Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Cronos, Crypto.com and Morpho to Bolster On-Chain Tokenization and DeFi Lending
The main purpose of this three-party partnership is to broaden the DeFi lending ecosystem while also advancing the on-chain tokenization.
COM
$0,014912
+6,89%
MORPHO
$1,8849
-1,78%
DEFI
$0,002238
+16,38%
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/03 02:45
Delite
Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver
The post Strategy gains $8B in market cap after IRS waiver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy has rallied 8% since the new guidance from the US Treasury and IRS waived the company of a multi-billion dollar tax bill. On September 30, the IRS clarified that, pursuant to its taxation rights under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, Strategy “may disregard unrealized gains and losses on its digital asset holdings” when computing income that might be subject to the 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT). Strategy invests in bitcoin (BTC) and has substantial, unrealized gains on its investment. According to founder Michael Saylor, the company’s lifetime cost basis is $73,983 or about 34% lower than today’s BTC price. It owns $76.7 billion worth of BTC acquired for just $47.3 billion — giving it $29.4 billion in unrealized gains. As such, if Strategy had been forced to pay a 15% CAMT on most of that $29.4 billion — or even just its 2024 fiscal year unrealized gains — it could have found itself with a tax bill in the region of $2-4 billion. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Read more: 94% of Strategy’s bitcoin buys since August were from diluting MSTR Strategy gains $8 billion in market cap since IRS waiver Since its $91.3 billion market cap as of the close of trading on September 30 — the day of the IRS interim guidance — Strategy’s common stock MSTR has rallied more than 7% and gained more than $8 billion in market cap as of publication time. Although some of that rally might be partially attributable to the fortunate tax outcome, the price of BTC is likely responsible for the…
GAINS
$0,0235
-2,20%
CAP
$0,13754
+5,31%
COM
$0,014912
+6,89%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:29
Delite
Galidix: Its Innovative Approach to Crypto Trading
The post Galidix: Its Innovative Approach to Crypto Trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The world of financial technology is evolving rapidly, and today, trading success depends largely on the quality of the tools a client uses. A platform must be modern and functional, but also user-friendly, and its service must meet the highest standards. This is precisely the approach that Galidix demonstrates, offering its customers access to an innovative market solution and combining it with attentive service. The company has focused on a comprehensive approach from the outset: technical excellence is complemented by specialist support, and convenience is enhanced by a well-thought-out interface. As a result, Galidix platform is more than just a working tool, it’s a companion that helps achieve financial goals. Committed to Modernisation One of Galidix key priorities is continuous development. The company systematically introduces new solutions that make the client experience as convenient as possible. Today’s market demands high platform speed, stability, and flexibility, and Galidix demonstrates that all these parameters can be combined in a single product. System updates are implemented regularly. Each new release makes the platform more user-friendly, speeds up response times, and expands functionality. Clients gain access to additional tools that enable them to more accurately analyse the market and make informed decisions. Particular attention is paid to quality: the platform maintains stable operation even during periods of increased user activity. This approach helps create a tool that functions under any conditions. Clients note that this makes their work more predictable and efficient. Galidix is essentially building a modern digital system in which all elements are harmoniously interconnected and serve a single purpose: ensuring customer comfort and confidence. Customer Support An equally important advantage of Galidix is its customer support. This team of specialists possesses significant practical experience. Their expertise covers a wide range of topics, from the specifics of working with platform functionality to…
COM
$0,014912
+6,89%
WELL
$0,0000947
-3,46%
MORE
$0,07174
+1,80%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:24
Delite
OpenServ launches Platform V1 for collaborative AI workflows
The post OpenServ launches Platform V1 for collaborative AI workflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways OpenServ’s Platform V1 enables multiple AI agents to work together via a single prompt interface. Reusable and extensible agents address coordination challenges and facilitate scalable AI development. OpenServ launched Platform V1 today, introducing a collaborative AI system that enables multiple AI agents to work together through a single prompt interface. The platform’s Generative Engine converts user prompts into automated workflows that handle reasoning, orchestration and execution. A specialized Agent Network supports these workflows, with each additional agent expanding the platform’s capabilities. The platform aims to address coordination challenges in AI development by making agents reusable and extensible. The platform is now publicly available, with the company actively seeking user feedback through its Discord community. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/collaborative-ai-workflows-platform-v1/
AI
$0,1255
+1,70%
COM
$0,014912
+6,89%
VIA
$0,0153
--%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:23
Delite
Key Storylines Across The League
The post Key Storylines Across The League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – SEPTEMBER 28: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter in the game at Gillette Stadium on September 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images) Getty Images A month into the 2025 NFL season, and things seem to finally be falling into place. Contenders like the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills are exactly who many thought they’d be, while other teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have been early-season surprises. Elsewhere, it took only three games before Russell Wilson was benched in New York, and the Pittsburgh Steelers might actually be the best team in the AFC North. So, yea, there’s been no shortage of storylines playing out so far this year. With Week 5 here, and games starting to become more important for early playoff pushes, there’s even more to keep your eye on as you watch. From one contender’s struggles to a potential rising challenger in the AFC East, these are the top storylines this week. NFL Week 5 Storylines To Follow Can The Ravens Stay Afloat? Things have gone from bad to worse for Baltimore. Following their Week 4 loss to Kansas City, the Ravens sit at 1–3 overall and 12th in the AFC. While it’s still early enough to turn things around—especially in a weaker-than-expected conference—Baltimore now faces the prospect of losing Lamar Jackson for two to three weeks due to the hamstring injury suffered last weekend. In his place, veteran backup Cooper Rush will be tasked with running an offense built more for Jackson’s playstyle than his own. The team will have to lean more heavily on Derrick Henry who, since rushing for 169 yards against Buffalo in Week 1, hasn’t rushed for more than…
COM
$0,014912
+6,89%
SECOND
$0,00001
--%
GAME
$35,8046
-0,64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 02:21
Delite
Cardano Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, But Experts Say Only If These Three Things Happen First
Cardano’s long-term believers often point to a potential run toward $5 in 2026, but many say that will not happen without three major catalysts aligning. ADA must see seismic adoption, institutional backing, and breakthroughs in scaling. Meanwhile, Remittix (RTX) is surfacing in that conversation; its progress and ambition are used as a benchmark for what [...] The post Cardano Price Could Hit $5 In 2026, But Experts Say Only If These Three Things Happen First appeared first on Blockonomi.
NOT
$0,001628
+1,30%
MAJOR
$0,12543
+3,50%
ADA
$0,854
-0,19%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/03 02:18
Delite
Leading TradFi Derivatives Marketplace CME Group Expands Crypto Offerings to 24/7
CME Group will offer round-the-clock cryptocurrency futures and options trading starting early 2026, subject to regulatory review and approval. The post Leading TradFi Derivatives Marketplace CME Group Expands Crypto Offerings to 24/7 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Delite
Coinspeaker
2025/10/03 02:09
Delite
Solana Sinks 6% To $208 While Ethereum Bulls Forecast $10K In Next Rally
Solana tanked big time, losing about 6% to nearly $208. It pretty much underlines the fact that super-fast and high performing Layer 1 chains are quite volatile most of the time. Those traders that were in Solana’s upward trend and were riding the wave got chopped off all of a sudden and now they have […]
BULLS
$747,66
+0,49%
FACT
$2,91
-0,34%
LAYER
$0,4212
+0,02%
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/03 02:00
Delite
OpenAI’s New Sora App Makes Account Deletion Permanent, Including for ChatGPT
OpenAI said it is working on a way for users to delete Sora accounts separately from their main OpenAI accounts.
SORA
$0,0003902
-0,20%
APP
$0,002004
-1,52%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:58
Delite
Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats
Putin warned Trump of economic consequences if Russia is targeted further. Putin emphasized the critical role of Russian uranium in U.S. Continue Reading:Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats The post Putin Challenges Trump with Economic Threats appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TRUMP
$7,845
+1,44%
U
$0,010415
+3,15%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/03 01:49
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
The Teucrium XRP ETF went live because the SEC let its deadline expire during the shutdown
Vietnam's central bank expects credit growth to drive liquidity into cryptocurrency markets
Samsung & Coinbase: Explosive Crypto Adoption in 2025
Strive to acquire Semler Scientific, increasing its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,886
Walmart-Owned Bank App OnePay to Add Crypto Support: Report