardened by decades of live trading for the global FX markets.” By closely integrating digital assets into our existing FX offering, we allow banks such as BBVA to move fast and seamlessly launch. The system works seamlessly with BBVA’s existing banking platform, making it a seamless and familiar experience for users. Clients will be able to buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies in the same secure infrastructure that supports their fiat transactions. According to Luis Martins, BBVA’s Head of Macro Trading, the demand for digital assets is increasing. He said users prefer to experience these assets through a familiar and trusted interface. Compliance with MiCA and a Strong Crypto Strategy This comes as the European Union implemented its Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation. MiCA creates a legal framework that allows firms licensed to provide crypto services in the EU. By working with SGX FX, BBVA makes sure that its crypto offering meets all compliance requirements. The move sets BBVA apart from most European banks, with nearly 95% remaining away from crypto because of regulatory uncertainties. Moreover, the BBVA and SGX FX collaboration is part of the bank’s increasing involvement in the digital asset arena. In early 2025, BBVA got the green light from Spain’s Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) to offer Bitcoin and Ethereum trading. Furthermore, Ripple Labs has partnered with BBVA to offer digital asset storage services to clients, further expanding its range of cryptocurrency services. RIPPLE PARTNERS WITH SPANISH BANK – BBVA!#Ripple will power digital asset custody for Spanish retail clients, expanding on partnerships in Switzerland & Turkey. pic.twitter.com/ICkozlUTu4 — Summit Horizon (@SummitHorizon_) September 9, 2025 Additionally, BBVA also started advising its wealth management clients to consider crypto allocations. In June, Philippe Meyer, Head of Digital and Blockchain Solutions at BBVA Switzerland, announced the move. He said that the bank recommends investing 3 to 7% of portfolios in Bitcoin and Ethereum, depending on risk tolerance. He said the strategy was first implemented in September last year because of growing client interest. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07558+12.47%
Movement
MOVE$0.1148+1.86%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10258-5.22%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/03 00:48
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown

Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets

Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025

Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886

Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report