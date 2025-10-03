2025-10-04 Saturday

Coinbase Breach Actor Behind the $300M Heist Shifts $5M in Fresh Moves

The post Coinbase Breach Actor Behind the $300M Heist Shifts $5M in Fresh Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The threat actor behind the Coinbase customer breach resurfaced on October 2, moving fresh capital across stablecoin rails before bridging funds away within minutes, according to blockchain investigator ZachXBT. He reported that roughly 5 million DAI was swapped into an equivalent amount of USDC and sat for only about 35 minutes before being bridged, with a portion routed through Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP). This was not the first time the actor signaled activity on-chain. On May 21, the same wallet complex transferred more than $42.5 million from Bitcoin to Ethereum through THORChain. On the occasion, the hack left a message trolling ZachXBT. Latest movement by Coinbase’s threat actor | Source: DeBank A $300 Million Breach Coinbase disclosed on May 15 that a data breach had occurred, affecting less than 1% of its monthly active users, according to the exchange. A group of overseas support agents with privileged access was bribed and recruited by outside actors. Those insiders exposed names, contact details, identity documents, and partially masked financial data, which was enough to supercharge impersonation campaigns. Coinbase emphasized that core infrastructure, including authentication secrets, private keys, and Prime wallets, remained uncompromised, and it pledged to compensate affected users. CEO Brian Armstrong stated that the attackers attempted to extort $20 million in Bitcoin. However, the company refused the ransom and instead announced a $20 million reward fund for information leading to arrests and convictions. Coinbase response to the data breach and thefts | Source: X The US Department of Justice initiated an investigation immediately afterward, and Coinbase’s preliminary estimate for remediation and reimbursements ranges from $180 million to $400 million. That insider-enabled data trove became the raw material for industrial-grade social engineering. Alliance DAO’s Qiao Wang described a highly scripted playbook. Impostors posing as Coinbase staff flagged “compromised” accounts, steering targets…
The Reds Need More Bats To Get Back To The MLB Postseason In 2026

The post The Reds Need More Bats To Get Back To The MLB Postseason In 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cincinnati Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is congratulated after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. By the time the World Series comes around, we’ll have a hard time remembering the Cincinnati Reds were in the MLB playoffs. No one can take away the fact that they made it to October, but they failed to make an impact after getting swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card. The Reds had a frenzied finish to the regular season, winning 83 games and supplanting the New York Mets in the final playoff spot, clinching on the final day of the season. However, the franchise is still searching for its first playoff game victory since 2012, and they haven’t won a postseason series since 1995. Even though they were a playoff team, their 83-79 record is an accurate reflection of their status as a mid-tier ballclub. They ranked 14th in MLB with 716 runs scored and 11th with 681 runs allowed. If they want to climb above their current station as a speedbump for a team with a better roster like the Dodgers, they’ve got work to do this offseason. While their offense was middle-of-the-pack, they don’t have any impact hitters. Shortstop Elly De La Cruz has MVP-caliber tools, but hasn’t put them all together yet. He hit .264/.336/.440 with 22 home runs and 37 stolen bases, but his 109 OPS+ indicates his offense was just 9% above the league average. His numbers fell off precipitously when he only hit four homers from June 24 through the end of the year. Only four position players for the Reds accumulated at least 1.0…
Complex & Fanatics Introduces Billie Eilish X Mitchell & Ness NBA Collaboration

The post Complex & Fanatics Introduces Billie Eilish X Mitchell & Ness NBA Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Complex Fanatics Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has teamed up with iconic sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness, with Complex & Fanatics, to create a limited-edition collection of NBA League collection snapback caps, set to drop exclusively on Complex App, Complex, and Mitchell & Ness, beginning October 7. Known for her iconic oversized sports style, Eilish is a big fan of basketball, sitting courtside at games, and has performed wearing the various jerseys of the teams, based on the city she’s performing in. This isn’t the first time she’s collaborated with a fixture in the sports realm; she previously collaborated with Nike to produce a collection of Air Jordans, Air Alpha Force, and Air Force 1. Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Complex Fanatics For this collaboration, Eilish is bringing her personal style, featuring custom patches individualized for each team, which spotlight 17 NBC teams on Mitchell & Ness’ signature snapbacks – part of her hallmark streetwear look. She first featured one of her patched snapbacks on the cover of Complex Magazine last year. “Complex and Billie have had a long and successful collaborative history,” says Ray Elias, Complex CMO, in an email regarding the collaboration. “Billie was our December 2024 cover star, and Complex has done wildly successful pop-up events with her. This latest coincides with her concert tour and the upcoming start of the 2025-2026 NBA season.” The collection will showcase exclusive designs from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings. This collection is another collaboration between sports, musical artists, and fashion, delivering specialty…
What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000?

The post What’s Driving Bitcoin to $120,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because markets are bracing for a pivotal October with shifting signals, quiet liquidity whispers, and unusual safe-haven flows. The mood is tense, the probabilities are tilting, and Bitcoin (BTC) finds itself once again at the center of speculation. Sponsored Sponsored Crypto News of the Day: Bitcoin Approaches $120,000 as Markets Brace for Near-Certain October Rate Cut Bitcoin is trading at $118,746, inching toward the psychological $120,000 milestone, as investors pile into assets seen as beneficiaries of looser monetary conditions. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets now assign a 99% probability of an October rate cut, projecting a move into the 3.75% to 4.00% range. The catalyst came from Wednesday’s ADP National Employment Report, one of the critical labour market data points investors were watching. The data revealed 32,000 private job losses in September, well below expectations of a 51,000 gain and marking the steepest decline since March 2023. US ADP Employment. Source: Bloomberg Finance Compounding concerns, August’s payrolls were revised from a reported +54,000 jobs to a -3,000 decline. This means two straight months of contraction for US private-sector employment. The data and a partial US government shutdown have left investors blind. Key economic reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), including Friday’s non-farm payrolls, are suspended. If the shutdown extends, even the CPI report on October 15 could be affected. Against this backdrop, ETF inflows into Bitcoin continue to underpin demand. However, markets remain vulnerable if the Fed hesitates. According to TradFi media, Deutsche Bank and ING both flagged the risk of prolonged shutdown fallout, with Oxford Economics estimating that GDP could shrink by up to 0.2% per week if closures drag on.…
Liberland confirms election results with Justin Sun as PM, Mr. KEY rejoins Congress

The post Liberland confirms election results with Justin Sun as PM, Mr. KEY rejoins Congress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Free Republic of Liberland on October 1, 2025 announced the official results of its quarterly Congress elections, held fully on its custom public blockchain at blockchain.liberland.org. This libertarian microstate is the first sovereign nation to run every part of its digital infrastructure (including governance, voting and citizen services) on a blockchain system built specifically for it. The vote was conducted without any paper trail. Crypto mogul Justin Sun kept his position as Prime Minister, winning another term at the top of the executive branch.  During his previous term, Justin began outreach with U.S. entities during the Trump administration transition and helped position Liberland as a state that uses blockchain for actual governance. He said: “Liberland is a blueprint for the future of freedom in the digital age. We are building a meritocracy where innovation thrives without borders.” Kaiser joins Congress to push data rights The Congress now also includes Brittany Kaiser, known for exposing Cambridge Analytica in the Netflix film The Great Hack and for founding the Own Your Data Foundation. She becomes one of seven members of the legislative body. Brittany has said she plans to use her role to protect the digital rights of citizens while advancing transparency built on blockchain technology. “After witnessing the dark side of data manipulation, I’m thrilled to contribute to a nation where technology empowers rather than exploits. Liberland’s model of merit-based participation is revolutionary, and democratically-evolved,” she said. The election system that brought her in is built on Liberland Merits (LLMerit), which are digital shares that represent a citizen’s stake in the country. People cast votes with the merits they hold, which means contributions to the community increase a voter’s influence. Mr. KEY elected to shape blockchain law Meanwhile, Karnika E. Yashwant, better known professionally as Mr. KEY, got reelected into…
Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say

The post Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can The Shiba Inu Price Reach $0.00008 ATH Again? What The Volume Levels Say | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/shiba-inu-price-0-00008-ath/
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop?

The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO FIRE — “Kicking Down Doors” Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images Chicago Fire’s summer hiatus is over, and new episodes of NBC’s hit firefighter drama are finally here. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 14, including the release schedule, how to watch and what to expect from the high-stakes season. Season 14 continues after the action-packed Season 13 finale, where Firehouse 51’s new leader, Dom Pascal, was cleared of attempted murder charges related to his wife’s death, thanks to Severide’s help. Severide and Stella are now expecting a baby of their own after considering adoption. Veteran firefighter Herrmann declined the lieutenant position, allowing his best friend and fellow O.G. crew member Mouch to take it. The finale also revealed that two crew members would be leaving: Sam Carver, who is departing for Denver to focus on his sobriety, and Darren Ritter, whose final appearances viewers will see in the upcoming season. ForbesWhen Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri Most of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire are returning, including Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg and more. Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren, will have a limited role in Season 14. The actor teased on Instagram that he “can’t wait” for fans to see what’s in store for his character in his final episodes. Firehouse 51 will also see the arrival of firefighter Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Larracuente told NBC Insider that Sal’s father was a police officer, which shaped his character’s upbringing in ways fans will “find out throughout the season.” “Sal is really confident in his ability…
John Byrne, Peter David, Wendy & Richard Pini Among 2025 Harvey Hall Of Fame Inductees

The post John Byrne, Peter David, Wendy & Richard Pini Among 2025 Harvey Hall Of Fame Inductees appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Writer/artist John Byrne, writer Peter David, and Elfquest creators Wendy and Richard Pini, among the inductees to the Harveys Hall of Fame, New York, October 10, 2025. (c) Luigi Novi (Byrne, David) and courtesy of the Wendy and Richard Pini The Harvey Awards, given annually at New York Comic Con to recognize excellence in comics and comic-based media, have announced the six new members of their Hall of Fame to be inducted at the annual awards ceremony Friday, October 10. This year’s selections combine fan favorites with groundbreakers and industry pioneers: John Byrne, an artist/writer who burst onto the scene in the 1970s and reinvented top-tier characters including the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Superman. Byrne has been less active in comics in the 21st century, but has a new X-Men graphic novel slated for release by Abrams sometime next year. Peter David, a prolific “writer of stuff” for Marvel (The Incredible Hulk), DC (Young Justice, Aquaman) and other publishers, along with a series of Star Trek novels, who died earlier this year after a long period of poor health. Patrick McDonnell, best known for the long-running comic strip Mutts, and author of the charming Marvel graphic novel The Super-Hero’s Journey (Abrams). Wendy and Richard Pini, writer/artist and publisher, respectively, of Elfquest, one of the first and most successful independently published comics, dating from the 1970s and continuing through the present day. Barbara Shermund, one of the first women cartoonists for the New Yorker, whose work defined a certain pre-World War II aesthetic and has recently been rediscovered by comics historians. According to the organizers of the event, the nominees and their families were surprised and delighted with the news. “What an astonishing surprise! Wendy and I are honored to be inducted into the Harvey Awards Hall of Fame,” said Richard…
BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay

The post BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Pepenode & SpacePay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Presale buzz alone doesn’t build value. What matters is whether builders can use the network. Many 2025 projects push hype, but only a handful are creating real systems where decentralized apps can grow. Ethereum is still the largest dApp base, and for any new chain to pull developers across, one thing is non-negotiable: it must run on EVM. BlockDAG is leading that shift. With nearly $420 million collected, 26.5 billion+ coins distributed, and over 2,900% growth since its first batch, it is proving itself as more than a passing story. Batch 30 fixes the price at $0.0015 for a limited time while the market price sits at $0.03, giving late buyers extra space for gains. But numbers are not the full picture. BlockDAG: Presale Crypto Coin With Real dApp Power BlockDAG is one of the few presale crypto coins that lets developers move Ethereum apps without touching a single line of code. Full Ethereum Virtual Machine integration is already live on its Awakening Testnet. Solidity contracts, MetaMask, and Remix work straight away. This is not future talk. Developers can use their Ethereum apps now, on BlockDAG (BDAG), with no added coding or restructuring. That direct compatibility removes delays and keeps projects intact from contract to front-end. It cuts migration costs and shortens timelines. Its system goes beyond EVM. By mixing Directed Acyclic Graph with Proof-of-Work, BlockDAG handles speed while still keeping finality secure. Many DAG chains lack this, but BlockDAG’s hybrid setup supports between 2,000 and 15,000 transactions per second. Gas stays low even under load. Community growth shows real traction. Over 3 million users run the X1 mobile miner, and nearly 20k+ hardware miners are already on board. Exchange backing is in place with 20 listings. Its dashboard previews post-launch trading, while referral rewards and academy tools keep users…
Forbes P.M. Newsletter Helps You Digest The News And Markets Each Day

The post Forbes P.M. Newsletter Helps You Digest The News And Markets Each Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. POOL/AFP via Getty Images Introducing Forbes P.M.: Your End-of-Day Briefing on What Actually Matters The news is evolving quicker than ever, and keeping up can seem impossible. A new end-of-day newsletter will bring you the biggest stories of the day—and explain why they matter. Subscribe to Forbes P.M. here. What makes Forbes P.M. different from other newsletters? Forbes editors—experts in business, politics, wealth, power, entertainment and lifestyle—will distill the whirlwind of information into a brief, useful guide to what matters most to Forbes’ readers. Rather than an algorithm or feed sending a stream of stories your way, this newsletter relies on human editors to identify what’s genuinely significant. We know your time is valuable, so we’ll keep it brief, straightforward and engaging. What can I expect? Each day, Forbes editors will curate a briefing structured around four elements: Today’s Biggest Story – A brief, digestible summary of the day’s defining news, distilled to its essential context. The Must Read – One piece of Forbes journalism that matters, with a brief explanation of what it covers and why it’s significant. More Breaking News — Three other stories capturing the day’s other news you may have missed. In Case You Missed It – A selection of the most-read and important stories from Forbes, chosen by editors to surface coverage that might have been overlooked. Forbes P.M. will arrive weekday evenings between 5-6 p.m. ET, perhaps just in time for your evening commute, or a moment of unwinding and catching up on what you may have missed. Subscribe to Forbes P.M. here. Do you want more frequent updates to your inbox? You can also sign up for our breaking news alerts here. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mattrasnic/2025/10/02/forbes-pm-newsletter-breaking-news-markets-finance-updates-/
