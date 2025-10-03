Complex & Fanatics Introduces Billie Eilish X Mitchell & Ness NBA Collaboration
Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Complex Fanatics Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has teamed up with iconic sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness, with Complex & Fanatics, to create a limited-edition collection of NBA League collection snapback caps, set to drop exclusively on Complex App, Complex, and Mitchell & Ness, beginning October 7. Known for her iconic oversized sports style, Eilish is a big fan of basketball, sitting courtside at games, and has performed wearing the various jerseys of the teams, based on the city she's performing in. This isn't the first time she's collaborated with a fixture in the sports realm; she previously collaborated with Nike to produce a collection of Air Jordans, Air Alpha Force, and Air Force 1. Billie Eilish x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection Complex Fanatics For this collaboration, Eilish is bringing her personal style, featuring custom patches individualized for each team, which spotlight 17 NBC teams on Mitchell & Ness' signature snapbacks – part of her hallmark streetwear look. She first featured one of her patched snapbacks on the cover of Complex Magazine last year. "Complex and Billie have had a long and successful collaborative history," says Ray Elias, Complex CMO, in an email regarding the collaboration. "Billie was our December 2024 cover star, and Complex has done wildly successful pop-up events with her. This latest coincides with her concert tour and the upcoming start of the 2025-2026 NBA season." The collection will showcase exclusive designs from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Seattle SuperSonics, New Jersey Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings. This collection is another collaboration between sports, musical artists, and fashion, delivering specialty…
