The Reds Need More Bats To Get Back To The MLB Postseason In 2026

The post The Reds Need More Bats To Get Back To The MLB Postseason In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. By the time the World Series comes around, we’ll have a hard time remembering the Cincinnati Reds were in the MLB playoffs. No one can take away the fact that they made it to October, but they failed to make an impact after getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card. The Reds had a frenzied finish to the regular season, winning 83 games and supplanting the New York Mets in the final playoff spot, clinching on the final day of the season. However, the franchise is still searching for its first playoff game victory since 2012, and they haven’t won a postseason series since 1995. Even though they were a playoff team, their 83-79 record is an accurate reflection of their status as a mid-tier ballclub. They ranked 14th in MLB with 716 runs scored and 11th with 681 runs allowed. If they want to climb above their current station as a speedbump for a team with a better roster like the Dodgers, they’ve got work to do this offseason. While their offense was middle-of-the-pack, they don’t have any impact hitters. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has MVP-caliber tools, but hasn’t put them all together yet. He hit .264/.336/.440 with 22 home runs and 37 stolen bases, but his 109 OPS+ indicates his offense was just 9% above the league average. His numbers fell off precipitously when he only hit four homers from June 24 through the end of the year. Only four position players for the Reds accumulated at least 1.0…